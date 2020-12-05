Pope returns for Burnley as Everton continue with wing-back system

Nick Pope (£5.4m) resumes his position between the posts in Blank Gameweek 11’s early kick-off at Turf Moor.

The goalkeeper was absent in Gameweek 10 with a head injury as the Clarerts succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Robbie Brady (£5.0m) has also overcome a small injury issue to start at either left or right midfield, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) is not part of the matchday squad. On the injury-prone winger, Sean Dyche said on Thursday:

Johann is still touch and go with how much we can use him and how much we have got to protect him while he gets his true full fitness. Robbie has come through well today and trained.

Before kick off on Saturday, the Burnley boss remarked:

Our injury list is getting better, that has affected us but we have to get back to performances like against [Crystal] Palace. Everton are a good outfit, they’ve invested heavily. We don’t take anyone lightly.

Carlo Ancelotti is sticking with a wing-back system in the enforced absence of senior full-backs Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) and Lucas Digne (£6.1m).

Neither Jonjoe Kenny (£4.3m) nor Niels Nkounkou (£4.0m) are part of the Everton matchday squad.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of kick off, the Italian explained:

We need confidence and more consistency. We need to play well today and get more points. We try a back three again, I had some good ideas in training and they worked well. Of course, it doesn’t matter; the test is today. I have confidence. Burnley are a strong team with good organisation. Fabian Delph has experience of this type of game which should be helpful for us.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) takes his customary position up front, flanked by Richarlison (£7.8m) and James Rodriguez (£7.8m).

On the Colombian, Ancelotti said on Friday:

James is in a good condition. He had an injury problem, as everyone knows. But this week he trained well, properly, and he is back. You have to consider for this player to travel around the world and play international games is not easy. The fact [that James] and the other international players are here until March could be good for them

The Everton boss added on Richarlison:

He was suspended, we suffered without him. He did well in the last two games, was really important against Fulham.

The Toffees are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 1.

“We are good offensively, we had problems defensively. Every game is a test to see how we are. Tomorrow [vs Burnley] I hope we can be better on this [defensive] aspect.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Jay Rodriguez, Wood.

Everton XI (3-4-3): Pickford; Keane, Mina, Godfrey; Delph, Allan, Doucouré, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, James Rodriguez.