Members November 12

The key underlying statistics from the last four matches ahead of FPL Gameweek 9

Following the drama of 2020/21’s first eight Gameweeks, Fantasy Premier League managers finally have some emerging trends and patterns to inform our decisions moving forward.

With fixture swings occurring soon, what does the data tell us to do with our Spurs assets for Gameweek 9? Which defences are worth investing in and which fixtures are now favourable for potential captains?

We have taken a deep dive into the numbers from Gameweeks 5 to 8 to find the answers to these questions.

Watkins making strong case for Villa double-up with in-form Grealish

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

  1. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Son Reguilon to Bruno Cancelo or only Son move and play Kilman?

    2FTs 1.6ITB.

    Martinez
    Robo/Kilman/Chilwell
    Salah/Son/Hamez/Grealish
    Kane/DCL/Bamford

    Martin/Reguilon/Mitchell/Stephens

    1. Atimis
    1. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Will also probably not bring City for now and do Kane to Vardy next week

      2. Apwilkin
    2. Apwilkin
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I’d just do the Son move. Cancelo can wait. Having the two free transfers next week will be helpful.

        Open Controls
      • Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think hold Reguilon and bench him to save the spare transfer ... no rush to get a City defender before the Spurs game

        3. JURGENAUT
    3. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      A) Fernandes + DCL
      B) Ziyech + Vardy

      Which pair?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        B

        1. Pep bites Kun
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          With Richarlison back fancy A for Manu fixtures & DCL for FUL, LEE, BUR

          Open Controls
      2. Apwilkin
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          B

          2. Apwilkin
        • Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          A

          • Gandalf
      3. Infected by ebolasie
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Planning to WC GW 10, best 1 week punt with 2 FT?

        A) Trent + Mitro to Richarlison + PVA
        B) Trent + Mitro to Martial + Cash
        C) Trent + Son to Digne + Bruno
        D) Son + Mitro to Rash + Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Whiskerz
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          C

          1. Whiskerz
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          C

          2. Hotdogs for Tea
      4. jb1985
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Finally pulled the trigger and brought Ziyech & Watkins in for Son & Brewster leaving me with the team below, still debating to start Coufal instead of Justin. Now time to log off and not check until deadline day (beard).

        GW9 Team:

        Martinez,
        Chilwell, James, Justin,
        Grealish, Salah(c), Sterling, Ziyech,
        Kane, DCL, Watkins

        Button, Coufal, Bissouma, Mitchell

        4. jb1985
        1. Black Knights
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Why wouldn’t you start the defender vs Sheff United over the one vs Liverpool?

          1. Black Knights
          1. jb1985
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Still not 100% set on Justin, Will monitor Liverpool situation as I thought with weaken right side with TAA missing, if Justin plays left wing back he may get some attacking returns but then i guess that doesn't help if Liverpool go on to score 3 or more goals and he gets a YC.

            1. jb1985
            1. Black Knights
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Pool will need to score more if their defence is gonna be ropey. So I’d start with clean sheets and assume sheff are worse at scoring than pool. Attacking returns are a bonus.

              1. Black Knights
      5. Corona is not good 4 U
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Who will win the games:

          Scotland or Serbia
          Northern Ireland or Slowakia
          Hungary or Iceland?

          Thank you!

          Open Controls
          1. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Serbia, Slovakia, Iceland.
            All low scoring, 1 or 2 could go into extra time.

            1. Klaren
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Serbia
            N.Ireland
            Iceland

            2. Miguel Sanchez
          3. King Henrik
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Scotland
            N.I
            Hungary

            3. King Henrik
        • Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          I know that this sounds bit mad, but this season already had a strong feeling of 2015-16 to it. I'm not saying that we Foxes are going to win the EPL again, but it would not surprise me one little bit if a minor (e.g Villa/Southampton) or middle (e.g. Spurs/Everton/Arsenal) team wins the league. Even Man Utd have a chance! 😀
          It just feels that unfortunate things are happening to Liverpool and Man City. Famous last words I suppose .....

          • Old Man
          1. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Unfortunate things are happening to Liverpool indeed but I'm not sure what's wrong with City. They had their strikers injured but even when they play, the team doesn't seem to have half the attacking threat they had in the previous seasons. If they keep on playing like this, I can't see them winning the title.

            I do hope they improve though as I'm tripling up on City from GW10 onwards 🙂

            1. Klaren
          2. Corona is not good 4 U
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              It is good when the league is balanced and exciting. If the champion is always the same, it is boring. In Germany for example Bayern Munich have always been champions over the past eight years. I would not mind if Southampton FC were champions. This would be just as surprising as in the 2015/16 season. All the Champions League games and so on cost the good teams their strength. The clubs in midfield do not have this problem because they do not have to play Champions League and so on.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Yup - no Europe midweek was a massive factor in Leicester's title in 15/16, Chelsea's in 16/17 and nearly Liverpool's in 13/14

                1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Black Knights
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Seems like not being in Europe this season could be a big advantage. Less travelling so less possible exposure to COVID, fewer muscle injuries etc etc. Will help Everton, Villa, Saints.

              • Black Knights
            • Amey
              • 2 Years
              41 mins ago

              Don't give me hope 😕

              • Amey
          3. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Anyone know if/when the UK broadcasters will split up and move the 15:00 Saturday GW9 kick offs now they have done away with the PPV model?

            3. Miguel Sanchez
            1. Black Knights
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Yes more games will move into 1230, 530, 745 slots. And Sundays can have 12, 2, 4, 6, 8.

              1. Black Knights
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                I think I have come to the realization that I don't captain players I can't see on the live games.

                1. Miguel Sanchez
            2. Ógie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I did not realize they dumped the PPV model Miguel.

              Why did they dump it i wonder,was it because nobody was buying the PPV or customers canceling their subscriptions and investing in dodgy box's?

              2. Ógie
          4. Mufc202020
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            What would people do with this team?

            Martinez - Martin
            Lamptey - Kilman - Dias - Chilwell Braithwaite
            KDB - Grealish - Zaha - Bruno - Bissouma
            Brewster - Kane - Werner

            1.4m and 1FT
            Thanks all

            4. Mufc202020
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Save

              1. Miguel Sanchez
              1. Mufc202020
                • 1 Year
                41 mins ago

                Not even a Kane to Vardy/Rich/DCL???

                1. Mufc202020
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Not urgently

                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                2. Zim0
                  • 2 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Do Kane to Vardy next week.

                  2. Zim0
                  1. Mufc202020
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Next week rather than this week? Against a Liverpool team with one fit CB?

                    1. Mufc202020
            2. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Save

              2. Hotdogs for Tea
          5. martyhan
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Thoughts on this WC please

            Martinez button
            Chilwell, lamptey, coufel, justin, taylor
            Ziyech kdb Salah grelish Bruno
            DCL, Brewster, Watkins

            Open Controls
            5. martyhan
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                The midfielders are awesome, but the forwards a bit weak. I would downgrade a midfielder and upgrade a forward.

                Open Controls
                1. Black Knights
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  DCL and Watkins have great fixtures and form. Not bad as a 2, with Wilson and bamford available if a switch is needed.

                  1. Black Knights
              • Gregor
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Mint.

                • Gregor
              • Il Capitano
                  49 mins ago

                  It's a beauty

                  • Il Capitano
                • Shark Team
                  • 3 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  You cover it all but you will have to change formation sometime to bring Kane

                  • Shark Team
                • Hotdogs for Tea
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  nice and balanced

                  • Hotdogs for Tea
              • Tsssst
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                1. Jimenez > DCL
                2. Werner > Vardy
                3. Son > Grealish/
                4. Foden > Ziyech

                Which two are the priorities for next GW for a -4?

                • Tsssst
                1. Zim0
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  1 and 4

                  1. Zim0
                2. Il Capitano
                    2 mins ago

                    Can you do Jimi to DCL & Foden to Grealish?

                    2. Il Capitano
                    1. Tsssst
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      wish i could, 0.4 out 🙁

                      1. Tsssst
                  • colby_
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    I'd say 1 and 4.

                    • colby_
                3. dshv
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Who will do more in gw10 to replace son with:

                  1. Zyiech
                  2. Grealish
                  3. Keep son

                  (Have watkins and chilwell)

                  Open Controls
                  3. dshv
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    More to do with - Who will do more in gw10 & the following weeks .. 1&2 have the fixtures. Son hasn't produced from the last 2

                    1. Pep bites Kun
                  2. colby_
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Probably an unpopular opinion, but I prefer 3. It's a close call on all three choices, though.

                    2. colby_
                4. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  GTG for next GW?

                  Martinez
                  Coufal Chilwell Kilman
                  Salah Grealish Son Bruno
                  Maupay Kane DCL

                  Steer Bissouma Lamptey Dallas

                  Open Controls
                  4. Little Red Lacazette
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Yes - was gonna say Maupay to Watkins but you have the Steer problem

                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                    1. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Yes, will sort them hopefully after gw9.

                      Open Controls
                  2. colby_
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    Looks strong. I might flip Bissouma and Lamptey on your bench, but that's about it.

                    2. colby_
                  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Maupay to anyone? Wilson possible?

                    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
                5. Shark Team
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  A brand new 5.5 mil defender on corners introduced this week shhhhhh

                  Open Controls
                  5. Shark Team
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Who who .....tell me tell me !!!

                    1. Corgzzzz
                  2. HashAttack
                    • 3 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Telles?

                    2. HashAttack
                  3. Amey
                    • 2 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Telles more about him 😎

                    3. Amey
                  4. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Pity he's not playing for pool

                    4. Pep bites Kun
                6. FPL Kaka
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Is Richarlison a good pint now at only 7.8m? Good fixtures and on pens

                  Open Controls
                  6. FPL Kaka
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    his stats are good, but it seem DCL is always in the right place.

                    1. RocketMan
                  2. Brosstan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    2 very good fixtures but then the fixtures turn quite badly.. 2 fixtures not enough for me to bring him in although I would love to have him for those.

                    2. Brosstan
                  3. grumpyman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    He's probably coming in for me as a punt. Everton are a different team with him playing, and the next 3 fixtures scream goals.

                    3. grumpyman
                  4. wulfranian
                    • 4 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Yes for me.Good punt.

                    4. wulfranian
                  5. Il Capitano
                      17 mins ago

                      He's a good choice for the next few

                      5. Il Capitano
                    • WE GO FOR IT
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      A good punt!

                      • WE GO FOR IT
                  6. Tshelby
                    • 5 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    Thinking of getting Jesus on a wildcard. What's the latest news on Aguero? City has some nice fixtures coming.

                    Open Controls
                  6. Tshelby
                    • 3 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Can someone explain a few things about Champman FPL

                    7. Shark Team
                  8. Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    36 mins ago

                    Thoughts on PVA for 4 games with the view of switching to Cancelo after City vs United?

                    Open Controls
                    8. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      20 mins ago

                      Or is there anyone better for 4 games max 5.4.

                      1. Tony Martial
                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Just get Cancelo now

                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                        1. colby_
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Agree with this.

                          1. colby_
                  9. George James
                    • 5 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Best move here? Want United and villa attacking cover ideally.

                    1FT 0.1ITB.

                    Martinez • Steer
                    Lamp • James • Robbo • Coufal • Chillwell
                    Son • Salah • Podence • Bowen • Bissoum
                    Werner • Kane • DCL

                    Open Controls
                    9. George James
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Salah to Bruno and Podence to Grealish

                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Wow! What did I miss MS? Sell Salah?

                        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    2. colby_
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Your team looks good! I'd prefer to bank the transfer, but watch out for price rises/falls that could affect any plans you have.

                      2. colby_
                    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Looks good. Downgrade one of the front 3 to get Grealish or Bruno

                      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  10. wulfranian
                    • 4 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Which one?
                    a)Kane+Trossard->Antonio+Ziyech(-4) and keep Son
                    b)Kane->Antonio/Vardy and keep Son and Trossard
                    c)Son->Ziyech and keep Kane and Trossard

                    10. wulfranian
                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      c

                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                      1. wulfranian
                        • 4 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        cheers.Even if Trossard is injured?

                        1. wulfranian
                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Maybe A then

                          1. Miguel Sanchez
                          1. wulfranian
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            cheers

                            1. wulfranian
                    2. colby_
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      B for me.

                      2. colby_
                      1. colby_
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        If you went Kane to Vardy, that is.

                        1. colby_
                  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    IB Boredom... what would you do here? 1FT, 0itb. WC intact also

                    McCarthy
                    Chilwell, Saiss, Cresswell
                    Salah, Son, Ziyech, Rodríguez, Grealish
                    Kane, DCL
                    (Nyland, Mitchell, Justin, Davis)

                    11. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I am sure you know Saiss is the only issue.

                      Open Controls
                      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Play Justin / Mitchell and sage FT? Or move me Saiss now! Spurs also issues and no Man U this week and no city. Plenty to ponder imo.

                        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    2. cheese XL
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Team looks good for this week. Hold and have 2ft next gw to bring in city/utd/leicester attackers

                      2. cheese XL
                  12. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Does it look ok? Who do I captain?

                    Martinez
                    James Lamptey Coufal
                    Salah Sterling Son Ziyech
                    Martial DCL Bamford

                    Steere Podence Dallas Mitchell

                    Open Controls
                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Yes!
                      Salah, Ziyech or DCL imo

                      Open Controls
                  13. RED_ARMY
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Don't see the point of keeping Kane ahead of Son if you're not going to captain him in the next few. Am i missing something?

                    13. RED_ARMY
                  14. Sparky6670
                    • 8 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    2FT and £7.5m ITB

                    Ryan McCarthy
                    TAA (inj) Justin Konsa Mitchell (inj) James
                    Mane Barnes Zaha Son Stephens (inj)
                    Bamford Mitrovic Wilson (inj)

                    Use the 2FT and maybe a hit to help repair or WC?

                    Mitro was going but now have so many injuries might need to keep unless I wield the WC!

                    14. Sparky6670
                  15. cheese XL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Vardy or Bruno for next 5 weeks?

                    15. cheese XL
                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Bruno

                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                    2. colby_
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Bruno.

                      2. colby_
                    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Would like to say Vardy but looking at the ppm history, it's got to be Bruno

                      Open Controls
                  16. jtreble
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    A LEI question. Have I got this correct: when Pereira returns from injury Justin will move over to the left replacing Thomas and then he will be replaced, in turn, by Castagne when he returns?

                    16. jtreble

