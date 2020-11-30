484
Scout Notes November 30

Neto and Podence strike as Wolves win overshadowed by serious Jiménez injury

484 Comments
Arsenal 1-2 Wolves

  • Goals: Gabriel (£5.1m) | Pedro Neto (£5.5m), Daniel Podence (£5.4m)
  • Assists: Willian (£7.6m) | Leander Dendoncker (£4.8m), Neto
  • Bonus points: Neto x3, Podence x2, Gabriel x1

GET WELL SOON RAÚL

Wolves 2-1 win over Arsenal was overshadowed by a sickening injury to Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m), who looks set for an extended period on the sidelines.

The Mexican forward sustained a heavy blow to the head from David Luiz (£5.5m) and required treatment on the pitch for 10 minutes before he was taken to hospital.

On Monday, the club’s official website revealed that Jiménez had fractured his skull and had undergone a successful operation overnight.

“He’s doing a scan now but he’s conscious, he’s OK. We are worried, of course. He speaks, he’s aware, but he’s doing a scan and now we have to have a proper assessment. He’s in good hands.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital. He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery. The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.” – Wolves statement

During his two-and-a-half years at Wolves, Jiménez has fast become a Fantasy cult hero so it goes without saying that everyone at FFScout wishes him a speedy recovery and the best of health.

BACK OF THE NETO

It is to Wolves’ credit that they were able to focus themselves after witnessing such a serious injury befall one of their colleagues.

“We were massively worried when it happened, you knew straight away it was serious. We hope David Luiz is OK as well. It was a horrible clash of heads, this happens in football, but you don’t like to see it. You’ve got to [refocus]. We had 80 minutes left of the game, so you’ve got to. You go and play and hope you get the win for Raul. We had to do it for him, he’s a massive part of this football club, he’s a massive friend to every single one of us in that changing room.” – Conor Coady

Pedro Neto (£5.5m) was the chief of these as he involved himself in both of Wolves’ goals, his 13-point haul making him the club’s top-scoring FPL asset for the season.

In fact, it was also enough to propel the Portuguese international into the top 10 scorers among all midfielders and, crucially, he is also the cheapest among those.

Costing just £5.5m, Neto has offered 9.3 points per million spent in 2020/21, 1.9 more than similar-priced colleague Daniel Podence (£5.4m), who also netted his second goal of the season against Arsenal.

With Liverpool (away) and Chelsea (home) two of Wolves’ next three opponents, and Spurs (home) and Manchester United (away) waiting in Gameweeks 15 and 16, it is a little while until Wolves attackers will be on our radar again.

However, Nuno’s men face Brighton (away), Everton (home) and West Bromwich Albion (home) between Gameweeks 17 and 19, when their attack might become more viable.

At that point, we may have seen enough of Fabio Silva (£5.2m), who replaced Jiménez as the centre-forward on Sunday, to assess his credentials as a Fantasy asset.

PAIN IN THE ARSENAL

Ahead of Gameweek 11’s north London derby, owners of Tottenham assets will have been licking their lips at yet another dire Arsenal performance – although the data is not quite simple enough to warrant an all-out backing of Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) for the captaincy. 

The Gunners offered very little against Wolves and have now lost five of their first 10 league games of the campaign, three of those coming at home now.

Interestingly, Arsenal have fared slightly better away from home so far this season, although only defensively.

They have let in eight league goals across five matches at the Emirates Stadium in 2020/21 so far (1.6 per game) but, having played the same number on the road, Mikel Arteta’s men have given up just four goals (0.8 per game). Over the first 10 Gameweeks, only Spurs themselves and Aston Villa have been so solid away from home.

However, where Arteta has tried to tighten the ship at Arsenal, their attack continues to be nothing short of completely anaemic.

Accordingly, owners of Spurs’ defensive assets might be a little more encouraged considering Arsenal’s key man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.6m) has just two goals this season and the Gunners themselves have found the net in just two matches since Gameweek 5.

“It’s something that the day I decided to be a coach I knew that one day I would be sacked or leave the football club but I don’t know when that’s going to happen. In this profession, I know it will happen but I never worry about it. My only concern is to get the best out of the players and give the best possible service to the club.” – Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tierney, Gabriel, D Luiz (Holding 46′), Bellerín; Xhaka (Lacazette 80′), Ceballos; Saka, Willock, Willian (Nelson 65′); Aubameyang.

Wolves XI (4-2-3-1): Patrício; Marçal, Coady, Boly, Semedo; Moutinho, Dendoncker; Neto, Podence (Neves 70′), Traoré; Jiménez (F Silva 15′ | Kilman 78′).

484 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    If Newcastle are forced to play their second team or academy players, I'm going to WC and get triple Villa. Currently no Villa in my team looks scary with all the Covid rumours.

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah great move do it

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just get and captain Grealish, not worth a WC

      Open Controls
      1. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    LMS safety score looks to be 40

    179 to be removed
    2330 through to GW11

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Entry to open tomorrow.

    Open Controls
  3. leocarter27
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Better transfer please?

    A) Barkley to Grealish
    B) Brewster to Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    3. In Bale We Trust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait on Newcastle news but A

      Open Controls
    4. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A but wait for covid news...

      Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Finally back into the top 1 million since GW1.
    Hopefully won't leave it for the rest of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Good work

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, 3 GWs out of 4 with hits helped.
        GW2 with a hit was a disaster though.

        Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      That's your aim? Have some ambition buddy

      Open Controls
      1. Chucky
        • 6 Years
        just now

        lol

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Top 100K is the next one.
        It's been so long since I've been there.

        Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice one TM, I was there for a fleeting second, today certainly didn't go according to plan, gotta be happy with a 600k rise though, maybe next week I break back into the 1m.

      Open Controls
  5. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Cavani up from 25 to 88. Going up tonight. Has someone got inside knowledge of the FA decision or do people just look at the latest big score?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Latter

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
        3 mins ago

        Always the latest big score.

        Open Controls
    3. Woy_is_back
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      760 in OR. Having a terrible season so far.
      Easy to climb from here I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        *k

        Open Controls
    4. Dynamic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/55139821

      Newcastle United close training ground after coronavirus outbreak

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        -8 needed to get out Martinez and grealish

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Or maybe get them in 😉

          Open Controls
      2. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        "The Premier League has reported 10 new cases of coronavirus this week, to Sunday, but does not say at which clubs they were diagnosed."

        If CP players were infected vs New, it could be an issue for Friday match also.

        Open Controls
    5. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Favourite ever fpl asset?

      A. Suarez
      B. Salah
      C. Drogba
      D. Gerrard
      E. Bale (when he was good)
      F. Coutinho
      G. Torres
      H. Lampard
      I. Ronaldo

      Open Controls
      1. In Bale We Trust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        A. Suarez that season made captaincy a non-issue. I also had for every single gw and it gave me my best season.

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          What a season!! Think I finished top 200. Ronaldo was great too

          Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        K. Fabregas.

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Never scored enough pts

          Open Controls
      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Can’t find my option in the list

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Jimmy traore?

          Open Controls
      4. Dynamic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Robin van Persie

        Open Controls
      5. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why isn't RVP in the options?

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Too injury prone

          Open Controls
    6. In Bale We Trust
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      As a Watkins and Targett owner, VAR can sod off for good. Brutal end to the game. Really feels like every weekend’s footy is spoiled by a few VAR blotches these days.

      Open Controls
    7. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah & Ziyech
      to
      Fernandes & Jota

      gives me 2.8 to use on Bamford to Ings and $ to upgrade Mitchell to a 4.6 in the coming weeks, thoughts?

      Open Controls
    8. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      8 point hit worked out alright in the end... 14 points gained,a small green arrow and sitting just outside top 1 m now...

      Digne (0) , Jimmy (1), Son (3) + 8 to Dias (6) , Vardy (10), KDB (10)

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        But you wouldn't have captained Vardy.

        Open Controls
        1. Chucky
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          DCL would have been my cappo... oki 12 points gained...

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            just now

            But Jim to Vardy was free?

            Open Controls
            1. Chucky
              • 6 Years
              just now

              yes 😛

              Open Controls
      2. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Need to include captain points on the left hand side of equation

        Open Controls
      3. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well done. My 4 point hit didnt work out.
        Podence out(9) for Jota(9). Of course Podence had to score finally!

        Open Controls
        1. Chucky
          • 6 Years
          just now

          still a good move...

          Open Controls
    9. MeinBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I've been stubbornly holding on to Rashford for weeks and weeks now...is finally following the crowd and swapping for Fernandes a no-brainer, or too much of a sideways move?...

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        good move for me.

        Open Controls
      2. In Bale We Trust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Get Bruno

        Open Controls
      3. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nope. I have both and out he goes.

        Open Controls
      4. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Goodbye Rashford, stick to campaigning.

        Open Controls
    10. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would you swap Vardy for Salah (-4) ?

      Open Controls
      1. The Sociologist
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Who are the other moving parts?

        Open Controls
    11. JaydenLFC87
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rodriguez > Grealish

      Yay or Nay ??

      Got exact money to do it before the price drop tonite

      Open Controls
    12. Team Bobcat
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Which of my following bench players is the biggest priority

      Semedo Mitchell Jorginho

      1ft money in 5he bank

      Open Controls

