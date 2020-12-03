222
Football Index: Fernandes makes Team of the Month as Cavani enters the thinking

Bruno Fernandes (£7.97) is doing very nicely at the moment, thank you very much.

As well as being the third-highest points scorer in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), he’s also the most expensive player in Football Index (FI) – and has just made the FI Team of the Month for the second month in a row, earning more Dividends in the process.

But there are other FI gigs going on in Manchester.

In case you were still wondering, Football Index is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

And what is becoming increasingly clear is that performance means prizes in both FPL and FI at present – thanks to Match Day Dividends (MDD).

Gameweek 10’s best performers in FPL – Edinson Cavani (£1.38) and Riyad Mahrez (£1.76) – brought in 15 and 21 points respectively from their star turns at the weekend.

They also each collected £0.14 per share in Football Index MDD and, what’s more, were crowned Star Players on their respective game-days – earning another £0.14 each on top of that.

The Uruguayan has also topped the Media Dividends standings on Sunday and Monday, which meant another £0.10.

As we can see below, the press do seem to devote a lot of attention to Manchester United players.

Cavani is an interesting case. He’s a veteran striker, so his share price on FI doesn’t necessarily reflect his proven quality because traders often shy away from those without a long-term potential for growth in value.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t the possibility of profit being made.

The Manchester United forward’s buy price is now the highest it’s been over the last 12 months, with the potential of more rises to come because of his side’s packed December schedule.

The Red Devils will play 10 times from now until early January. Eight of those fixtures will be in the league and, based on his star turn at Southampton (two goals and an assist), Cavani is likely to figure in a good number of them.

Those betting with Football Index get performance-related In-Play Dividends for the first 30 days after buying shares in a player, so Cavani should still produce returns even if he doesn’t hit the heights of the St Mary’s game. United’s schedule is kind enough to suggest that, anyway.

And every time he impresses, his share price has a chance to rise with growing demand. At £1.38, he could still prove to be a strong bet.

As could Mahrez at £1.76.

Valued at just over £1 a fortnight ago, the Manchester City midfielder is some way off his £2.55 peak from January of this year, but his weekend hat-trick against Burnley looks very timely indeed.

As well as bringing in a chunky MDD payout, it has ignited interest in a player with a very pleasant run of fixtures to come from now until February.

Like United, Man City have a packed December that includes Champions League and Carabao Cup games.

But City’s schedule will keep on giving long after the decorations come down and we slump into the dark despair of January.

Once the third round of the FA Cup is out of the way, Pep Guardiola’s team will face Brighton, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Sheffield United and Burnley – a group also known as ‘five of the bottom six’.

That’s a lot of potentially rich pickings to be had after the traditional festive feast is done.

Guardiola has used Mahrez consistently across competitions this season, resting him twice and starting him seven times in the league.

‘Pep Roulette’ is, of course, as much a thing in FI as FPL, but Mahrez can expect to see more domestic minutes from now until a switch in City’s fixture difficulty that will be ushered in by an early February trip to Liverpool.

And if you’d prefer another City midfielder who’s been used much more sparingly in the league thus far, Phil Foden (£4.45) is expensive, but he’s not started a Premier League match since early October.

Based on the crazy Christmas we’re all about to experience, it would be a shock if the England international is not more heavily-used.

  1. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Damn James looks like he's rising tonight, wanted to wait until tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      bugger

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Don't get the Johnstone love. He'll be playing Newcastle next week and there's a bit possibility that that game gets postponed as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      *big

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Vantastic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Like that's the only problem!

      Open Controls
      1. Olson
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        That is the only problem.

        Open Controls
    3. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I'll prob get him as i've .5 itb & want to keep martinez. will be a 1 week stop gap & hopefully can get him out in a few weeks & free up the .5 again if needed

      Open Controls
    4. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      No issue for those who are keeping Martinez, but for others... 😉

      Open Controls
  3. kennethrhcp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    1st sub (will come on for Grealish)

    A: Brewster LEI)
    B: Taylor (EVE)

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        cheers 😉

        Open Controls
  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Ricardo starts for Leicester tonight - looks like Justin may only have a GW or two left in him

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Could switch to left as Fuchs has been very average.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        True but Castagne is close to fitness too

        Open Controls
        1. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          I think as soon as he is out the starting eleven he goes but its a watching brief..thankfully my 4th defender but a solid sub.

          Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Just as the fixtures turn, good timing

        Open Controls
    3. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Viva la benchw@nkery this week...

      Open Controls
    4. Lovren an elevator
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Who scores the most this weekend?

      United (wha)
      Leicester (shu)
      Everton (bur)
      Soton (bha)

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Leic

        Open Controls
      2. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Leicester

        Open Controls
      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        EVE

        Open Controls
      4. Indpush
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        WestHam

        Open Controls
    5. Pukkipartyy
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Is it worth for one week punt?
      Grealish->Mahrez for free.

      Have plan to get Grealish back in GW13, but i will lose 0.2 value though.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        That's what I did. Getting Grealish back for Ziyech. Lost 0.2m, but it's not the end of the world.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukkipartyy
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I have exact same plan:D
          U think its worth 2Fts + 0.2m?

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Sure.

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            It's not a hokeycokey as you're basically taking out Ziyech for Mahrez.

            Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    6. # Young Gun SEAMUS #
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      5 mins ago
      Captain Choice
      1.Kdb
      2.Mahrez
      3.Vardy
      4.Jota
      5.Fernandes
      6.Werner

      Open Controls
      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        1or2 if i had them

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        1.

        Tempted by 3 and 5.

        Open Controls
      4. FDMS All Starz
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        1 but 6 is a dark horse, I see a lot of goals in that game

        Open Controls
    7. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Would really like to get KDB in for FUL...

      A) Kane/Zaha or Grealish to Bamford/KDB worth -4?
      B) Drop it, Salah, Bruno, Zaha, Bissouma, Kane, Vardy and DCL will deliver the goods.

      Open Controls
      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        i want to say A with Zaha out but im not sure it makes sense

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Tricky i think Zaha starts this week it has been 2 weeks already.

        But if he does you have to go A, but still, like Kane V Arsenal

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          doesn't

          Open Controls
    8. NejiHyuuga01
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Fabio Silva aka next Ronaldo going to take this chance in Jimmy's absence. New prospect, heard it here first, folks.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Looks a bit skinny for PL

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I reckon the guy who scouted him probably knew before you.

        Open Controls
        1. NejiHyuuga01
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Calling that FPL-wise since noone considering him as a budget option up-front

          Open Controls
      3. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        He doesn't look ready yet, at least not from what I've seen of him

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Yeah, I agree this this

          Open Controls
          1. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            That is the worry for me also.

            Open Controls
        2. NejiHyuuga01
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Was planning to do Mitro to Brewster to afford getting Salah next week for Son. But after Jimenez injury, I was thinking to take that risk

          Open Controls
          1. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours ago

            Brewster has looked better imho.

            Open Controls
      4. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        more like Neto

        Open Controls
    9. FDMS All Starz
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Who scores more this week?

      A) Son
      Or
      B) Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Son, he certainly starts and plays, so he has an advantage there.

        Open Controls
      2. JustSomeGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Son 3
        Rashford 2

        50% more, easy pick! 😀

        Open Controls
    10. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I need to start 7 of the following. What would you do with this attack? Thanks for answers in advance 🙂

      Salah, Bruno, KdB, Jota, max 5.4
      Vardy, DCL, Brewster

      A) Bissouma / 4.5 and bank .9
      B) Soucek and bank .5
      C) Lookman and bank .4
      D) Podence and 0.0 itb

      I am uncertain how I could use my money, since the only possible transfer where .5 might help is DCL to Cavani and I doubt wanting to do it very much. Something I haven't seen?

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I'd rather keep 0.9 in the bank and go with Bissouma. You may not see a use for 0.5 even at the moment, but in a week or two that will change. Who knows, you might want to trade out Jota for Grealish in a week or two.

        Open Controls
    11. Going To Win This Year
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Anyone else taking the 0 on Martinez??

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        o/

        Open Controls
        1. Going To Win This Year
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Only tempted by transferring to McCarthy hmmm

          Open Controls
      2. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        was thinking about it but will more than likely swap my 4m to Johnstone for this week

        Open Controls
        1. Going To Win This Year
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Thought about it but would feel like 0.5 dead for the season. I've always found rotating keepers frustrating.

          Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Me.

        Open Controls
      4. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        0 points are ok

        Open Controls
      5. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        \o

        Open Controls
      6. Lazaretti
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yes. But not sure if it will be on the bench. DGW most likely in 2021 soypu will have wc available again

        Open Controls
    12. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Son starts for spurs unfortunately

      Open Controls
    13. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Reed (Fulham) nailed on?

      Open Controls
    14. kingofmercia
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      What to do to get 11 players out this week. Really can't decide. Any advice appreciated.

      1. Grealish > Jota (and get him back following week maybe - less than ideal though)
      2. Mitchell > Dias / James / Lampety

      McCarthy / *4.0
      Konsa* / Cresswell / Chilwell / Dallas (Mitchell*)
      Grealish* / KDB / Bruno / Soucek / Gordon*
      Werner / Vardy / DCL

      If I lost Werner next week for Bamford, I could replace Gordon with Grealish and keep Jota going forward.

      No idea what to do!

      thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        2. Mitchell to James

        Open Controls
        1. kingofmercia
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          leaning that way, thanks.

          Open Controls
    15. aborg
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Anyone thinks Jorginho plays this weekend?
      Important to me to see if I have to take a hit or two to also remove him since have two Aston Vila Players, Saiss and Kilman in my team!

      Open Controls
      1. Olson
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Pretty much zero chance I should think

        Open Controls
    16. JustSomeGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Does anyone have info on Zaha they could share?

      Thanks in advance 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Tribbiani
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I prefer not to speak

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Tribbiani
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              If I speak Im in big trouble...

              Open Controls
        • That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Who do we think will score big this weekend?

          City seem certain, but I’m not sure about Everton or Leicester despite their respective opposition. But I have feeling Spurs will spank Arsenal and that the whole Kane injury thing is a Mourinho post-match Jedi mind trick.

          Open Controls
          1. That Posh Bloke
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Pre match. Not even Mourinho can travel through time.

            Open Controls
          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Werner. Rested midweek. His speed against the overextending Leeds defense (who are vulnerable despite their recent CSs) spells trouble. I think he'll get a few.

            Open Controls
          3. Olson
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Not sure city is a certainty. Obviously a good bet but 8 goals conceded in 7 since their dreadful start suggests they won't make it easy

            Open Controls
            1. Olson
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Make that 7 in 7

              Open Controls
          4. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            I think Anguissa could get a haul

            Open Controls
          5. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            I'm hoping we finally see something from Ziyech - will be my farewell present before he goes for Salah in GW12

            Open Controls
        • Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Anyone has figured out the Martinez conundrum? is -4 worth it? will the double come later on?

          Open Controls
          1. Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Don't think a minus 4 is worth it.

            Open Controls
            1. Daniel - Go Granville
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              but it is -2 actually and he keeps getting 1-pters game after game

              Open Controls
          2. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I think I'm taking the 0pter this week...

            Open Controls
        • Garth Marenghi
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Kane sitting out the Europa game most likely means:

          A) he plays this weekend
          B) he won’t play this weekend

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            C) means nothing till we get more information so no reason worrying

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Can confirm this guy is 100% accurate.

            Open Controls
          4. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            A, he sat out last week as well or did as good as

            Open Controls
          5. Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            You certainly know your onions, Garth

            Open Controls
          6. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Crystal ball broken - sorry 🙂

            I'm sure he plays

            Open Controls
          7. F_Ivanovic
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            People keep saying about how it's Mourinho's mind games but it's still a must win game for Spurs to guarantee qualification. He obviously has some minor knock otherwise he would be on the bench - despite this it's still highly likely he plays at the weekend.

            Open Controls
          8. Garth Marenghi
            • 4 Years
            58 mins ago

            Thx all, yeah was trying to gauge injury concern as legitimate or not/mourinho just talking

            Open Controls
        • Daniel - Go Granville
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Justin owners don't run selling, Pereira might be off to United in January so we could have a season keeper

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - Go Granville
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            btw both him and pereira start tonight

            Open Controls
        • Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Need some advice oh wise ones....

          A) Save FT - no GK and no playing subs (!)
          B) Robbo, Stephens > Dallas, Jota (-4) (I wanted James over Dallas but now priced out by 0.1)

          1FT 0.5itb
          (Martinez)
          Robbo, Chilwell, KWP, Cresswell
          KDB (C), Bruno, Ziyech
          Vardy, DCL, Bamford
          (Forster) (Grealish, Stephens, Branthwaite)

          With B, I can then do Ziyech, Vardy > Salah, Wilson for GW12 (subject to price changes!). But ..... losing Robbo - is that a mistake?

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
        • KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Fabio Silva to get some minutes now?
          Better enabler than Brewster for Salah, KDB, Bruno etc

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Tribbiani
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Very high on my watchlist

              Open Controls
            • Klaren
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              He has been really poor in the minutes he played so far and Nuno used Neto upfront so far so I'd at least wait on it for now.

              Open Controls
              1. Klaren
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Sorry Nuno used Neto upfront before* (last season), not so far.

                Open Controls
            • NejiHyuuga01
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              The truth is he has not yet made an impact but you can't expect a guy to play 10-15 mins at best and haul. I think he will start though, he was Wolves' transfer record of 35m this summer and I guess this has to be somehow justified.

              Open Controls
          2. FDMS All Starz
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Thoughts on the following moves?

            This week:
            Rashford —> Kdb (c)

            Next week:
            Son & Dcl —> Salah (c) & Bamford (-4)
            Or
            Bruno —> Salah (c)

            Team:
            McCarthy
            Justin - Dias - Chilwell - Targett - Douglas
            Podence - Son - Rashford - Bruno - Bissuma
            DCL - Vardy - Adams

            Open Controls
            1. aborg
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              I like this weeks transfer you will make but not sure about the following week. Would not get rid of Bruno and you might need Son back after the Liverpool game.

              Open Controls
          3. aborg
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Need a replacement for Saiss for $5.1m or under with medium/good fixtures and not Chelsea def as already have 3 Chelsea players in total.

            Anyone thinks Vestergaard is a good replacement?

            Open Controls
            1. Klaren
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              It equates to £3.8m so will be quite difficult to find a replacement at that price 🙂

              It really depends on the rest of your defence. Are you planning to play him every GW or just in certain GWs?

              Open Controls
              1. aborg
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Lol £5.1 I meant 🙂
                I currently have Mings, Dallas, Chilwell, Saiss and Kilman. Was thinking to play Vestergaard for the really easier fixtures coming up ...5 easy fixtures in the next 6 GW's.

                Open Controls
                1. Klaren
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Yeah I think Vestergaard is a good choice to be used in easy fixtures as Southampton tend to defend well against weaker teams and he has decent attacking threat in set pieces as well.

                  Open Controls
            2. FDMS All Starz
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Leeds fixtures look good after this week, West Ham have a solid defence, Burnley have a history of being hard to break down and their fixtures aren’t too bad too

              Open Controls
          4. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Which Christmas chocolate box:

            A) Roses
            B) Quality Street
            C) Celebrations
            D) Miniature Heroes

            Open Controls
            1. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              D

              Open Controls
          5. Klaren
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Why is Son starting, is Carlos Vinicius injured?

            Given that I already have 3 Villa, Jimenez, Sterling and Cancelo, a Son injury would be the final nail in the coffin for my team.

            Open Controls
            1. F_Ivanovic
              • 5 Years
              24 mins ago

              Yes, he has a slight knock.

              Open Controls

