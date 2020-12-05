1242
Dugout Discussion December 5

Sterling and Cancelo survive Man City rotation as Foden and Walker miss out

1,242 Comments
Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) and João Cancelo (£5.5m) have made surprise appearances in the Manchester City starting XI for Gameweek 11.

The two players missed out on the win over Burnley last time out and featured extensively in midweek Champions League action.

That had convinced many that the pair would be benched in the following Premier League game but they both start against Fulham.

Sterling plays on the left-hand side of an attacking midfield trio, joined there by Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) while Cancelo is preferred to Kyle Walker (£6.2m) at right-back, rather than left, which sees Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) make a second Premier League start in a row.

Pep Guardiola has been previously known to favour a rotation policy where players miss the first match of a three-game week and play the second two in succession, even if they are close together.

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Walker had recently strung together consecutive Premier League starts but neither one features in the first XI today.

The former is on the bench, while Walker is not in the squad at all, although Guardiola has reported that he is not injured. That’s about as classic Pep as we’re ever going to get.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.4m) leads the Manchester City attacking line while De Bruyne appears to be in a number 10 role rather than a member of a central midfield trio.

Meanwhile, Fulham are unchanged from the side that won 2-1 at Leicester, which sees Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) act as a lone centre-forward, Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) providing the width either side of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m).

For the second Gameweek in a row, Tom Cairney (£5.3m) and Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.6m) are named on the bench.

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; B Mendy, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Gündogan, Rodrigo; Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Jesus.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Reed; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro.

1,242 Comments
  1. Differentiator
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    What annoys me is no pundits are going to call out Sterling for what he us. A cheat.

    That penalty was not being clever, or making sure to go down to win a penalty he earned

    He was hardly touched and too a massive dive to con the referee.

    Sterling is a cheat.

    
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Why don’t you cry about it

      
      1. Differentiator
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ah yes, let's ignore cheating.

        
    2. F4L
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Only stops when refs don't reward players for doing it, and I feel like that'll never happen now as refs care more about consistency.

      
      1. Differentiator
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It has become worse this year. It feels like any touch in the box is now a penalty, which is ridiculous.

        
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It’s very tough. Players have become so convincing at looking like they’ve been fouled.

      
  2. Pedram
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    How many minutes do we think Mahrez and Jesus will get?

    
    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Since my rival has both to my KDB, forty five each hopefully.

      
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Jesus off for Torres at 60, Mahrez off for Torres around that time.

      
      1. King Mo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Then Sterling off for Torres too?

        
      2. liner
        • 4 Years
        just now

        So Torres for both?

        
      3. Stoic
        • 4 Years
        just now

        City signed FT9 ?

        
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      70 & 75

      
    4. F4L
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mahrez 65-70, can see Jesus getting near enough the full game with Pep wanting him to get a goal.

      
    5. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      at most 65 mins, if they "keep" their performance

      
  3. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    So...DCL... Eleven games played and returns in nine of them including spurs, United and Liverpool.

    Remind me again, why I'm to sell him? I don't think so.

    
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Whoever says sell..

      They should try to play pong pong

      
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Doesnt get bonus

      
    3. Says
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Are people selling? He's the most owned player in the game, so not many have so far.

      
    4. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Better options in the upcoming months. It’s not about what they did in the last 11 weeks, it’s about who’s going to score in the next 11 weeks. Everton has no wingbacks fit, creativity has dropped, and tough fixtures

      
    5. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Hes not leaving my team...

      Better value and scores more than Werner, Vardy etc...

      
    6. F4L
      • 5 Years
      just now

      because he relies on crosses, and the best two crossers in the team are out injured indefinitely right now. Fixtures turning bad as well.

      
  4. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Over the course of any given 10 GWs, how many captaincy blanks would be acceptable in your mind?

    
    1. fusen
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      more than 3 and you won't do "well"

      
    2. Podge
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      3

      
      1. Podge
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Anewpla.com will give you decent captain stats

        
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Zero

      
    4. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d like to say 1 or 2, but realistically, 3 or 4, tough to answer

      
    5. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3-4 probably normal, any less is good. 5+ is bad

      
    6. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      just now

      around 3

      
    7. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      4 max. Although, over 10 games I probably average worse.

      Captaincy picks are my biggest weakness.

      
    8. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Captaincy blanks don't matter, points do. My target would be at least 7 points per captain, so at least 140 off 10 GWs - preferably more. Destroying that target right now though, so perhaps move it up to 8.

      
    9. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think if you can get 3 out of every 5 you'll do pretty well

      
  5. COK3Y5MURF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Sold Podence last week, Sterling this week. After keeping them since GW3.

    
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ouch
      Who's next.

      
  6. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Zouma or James for the chelsea double up over the next 5 Gws?

    
    1. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      just now

      James

      
  7. patricktaynz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    I've been pepped! in hindsight, should have realised Walker would not be played in the "easy" games given how he's been used by Pep. I think he's being given a good rest as they know his pace and strength will be needed in THE MANCHESTER DERBY.

    
  8. Vazza
      just now

      As a kdb non owner, my hands are sweating real bad

      
    • TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Just one more return please Kevin

      

