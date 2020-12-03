302
Scout Squad December 3

The Scout Squad’s top picks for FPL Gameweek 11

302 Comments
Manchester City and Chelsea assets are predictably at the forefront of our Scout Squad panel’s thoughts as we head into what looks like a nine-match Gameweek 11, owing to the postponement of the Friday night clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

For those new to these pages, this weekly precursor to the Scout Picks selection sees our four-man panel champion the standout Fantasy Premier League assets for the upcoming Gameweek.

Fantasy Football Scout editor David, deputy editor Neale, video content manager Andy and Pro Pundit Tom each put forward an 18-man long-list of players and explain their notable inclusions and omissions below.

The assets listed will then be whittled down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the new FPL deadline at 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

In each squad, there are requirements for at least:

  • One goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • One sub-£5.0m defender
  • One midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • One forward priced at £7.5m or lower

Each panelist is also restricted to no more than three players from the same team, as is the case in FPL.

We will again be adding a captaincy to the Scout Picks, with details of that revealed on Friday.

DavidNealeTomAndy
GKAlex McCarthySam JohnstoneEdersonHugo Lloris
Hugo LlorisEdouard MendySam JohnstoneEdouard Mendy
Edouard MendyJordan PickfordAlex McCarthySam Johnstone
DFBen ChilwellBen ChilwellBen ChilwellAndrew Robertson
Rúben DiasSergio ReguilonPatrick van AanholtBen Chilwell
Sergio ReguilónPatrick van AanholtAndrew RobertsonPatrick van Aanholt
Patrick van AanholtJonny EvansSergio ReguilónHarry Maguire
James JustinTariq LampteyTariq LampteyJames Justin
MFBruno FernandesKevin De BruyneKevin De BruyneKevin De Bruyne
Kevin De BruyneBruno FernandesMohamed SalahRiyad Mahrez
Son Heung-minMohamed SalahBruno FernandesBruno Fernandes
Harvey BarnesRiyad MahrezRiyad MahrezMohamed Salah
Pedro NetoPedro NetoStuart ArmstrongJames Ward-Prowse
FWJamie VardyGabriel JesusJamie VardyGabriel Jesus
Gabriel JesusTimo WernerHarry KaneHarry Kane
Dominic Calvert-LewinHarry KaneTimo WernerJamie Vardy
Harry KaneJamie VardyDominic Calvert-LewinTimo Werner
Chris WoodDanny WelbeckChris WoodChe Adams

Most popular picks: Ben Chilwell, Patrick van Aanholt, Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane (four), Sam Johnstone, Edouard Mendy, Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Timo Werner (three)

DAVID SAID…

Ahead of a Gameweek 11 clash with Leeds, I have more confidence in Chelsea’s defensive assets than their attacking ones.

The return of Kalvin Phillips has greatly improved the Whites’ own problems at the back while the threat of Frank Lampard rotating his wingers and forwards is too worrying for me.

However, their defence is one of the best in the Premier League right now, with three clean sheets in the last four, recorded from the division’s best figure for expected goals conceded (xGC) and fewest big chances conceded.

Edouard Mendy has saved 80% of the shots on target he has faced in that time while only one defender has more shots in the box than Ben Chilwell.

I am also placing similar faith in Spurs defensive assets Hugo Lloris and Sergio Reguilón. They both have three clean sheets each since Gameweek 7 and face an anaemic Arsenal attack this weekend. The Gunners have found the net just twice in their last six Premier League matches.

The long-term prospects of Patrick van Aanholt are not strong, in my opinion, but his owners could get a farewell haul from the left-back at West Bromwich Albion.

Crystal Palace’s defence has been woeful in 2020, with just two clean sheets in the last 18 league outings but van Aanholt has offered plenty of threat, with the joint-highest number of attempts on goal of any colleague since Gameweek 7.

Bruno Fernandes is away from home again in Gameweek 11 so it will be another double-figure haul for him, surely? The Portuguese international has averaged 12.5 points per game on the road this season and now faces a trip to West Ham.

The interest in Hammers defenders is not insignificant right now but they are carrying some wavering underlying statistics in recent weeks. Only four teams have registered a higher xGC figure since Gameweek 7, while Fernandes is second in the division for big chances created and behind only Jamie Vardy for shots on target in that time.

I expect the Leicester man to make the most of that fact when he faces Sheffield United, the only team yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

While Vardy disappointed his ownership with just an assist against Fulham, he has been a different animal away from home this season. Indeed, 80.3% of his Fantasy points have come on the road in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s well-documented problems defending the right-hand side of the pitch this season (conceding more there than any other side) should see Harvey Barnes follow up his Gameweek 10 goal with more attacking returns.

Kevin De Bruyne is very much a no-brainer this week considering he faces Fulham at home. The Cottagers have definitely made some defensive improvements but the Belgian looks back to his best. Two assists and inches from a goal against Burnley is enough to convince me he can get something on Saturday afternoon.

Son Heung-min makes a bit of a surprise inclusion in my squad. That’s because only one team has conceded more chances on their right flank in the last four matches than Arsenal – perfectly suited to where the South Korean operates for Spurs.

Considering how often Son’s attacking returns involve Harry Kane, it is hard not to select him as well, especially as he has three goals in his last five Premier League north London derbies.

Pedro Neto has gone under the radar this season but has started to turn some heads in recent outings. Four of his six attacking returns in 2020/21 have come in the last four matches, a period in which the Wolves winger sits joint-third in the league for big chances created.

I am also backing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to get back to scoring ways at Burnley this weekend. Only one team has given up more headed chances than the Clarets since Gameweek 7.

NEALE SAID…

Fulham’s recent upturn in performances haven’t deterred me from a Manchester City triple-up, even if I can see the Cottagers posing a threat or two on the break.

It was only last week that we were heralding the defensive strides made by Burnley ahead of their trip to the Etihad and Sean Dyche’s side were subsequently handed their annual 5-0 thrashing, with City finally kicking into gear after a below-par start to 2020/21.

Second-guessing Pep Guardiola’s starting XI is a nigh-on impossible task but we have to use every bit of information we can to narrow the odds in our favour and midweek benchings for Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez at least raise the possibility of starts for that trio in Gameweek 11, if not guaranteeing them. Sergio Aguero’s ongoing injury woes also aid the case of Jesus.

It was a tough call to overlook the likes of Ruben Dias for that clash at Eastlands but less so for the match between Liverpool and Wolves, which could be high on goalmouth action.

Both sides have rolled out more attacking 4-2-3-1 formations in recent weeks and while there are no guarantees that either manager will stick with these systems at Anfield, a central midfield injury crisis for the Reds and a superb away-day performance by Wolves at the Emirates raises hopes that Messrs Klopp and Santo will go toe to toe on Merseyside.

The form of Pedro Neto, who is top for expected goal involvement among Wolves players this season, convinces me to give him the nod, especially as he could be up against a rookie in Neco Williams down the Liverpool right.

Targeting matches against goal-shy Burnley, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion for clean sheets has proven to be a fruitful enterprise, hence my picks from admittedly out-of-form defences at Everton, Leicester City and Crystal Palace – two of whom are without a shut-out since Gameweek 1.

Leicester haven’t had much joy from dead-ball situations this season, although that perhaps could be explained away by James Maddison’s early-season absence – and we have seen their chance creation at set pieces rise since his return to the starting XI.

Jonny Evans was among the top five defenders for headed attempts from set plays last season and with Sheffield United bottom of the table for chances conceded from free-kicks and corners in 2020/21, I’m backing the Leicester centre-half at both ends of the pitch.

Patrick van Aanholt hasn’t done much to warrant investment either but the fact remains that he boasts the best minutes-per-chance average of any FPL defender this season and a trip to the Hawthorns, where West Brom have carved out a joint-low four big chances in the current campaign, presents him with a final realistic chance at a double-digit haul before the Eagles’ fixtures turn for the worse.

No goals from open play for Arsenal since Gameweek 4 suggests we can also add the Gunners to the list of attacks to target for clean sheet purposes, hence my backing of the division’s tightest defence and, fitness-permitting, Sergio Reguilon.

After witnessing Alex McCarthy being kept seriously busy over the last two Gameweeks, I’m tipping Danny Welbeck as my fifth forward.

Welbeck can’t be bettered for penalty box touches over the last three Gameweeks and with fitness doubts lingering over Neal Maupay, the budget Brighton striker’s place in Graham Potter’s starting XI may be cemented for now.

Saints, incidentally, have created fewer big chances than any other side over the last four Gameweeks and continue to be heavily reliant on set-play attempts, so I’m also backing the returning Tariq Lamptey for the Seagulls.

TOM SAID…

Even with qualification to the Champions League knockout stages already secured, Pep Guardiola took a strong Manchester City squad to Porto to win the group with a game to spare. However, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were given the full evening off, which bodes well for starts on Saturday, given the City boss has spent his last few press conferences insisting that good performances will see players keep their place. Despite that, picking a starting defender isn’t straightforward, which is why I’ve opted for the security of Ederson in goal.

Given Arsenal’s ongoing troubles, which have seen them win just one of their last six league matches, I’m also backing Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane loves a north London Derby, while Sergio Reguilón has now kept three clean sheets on the bounce and will be attacking the Gunners’ weaker right flank. With Arsenal’s total of 31 shots on target this season the fifth worst in the league, there is potential for points at both ends of the pitch, providing they are both fit.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes didn’t have the best of games at Southampton in Gameweek 10 but was still on the scoresheet. Though you never know what to expect each time Manchester United run out, it doesn’t seem to matter to the Portuguese playmaker, who has now scored in three straight matches. Mohamed Salah, Jamie Vardy and Timo Werner complete the list of attacking heavy hitters, while at the back, Andrew Robertson drops below Ben Chilwell and Patrick van Aanholt as a result of Liverpool’s mounting injury list and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ recent switch to a back four, which has brought two improved attacking displays.

Savings will be needed with so many premium options selected, which is why I’ve turned to budget keepers Sam Johnstone and Alex McCarthy, plus Tariq Lamptey, largely for his attacking threat. I’ve also found spots for two differentials. Stuart Armstrong’s clever infield movements will ask plenty of questions of Brighton and Hove Albion’s backline, while Chris Wood’s opponents, Everton, have now been struggling at the back for a significant period of time. They have conceded 24 big chances this season, with 20 of them coming in the last six games. I don’t see the Clarets having it all their own way though, hence the inclusion of Premier League top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

ANDY SAID

FPL will be far too easy whenever Pep Guardiola ends up leaving Manchester City, because we may know how the team will line up in advance. Given that Riyad MahrezGabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne all started on the bench in the Champions League, I’m hoping they’ll start in Gameweek 11. Fulham have started to show some resilience by making it into the top nine best teams for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last four Gameweeks but over the course of the season they’re the third-worst, and I can’t imagine Man City will have too much trouble in this one.

With three double-digit hauls in the last five Gameweeks, James Ward-Prowse has been somewhat on fire recently, especially from dead-ball situations. With only six direct free-kicks scored in total this season (and Ward-Prowse scoring three of them), it shows how rarely they actually go in. But he’s on somewhat of a hot streak at the moment, playing a Brighton team that have only kept two clean sheets all season. 

In the last four Gameweeks, only Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell have had more shots in the box than Patrick van Aanholt when it comes to defenders. He plays a West Brom side coming off the back of a bit of a fortunate clean sheet, with Sam Johnstone once again making a lot of saves. No team conceded more shots in the box than West Brom in Gameweek 10, so there will be chances for Crystal Palace in this one.

While I was happy enough to sell Harry Kane from my own team, I’m not oblivious to the fact that outside of Liverpool (a) to come in Gameweek 13, he’s just played two of his hardest fixtures from this run. In the last four Gameweeks, only West Brom have conceded more shots in the box than Arsenal. It’s not a bad time for Spurs to play in a north London derby, and while Jose Mourinho has speculated that “he has a chance to play”, I can’t help but feel this is just mind games and he’ll be fine.

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

AA33‘s whopping 53-point winning margin in Gameweek 2 is the target to beat.

In Gameweek 10, asquishypotato triumphed with a narrow 73-72 victory. The Scout Picks still lead the community over the course of the season but the deficit has been reduced to 6-4.

Our next Scout Picks article on Friday will have further details on who is representing the community this week.

302 Comments
  Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Whats the latest on Zaha can anyone tell me pls?!

    Open Controls
    ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      No updates still

      Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Zaha will emerge from isolation on Saturday and will take another test. The Premier League guidelines state that players who test positive for COVID-19 must test negative before returning to training.

      Open Controls
    Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
  unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best route for next few gw's

    A: Grealish + Mitchell >> Jota + Dallas (-4). Field 10 starters. Next gw ignore Salah or KDB/Kane >> Salah/Bamford + 3m (-4)

    B: Grealish + Mitchell >> Bowen + Dallas (-4). Field 10 starters. Next gw, KDB >> Salah

    C: Grealish + Kane >> Salah + Bamford (-4). Field 9 starters. Next gw no transfers needed

    Open Controls
    suddenorgan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      the Kane to Bamford move is a good one but definitely one for next week

      Open Controls
  ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Damn since he got Covid, it looks like some people have really started to underestimate Salah as an FPL option...
    Maybe it's just wishful thinking from non-owners but I hope King Mo teaches them a lesson soon 😛

    Open Controls
    NateDogsCats
        just now

        He's been pretty poor in the 2 games he's played since he came back to be fair, but Atalanta and Brighton both played well

        Open Controls
    Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Does anyone have any sunshine stories about -8 hits. I need encouragement

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Well there was this one time, in band camp, where I stuck an 8 flute up my, no wait that's the wrong story. Just a sec

        Open Controls
        Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          just now

          lol - nice narrative - NOT! 🙂

          Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Last GW:

        Podence (9) > Jota (9)
        Rodriguez (2) > KDB (10)
        Kane (2) > Vardy (C) (10)

        Would have previously captained Fernandes, but may have benched Podence. In the best case scenario the hit broke even & if I'd benched Podence, I'd be up 7 or so. The bigger pay-off is already being prepared for this week and fortunately dodged a few injuries too.

        Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        None.

        Open Controls
      Zim0
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes i got Rashford and Pogba in once as part of a -8 2 years ago. And captained pogba. I got 30 more points than i would have if i had kept with original players.

        Open Controls
      TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Did decently last GW selling Kane, Ziyech and Jimmy.

        Open Controls
        Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Im selling Kane and Ziyech so that's what I wanted to hear!

          LAst week hit to remove Zaha and Jimmy paid off which makes me bolder about more hits

          Open Controls
          TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Selling someone who wasn't playing isn't bold unless it's Grealish this GW.

            Open Controls
            Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              You think Kane is really injured?

              Open Controls
              FOMFF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                No

                Open Controls
      El Lobito 10
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I took a -8 last week and came top 80k for the week

        Open Controls
    suddenorgan
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Potter: "Neal Maupay faked an injury to ensure he ended the game on a -1. He's ready to disappoint once again"

      Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Potter had him in his FPL team as C. Maupay hates Potter.

        Open Controls
    03farmboy
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      I have 2 free transfers, who would you bring in?

      Barkley is going out for ............
      Calvert Lewis or ziyech out?

      Open Controls
    royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Would you FH this team or do a -8 Areola, Ziyech, Kane > Johnstone, KDB, Bamford

      Martinez* Areola

      Chilwell Keane Semedo Lamptey Dallas

      Son Ziyech Grealish* Lookman Jota

      Kane* Vardy DCL

      1 FT 0 ITB No WC

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        FHing that team will be a proper non-royal move!

        Open Controls
      TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't do either.

        Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      I have 3 non players so I'm going to have to do the boring and obvious, sell Son.

      Open Controls
      Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Last time I sold Son he scored 4

        Open Controls
        Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ouch.

          Open Controls
          Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            I sold him twice. GW2: 24 points. GW4: 18 points. He ain't leaving again just yet...

            Open Controls
            Babit1967
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Can u sell him please so I can captain him

              Open Controls
            Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Haha I did that too, for Bruno first time then on WC second time, he also did the same thing to me last season so I'm scared for life and will never sell him again while fit!

              Open Controls
        Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          me too !

          Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Don't. I see him scoring this GW against us.

        Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hey guys.
        Could all please stop talking sense?
        Thanks
        Horse

        Open Controls
    Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Will Bruno be benched this weekend if I captain him?

      Open Controls
      Zim0
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Only TC.

        Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes.

        Open Controls
    Nespinha
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      McCarthy
      Bellerin, James, Robbo
      Son, KDB, Bruno, Podence, Grealish
      Werner, DCL

      Subs: steer, kwp, mitchel, davis

      ---------------------------------------------------------------

      1 FT:
      A) Bellerin --- Dallas
      B) DCL --- Bamford
      C) Downgrade Robbo
      D) Son --- Salah (Need 2 from A to C)
      E) just roll

      Open Controls
      jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Roll and get Salah with 2 FTs next week

        Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        just now

        E

        Open Controls
    antoinehude
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Best long term "cheap" goalkeeper:

      A) Meslier
      B) Johnston
      C) McCarthy
      D) Martinez

      Open Controls
      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        C if no other saints def

        Open Controls
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        just now

        D

        Open Controls
    10. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Please can I get some help with my squad?

      Martinez
      Coufal / Kilman / Chilwell / Lamptey
      Jota / Son / Bruno
      DCL / Kane / Werner (c)

      Bench: Grealish, Stephens, Douglas

      1FT and 3itb.

      A. Son to KDB
      B. Son + Kilman —> KDB + Dallas
      C. Son + Kilman —> Mahrez + any defender
      D. Kane + Stephens —> Bamford + Mahrez (but i’ll have a benching headache)
      E. Any other suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        A- Kdb captain

        Open Controls
      2. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        a

        Open Controls
    11. liverpool01
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Chances of Dias getting benched?

      He has started 8 games in a row now, including starting against Porto.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Can rest next CL game.

        Open Controls
    12. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Captain?

      A. KDB
      B. Vardy
      C. Mahrez
      D. Bruno
      E. Ziyech

      Open Controls
      1. Eriksen Maestro
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        C for me

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I mean it's got to KDB at home to Fulham but are we silly to ignore Bruno's ridiculous away record?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I really like Vardy as an option too....

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Vardy barely touched the ball and Leicester looked awful

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Vardy barely touches the ball in every game.

              Open Controls
            2. claretparrot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I'd go KDB too, but one poor performance (at home where he's been quiet anyway) certainly doesn't make Vardy a bad option. I'll be skippering him unless I find a way to get KDB in

              Open Controls
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have four of those and Sterling. I will probably captain Vardy.

        Open Controls
      4. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      5. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
    13. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Dyche adds that Nick Pope and Josh Brownhill have both trained and should be available for selection.

      Bye bye Peacock

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        His dance is over!

        Open Controls
      2. fedolefan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bye bye Martinez

        Open Controls
    14. Eriksen Maestro
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Grealish to Mahrez (c) done.

      Hopefully Mahrez keeps his starting role for the foreseeable future as African cup of nations starts in January.

      Open Controls
      1. MMN
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        When does he head off in Jan?

        Open Controls
    15. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Am I G2G with this pile of poo?

      Johnstone
      Lamptey Justin KWP Coufal
      Bruno Son Jota
      Kane Vardy DCL
      Martinez Grealish Mitchell Stephens

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Shouldn't need your subs at least.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'll be extremely happy if all 11 start

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Justin a question mark, but otherwise they all should

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              just now

              He's arguably been there best player so can't see it but Pereira is a concern

              Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        That pile of poo looks much better than most of the self proclaimed perfect FH and WC teams I have seen here.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks, just used my 1FT

          Open Controls
      3. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Best looking poo I've seen

        Open Controls
    16. bitars
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would you take a hit or what should i do with this mess?
      0 FT, 0,9 ITB

      Martinez*, Steer*
      Bellerin, Coufal, Chilwell, Lamptey, Dias
      Son, Salah, Bruno, Grealish*, Bissouma
      Jimenez*, DCL, Wilson*

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Jimenez out for Bamford or Antonio and save

        You will want grealish and wilson back
        -4 for a keeper is too risky for me: your remplacement could easily have 2 - 4

        Open Controls
    17. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      RP
      Frustrated that the Jota rise priced me out of a potentially preferred move. Now down to 2 options for GW11:

      A) Save FT - no GK and no playing subs (!)
      B) Robbo, Stephens > Dallas, Jota (-4) (I wanted James over Dallas but now priced out by 0.1)

      1FT 0.5itb
      (Martinez)
      Robbo, Chilwell, KWP, Cresswell
      KDB (C), Bruno, Ziyech
      Vardy, DCL, Bamford
      (Forster) (Grealish, Stephens, Branthwaite)

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    18. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ziyech or Mahrez(-4) this week. Will turn into Salah next week

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Ziyech

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ziyech

        Open Controls
    19. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Keep one:

      A Vardy
      B Werner

      Open Controls
      1. El Lobito 10
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Pépé Pig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Gotta be both this week. Surely someone else can make way?

        Open Controls
        1. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I want Jesus for a one week punt

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
            • 1 Year
            just now

            with a free transfer

            Open Controls
    20. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keep FT and go without GK this GW?

      Still good fixtures for AV, probably worth keeping Martinez?

      Open Controls
    21. Jayzens
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who do you think will score more points over the next 5 GWs?

      A) Son - ARS/cpl/liv/LEI/wol
      B) Mahrez - FUL/mu/WB/sou/NEW

      Open Controls
      1. El Lobito 10
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Probably Son because he is guaranteed to play

        Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    22. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any budget goalie worth taking a four point hit to get in for the blanking Martinez? 4.8m to spend

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        None certain (highly likely) of a clean sheet so just go without

        Open Controls
        1. El Lobito 10
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah, good shout

          Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
    23. JenkoJunko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Afternoon all! Looking for some advice/ideas to do with this lot...

      Squad: 2FT 0.3ITB
      Mcarthy
      Chilwell Cresswell Telles Neco
      KDB Bruno Ziyech
      DCL Bamford Vardy

      Forster / Kilman / BIssouma / Grealish

      Possible sacrifices in my opinion are DCL/Telles/Grealish...?? Any help and advice very welcome. GL

      Open Controls
    24. Areyouthereyet
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sell Kane or Vardy to fund Ziyech to KDB?

      Will get Bamford in

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.