Newcastle’s Gameweek 11 trip to Aston Villa postponed as COVID-19 cases rise

Newcastle United have announced that their Gameweek 11 trip to Aston Villa has been postponed.

The match was originally scheduled for the evening of Friday, December 4 at 20:00 BST but a “significant increase” in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the Magpies’ Training Centre has forced the club to take action.

They report that “several” Newcastle players and staff members are now self-isolating after an upturn in positive tests over the last few days.

It has not been revealed which individuals have contracted the disease or when their respective isolations end at this stage.

Meanwhile, the knock-on impact on Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League is similarly unclear.

What is certain is that the opening match of the round is no longer to take place on Friday, with Everton’s Saturday lunch-time trip to Burnley set to kick us off for Gameweek 11.

At this stage, it is unknown whether or not that game-makers at FPL Towers will change the deadline from 18:30 BST on Friday to 11:00 BST on Saturday, in line with it usually occurring 90 minutes before the first fixture of the Gameweek.

As for our squads, Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Callum Wilson (£6.5m), Emi Martínez (£4.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) are among the key Fantasy assets with significant ownership at the time of writing.

While it could be tempting to shift as many of these as possible, or even trigger a Wildcard or Free Hit in response to the postponement, we urge patience and caution to Fantasy managers.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle have a free midweek fixture slot in the week beginning Monday, December 7.

If the protocols and ever-changing situation at the two clubs allows, we could see this fixture rearranged either for Tuesday, December 8 or Wednesday, December 9.

If that were to be the case, then it would remain in Gameweek 11 and still count towards your next collection of points.

Such a scenario would not be without its complications, of course. Confirmation of the fixture’s new date could be short notice, and come after the Gameweek 11 deadline.

Meanwhile, even if the game is confirmed as going ahead before we have to submit our next squads, the likes of Wilson, Karl Darlow (£5.0m) and Jamal Lewis (£4.3m) could all be among those self-isolating, so we will have to wait for more information on those specifics too.

Furthermore, the Premier League has now confirmed that Newcastle’s training ground is to remain closed until “Friday at the earliest”, which could affect the timing of any rescheduling.

  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why is Wilson rising tonight?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Scored 10pts in last GW

      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        *12 🙂

    2. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ppl buying him.

    3. BeWater
        5 mins ago

        Because he got a 12 pointer in his last game. So he will do that for the next 28 games in a row so people have to get him in or they will miss out on 336 points.

        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          he's done well all season to be fair. 6 points less than salah for 6m less.

          ignoring this Friday's postponement, he can't do much more to prove himself as a good pick.

        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Hahaha

    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Saiss >> James and switch to 4 at the back this week?

      McCarthy
      Chilwell, Cresswell, Justin
      KDB, Bruno, Ziyech, Grealish, Jota
      Kane, DCL
      (4.0, Mitchell, Saiss, Davis)

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          James the best move? 5.2m available

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeah, James will do the job. Dallas can also work but this week's fixture is tricky

      2. turd ferguson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        yep. james

    5. turd ferguson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cancelo to who?

      Have: Chilwell, James, Mitchell, Kilman (to Dallas next week).

      Thanks

      1. Parsnips
          1 min ago

          I’m considering doing Cancelo to Dallas or KWP this week

        • BeWater
            just now

            I have him. Thinking Reece James at the moment (already have Zouma).

          • RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Think James above

          • BeWater
              just now

              Sorry just seen you have James! What about Lamptey?

          • Jon Walter's Hatty
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Been looking for an excuse to ditch Martinez and now I have one...

            1. Lazaretti
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thinking the same though he is going to have 2 dgw in the future. Could also upgrade 4.0keeper

              Open Controls
                • 7 Years
                just now

                I suspect that double will be next year when you could get him on a wc anyway

                Open Controls
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Play 1:
            A. Bissouma
            B. Coufal
            C. Kilman

            1. Riggs
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Bissouma imho. Always prefer more attacking player. I am on the same boat but my options are limited to Coufal, Kilman and Burke (most of the time he doesn't play), so it would be hard 😀

          • Bruce Lee
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Bruno, Grealish, Ziyech, Hamez

            Was planning on Hames to KDB, but Grealish to KDB makes sense right?

            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Depends. If you have a backup for Grealish, then stick to the plan of Rodriguez to Dr Bruyne

          • DAZZ
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Martinez
            Chilwell Dias Cancelo KWP
            KDB (c) Riedwald Ziyech Bruno
            Vardy DCL
            (Forster, Kilman, Grealish, Watkins)

            2FT 0.6ITB

            Martinez > McCarthy and save other FT? Will have enough for Ziyech+Vardy > Salah Wilson next week

          • MIDIMAN2010
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            People losing the sh1t over non playing GK... Jesus wepts

          • Will J 256
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 mins ago

            Thoughts on this -4?
            Martinez and Mitchell to Meslier and Dias?

            1. Bury94
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Do you have to make the Martinez move to get Dias?

          • Zim0
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Martinez to Mccarthy for a -4?

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Yeah. good reason to get rid of martinez villa cant defend

            2. liverpool01
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              no

            3. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              yeah, everyone should do this except me

            4. Make ManeMane Make ManeMane
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              No way

            5. MIDIMAN2010
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yeah go for it

            6. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Lol no way

          • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Martinez
            Forster
            Mitchell
            Cancelo
            Zaha
            Grealish
            Watkins

            im in deep waters. What to do? Martinez needs to go but what else?

            1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              • 1 Year
              just now

              8 mid/attacker is Bissouma but at least he plays lol

          • Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Have 2 free transfers

            A) Martinez and Grealish -----> Mcarthy and Jota

            B) Martinez Son and Grealish ------> Mcarthy Jota and Salah (-4)

            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Jota might not start either. Just do martinez to McCarthy

          • Make United Great Again
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Honestly might leave Martinez in. Take the 0 points. I'll just want him back soon. It's not like McCarthy will get 17 points as a replacement.

            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              it's the logical move. unless you have no other issues to fix.

            2. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              He's only get 1 point anyway if playing probably

            3. Rhodes your boat
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Don’t say that!

            4. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              He might. Brighton Sheffield arsenal next 3

              1. Zim0
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I was looking to remove Martinez and now its only a -2 hit probably

                1. Zim0
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Could actually be worth it if McCarthy keeps a clean sheet

            5. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Same, and play Soucek (Grealish)

          • Messiah Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Will Mitchell or McCarthy (both of Palace) start this GW? If they don’t, I don’t have a bench as Grealish is already not starting. I also have no GK with Martinez and Steer as my GKs. So I probably need to address that first.

          • Il Capitano
              3 mins ago

              Madness to save a FT with the below team? Don't really want to waste a chip on two players that I'll probably want back in again.

              1 FT - 0.2m ITB - WC available - FH available

              McCarthy (Button)
              Chilwell Zouma Justin Taylor (Mitchell)
              Bruno Sterling (C) Son Bissouma (Grealish)
              Vardy DCL (Watkins)

              1. Il Capitano
                  just now

                  Or just replace Watkins with the FT?

              2. TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Watkins owners are the lucky ones.

                He usually scores 0 anyway so the postponement has no impact on his output

                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Actually they get a positive impact: their auto-sub.

              3. Rochdale_Cowboy
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                I posted that the game would be off at lunch time. Admin deleted the message! Looks like they didn't want the information to get out. Well done Admin. #ITK

              4. FPL Kaka
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Is Soucek still a good option at 4.9?

                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  If you don't have to play him regularly, he is fine

                2. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I think so, should have scored past 2 weeks

              5. Flynny
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                What mayhem.....who is the best watkins replacement?

                A....bamford
                B...adams
                C....antonio (not sure he starts this week...)

                Thanks

                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  A

              6. rnrd
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                I hope the PL will come up with a justification for this décision.
                If NEW can’t justify ring able to field 14, the PL is discrediting itself and will leave an open door to clubs for postponements

                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Their priority is probably player safety and not our FPL teams

                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    you better wash your mouth out with soap!

                2. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  PL have closed Newcastle's training center till Friday as the virus seems to be spreading from there.

                  How can Newcastle play a match if they aren't allowed to train???

              7. maditass
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                With the postponed match, will the GW deadline also be postponed to saturday 12:00 aswell?

                1. mynameisq
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Already changed

              8. No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                just now

                should get a nice green arrow from all the hits this week. and then the hits to get villa back in for their double game weeks.

              9. NABIL - 1 season 1der
                • 8 Years
                just now

                This is the GW that separates the so called casuals and enthusiasts.

                I imagine a fine victory for the latter, despite the hits galore.

              10. Tony Martial
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Martinez and Grealish to Mendy and Jota -4?

              11. Sickboy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Time to have 2 playing keepers?

