Big Numbers November 26

FPL Gameweek 10: The key player and team statistics

Our Big Numbers piece looks at some stand-out player and team statistics ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League deadline.

Alongside the usual stats from our Premium Members’ Area, we will also be offering a few titbits supplied to us directly by Opta, our match data providers.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10

  1. tc93
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    1.7ITB, 1FT, pick one:

    1) Kane + Stephens --> Brewster + KDB (make KDB captain) -4
    2) Lamptey --> Dias (or cancelo) safe - free
    3) Michell —> Dias
    4) ??? —> Jota

    Rest of team:
    Martinez
    Chillwell / KWP / Kilman
    Salah / Fernandes / Ziyech / Grealish
    Kane* / DCL / Wilson

    Button, Lamptey*, Michell, Stephens*.

    Currently leaning towards 3

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Why does Kane have an asterisk by his name?

      3 is the best out of those, else just save.

      Open Controls
  2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Son to KDB for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't be daft

      Open Controls
    2. Reyson
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wow same plan. I am gonna do it i guess

      Open Controls
    3. Aussie Rules
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I would only do this if I didn't have another good captain option and wanted to captain KDB this week

      Open Controls
  3. Olee
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    WC G2G?
    McCarthy
    Chillwell-Telles-Cancelo
    Salah-KDB(c)-Bruno-Grealish
    DCL-Watkins-Bamford

    Forster-Targett-Bissouma-Kilman

    Open Controls
  4. tbhogal
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi Guys, which option is best ?

    A) Saiss > Coufal + Kane > Vardy -4
    B) Saiss > Coufal

    Martinez (Steer)
    Chilwell, Robbo, Lamptey (Saiss, Mitchell),
    Bruno, Son, Grealish, Ziyech (Podence)
    Bamford, DCL, Kane

    Open Controls
  5. dark91
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Son + Maupay -> Jota + Vardy (-4)
    A good idea or too stupid?

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It's a definite upgrade

      Open Controls
  6. Reyson
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Son to kdb for -4? I think i have to do it

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Son on fire. City/KDB struggling. Hummm

      Open Controls
    2. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could be a wash in the end. And Spurs assets looking better right now.

      Open Controls
  7. Feed tha Sheep
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on TAA and Foden > KDB & 4.1 (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Easy yes for me

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        If not KDB Bruno or Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Feed tha Sheep
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Have Bruno can’t afford Salah. Any 4.1 going to start? People chatting about Everton LB starting at 4.0?

          Open Controls
          1. HellasLEAF
            • 11 Years
            just now

            If you can't find a nailed defender then nay for me.

            Open Controls
  8. The VAR Team
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Is Son to Salah worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not for a -4

        Open Controls
  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    How many times does Son have to haul for people to keep him in their teams...

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Every week!

      Open Controls
    2. HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm holding

      Open Controls
  10. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    James out to Dias (already own Chilwell, will keep him)?

    Open Controls
  11. Subzero (-4)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is a better option this week. Have funds to bring in Robbo or Harvey Barnes 1 week punt before wildcarding. Have Vardy and Salah. Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Purely one week then I think I’d go for Harvey over Robbo

      Open Controls
      1. Subzero (-4)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep just a one week punt

        Open Controls
  12. Ginola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    I'm in doubt for 4 days now, Which transfer(s) should I make? 2FT.

    A. Kane > Vardy
    B. Son > KDB
    C. Both

    Open Controls
  13. Noah’s Ark
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    The Adidas v Cancelo debate folks, any outcome ?

    Open Controls
    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      *Dias

      Open Controls
    2. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Dias for me, security.

      Open Controls
      1. Noah’s Ark
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Leaning that way due to my weak bench

        Open Controls
  14. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on Hamez, Podence, Werner to Kdb, Jota, Brewster (-4)?

    Open Controls
  15. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Going into this gw without ManCity cover, Vardy, Bruno and Jota doesn't make me feel good tbh but I prefer to give one more gw to reconsider which premiums deserve to be in my team

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Damn, I have no city or pool atm and tempted to do the same

      Open Controls
  16. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Previously unanswers - would appreciate some help. Still have 1st WC and a bad rank so willing to take risks in next few...

    McCarthy
    Chilwell -- Justin -- TAA **
    Fernandes -- Son -- Grealish -- Soucek
    DCL -- Kane -- Wilson

    4.0 -- Targett -- Bissouma -- Mitchell [1ft + 2.9m ITB]

    A) TAA + Grealish --> Cancelo + KDB (c) for (-4)
    B) TAA + Kane --> Cancelo + Vardy (c) for (-4)
    C) Kane + Bissouma --> Bamford + KDB (C) for (-4)
    D) Just TAA --> Cancelo / Kane --> Vardy / Son --> KDB (FT)

    Open Controls
  17. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    JRod >> KDB (-4) a good move?

    Still have Salah Son and DCL but no City

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      just now

      For sure

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Maybe

      Open Controls
  18. Davidwes
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Worth doing fernandes-> Sterling on a free now that pope is injured?

    Open Controls

