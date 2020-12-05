Sterling and Cancelo survive Man City rotation as Foden and Walker miss out

Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) and João Cancelo (£5.5m) have made surprise appearances in the Manchester City starting XI for Gameweek 11.

The two players missed out on the win over Burnley last time out and featured extensively in midweek Champions League action.

That had convinced many that the pair would be benched in the following Premier League game but they both start against Fulham.

Sterling plays on the left-hand side of an attacking midfield trio, joined there by Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) while Cancelo is preferred to Kyle Walker (£6.2m) at right-back, rather than left, which sees Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) make a second Premier League start in a row.

Pep Guardiola has been previously known to favour a rotation policy where players miss the first match of a three-game week and play the second two in succession, even if they are close together.

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Walker had recently strung together consecutive Premier League starts but neither one features in the first XI today.

The former is on the bench, while Walker is not in the squad at all, although Guardiola has reported that he is not injured. That’s about as classic Pep as we’re ever going to get.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.4m) leads the Manchester City attacking line while De Bruyne appears to be in a number 10 role rather than a member of a central midfield trio.

Meanwhile, Fulham are unchanged from the side that won 2-1 at Leicester, which sees Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) act as a lone centre-forward, Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) providing the width either side of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m).

For the second Gameweek in a row, Tom Cairney (£5.3m) and Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.6m) are named on the bench.

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; B Mendy, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Gündogan, Rodrigo; Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Jesus.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Zambo Anguissa, Reed; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT