Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 9?

Ahead of Gameweek 9, a costly international break and tricky fixtures make for one of the most challenging Fantasy Premier League captaincy debates of the season so far.



Our teams are awash with multi-coloured flags representing injuries and positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, limiting our ability to trust assets we have regularly turned to for the armband in 2020/21.

Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) is set to miss at least the next Premier League game as he recovers from COVID-19 while this year’s top-scoring assets so far in Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) face Manchester City.

But fear not, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you pick the best captain from the bunch this week.

As ever, this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area so only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

For the first time since last season, Bruno Fernandes (£10.6m) is the runaway leader in a Fantasy Football Scout captain poll, fresh from a 17-point haul at Everton in Gameweek 8.

The Portuguese midfielder has gained more than a third of all votes ahead of Manchester United’s favourable fixture against relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion.

Fernandes appears to be the only trustworthy Fantasy option among the alternatives for this particular fixture, as no other Manchester United player achieved more than 2% of votes.



Competing for the second and third-place spots are Jack Grealish (£7.5m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.2m) with 11.9% and 10.3% of votes, respectively.

The Aston Villa midfielder enjoyed a busy week with the English national team, starting all three of their international break matches, against Ireland, Belgium and Iceland. Deserved game-time considering the four goals and six assists Grealish has registered in the Premier League this season; only Salah (67) and Son (74) have more points among midfielders at this stage.

Ziyech, meanwhile, continued his great form by scoring three goals and providing two assist in two games for Morocco having put up double-figure hauls in both of his league starts for Chelsea in 2020/21.

The remaining players with more than 5% of votes are Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m, 9.9% of votes), as well as Chelsea’s left back Ben Chilwell (£6.0m, 8.4%) his team-mate, Timo Werner (£9.4m, 5.7%).

With so many premium assets not featuring at the top-end of the poll this week, is it possible Fantasy managers are overlooking options that still have potential for Gameweek 9? Let’s find out…

KEY MATCHES

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT