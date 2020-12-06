Jota only a substitute as fit-again Alexander-Arnold returns to Liverpool bench

The most-bought player of Gameweek 11 is only among the substitutes at Anfield this evening.

Diogo Jota (£6.9m) was transferred in by just over 600,000 managers ahead of Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League deadline but drops out of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the first time in the league since Gameweek 7.

Kick-off on Merseyside tonight is at 19:15 GMT.

The swap of Jota for the recalled Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) is Klopp’s only alteration from the win over Ajax in midweek.

Compared to the Gameweek 10 line-up, however, there are five changes: Alisson (£5.9m), Nat Phillips (£4.0m), Takumi Minamino (£6.0m), James Milner (£5.3m) and Jota make way for Caoimhim Kelleher (£4.5m), Joel Matip (£5.4m), Curtis Jones (£4.4m), Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) and Sadio Mane (£12.0m).

Having been flagged with an injury following the Champions League win on Tuesday, Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) is fit enough to start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) is also back in the matchday squad after a month on the sidelines and takes his place on the hosts’ bench.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santos has made just one change from his team’s last outing.

It’s an enforced one, too, as the injured Raul Jimenez (£8.3m) is replaced by Ruben Neves (£5.2m).

Fabio Silva (£5.2m) is only among the substitutes so Wolves will be playing without an orthodox striker, with one of Pedro Neto (£5.6m), Adama Traore (£6.2m) or Daniel Podence (£5.4m) deployed centrally.

Budget FPL defender Max Kilman (£4.3m) is again named on the bench.

Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) is the most-owned played on show, although there is now precious little difference between the ownerships of the Egyptian and Jota.

Not one of Wolves’ starting XI sits in more than 10% of FPL squads.

LiverpooI XI: Kelleher, N Williams, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson, Jones, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Dendoncker, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal, Traore, Neto, Podence.

