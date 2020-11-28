188
Scout Notes November 28

Jota continues relentless form as Klopp manages Salah’s minutes

BRIGHTON 1-1 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Pascal Groß (£5.8m) | Diogo Jota (£6.8m)
  • Assists: Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) | Mohamed Salah (£12.2m)
  • Bonus points: Gross x3, Jota x2, Lewis Dunk x1 (£4.8m)

JOT THAT DOWN

A Pascal Groß (£5.8m) stoppage-time penalty denied Liverpool a victory and left owners of Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) rueing the late VAR decisions in Gameweek 10.

But Diogo Jota (£6.8m) continued his fantastic scoring record with a 60th minute goal – the ninth since his £40m summer move from Wolves. It came from Liverpool’s left-hand side, as Robertson setting up Mohamed Salah’s (£12.2m) one-touch pass to Jota, who managed to wriggle through the defence to hit a low right-footed shot into the corner.

Such success has seen Jota’s ownership rise to 22% and this strike certainly won’t slow down the race to grab the league’s most in-form player. Initially perceived as a back-up option, Jota is making himself undroppable and faces Fulham in Gameweek 12.

In a match of two penalties and two disallowed goals, both Salah and substitute Sadio Mané (£12.1m) were victims of the latter. The Egyptian star was ditched by 1.4 million FPL managers when his positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests ruled him out of last Sunday’s 3-0 win over Leicester. 

Owners who risked that Salah would only miss one match were delighted to see him play in midweek and again here, hoping to add to his record of five goals and three assists against Brighton.

“I can explain it one last time: in this period we are now in, five subs is not for tactical changes. And if ever one coach has the luck to use it for tactical changes that would be the exception. If we would have had five subs today then Andy Robertson I would have taken off, 100 per cent; I had Kostas Tsimikas on the bench, so he can play 15/20 minutes.” – Jurgen Klopp

A couple of early opportunities did arrive for Salah. Firstly, Jota was released down the flank in the opening minute and almost provided a tap-in for his team mate, were it not for a defender getting there first. Two minutes later, Fabinho’s (£5.4m) long pass put Salah through on goal but his left-footed shot went wide.

However, when he converted a similar one-on-one, VAR ruled he was offside and that his calm finish past Mat Ryan (£4.5m) would not count. That was it for Salah, as the assist for Jota put him on six points – substituted off for Mané with a clean sheet point secured.

Salah was furious at being replaced but Mané, rested as part of Jurgen Klopp’s decision to carefully manage an injury-ravaged squad, perhaps a sign of an explosive score on the horizon.

Jota’s hot streak has coincided with Mané’s relative drought, scoring just once from his previous eight games in all competitions. He headed home a Robertson free kick in the 84th minute but VAR again deemed it offside.

ROBBO ROBBED?

It looked set to be a comfortable Liverpool victory, as the champions improved since the half-time introduction of captain Jordan Henderson (£5.4m). With a vocal leader on the pitch, they were able to nullify the threat of Brighton better than they had done previously.

Yet a late attack led to Robertson kicking the boot of Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and the awarding of the Seagulls’ second penalty – this time successfully converted by Gross.

“Football is played by human beings, there’s going to be some mistakes and errors, including from the officials. We will be on the wrong end of them sometimes, but we will also be on the right end of them. We’ve got to accept that VAR is here and try and support it as best we can and not get too carried away with decisions because they’re nothing we can control.” – Graham Potter

This equaliser prevented the patched-up Liverpool defence from keeping their sixth clean sheet in the nine games since Virgil van Dijk’s (£6.3m) ACL injury against Everton. After hosting Wolves in Gameweek 11, encouraging fixtures against Fulham (away), Crystal Palace (away), West Brom (home) and Newcastle (away) will tempt many to return to Klopp’s back line, especially once Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) returns from his calf injury.

NEAL’D IT

Brighton’s upcoming games are mixed – Southampton (home), Leicester (away), Fulham (away), Sheffield United (home) and West Ham (away). Those with Neal Maupay (£6.3m) might be wondering if he’ll ever score again. Without a goal since his spree between Gameweeks 2 and 4, disciplinary problems saw him dropped for the recent visit to Tottenham and the former Brentford man missed Brighton’s first penalty of the day.

His spot kick was given in the 19th minute, in a period where Aaron Connolly (£5.3m) was a constant menace to Liverpool’s inexperienced defence. Shortly before, he was put through on goal by Maupay’s defence-splitting pass but put his shot off-target. Then Connolly was fouled by Neco Williams (£3.9m), before Maupay put the eventual penalty wide. The Frenchman compounded his misery by limping off with a hamstring problem minutes later.

Injuries are everywhere right now, with Liverpool’s known troubles almost worsened when versatile James Milner (£5.3m) was in pain. Against his former club, substitute Adam Lallana (£6.2m) only lasted eight minutes for Brighton before he himself was replaced due to injury.

Head coach Graham Potter will be pleased with a point, especially as it was gained without suspended right-back Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m). His sending off against Aston Villa deprived the Seagulls of a huge attacking threat – second to Robertson in penalty box touches of defenders.

He is part of a Brighton defence that only has two clean sheets, despite heading into Gameweek 10 with fewer shots conceded than everyone else bar Man City, who have played one fewer match. Between them, goalkeepers Ryan and Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) had only made 13 saves, with Ryan adding one more here.

So their solid defence isn’t letting many shots through, yet those that do are often goals. Owners of Lamptey will hope that this peculiar rate sorts itself out over their upcoming fixtures, enabling him to bring in returns at both ends of the field.

BRIGHTON XI (3-5-2): Ryan; Dunk, Webster, White; Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, March, Connolly (Lallana 63’ (Jahanbakhsh 71’)); Maupay (Trossard 26’), Welbeck

LIVERPOOL XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; N Williams (Henderson 46’), Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson; Milner (Jones 74’), Wijnaldum; Minamino, Jota, Salah (Mane 64’); Firmino

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

188 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Daniel - Go Granville
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Judging by Klopp's comments we Robbo owners were unlucky not to get a CS

    Open Controls
    1. HVT
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      As were KDB owners
      As were Rica owners
      As were Guaita owners

      The list is endless!

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Blame BT, apparently.

      Open Controls
      1. HVT
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        If only JK had 5 subs....

        Open Controls
        1. COVID-CASUAL
            17 mins ago

            It’s so unfair how all the other clubs are getting 5 subs but Liverpool have to suffer with just 3...

            Open Controls
      2. The Senate
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        if it was 'unlucky' that Robbo kicked Welbeck, sure

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Imagine believing Klopp's bs. Hes had tons of chances to sub off Robbo earlier this season and hasnt done it once.

        Open Controls
    3. Flynny
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      If cancelo plays midweek - and it therefore looks like he will not at st weekend, what to do in this scenario?

      A....sell for dias - but this means a hit for salah in gw12 due to 0.1m price difference

      B....sell for a 5.5m or below (got reece james). No idea who

      C...keep cancelo and hope. Lamptey first sub v saints

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. LSK
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Keep and hope he plays. Lamptey is a decent sub and two transfers will help you bring in Liverpool players for Fulham.

        Open Controls
      2. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I am considering Mendy. I believe he is better choice and worth the money.

        Open Controls
    4. DGW Sane TC Fail....
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Are we already for Klopp Roulette with the front three?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fine by me own Jota, so either way should get points.

        Open Controls
        1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
          • 9 Years
          just now

          You doubled up?

          Open Controls
    5. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      1 FT, 0.8 itb
      Martinez
      Chilwell James Bellerin
      Son Bruno Grealish Jota
      Kane Vardy DCL
      (4.0 Burke Mitchell Dunne)

      A) Save ft
      B) Kane and Burke to 4.3 and KDB (c)(switch to 3-5-2)for a hit
      C) Bruno and Mitchell to KDB and 4.0 for a hit (0.1 off Bruno to KDB)

      Open Controls
    6. tbhogal
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      What do you think of this move guys ?

      Son > KDB & Ziyech > Jota -4

      Open Controls
      1. HVT
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Good on paper

        Open Controls
      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Don’t like it a bit.

        Open Controls
      3. Kolarov Fpl Legend
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't sell Ziyech. Especially for a -4

        Open Controls
    7. The Mighty Whites
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      1FT, 5.1 ITB:

      Martinez, BPF

      Chilwell, Dias, Lamptey, Coufal, Mitchell

      Son, Fernandes, Rodriguez, Grealish, Alzate

      Kane, DCL, Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Kolarov Fpl Legend
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ok

        Open Controls
    8. W
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Initial thoughts on these transfers (-4)?
      Zaha, Hamez --> KDB, Bissouma

      Would mean switching to 343 (plans to do Brewster, Cancelo --> Bamford, 4.5 in future)

      Current team, 1.8m itb;

      Martinez, Steer
      Chilwell, Cancelo, Justin, Coufal, Lamptey
      Salah, Son, Grealish, Hamez, Zaha
      Kane, DCL, Brewster

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Kolarov Fpl Legend
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I would rather go Kane > someone & Zaha > Kdb. Since you have Son also.

        Open Controls
    9. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      After losing out massively in Pep roulette this week, I think I’ll go with Mahrez and Jesus next GW in next week’s lottery. At least nothing worse could happen.

      Open Controls
      1. Kolarov Fpl Legend
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That's the spirit.

        Open Controls
    10. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      I have a heavy work week upcoming in my business, thinking of just getting the transfer tonigand be done with it. I am happy with my bench if it is maybe needed.

      Is this a good enough reason?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        *tonight and be

        Open Controls
      2. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        It would probably take 2 minutes to see if there is an injury to any of your players or player you want to transfer in but just do it if you want to. It’s just a game afterall, makes sense if you don’t want to bother thinking about it at all.

        Open Controls
        1. baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          I don't think that opening the app takes two minutes 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I added 1.50 thinking time 🙂

            Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        No, FPL comes first. You know that.

        Open Controls
    11. chrismoo75
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      going to drop Hames. Was planning on Jota but feeling like doubling up on City with Mahrez (got KDB) is better. Hoping they both get rested midweek

      Open Controls
      1. HVT
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not sure you can bank on Mahrez tbh but could be worth it.

        Open Controls
    12. Goons
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Hey guys - which one do you prefer?

      A) Kane & Hamez -> KDB & Wilson
      B) Kane, Hamez & Bruno -> KDB, Sterling & Bamford -4
      C) Bruno & Hamez -> KDB & Jota

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Keeping Kane

        Open Controls
      2. JollyGoodYellows
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm in a similar situation. I'm on A but going to wait until the midweek games.

        Open Controls
    13. Babelcopter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Bruno, Hamez -> KDB & Mahrez -4?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Mahrez only half nailed, yes?

        Open Controls
        1. Babelcopter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          7 starts in Prem. Odds that he starts against Fulham are high. City will score 5-8 so i think its worth it to have 2 city attackers

          Open Controls
          1. Rinseboy
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            City will score 5-8 hahaha. Maybe a bit optimistic.

            Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            just now

            As long as you've reasoned it out and are happy with the risk you should go for it.

            Open Controls
      2. chrismoo75
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        see my post above - Agree that Mahrez is more nailed than usual this season. Waiting to see what team pep puts out midweek before doing anything. Means I will lose 0.1 on Hames who drops tonight probably and Jota bandwagon keeps rolling . Fancy Mahrez vs Fulham than Jota vs Wolves

        Open Controls
      3. chrismoo75
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        and pep can play reserves midweek and Pool have to play strong team - so hoping to see peeps like BSilva playning

        Open Controls
    14. fedolefan
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      So when's the double gameweek likely? Looking to double up on Villa defense next week.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A long way away I think.

        Open Controls
    15. jblakes
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Kane James Rog to KDB bamford/Wilson?

      Before price swing

      Open Controls
    16. For Fuchs Sake
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Who told me not to get Johnstone? Obviously didn't want me to get 11 pts haha

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        You obviously listened.

        Open Controls
    17. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Would you do Salah & Bamford to Jota and Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nope

        Open Controls
    18. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Magnus Carlsen has Johnstone doesnt he? Typical...

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        He's already seen ahead to gw38, just going through the motions. Johnstone gambit accepted this week!

        Open Controls
      2. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No, he sold Johnstone on WC for Martinez:

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/76862/event/10

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          (I mean GW5 WC, not this week)

          Open Controls
    19. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Early thoughts on who to lose for KDB? Will want him for the Fulham game.

      Son Grealish Jota Bruno Ziyech.

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        You got exactly the same midfield as I and therefore same dilemma for me.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Grealish or Ziyech

          Open Controls
          1. Rinseboy
            • 8 Years
            just now

            cheers Knights thinking the same currently

            Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        I have the same, but KDB over Ziyech (haven't had him in my team yet).

        Ziyech has a great fixture next GW so that makes it tricker.

        Open Controls
        1. Rinseboy
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          yeah Ziyech is my gut feeling as think Leeds game could be tougher than people think

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Two CS vs Arsenal & Everton, so not too shabby.

            Think Chelsea is a tougher fixture, but the mere presence of Lampard is going to egg them on 😆

            Open Controls
      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        What's your original plan, I presume that will include on how to get Salah in GW12? If purely on those line up either Son or Ziyech ...

        Open Controls
    20. leo_messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sterling -> KDB tonight?

      I have 0.1 itb so I can only do it today...yes or no?

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. Honourvolley
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    21. JGP
        19 mins ago

        What transfer would u do with this team?

        Martinez
        Coufal Robo Chilwell Cancelo
        Jota KDB Bruno
        Watkins Werner DCL

        Ryan Anguissa Mitchell Barkley*

        2.9ITB

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Cancelo a bit unreliable?

          Open Controls
          1. JGP
              just now

              Yep, could take him out for Walker peters and rotate him and Coufal to afford salah next gameweek?

              Open Controls
        2. LucasD
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Son and Hamez > KDB and Jota for -4?

          Yes or no?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Why not

            Open Controls
            1. LucasD
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        3. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          How's this for a peculiar -4?

          Ziyech, Kane to KDB (C), Werner

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            It's okay, but Ziyech could haul & Kane loves a NLD.

            Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Could work, certainly like KDB for Fulham.

            Open Controls
        4. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          Thankfully have Lewis coming on for Cancelo. What are people doing with him?

          Hold
          Sell

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            I like players that play every week to the greatest extent possible.

            Open Controls
          2. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            There was no surprise, he was always going to be rotated with Mendy. Why would I sell?

            Open Controls
            1. FPLMACKEM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              I must admit I knew it was a risk getting Cancelo on my wc. I was hoping he'd hold his place for at least the Burnley and Fulham game.

              I feel now if I moved for Dias he will be dropped next week :s

              Open Controls
        5. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Mahrez has more points than De Bruyne, in fewer minutes....

          Open Controls
        6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          I'm annoyed to be honest thought I was clever ages ago (gw4) switching to 3-5-2 so could have Brewster as sub.

          Thought I would get a jump on everyone else by having more expensive mids.
          But - Sterling has basically fallen off a cliff fpl points wise and real football wise since gw6-10.

          And the visions I had of Brewster being a great value first sub was also a dream.
          He now is not only a 4.5 player who cannot hit a barn door - no service. He is a 4.5 player who gets 1 points from the bench.

          I dread to think of the points I lost since gw4 moving to a 3-5-2. Did it for a -8 and all! Now I feel like I am stuck with the pair of them at least until gw12.

          Vardy better cheer me up Monday.

          Open Controls
        7. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          I probably should have brought in Martinez instead of McCarthy. Fixtures & an eventual DGW.

          Boring though, with the same sort of picks as rivals.

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Im going to get Fabianski but keeping Guaita for now...

            Open Controls
        8. Kane Lane
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Worth minus 8 to keep Kane

          Cancelo Podence Calvert > Davis Nico Williams KDB

          Open Controls
          1. Kane Lane
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            I will have KDB Fernandez Salah Barnes Kane Waktins

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            I don't like that you're shipping 3 (potential) starters for 1 starter.

            Neco on limited time, Davis has none.

            Open Controls
            1. Kane Lane
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I don't know how to get KDB in without losing one of Salah Kane Fernandez

              Open Controls
        9. Ruinenlust
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Sterling captain fail. Sell Sterling for KDB???

          Open Controls
        10. stevehaigh84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Cancelo for Diaz?

          Open Controls

