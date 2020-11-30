223
Scout Notes November 30

Werner, Son and Kane kept quiet as FPL’s two best defences impress again

223 Comments
Share

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Bonus Points: Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) x3, Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) x2, Reece James (£5.1m) x1

If Premier League title crusades are built on the foundations of a rock-solid defence, then the dark horses of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur underscored their credentials in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Owners of the attacking assets on show were forced to swallow rare blanks as the two backlines came out on top in a match that had little goalmouth action but plenty to dissect.

Frank Lampard summarised the game and the tentative approaches of the two managers perfectly:

It’s difficult to play against Tottenham when they defend in a low, central block. You have to try and go round them, and it’s not easy whilst making sure you don’t allow counter-attacking transition.

SITTING ON DEFENCE

Of the eight Gameweek 10 fixtures to be contested so far, this one had the fewest number of efforts on target (four) and the lowest expected goals (xG) total.

Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) was only extended once by a Serge Aurier (£5.2m) shot, while Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) collected maximum bonus points with the minimum of fuss, with just one of his three saves, from a long-distance Mason Mount (£6.8m) effort, causing him much concern.

Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) failed to register a shot in the box between them, while Timo Werner‘s (£9.5m) only chance of note was flagged for offside.

But rather than bemoan the blanks of the attackers, let’s celebrate the achievements of the respective backlines.

They are, quite simply, the two best defences in the Premier League on current form: Chelsea with the most clean sheets (five), Spurs with the fewest goals conceded (nine).

The improvements on last season, when both defences were ropey to say the least, is marked.

For Chelsea, it’s been about savvy investment in defence, the acquisition of a competent goalkeeper and, latterly, the deployment of a system that gets the best out of N’Golo Kante (£4.9m).

As for Spurs, they too have benefitted from summer transfer activity in the form of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m).

But 80% of their five-strong backline (including Lloris) in the win over Manchester City last weekend were here in 2019/20 and it’s perhaps more that we’re starting to see the fruits of Mourinho’s labour after 12 months in charge, with the ‘Special One’ renowned for his second-season achievements.

While the two clubs’ upcoming schedules are far from straightforward, who’d back against another three to four clean sheets apiece in December?

RODON HIS LUCK

The one change to Spurs’ starting XI this week saw Joe Rodon (£5.0m) come in for the injured Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) at centre-half.

A competent debut was almost marred by mistakes in either half and, as harsh as it sounds, there was little to suggest that the Belgian won’t make an immediate return alongside Eric Dier (£4.9m) when fit.

Mourinho said of Rodon’s full Premier League debut:

I’m very happy with Joe, very happy with the profile, and to be with my amazing coaching staff – Joao [Sacramento], Ledley [King], all these guys – coaching and teaching these guys, and working with Joe has been a pleasure.

I just feel sorry he can’t play in the Europa League because it would be a great level of experience for him, and I believe the biggest game he played before this one was Championship play-offs and a Wales national team match, so I’m very pleased that he could come here and for 90 minutes he made one mistake.

Dier made more mistakes than him, especially in ball possession, so I’m very happy with my team, very happy with my guys, very happy with this mentality – that we come to Stamford Bridge, we get a point, we are top of the league, and we are not happy.

REECE’S BPS

Ben Chilwell’s (£6.1m) superb run of FPL form continued, with the left-back picking up two bonus points to bring his average up to a round 7.0 points per match in a Chelsea shirt.

Reece James (£5.1m) also collected a bonus point, the fifth occasion that has happened in eight league starts for the young right-back.

No Fantasy defender has more bonus points than James (nine) this season.

KANE UNABLE

Given the nature of the fixtures of the last two Gameweeks, it’s perhaps no surprise that Spurs haven’t been the free-flowing attacking unit that we saw in September and October.

Kane and Son haven’t had a single shot in the box between them since before the November international break and the former was noticeably deep again at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The England striker’s underlying numbers had been dwindling slightly anyway (six shots in the six-yard box from Gameweeks 1-5, two thereafter), with perhaps the capitulation against West Ham marking a slight shift towards the conservative in Mourinho’s approach.

We weren’t expecting goal-fests from clashes with Manchester City and Chelsea and the acid test for the likes of Kane and Son will instead be in the next two Gameweeks, with Spurs up against two shot-shy sides that will no doubt prompt a different, front-foot approach from Mourinho and allow for a touch more expansive play.

Chelsea, similarly, will expect a far more open game against Leeds United next weekend, which should allow room for Werner and Hakim Ziyech (£8.3m), both of whom were stifled against Spurs.

Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) may be edging closer to a start in that match, having marked his return from injury with a 20-minute run-out against the Lilywhites on Sunday.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kovavic, Kante, Mount; Ziyech (Havertz 83), Abraham (Giroud 79), Werner (Pulisic 74).

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Son Heung-min (Moura 90), Ndombele (Lo Celso 65), Bergwijn (Davies 89); Kane;

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 10

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

223 Comments Post a Comment
  1. El Niño Yanqui
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    About the article- Reguilon was on my trade block but not anymore

    Spurs can defend like tigers and he was in position for a game winner but LoCelso did not see him

    Open Controls
  2. Poison Apple
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    A. DCL -> Bruno (-4) Play 352 n get a price rise

    B. Save n hope Bruno doesnt rise more than 0.1

    Salah KDB Son Grealish
    Watkins Bam

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Getting rid of DCL when he has Burnley away is really inadvisable.

      Open Controls
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Jesus is not enough cover for the upcoming city fixtures isn't he ? Will most likely sell Kdb for Salah gw12 but will struggle to get him back for gw13. Could sell vardy for Jesus instead. Bit risky though isn't it ?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I wouldnt sell Vardy with his fixtures. He can easily outscore Jebus

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Vardy > Jesus over the next 4.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ok thanks

        Open Controls
  4. FC Hakkebøf
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Which transfer(plan) do you prefer?

    A) Son to Sterling
    -> Sterling to Salah in gw12

    B) Son to Mahrez
    -> Kane + Fodder to Salah + Brewster -4 in gw12

    C) Kane to Aguero/Jesus (yikes)
    -> Son to Salah in gw12

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      A assuming you have Kdb ?

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I do

        Open Controls
    3. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  5. Finding Timo
      21 mins ago

      Would be Bruno & DCL to Salah & Wilson / or another 6/6.5m

      Open Controls
    • JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Thoughts on Son to Mahrez captain if he gets benched midweek?

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff Turn
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I'd do it.

        Open Controls
    • Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Jiminez only 25% - they feeling okay?

      He is out for a whileee

      I remember an MMA fighter fractured his skull and retired

      Might a very long time out or potential retirement too as Jimi heads the ball a lot

      Wish him the best

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        He won't play again this season.

        Open Controls
      2. Dybala10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Same as Ryan Mason wasn't it?

        Open Controls
        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Oh yeah I forgot about that good shout

          Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Honestly sounds like a career ending injury. Its one thing with keepers like Cech who are never going to head the ball... completely different for Jimenez whos a target man forward

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Such a shame, absolutely gutted for him.
          Superb player, very consistent and hard working

          Open Controls
    • Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      McCarthy
      Chillwell-semedo-lamptey (kwp, Ferguson)
      Ziyech-salah-jota-Fernandez(bissouma)
      Wilson-Kane-Adams

      1 ft 2.8 m in bank

      Main concerns is no city and semedo.
      Won’t do anything until after champions and Europa league.

      But early thoughts on any of the following:
      1- semedo and ziyech to kdb and konsa/masuaku (-4)
      2- Kane and ziyech to Werner and kdb (-4)
      3- ziyech to mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Prefer the 1st one

        Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Any news about Jimmy's head injury?
      Hope he is well

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Fractured skull but he's doing ok considering.

        Open Controls
      2. Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Skull fracture, but he is responding well thankfully

        Open Controls
      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good to hear that. Thanks both!

        Open Controls
    • Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      I find myself more and more drawn to Gabriel Jesus... his points and returns per game are typically excellent and when he's a nailed asset he is very good value. Aguero's status is so uncertain and Pep may want to manage his minutes anyways. Jesus is also a class player and those fixtures are an absolute dream. Considering him as my DCL replacement, probably not this week or the next but GW13 looks like the time where I'll have to make my decision, armed with 2 more weeks of information.

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Imagine how many points he would get if he was any good...

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          Exactly the same as he does now, then.

          Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Can't believe how many people genuinely have the opinion that Jesus isn't very good.

          Open Controls
      2. LSK
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’ve brought him in a few times in similar circumstances. Never a disaster, always does okay, but I’ve never really jumped up the ranks with him in my team. Always somebody cheaper doing better, I’ve found. Personal experience only though.

        Open Controls
      3. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I've thought about getting him but my bench is absolute rubbish at the moment so probably shouldn't.

        Open Controls
    • Dybala10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Fabio Silva at that price looks tempting now vs fodder like Brewster.

      Open Controls
      1. Bruce Lee
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Brewster is having a stinker

        Silva would be the better option as you say

        Open Controls
        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Although Neto has played CF before

          Open Controls
    • waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kept Kane for the last two.
      The time to move for vardy was this week. Hold now or try and get salah and kdb and Bruno?

      Mccarthy button
      Chilwell James dias ayling mitchell
      Mané Bruno grealish jota soucek
      Kane DCL Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. dando89
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Keep Kane for NLD, he could do well. Look to move the following week

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Hmm, cheers. Feel like his worst fixtures will be out of the way and he could start doing well again!

          Open Controls
      2. jamiejoe
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm thinking Salah, Bruno and KDB...

        The one I'm less strong on is Salah but that must be my cognitive discord.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Hmm. I just wonder if Bruno, kdb, Kane and jota might be "enough". Probably not

          Open Controls
    • Saka_me_sideways
        13 mins ago

        Maupay >

        A: Watkins (already have grealish)
        B: Wilson (will mean a -4 to get salah in next gw)

        ??

        Open Controls
        1. jamiejoe
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Saka_me_sideways
              just now

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        2. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Is Son to Mahrez worth -4 in isolation if hes rested midweek? Season in tatters so I feel like taking some aggressive hits..

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 mins ago

            Could work out over one week (b/c Fulham) but probably unwise long term.

            Open Controls
          2. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Its worth for me.

            Open Controls
        3. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Klopp reveals Alexander-Arnold stepping up his rehab work outside at Kirkby. Won't feature v Ajax but the #LFC right-back closing in on a return to action. hmmmm

          Open Controls
        4. mookie
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Who will step in for Jimenez?

          Open Controls
          1. Bruce Lee
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Maybe Fabio

            Although Podence and Neto have played up top in their career before

            Open Controls
            1. mookie
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Cheers! Need to check out Fabio.

              Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Should be Fabio Silva. But he's just a kid. Dunno if he's ready to lead the line proper.

            Open Controls
            1. mookie
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Haven't seen him play yet. Can't imagine Podence or Neto playing CF.

              Open Controls
        5. fylde2022
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Any suggestions?

          I'm thinking of shipping Robertson and Son for KDB & 6.0 for -4. What are your thoughts to that?

          Martinez
          Robertson James Coufal
          Son Bruno Grealish Jota
          Vardy DCL Bamford

          Button, Zaha Mitchell Lamptey

          1.1m ITV
          1ft

          Open Controls
          1. jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Go for it

            Open Controls
          2. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I would start Lamptey over Coufal.Son+Zaha->Kdb+4.5 imo.

            Open Controls
        6. jamiejoe
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Mini wildcard??

          Involves Jimi, Kane, Rodriguez and Son

          To Salah, Bruno, Wilson and Bamford?

          Worth it?

          I'm not even worried about minus 12 to enable it because any of those players could recover it.

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Can you do any of that without losing Kane?

            Open Controls
        7. JONALDINHO
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Thoughts on these moves?

          Martinez
          Chilwell • Dallas • KWP
          Salah • KDB • Bruno • Son • Grealish
          DCL • Bamford
          (Steer / Masuaku / Brewster / 3.8)

          Need to raise 0.5 to do Ziyech and Semedo to Salah and 3.8 for GW12.

          A) Chilwell to James
          B) Grealish to Jota
          C) DCL to Antonio

          Open Controls
          1. jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            A or B for me

            Open Controls
            1. JONALDINHO
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Leaning towards A as I don’t want to lose Grealish and not convinced on Jota minutes yet

              Open Controls
              1. jamiejoe
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Jota points is all that really counts

                Open Controls
        8. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Martinez
          Robertson, Chilwell, Lamptey
          KDB, Fernandes, Rodriguez, Foden
          Martial, DCL, Bamford

          Steer; Semedo, Mitchell, Stephens.

          A) Martial + Rodriguez -> Adams + Salah
          B) Martial + Rodriguez -> Werner + Jota

          B would leave me with no route back to Salah.

          Open Controls
          1. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            just now

            You need info from the midweek games.If Foden starts for example you should sell him.Martial must go.

            Open Controls
        9. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Jurgen Klopp says Thiago Alcantara still “a few weeks” from fitness

          https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1333395922047426562?s=21

          Jota looks good for the foreseeable future, excellent.

          Open Controls
          1. JONALDINHO
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Midfield three of Gini, Hendo and Curtis?

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 mins ago

              I'm sure that will be used occasionally but I feel Jota's performances will justify his inclusion, and the usage of a 4-2-3-1. Don't see Klopp as the type of manager to drop a guy with 8G 1A in 8 matches. Unlikely to be fully nailed but still well worth it IMO.

              Open Controls
              1. JONALDINHO
                • 3 Years
                just now

                We haven’t played good at all in the 4231. I’d expect us to go back to the 433 with Jota rotating with the front 3. Can’t see him being dropped either though but playing all 4 doesn’t work for us

                Open Controls
          2. DAZZ
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Sigh. We’ve missed Thiago in the middle. He’d have been perfect against Brighton

            Open Controls
        10. DAZZ
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Anyone own KDB and Bruno but no Salah? Want to offload Ziyech ideally for Salah but would involve selling Vardy who’s fixtures are great. Is Jota enough cover considering i’d own KDB Vardy Bruno? Or do i need to find a way to fit Salah in. Thank you

          Open Controls
          1. jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Choices... Can't be premium upfront and stack midfield.

            Essentially who scores most in that scenario, Salah or Vardy?

            Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Id sell KDB in gw 12

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Have you seen their fixtures?

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cant have them all, Salah will score triple digits in gw 12

                Open Controls
                1. DAZZ
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah i agree Salah could score big. Considering Vardy low(ish) ownership in my ML i might offload him, wont be too damaging if he scorws where as Salah would be a problem

                  Open Controls
            2. DAZZ
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Before WBA (H) sou (A) NEW (H) ?

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                hokey cokey to have Salah just for gw12 if you really want KDB over Mo long term. Or just buy a really huge sofa! 🙂

                Open Controls
          3. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I'm in that position and I plan to get Salah back in week 12. I've got no premium forwards though.

            A lot of it boils down to whether you feel psychologically capable of riding out that Fulham game in GW12 without Salah.

            Open Controls
        11. TeddiPonza
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Can't stand having Sterling in my team any longer so shipping for KdB. Want to bring in Salah as well. Would you:

          A. Bring Salah in for Kane (for a hit)
          B. Keep Kane for a week and get Salah the week after for him, for free

          Team:

          Martinez (Forster)
          Lamptey Zouma Justin (KWP Mitchell)
          Sterling Bruno Son Grealish (Bissouma)
          Kane DCL Watkins

          Open Controls
        12. dogtanion
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sterling owners keeping him for the foreseeable? Fixtures are so good but Pep roulette is pretty stressful

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Fulham will be his final appearance.

            Open Controls
          2. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Have to keep for Fulham I guess, if he doesnt play he has to be removed

            Open Controls
          3. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes, for this week at least. Hoping to save this week then in GW12 Sterling to Salah (or KdB) and something else to enable it.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              If he plays a lot of minutes tomorrow then I might consider FT to Mahrez

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Big night however

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  *might....jeez

                  Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
                just now

                That could be great option for me too GW12 sterling to Salah and then either DCL out or downgrade a defender

                Open Controls
            3. TeddiPonza
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Would ship for KdB/Salah/Bruno (if you don't have one of those). Kept faith but can't stand seeing him in my team anymore.

              Open Controls
            4. Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Already got rid for KDB, "I'll at least keep him until Burnley(h)" was already a mistake to far

              Open Controls
          4. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            I have Justin and Vardy(C) tonight.... I can almost guarantee 0-2 to Fulham!

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.