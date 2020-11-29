714
Scout Notes November 29

Budget goalkeeper Johnstone good for FPL save points as Baggies come under siege

714 Comments
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Sheffield United

  • Goals: Conor Gallagher (£5.5m)
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus: Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) x3, Gallagher x2, Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) x1

A first-half goal from Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) secured a crucial victory for West Bromwich Albion over fellow strugglers Sheffield United.

So perilous are the positions of both teams that the game had ‘vastly important’ stamped all over it.

But from a Fantasy perspective, its significance was considerably more niche.

Unpopularity Contest

No player, from either side, went into the match with double-digit ownership levels in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The most popular asset on display was Rhian Brewster (£4.5m and 6.2%), who was given a second straight bit-part role by United boss Chris Wilder and remains painfully short of confidence, minutes and chances.

The match was far from boring – the 39 shots both sides managed between them was the most in a Premier League game this season. It just lacked anyone with the (relative) quality required to convert the eight big chances created on the day.

Future Imperfect

So are there any players from either side currently worth investing in?

Short answer: no. 

Longer answer: nope.

Neither team’s immediate schedule is overly promising. 

The Baggies do have Crystal Palace at home and then a trip to Newcastle up next, but things turn sour (mci AVL liv LEE ARS) after that.

The Blades, meanwhile, face Leicester, Southampton and Manchester United next, although their Christmas fixtures (bha EVE bur cry) are a bit more accommodating.

West Brom have tightened up at the back since securing their first clean sheet of the campaign in Gameweek 5, conceding just five goals in as many matches.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) has impressed in that time and he brought in 11 points against Sheffield thanks to six saves and the maximum bonus award.

He’s now joint-top, with Newcastle’s Karl Darlow (£5.0m), for saves (44) and only six ‘keepers have more FPL points than him.

At least investing in Johnstone won’t be boring, but the key Fantasy factor regarding both West Brom and Sheffield United at present involves who in your team might get the chance to face one or other of them in the next few weeks.

Because whether they’re at the back or in attack, there are points to be had.

Reaction Round-Up

Wilder was his usual blunt and honest self post-match:

We’ve got nobody to blame but ourselves. If you don’t take your chances and don’t show that quality in and around the box or the penalty area, you’re not going to win games of football.

West Brom coach Slaven Bilic was, obviously, rather more upbeat:

It’s a great boost for our confidence and for the games that are coming.

But it’s going to take a lot more, from both teams, to persuade Fantasy managers to invest in any of their assets any time soon.

In fact, the main interest at present revolves around why so many are still grimly holding on to Brewster.

Yes, he’s cheap, but he’s managed just two shots on target and eight points from six joyless appearances thus far.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-3-2): Johnstone; Townsend (Phillips 75), Bartley, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong; Gallagher, Sawyers, M Pereira; C Robinson (Robson-Kanu 65), Grant (Krovinovic 75).

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; K Bryan (Lundstram 63), Egan, Basham; Lowe, Fleck, Norwood (Brewster 54), Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, Burke (Mousset 74).

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

714 Comments
  1. james 101
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best budget defender?

    Up to 4.2!

    Bryan?

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Won’t play often (ever hopefully!)

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nkounkou

      I'd prob just get Douglas and bank the cash

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nkounkou might turn out decent option I think

      Open Controls
  2. Villa Velour
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best £4.3m mid? Dale Stephens?

    Open Controls
    1. ...al
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      The only

      Open Controls
      1. Villa Velour
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Gordon

        Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Then yep

      Open Controls
  3. POTATO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Monitoring Kilman benching situation as it may leave only three starting defenders or less available week-to-week.

    Martinez (Forster)
    Chilwell Cresswell Robertson (Kilman Mitchell)
    Salah Bruno KdB Grealish (Podence)
    Wilson Watkins Bamford
    0.4itb 0FT

    Which is a better strategy going forward if no other fires to put out using FTs wherever available:

    a) Podence to Neto: 3-5-2 & 3-4-3 no nailed defender sub.
    b) Podence > 4.5; Mitchell > James: 4-4-2 & 3-4-3
    c) Mitchell > Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not sure I’d get rid of Podence right now. Could be interesting with Jimi out for the time being (I guess - not itk).

      Podence, Neto & Traoré looked an exciting combination as a front 3.

      Just do C)

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thanks. I've watched a lot of Wolves and Neto just looks more attacking, taking up favourable penalty box positions, for virtually the same price as Podence. But it can wait if the defence needs better cover.

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’m in the same boat, but going to roll my transfer this week if nothing else comes up. Kilman would be a 2 pointer next week anyway, so by the time I need a 4th playing defender again, he could easily be first choice again (not saying he will be, but it’s not that much of a long shot)

      Open Controls
  4. KDB4PREZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Any idea how long Trent is out for?

    Open Controls
    1. Ruth_NZ
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could be back as soon as next weekend according to the Liverpool Echo.

      Open Controls
      1. KDB4PREZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Apparently 9th Dec. So that could mean GW12 away to Fulham

      Open Controls
  5. seewhyaxe
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    35 from 8 with Emi, Grealish and Vardy(c) left.

    It’s going to end with a red arrow tomorrow right?

    Open Controls
    1. LSK
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A brace from Vardy and you’re laughing

      Open Controls
    2. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      One Vardy goal gives you a definite green.

      Open Controls
    3. POTATO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Nope, green (with envy for your captain Vardy this week)

      Open Controls
  6. masterkyzz
      12 mins ago

      Hi all, 1.2 ITB and 2 FT
      McCarthy
      Chilwell Cancelo Lamptey
      Mane Bruno Ziyech Grealish
      Vardy DCL Watkins
      (Forster Targett Bissouma Lewis)

      Thinking of just doing Mane > KDB and pray that Cancelo starts v Fulham.
      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • MikeS
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Reminiscing about some great precious Liverpool assets. Who was your favourite, considering their prices at the time?

      1. Suarez
      2. Salah
      3. Coutinho
      4. Torres

      Mine was probably suarez

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Daniel Sturridge and Suarez combo

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          How good was SAS

          Open Controls
      2. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Back in the day Riise was gold

        Open Controls
      3. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Suarez. The night i captained him when he scores four past Norwich was legendary.

        Open Controls
    • thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which couple going forward?

      A) Zaha + Wilson/Antonio/Bamford
      B) Ziyech + Adams/Welbeck

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. ...al
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Prob a

        Open Controls
    • Roy Rovers
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Best defender up to 5.3 to replace Lamptey?

      Martinez
      Dallas Zouma Vestergaard
      Salah Bruno KDB Grealish
      Vardy Bamford Wilson

      Forster LAMPTEY* Bissouma Mitchell

      Open Controls
      1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
        • 9 Years
        just now

        James

        Open Controls
    • thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure if it’s a waste of breath to even ask this on here, as I doubt many would admit to it anyway...

      But, does anyone on here have more than one team?

      I did try it once maybe 8 years ago - my erm, ‘wife’s’ team. Found it to be a bit of a drag to manage after a few weeks and then ended up sacking it off. Never bothered again after that.

      I get the feeling from the number of players these days, and the amount of ‘new’ teams added every week, that some people are rampant at setting up multiple teams...

      Open Controls
    • DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Is Kilman done for now?

      Open Controls

