Scout Notes November 29

The best Man City players for appealing fixtures after 5-0 win over Burnley

Man City 5-0 Burnley

  • Goals: Riyad Mahrez x3 (£8.2m), Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m), Ferran Torres (£6.9m)
  • Assists: Kevin De Bruyne x2 (£11.6m), Kyle Walker (£6.2m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m), Phil Foden (£6.5m)
  • Bonus points: Mahrez x3, B Mendy x2, De Bruyne x1, Walker x1

KDBACK

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) and his Manchester City colleagues sent an emphatic statement to Fantasy Premier League managers in their 5-0 win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

This was the first fixture of an appealing run for Pep Guardiola’s men which continues with Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle all set to visit the Etihad Stadium between now and Gameweek 15.

And it appears that Manchester City have hit top gear just in time as their win over Burnley was the first time since Gameweek 2 that they scored more than twice in a match, while De Bruyne registered his first double-digit haul since that trip to Wolves.

He provided two assists in the rout but could have come away with more, nearly lobbing Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m) before striking the post in stoppage time.

Following a much-needed midweek rest, the Belgian is the clear favourite to snap up for reliable starts from Gameweek 11 onwards, especially considering he is already the most popular Manchester City asset (19%).

However, it is still worth noting how much of a differential De Bruyne actually is compared to other similarly-priced midfielders, a strange concept indeed.

At the time of writing, Diogo Jota (22.8%), James Rodríguez (28.3%), Mohamed Salah (29.6%), Bruno Fernandes (37.6%), Jack Grealish (41.8%) and Son Heung-min (57.6%) all sit in more teams than De Bruyne, none of which can offer the same level of appealing fixtures in the next four or five Gameweeks.

Considering Manchester City host Fulham next time out, De Bruyne is sure to be a popular captain option for Gameweek 11 and that alone could be enough to force the hands of those without his services.

TEXTBOOK ROULETTE

De Bruyne’s credentials for the coming weeks are arguably boosted when we consider who the alternatives are for Fantasy investment.

For the fourth time in seven meetings with Burnley, Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) was named on the bench and, even though he stayed there throughout Saturday’s match and is theoretically more likely to start against Fulham, Gameweek 10 will not have helped Fantasy managers trust the Englishman.

Meanwhile, a hat-trick for Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) is sure to take the national headlines but even FPL newcomers will know the Algerian is a poisoned chalice of Fantasy points.

The former Leicester man was brilliant against Burnley, thoroughly deserving of a 21-point haul but it was the first time he had not blanked since Gameweek 3. Furthermore, Mahrez has completed 90 minutes just once in the last four Gameweeks.

Still, Guardiola used his performance to send a warning to his other attacking players.

“Of course it can help us, especially for Riyad. For the other ones, Gabriel has to score goals, the others have to score goals, Sterling when he plays has to score goals. They haven’t scored much and have to score goals. That is the reason why they are here and play up front.” – Pep Guardiola

Looking for a cheaper alternative is also a risky manoeuvre right now, when we consider that Phil Foden (£6.5m) has started one Premier League match since Gameweek 5.

While benchings sometimes indicate a start in the next match is incoming, a string of five in a row is certainly enough to mistrust the England international as a reliable option for Fulham’s trip to the Etihad Stadium next time out.

By comparison, Ferran Torres (£6.9m) has now started the last four in a row, finally delivering on his promise and getting a first Premier League goal.

Still, if Sterling is to come in for Gameweek 11, it would mean dropping one of either the Spaniard or Mahrez. Guardiola will not be swayed by the Algerian’s hat-trick, you would imagine but predicting who that might be might be too much for anyone considering Torres, even if his minutes were managed in Gameweek 10, replaced by Foden in the 67th minute.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m), who has two attacking returns in his last three, completing 90 minutes consistently since Gameweek 8, might benefit from Sergio Aguero‘s (£10.3m) injury situation for maybe one more week.

The Argentinian missed the meeting with Burnley and does not sound ready to make an immediate return although Guardiola insists he is not injured.

“It’s not dangerous. Not injury. The reaction sometimes the knee, swollen. Hopefully tomorrow he can come back to training.” – Pep Guardiola

JOÃO CANCELLED?

Among those rotated out of the starting line-up was João Cancelo (£5.6m), who proved popular with Wildcarders inside the top 10,000 FPL managers for Gameweek 10.

With Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) featuring in midweek, it had been thought that Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) might come in for Cancelo, if he were to be benched, but the Frenchman was chosen for a second consecutive start in all competitions.

Interestingly, Cancelo stayed on the bench for the duration as Mendy was handed a rare 90-minute outing, in which he scored his first goal of the season.

Owners of the Portuguese full-back will likely wait in worry for Manchester City’s next Champions League line-up and Guardiola’s next press conference.

Selling one of their defenders ahead of a match-up with Fulham will take nerves of steel but it seems unlikely that we will be handed concrete clues about left-back selection, as is usually the case with Guardiola, who has already put out one ominous quote regarding Mendy.

“(Asked about Mendy’s goal) It is important for our people to score goals. If they score goals, they have more chance to keep playing.” – Pep Guardiola

Perhaps the real winner among Manchester City defenders in Gameweek 10 was Rúben Dias (£5.6m) who has now started each of the last seven Premier League matches and even had his minutes managed against Burnley, coming off after 69 minutes to bank a clean sheet before his colleagues did.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Stones, Dias (Garcia 70′), Walker; Gundogan, Rodrigo (Fernandinho 46′), De Bruyne; Torres (Foden 67′), Jesus, Mahrez.

Burnley XI (4-3-3): Peacock-Farrell; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Benson, Westwood; Rodriguez, Wood, A Barnes.

  1. Dele
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Son > Mahrez for Fulham?

    Open Controls
    1. PocketZola
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      what could go wrong?

      Open Controls
      1. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Mahrez isn’t worth the headache I don’t think.

        Open Controls
        1. Dele
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          You could be right, a transfer in and out waiting to happen.

          Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Don't know how to get Kdb in.

    Have two fts so maybe

    Salah/Jrod➡️Kdb/Jota??

    Allows a switch back later

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      and back to Salah in GW12?

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Possibly

        Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Wouldn't lose Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I am gonna score. Blues

        Open Controls
  3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Ziyech if he hauls today = Essential, Must-Have,Season keeper

    Ziyech if he blanks today = sell sell sell, only assists the assister, I don't get the Ziyech hype

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      If he blanks im selling

      Open Controls
    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      I am gonna score. Blues

      Open Controls
  4. TH14 - INVINCIBLE
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Anyone benching Bamford next GW against Chelsea away?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      He'll get chances for sure, he's fixture proof.
      If you're benching him in any game you're basically banking on him missing sitters

      Open Controls
    2. QuintonFortune25
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hes the kind of player you don't bench ever, can haul or blank against anyone its very hard to predict

      Open Controls
    3. Kno
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Think if you own you gotta play him every week and ignore the fixtures

      Open Controls
  5. Dele
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    After next GW would you rather have

    A) Wilson
    B) Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. QuintonFortune25
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm possibly downgrading DCL to one of these to fund upgrades elsewhere, I think Bamford is the long term pick and Wilson short term with those fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. QuintonFortune25
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Want to captain a City player against Fulham, better to do:

    A) J.Rodrigez to Mahrez (c) with 1 FT; or

    B) J.Rodrigez & Foden to KDB (c) & Soucek/£4.5 mid (-4pts)

    If its for a 1 week captaincy, surely Mahrez makes more sense right?

    Open Controls
    1. GuenDoozy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not a consistent player, probably blanks the next game

      Open Controls
  7. Kno
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Should be good ish to save a transfer this week? If nothing crazy happens midweek

    Martinez
    Lamptey chillwell pva
    Kdb(c) bruno son grealish jota
    Kane dcl

    Open Controls
  8. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    What a crap wk so far.

    PVA + Robbo owner here with 15 pts!!

    Vardy(c)/Grealish/Bruno/
    Coufal/Martinez left.

    Lucky to break 40?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hopefully Vardy(C) alone gets 40 😛

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sick over PVA and Robbo. Havnt calculated but must have been 20+pts lost in the last couple minutes.

        Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Vardy can definitely fire you to 40 alone. A brace and 3 BPS and the job is done.

      Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      18 (-12) just Martinez Coufal son and Vardy (C) to go

      Open Controls

