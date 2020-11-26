330
Pro Pundit Teams November 26

Targeting Man City assets and why I’m holding onto the Wildcard

330 Comments
Share

Manchester City’s Gameweek 10 fixture swing is finally upon us and it could prove to be pivotal to how the Fantasy Premier League season pans out for many of us.

We have truly reached an important crossroads for our big decisions as the focus continues shift away from Tottenham assets in the direction of Manchester City’s premium attackers. 

The Citizens have seriously explosive potential as they host Burnley (who could be short of Nick Pope), Fulham and West Bromwich Albion in the next four rounds while Newcastle will come to the Etihad Stadium in Gameweek 15.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

330 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mo Mane No Problems
      11 mins ago

      Already own Sterling, Son and Jota. Would you go:

      A) Bruno to KDB
      B) Bruno and Kane to KDB and Vardy (-4)
      C) Bruno and Kane to KDB and Salah (-4)
      D) Something else

      Open Controls
      1. Runaway
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Is Bruno injured? If not, D

        Open Controls
        1. Runaway
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Kane > Vardy maybe for free

          Open Controls
      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Save

        Open Controls
    • Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Any chance Jota matches Son PTS for the next 5-6 gws?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sure

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Of course, could do it in GW12.

        Open Controls
      3. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Could happen

        Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hamez to Sterling worth it for next two?

      Can’t afford KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Geordie19
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yup

        Open Controls
      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Perhaps

        Open Controls
    • Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Martinez
      Semedo Robo Chillwell Mitchel Dunne
      Son Bruno Grealish Zaha* Burke
      Wilson DCL Jimi

      1 FT and 4.0 m itb

      Can't do Zaha to KDB as I am 0.3 short
      So How to get KDB here

      Open Controls
      1. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Lose Jimi?

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          but which striker should I go for to replace jimi?

          Open Controls
          1. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Hat trick Bamford

            Open Controls
            1. Lindelol
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Him or Richarlison?

              Open Controls
              1. DK_13
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I got richalison only for 3 weeks on my wc. He will be a transfer out as you have DCL too. So probably just get Bamford and be done

                Open Controls
      2. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    • Kane Lane
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Torres brace this week dark horse I reckon 4-0 City no Pope it's written. Pressure tho to go with crowds with Jota t 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Go Torres then Jota?

        Open Controls
    • Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A) Salah + Jesus

      B) KDB + Vardy

      C) Son + Vardy + 4

      *No other City, Pool, Lei or Spurs attacker

      Open Controls
      1. Geordie19
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • DK_13
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Leno
      Chilwell castagne telles cancelo
      Kdb bruno grealish
      (V)ardy DCL richalison
      Forster I soucek bissouma Ferguson

      1FT & 1.2 ITB

      Plan was Fernandes/salah to salah in gw12(+richalison to Antonio/Bamford)

      Which one do you guys prefer for the next 2
      A)sterling
      B) Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • Geordie19
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who would you prefer for the next 3 gameweeks: odd combo but depends on whether to play 3-4-3 or 4-3-3
      Jota: Bha WOL ful
      Fofana: FUL shu BHA
      Thank you

      Open Controls
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Jota

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • KUNingas
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      2FTs and getting KDB in. So Hamez -> KDB and Kane ->

      A) Bamford (eve, che, WHU, NEW, mun)
      B) Antonio (AVL, MUN, lee, CRY, che)
      C) Wilson (cry, avl, WBA, lee, FUL)

      Open Controls
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        B?

        Open Controls
      2. barcaa7
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep hamez this week and get salah next or do hamez to jota this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I have the same dilemma

        Open Controls
    • Saint Tommy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Horrible, horrible decision to sacrifice Robbo this week, and also a bit worried about Hamez hauling with a good fixture. But that's left me with the following team which I'm pretty happy with for the weeks ahead, and £0.2m ITB to sort out Burke and Mitchell (likely staggered swaps for Nkounkou and Romeu):

      Martinez
      Dias - Chilwell - Ayling
      KDB (C) - Bruno (vc) - Salah - Son
      DCL - Bamford - Watkins

      Subs: Forster, Mitchell, Burke, Lamptey

      Now just to decide on who to captain! Leaning towards KDB given the news about Pope probably missing out. Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota in for Jrod
      or
      roll 2Fts for the next gw and reconsider the options?

      Open Controls
    • barcaa7
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench 1

      a-Hamez
      b-Bamford
      c- Grealish
      d-Ziyech

      Open Controls
    • Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      GTG? Vardy or KDB captain? Would you play Soucek or Coufal instead of anyone?

      Martinez
      Chilwell, Cancelo, Justin
      KDB, Bruno, Ziyech, Grealish
      Vardy(C), DCL, Watkins

      Peacock-Farrell, Soucek, Coufal, Lamptey

      Open Controls
    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Who’s your captain this week then? And why?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.