Scout Notes December 1

More home struggles for Vardy as Lookman’s FPL form continues

Leicester 1-2 Fulham

  • Goals: Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) | Ademola Lookman (£5.0m), Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) | André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m), Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.3m)
  • Bonus points: Cavaleiro x3, Anguissa x2, Lookman x1

KING SOUR STADIUM

Jamie Vardy‘s (£10.2m) lacklustre home form reared its ugly head yet again as Leicester suffered a 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Fulham in Gameweek 10.

As has often been the case at the King Power Stadium this season, the Foxes’ front-man was unable to have much influence on the game, faced with yet another home game where the opposition dropped deep throughout.

He did show some smart play when he knocked down a second-half cross for Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) to fire into the top corner but, apart from that, Vardy never got a chance to stretch his legs.

A five-point score will feel somewhat anti-climactic for over one-million Fantasy Premier League managers who captained Vardy, especially considering it was against Fulham who, up until now, have boasted one of the division’s worst defences.

But his struggles at the King Power Stadium are nothing new, as has been well documented this season. Across his four Premier League home appearances this season, Vardy has averaged just 3.3 points per game.

Such information is likely to cast doubt on Vardy’s Fantasy credentials for upcoming home meetings with Brighton (Gameweek 12) and Everton (Gameweek 13), especially if he could not even buck his home-trend against Fulham.

Thankfully for his 28.7% ownership, Gameweek 11 takes Vardy into a much more favourable scenario: a trip to Sheffield United.

80.3% of his points have come on the road this season, an average of 10.6 points per away game, while the Blades are the only Premier League team without a clean sheet in 2020/21.

BARNES DOOR

The 4.1% invested in Barnes were among the rare winners of Leicester’s defeat to Fulham as he scored the Foxes’ only goal of the game.

Finding the net, the former West Bromwich Albion loanee certainly sent a message to manager Brendan Rodgers who left him out of the starting XI initially, despite a strong performance midweek.

Neither James Maddison (£7.0m) nor Dennis Praet (£5.5m) provided much support for an isolated Vardy as Rodgers went with a 3-4-2-1 formation which lacked the width to really stretch Fulham’s deep block.

It was in the second half that the hosts were able to make some limited progress, as Barnes and Cengiz Ünder (£5.9m) came on for Praet and wing-back Luke Thomas (£4.3m) respectively, allowing for a slight improvement in the fluidity of their attack.

TAKE A LOOK

By contrast, Fulham went about Monday night’s encounter with a cut and thrust that Leicester could not replicate.

The result itself might have been a surprising one but it was a fully deserved win for the visitors, especially considering Scott Parker made the bold decision of benching key players in Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.7m) and Tom Cairney (£5.3m).

Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) was handed the centre-forward role and, despite his embarrassing penalty miss last time out, was brave enough to step up for the latest Fulham spot-kick and slammed it past Kasper Schmeichel (£5.5m). That ensured the Cottagers did not become the first Premier League team to miss three penalties in a row.

“I asked him yesterday, ‘are you ready to take this penalty if we get one?’ and he looked me dead in the eye and said ‘yeah, I’m ready’. The courage, the bravery to step up there, they’re things that we need.” – Scott Parker

There was also a strong showing from Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) who has also responded well to his recent penalty woes.

Since sending a stoppage-time spot-kick into Lukasz Fabianski‘s (£5.0m) arms at West Ham, the Fulham winger has gone on to get himself a goal and assist across the last two matches, going close with some direct free-kicks too.

Matches with Manchester City (away) and Liverpool (home) over the next two Gameweeks are likely to ward off any Fantasy interest but as Fulham’s fixtures turn more positive in Gameweek 13, Lookman’s propensity to shoot could mean he finally fulfils his potential as a budget midfield option.

“He came in for a lot of stick when he did the penalty, rightly so, you need to take your medicine after that. What is going to determine, like anyone Cavaleiro – last week he slips for the penalty. I’m not on Instagram but I can only imagine what was being said, the jokes for everyone to see and Cav would have seen that. Ade’s performance tonight, earned the right to score a goal.” – Scott Parker

Leicester City XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Fuchs, Evans, Fofana; L Thomas (Ünder 46′), N Mendy (Iheanacho 70′), Tielemans, Justin; Maddison, Praet (H Barnes 46′); Vardy.

Fulham XI (5-4-1): Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina, Decordova-Reid; Lookman (Bryan 90′), Zambo-Anguissa, Reed, Loftus-Cheek (Lemina 77′); Cavaleiro (Mitrović 87′).

  buzzkill
    5 Years
    15 mins ago

    I think I know the answer to this one but I'd appreciate answers anyway.

    Jota or Torres?

    Safe vs a differential. Got Salah but no KDB.

    Open Controls
    Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      4 mins ago

      jota

      Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB & Jota > Mo & Torres

      Open Controls
    Pukkipartyy
      1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Jota, but i would find a way to have Salah and KDB.

      Open Controls
      buzzkill
        5 Years
        just now

        I would but it'd mean decimating my midfield.

        Martinez - Steer
        Robbo - Chilwell - Cancelo - Cresswell - Mitchell
        Salah - Son - Grealish - Fernandes - Barnes
        Wilson - DCL - Delap

        Probably means dropping Bruno but whilst he's still returning double digits I'd find it very difficult to part with him 🙁

        Open Controls
  circusmonkey
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Articles on the potential cancellation.

    https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Aston+Villa/Aston+Villa+v+Newcastle+United

    What is the chance that the solution of giving them a few more days to maybe be able to sort it out (and even do some training) i.e. move it to Monday at 5:30pm, is ruled out by Sky because their money is more important than what makes sense for football?

    Open Controls
    Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      9 mins ago

      delaying would be obvious solution, hence that will not be what happens

      Open Controls
      Fulchester's New Centr…
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        Won't somebody think of the money?

        Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Anybody old enought o remember when Boro unilaterally cancelled a fixture becuase of illness through the squad?
      Didn't end well for them.

      Open Controls
    Patio Kev
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      6 mins ago

      They won’t delay it, it will just be cancelled as they have already done with SPL and EFL games this season and yes whilst this is the PL, Covid safety is a much bigger issue than any football match.

      Open Controls
      Zim0
        2 Years
        2 mins ago

        U would think so but i think it'll go on

        Open Controls
      Zim0
        2 Years
        just now

        https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fresh-claim-made-aston-villa-19375395.amp
        This article makes me think premier league don't even care about the players and that game will happen

        Open Controls
  Patio Kev
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    13 mins ago

    If Villa v Newcastle on Friday is postponed due to Covid then do you think they will move the GW deadline to Saturday ?

    I think it could catch a lot of people out if there is no game on Friday but the GW deadline stays as it is.

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      just now

      Based on previous form, doubt they'd bother to change it.

      Open Controls
  Little Red Lacazette
    4 Years
    12 mins ago

    1FT. 0.4ITB

    Would you roll FT and risk going without City or that is too daring and bad for the heart?

    Martinez
    Coufal Chilwell Kilman
    Grealish Son Bruno Salah
    Bamford Kane DCL

    Steer Dallas Bissouma Lamptey

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Despite what happened yesterday, fulham are the kind of team that City thrash in their sleep and the good fixtures carry on for the forseeable future too. I'd try and get in on that. Not sure how you'd do it though, Jesus?

      Open Controls
      Little Red Lacazette
        4 Years
        just now

        Thinking of Son + Kane -> KDB and Wilson (-4). Of course wait till Friday.

        Open Controls
  Tcheco
    3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Jimenez to Jesus(C) no brainer?

    Cancelo(!) only other City player

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Worth a punt. Jimi won't be getting any points any time soon.

      Open Controls
    Camzy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like that one. Good move imo.

      Open Controls
    Tcheco
      3 Years
      just now

      Done thank you

      Open Controls
  ShaunGoater123
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    8 mins ago

    horrific week with 38. any suggestions with what to do with the below? planning on wildcarding next week i think.

    McCarthy
    Bellerin / Chilwell / Justin
    Mane / Fernandes / Soucek / Ziyech
    Kane / Watkins / Vardy

    Button / Mitchell / Dalls / Bissouma

    2FT's 1m ITB

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't panic.
      City defender might make you feel a bit better for starters.

      Open Controls
      ShaunGoater123
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 min ago

        yep good shout.

        could do mane & bellerin > KDB & laporte / Dias depending on tonights line up

        Open Controls
  K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
    3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Son(C) anyone ?

    Open Controls
    It's gonna Ben Mee
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      It is tempting. I think Spurs will trash Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      just now

      (K)aaaaaaane

      Open Controls
  Dark Side Of The Loon!
    4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ziyech to Grealish this week or give Ziyech another chance?

    Open Controls
    Ha.
      5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think he could do well this week

      Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm glad I didn't get him, but would keep if I had

      Open Controls
    Brosstan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      Grealish is a billion times better than Ziyecg

      Open Controls
  Ha.
    5 Years
    7 mins ago

    I need a City player, but not sure how to get them in

    Martinez
    Chillwell, Cresswell, Lamptey
    Salah (c), Grealish, Ziyech, Bruno
    Kane, DCL, Watkins

    Ryan. Dallas, Mitchell, Bissouma

    1.9 ITB

    Ziyech > Mahrez seems the easiest, but that can easily backfire

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mahrez is an avoid for me, but I would have said that last week too. Mitchell to say Dias has no downside.

      Open Controls
      Ha.
        5 Years
        just now

        Yeh, I’m not sold either, but I don’t really want to drop anyone for KDB. Originally was thinking Bruno > KDB, but tough to do that now.

        Dias creates a benching headache and ties up a lot of money in defence, so not sure on that either.

        Open Controls
  pjanns
    4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who would you rather have?

    A. Cresswell
    B. KWP

    Thanks alot guys!

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      just now

      Creswell still

      Open Controls
  mcginnntonic
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Which city defender, and why?

    Open Controls
    Ha.
      5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dias because he starts

      Open Controls
    It's gonna Ben Mee
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably Dias. Seems most nailed. I went Cancelo though...

      Open Controls
      Fulchester's New Centr…
        3 Years
        just now

        #metoo

        Open Controls
  JimJoshBoy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    4 mins ago

    I have both Cancelo and Kilman. Should i be worried?

    Otehr defenders are Chullwell, Lamptey and Coufal

    Open Controls
    Ha.
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Only if you’re playing 4 at the back

      Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      3 Years
      just now

      You're fine.
      Like the Glasgow pronounciation of Chelsea def

      Open Controls
  acidicleo
    4 Years
    just now

    Which of these will you sell to generate 0.4 million cash for KDB?

    A) Grealish
    B) Vardy
    C) DCL

    Cheers...

    Open Controls
  NateDogsCats
      just now

      Can someone clarify what the situation with Newcastle is? Is their whole squad isolating or something? I thought it was a short number of players that were affected but presumed they'd still have the 14 players (probably including youth) but looking here I'm guessing it's a lot worse.

      Open Controls

