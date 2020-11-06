294
Metrics November 6

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Gameweek 8

294 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon will play a massive role in how Gameweek 8 plays out among the highest-ranking Fantasy Premier League managers.

Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) come into the latest round of action heavily backed by the top 10,000, especially for the captain’s armband.

As you can see from the pie chart below, Spurs’ talismanic striker, who scored his 200th club goal in 300 appearances on Thursday, is the skipper for 66% of managers at this level.

That means for the third week in a row, the top 10k have handed Kane considerably more support when compared with Fantasy Football Scout readers, in terms of proportion.

In our latest captain poll (don’t worry, we have counted all the votes now), just 39% said they would be backing Kane with the armband, representing a lead of 18.2 percentage points over Son.

That lead widened to 46.4 percentage points when we considered only managers in the top 10k, who have only handed 19.6% captaincy backing to the South Korean.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (£12.4m), Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) and Timo Werner (£9.4m) complete the top five skippers at this level for Gameweek 8 but each one of them is very much a differential in comparison to Spurs’ dynamic duo.

As ever the top 10k more emphatic in their backing for Kane than compared to the rest of the world.

The Spurs striker is, indeed, the most fashionable skipper, despite still being on lower overall ownership (45.2%) than Son (60.3%), chosen as captain by 2,060,781.

However, that still only represents 31% of worldwide managers, only 7.7 percentage points ahead of Son, who 1,503,449 managers chose as skipper in Gameweek 8.

With so many armbands handed to Spurs players, their effective ownership in the top 10k is particularly ominous this weekend.

Kane stands at 154.7% while Son is also over 100% with an effective ownership figure of 106.9%.

In total, 74.9% of the top 10k own both of these players for Gameweek 8, a somewhat worrying statistic for the 25.1% who don’t.

That said, considering these two titans of the top 10k both face Manchester City in Gameweek 9, it will be interesting to see how these managers respond to the shift in fixtures.

It is in defence where we see the biggest shifts in the top 10k ownership template.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has been slipping down the pecking order for some time at this level and Gameweek 8 proved to be when he finally dropped out of the top five defenders.

The Liverpool man was in 24.9% of top 10k teams for Gameweek 7, that figure decreasing to 17.1%.

We see a similar story with Romain Saïss (£5.2m), who managed to become the most popular defender at this level last time out, only to be replaced at left-back by Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m).

The top 10k have responded accordingly, shrinking his ownership among them from 35.9% to 26.4%.

Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) has clearly been a chief beneficiary of those who did not vote Romain, quickly rising to become the most fashionable defender in the top 10k, up 8.3 percentage points on his Gameweek 7 backing.

A 14-point haul against Burnley has helped Kurt Zouma (£5.3m) creep into the top five, the top-scoring FPL defender now owned by 23.1% of the top 10k.

With so many transfer focussed on putting out fires in defence, the midfield and forward positions have remained largely stable, with the same eight attackers featuring in this template in Gameweek 8 as we saw in Gameweek 7.

The exception to that was a massive shift towards owning Jack Grealish (£7.4m). He was in the top-five midfielders last time out, but only just, with 35.7% ownership in the top 10k. His 15-point haul against Southampton was enough to increase that by 22.2 percentage points.

The Wildcard remains the most heavily-used chip among top 10k managers this season, the number of deployers now up to 42.7%.

However, for the first time in 2020/21, the Triple Captain was the most popular of the Gameweek, 2.5% of the top 10k pulling the trigger.

Almost all of these managers trusted Kane with the enhanced armband with 0.3% of the top 10k using it Son, 0.07% on Werner and 0.03% on Salah.

As we hit the half-way stage of the first Wildcard period, the next one available from Gameweek 17 onwards, 39.2% of the top 10k are still yet to use a single chip.

  1. JamTart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Where's my priority, can't decide between the Wolves/Spurs players as the fixture swing is big!

    Guaita, Button
    Zouma, Lamptey, Coufal, Taylor, Mitchel
    Salah, Son, Grealish, Podence, Anguissa
    Kane, Jimi, DCL
    3.6 ITB. 1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jimenez to Vardy since you have money perhaps?

      Open Controls
      1. JamTart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Potentially, seems the wrong week on the face of it with Liverpool next but without VvD maybe it's worth it to get ahead of the rush

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Roll FT, then mini wildcard after

      Open Controls
      1. JamTart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        This was my main thought. Trying to think who all to get on, I'd like city and Vardy mainly.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          It will come to you

          With injuries and isolation happening everywhere, just watch and wait. It's three weeks until you make a move. A lot can happen, even form wise too

          Open Controls
          1. JamTart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Very true, had totally forgot the int break! Roll and mini WC it is.

            Open Controls
  2. Spg76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Sean Dyche sacked in the morning

    Open Controls
    1. Tamagotchi Massacre
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Don't see it. I know home and away doesn't seem to confer the same advantage/disadvantage this year (well it feels that way at least) but given the quality of the team, arguably the only game they should have got something rather than nothing is Saints at home, and we've seen Saints are flying. A lot of the worst team go to Burnley from Christmas on

      Open Controls
    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      No chance - he will walk away long before he is ever sacked. Am amazed he has stayed this long TBH after the lack of backing from the board over transfers this Summer. Dyche deserves much better.

      Open Controls
    3. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      What a troll.

      Open Controls
  3. Right In The Stanchion
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I’d be embarrassed to own McCarthy.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Suck my snatch

      Open Controls
    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yes I’m very embarrassed by 4 clean sheets in 8 and owning the keeper from the team top of the league. What a flog

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      why ?

      Open Controls
    4. COLLIN QUANER
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Why's that?

      He was probably the most popular GK pick on this website last season.

      I wish I had kept faith in him this season, instead of switching him to Guaita.

      Open Controls
    5. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      I'd be embarrassed by this comment............

      Open Controls
    6. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Attention seeker 100% confirmed.

      Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    46% template rating

    What do you have?

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      74%

      Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      74%

      Open Controls
    3. COLLIN QUANER
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      54%

      Open Controls
  5. The Dance
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Even on a FH i can't win, KWP & Taylor on the bench. What even is this season

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      maybe you are just not very good at this game any more ? 😉

      Open Controls
    2. MarcusAurelius
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      KWP was so last week

      Open Controls
  6. Puntillimon
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    KWP on my bench sigh

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      At home to Newcastle?

      Open Controls
    2. Cookie Kid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Me too 🙂

      I started Robbo instead

      Open Controls
  7. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which 2 or 3 players are your priority to get in for the GW10 fixture swing?

    Open Controls
    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Rashling

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Vardy .

      Open Controls
    3. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      KDB, Sterling, Vardy will all be in my WC

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        whats the rest of ur team look like ? where are u sacrificing to fit Kdb and sterling in ?

        Open Controls
        1. IRBOX ⚽
          • 3 Years
          48 mins ago

          Won’t have any spurs that’s for sure

          Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      KDB & Fernandes for the Holy Trinity!

      Open Controls
    5. ZimZalabim
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Kdb, Vardy, Grealish

      Open Controls
    6. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Just KDB

      Open Controls
    7. MosF94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB and Dias/Cancelo

      Open Controls
  8. Werner Bros
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Appreciate any thoughts on this?

    McCarthy Nyland
    TAA Chilwell Justin Taylor Mitchell
    Salah Son Zaha Podence Bissouma
    Werner DCL Wilson

    1FT 2.6ITB

    A: Son > KDB
    B: Podence > Grealish
    C: WC

    potential WC team below - will probably tinker a lot over IB

    Martinez Steer
    Chilwell Justin Lamptey Vestergaard Kilman
    Salah KDB Grealish Zaha Riedewald
    Vardy DCL Wilson

    Open Controls
  9. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Wilson owners are so unlucky.It was a serious injury?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hamy

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        *hammy

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Yea really unlucky getting 1 million points from a forward in one of the worst teams in the league.

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Very unlucky especially if you just brought him in, game is mostly luck

      Open Controls
    4. Dirtymeercat666
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yeah, for sure unlucky. typical of this season so far

      Open Controls
  10. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Kane, Son > Martial, Bruno (C) such an easy move before GW10 WC. Anyone else on board?

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      If I were you I’d rather watch Celtic than that move. I can see Utd beating Everton then losing to West Brom. Bye bye Ole.

      Open Controls
    2. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Between Rash and Bruno

      Open Controls
  11. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    You like these moves for nxt gw 2fts?

    Robbo/Son➡️Cancelo/Kdb

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Double City for away at Spurs Vs Robbo and Son at home?

      Open Controls
  12. AD2110
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Wilson’s injury long term?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      No - seemed minor. International break will help

      Open Controls
      1. AD2110
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Ta - forgot about that

        Open Controls
  13. Mile Plankton
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Well, that wasn't fun.
    All ML rivals with all kinds of CS points and I end up with Lamptey on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. PlumaPiedra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Genuinely interested to know who you played for Lamptey at home to Burnley, not even trolling.

      Open Controls
      1. Mile Plankton
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Did Mitchell -> Coufall

        Played:
        Justin, Reece James and Coufal. (Lamptey & Saiss bench)

        Hoping for Justin or James no show.

        Open Controls
  14. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    48 mins ago

    At least Wilson didn’t score I suppose

    Open Controls
    1. Mile Plankton
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I wish he did. Everyone has one of McCarthy, Vestergaard and KWP, and some have two.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yeah, who am I kidding mike

        Open Controls
  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Strange that KWP got 3 baps with the team scoring two goals?

    Open Controls
    1. JIMMY764
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      You want the entire team to get the 3 baps? lol

      Open Controls
      1. Dirtymeercat666
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I don’t think that’s what he meant..

        Open Controls
  16. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    2 players, 2 returns. If the other 9 follow suit that would be great

    Open Controls
  17. Scratch
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    What's people's wildcard strategy here?

    was hoping to save it late but I now have at least 5 or 6 changes I feel I need quickly

    Open Controls
  18. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    How's she looking? Jimi Son and Robbo > Vardy KDB and Coufal with 3FT over next two weeks.

    Martinez
    Lamptey KWP Coufal
    Salah KDB Zaha Grealish
    Kane Vardy DCL
    Steer Stephens Mitchell Bernardo

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hmm that defence and that itb can afford wonders in mid and fwd. Great stuff but would think about downgrading Kane to Antonio and keep Robbo (Pool has great fixtures soon) and maybe also upgrade one of cheap defs to Chilwell.

      Open Controls
  19. Ibralicious
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Zaha -> Rashford a good move with the juicy WBA fixture rolling around for him?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not sure there is such a thing as a juicy fixture for Rashford & Co at the moment

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Mm prob not. United aren’t something I’d wana invest in

      However I’m considering Zaha > Ziyech. I really hate owning Zaha

      Open Controls
  20. Reyson
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Started kwp but end up thought that newcastle will surely score...9 pts bench. I need to pray dallas clean sheet

    Open Controls
  21. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Do you plan to own Kane and/or Son after this gw?

    For me it is Vardy stepping in for Kane after Pool and let's see if Son stays or if I can find money to upgrade him to City asset. Or cheaper such as Grealish.

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’m getting rid of both

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      See how city look

      Prob keep one

      Open Controls
  22. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Maupay ➡️ DCL?

    He’s rising tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Cookie Kid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  23. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Kane ➡️ Martial -4 after the IB?

    Allows me to get KdB and Cancelo the following week

    Open Controls
  24. Right In The Stanchion
    20 mins ago

    Ohh look at me I have McCarthy.

    People who know nothing about the game.

    GtFo

    Open Controls
    1. asillars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      But I have McCarthy. Granted I don't know much about the game

      Open Controls
  25. Mile Plankton
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    This started like a GW that will push me to take 12-16 point hit for the next one

    Open Controls
  26. olidooley
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Next too game weeks for free...

    GW9 - Son to Rashford
    GW10 - Kane,Foden to KDB, Antonio

    Sounds ok? Leaves...

    McCarthy
    TAA Chilwell Konsa Taylor Mitchell
    Salah KDB Rashford Grealish Soucek
    Werner Antonio Davis

    Open Controls

