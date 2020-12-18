317
Team News December 18

FPL Gameweek 14 injury and team news: Updates on De Bruyne, Lamptey and more

317 Comments
Share

We’ve heard from most Premier League managers ahead of the Gameweek 14 deadline, with David Moyes the only top-flight boss who is scheduled to talk to the media on Saturday.

Our regular team news summary below has all the headline injury updates and stand-out manager quotes from the pre-match pressers so far, including some notable comments from Manchester City’s atypically helpful head coach.

A YouTube and podcast injury recap is available towards the bottom of this piece, while our Team News tab will provide even more detail on what we offer here.

SOUTHAMPTON V MANCHESTER CITY

Owners of Kevin De Bruyne were provided with some encouraging comments by Pep Guardiola this afternoon.

The City boss was asked whether the Belgian would be rested given the number of minutes he has racked up in the Premier League of late and said:

No. Right now, no. He’s so important for us, right now he’s not going to rest. He rested in the Champions League, in other games. The previous weeks, he just played PL games. Right now we need him.

Guardiola also provided the latest on Sergio Aguero:

After the game [on Wednesday] he could not train, yesterday no training, today he trained and trained really well. I don’t know how many minutes [he can play]. It’s important he can make training sessions. Unfortunately, after the game, he could not – nothing about the knee, another position.

Ralph Hasenhuttl didn’t report any fresh injuries but did report some “tired bodies”, saying:

When you have five subs, then you can rotate easier. Now it’s always thinking how good is he, if needs a rest from the beginning or maybe 45 minutes. It’s always difficult to go into a game, knowing that a player doesn’t have the power for 90 mins. It’s a decision we have to take: we have to look carefully at how fit the players are and then find the right XI.

CRYSTAL PALACE V LIVERPOOL

Joel Matip (back) wasn’t mentioned by name in the broadcast section of Jurgen Klopp’s presser but has been pictured in training ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

Klopp confirmed that he wasn’t expecting any of his injured contingent back this weekend, saying:

[Thiago] gets closer and closer and is in a good way. But we will not rush it. He was not in team training yet. We will see how this weekend looks with him on the pitch and then next week, can he be in team training? I don’t know. Not only for [Thiago] the case, with Millie it will be similar, with Shaq it will be similar.

Roy Hodgson reported that Crystal Palace don’t have any significant injuries, other than their long-term lay-offs.

Christian Benteke serves a one-match ban, however.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V LEICESTER CITY

Jose Mourinho confirmed that Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) and Erik Lamela (unspecified) are still out, with the latter partly involved in training but still “not close” to a first-team return.

Gareth Bale “looks OK” after illness, according to Jose Mourinho:

He’s fine. Trained yesterday and today with the team, looks OK. If tomorrow he does it normally like he did in the past two days, he’s fine.

Timothy Castagne and Daniel Amartey could finally return from long-term hamstring issues, with Brendan Rodgers reporting:

Everyone (from Wednesday) is available.We will hopefully have Timothy Castagne as well, which will be great news to get him back.

Apart from that, the squad will be the same. Daniel Amartey may well be available as well, so both those players [returning] will be great news for us.

We’ll look over that at over the next 24 hours. He’s (Castagne) come through training very well. He was close for the Everton game, but we felt it would be best to keep him out and get him ready for the weekend.

CHELSEA V WEST HAM UNITED

Frank Lampard reported that Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi (both hamstring) are back in team training for the first time today and a late decision on their involvement in the West Ham game on Monday will be made.

The Blues have no other injury concerns.

Asked about playing Timo Werner out wide, Lampard said:

Timo, for Leipzig and Germany, he has played as a no. 9, on the side and slightly behind sometimes. So he has played in all those roles everywhere he has been so I don’t think it is a problem for him to play there for us. He can be used in various roles across that front three.

As mentioned, David Moyes won’t face the media until Saturday, so it may be that we won’t hear about the fitness latest at West Ham until after the Gameweek 14 deadline has passed.

Fabian Balbuena (groin) missed the match against Crystal Palace with a minor issue but could return in west London, while Michail Antonio (hamstring) was reportedly targeting the trip to Chelsea as a return from his latest lay-off.

Moyes revealed after Wednesday’s clash with Palace that Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell had picked up ankle injuries either before or during the game. Bowen suffered a “twist” in the warm-up but went on to start and last 79 minutes, while Cresswell – who had previously missed a few days of training with a hip/groin issue – featured for the entirety of the match.

MANCHESTER UNITED V LEEDS UNITED

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Leeds United have no new injury worries going into Sunday’s clash with Manchester United – but the Argentinean declined to name his starting XI, unfortunately.

Edinson Cavani (groin) could be back for the visitors, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling the club media:

Edinson will be available, I think, yeah. He trained this morning so he should be available for the Leeds game.

I don’t think we lost anyone [during the win over Sheffield United]. When you win games, the boys never feel the little knocks and bruises too badly.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Graham Potter reported that Tariq Lamptey was taken off against Fulham with a knock and muscle tightness but says that the wing-back has “recovered well”, with a decision to be made on his involvement between now and Sunday.

Chris Wilder confirmed that Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie are injury concerns for the weekend.

Berge is “extremely doubtful” with a hamstring injury while Oli McBurnie (shoulder) will be given “the best opportunity” – although he hadn’t trained at all ahead of Gameweek 13.

EVERTON V ARSENAL

Seamus Coleman is fit again but James Rodriguez (calf) isn’t quite ready to feature and Allan (hamstring) has joined Fabian Delph (hamstring) and Lucas Digne (knee) on the sidelines ahead of Everton’s clash with Arsenal.

Carlo Ancelotti said:

Allan had a problem on his hamstring, he had a lesion. We don’t know how long it will be, how many games. For the games in this period, he is not going to play.

Coleman, available. Rodriguez, not yet. For us, it’s too soon, to put him at risk. He’s working and I hope he can be ready for the game against United [in the EFL Cup next Wednesday].

Fabian Delph is the same, he’s doing individual treatment. It’s too soon to talk how long it will be before he comes [back].

Mikel Arteta was coy on Arsenal’s fitness latest, saying:

We have a few doubts. Obviously, I cannot tell you who but we have some doubts for tomorrow, yes.

Thomas Partey (thigh) is still sidelined for the Gunners, while Granit Xhaka and Gabriel will also miss out through suspension.

Gabriel Martinelli will feature for the under-23s on Friday as he bids to build up match fitness.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION V ASTON VILLA

Ross Barkley (hamstring) missed out on Aston Villa’s goalless draw with Burnley on Thursday, with Dean Smith providing an update on the loanee:

He was close, but his injury was in a place where there is risk, and the risk was too high for this game. We don’t want a re-injury, and he could be prone to that. We just didn’t feel that he was 100% for this, and kept him out of it.

Trezeguet (hamstring) is thought to still be unavailable but Matthew Cash and Douglas Luiz are both now free of suspension.

Ezri Konsa missed Gameweek 13 because of illness but no other updates have emerged since then.

Kyle Bartley (calf), Matheus Pereira (suspended) and Conor Townsend (knee) will all miss the visit of Aston Villa but given that Sam Allardyce’s first press conference as West Brom manager was dominated by talk of his return to the Premier League, there was predictably little in the way of other team news coming out of the Hawthorns.

Hal Robson-Kanu‘s (wrist) recovery period of two weeks should almost be up and Sam Field (match fitness) will be edging ever closer to first-team involvement after another full week in first-team training.

BURNLEY V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Nuno Espirito Santo reported that Wolves have “some problems” from the previous game against Chelsea but added that he still has a couple of days to assess the affected players.

Santo had previously said that Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly had picked up issues in the 2-1 win over Frank Lampard’s side.

Nothing appears to have changed with the Burnley team news, with Sean Dyche saying on Thursday:

Corky is going to be a few weeks yet, he still needs more reserve football. Dale [Stephens] probably needs at least another one as well because he has been out for a bit of time. Bardo played in the week so at least he is a bit fresher.

Johann [Berg Gudmundsson] is not there yet, we are being careful with him. He will get there but he is not quite there yet so we are just layering up his training schedule and then into the game schedule. He is not a million miles away but we have to make sure.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V FULHAM

Steve Bruce reported no new injury concerns at Newcastle but said that he still has “four or five” players unavailable because of illness, with the Magpies slowly recovering from the wave of COVID-19 that swept through the club.

Scott Parker’s only new concern is Bobby Decordova-Reid, who will be assessed for a quad injury that he picked up in the goalless draw against Brighton.

The Fulham boss promised changes, too:

Certainly, from my point of view, it’s something I need to look at. We’ll have to rotate the squad [over Christmas].

More detailed information and predicted line-ups can be found in the Team News tab, which is being updated this evening.

Keep an eye on our Twitter feed, too, for any late-breaking updates.

A video round-up with Andy and Neale can be found below, with the podcast available via this link.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

317 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Does it look ok? Benching Dallas the right call? Also Bruno captain?

    Martinez
    James Coufal Lewis
    Salah KDB Bruno(C) Son Soucek
    Kane Bamford

    Steere Dallas Davis Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Dog and Fox
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Kane or Son C for me

      Open Controls
    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looks amazing, the big 5 when it's a struggle for some (including me) to get 4 of them. Plus you haven't even had to compromise too much elsewhere. Bench is the only area that could do with improvement but at least you have one nailed 1st sub.

      Open Controls
  2. Wielki Mateo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is there any possibility that one of blank AV matches (against City or Newcastle) will be added in DGW19?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      yes
      depends on cup results next midweek

      Open Controls
      1. Wielki Mateo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Do you know what results on cup need to happen for that? I mean which team must promote to next round.

        Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. Dog and Fox
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Do i need to transfer out Ryan? Areola maybe?

    Open Controls
  4. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Besides Salah and Bruno, who is the best asset for the next two gws?

    Open Controls
    1. Dog and Fox
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    2. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    3. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Haha those are the two I'm debating between

      Open Controls
  5. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    0FT 0.4 ITB

    Martinez (Steele)
    James Taylor Lewis (Dallas Struijk)
    Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Soucek
    Kane DCL (Brewster)

    Good to go?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Good team, hopefully James gets a return this week

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Just want him on corners and he will return

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      I have almost the same team. Just have Bamford + Son instead of DCL and Grealish.

      Good to go!

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Big fan of Bamford and Sons music.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Hahaha. Good one! Probably my team name next season!

          Open Controls
    3. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Good team

      Open Controls
  6. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Best 5.6m defender for this weekend onwards?

    I've got Reece James

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dias

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dias

      Open Controls
  7. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    What would you do here? Still have WC and planinng to play it maybe next gw so can take a few risks...

    Mendy Steer
    Cancelo Justin KWP Taylor Mitchell
    Salah Bruno KdB Grealish Romeu
    Kane Adams Delap

    2 ft, 0.3 itb

    Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Thoughts on Son (c) over Salah and Bruno?

    Anything against it?

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah good option and most on form player

      Open Controls
  9. jonnybhoy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Messed up my previous post any suggestions for this team got 2FT n not sure how to use them.

    Thinking McCarthy to Meslier but open to suggestions.

    Team, captain and bench GTG?

    McCarthy 4mill
    Chillwell Targett Dias
    Podence Son Salah (C) KDB Fernandes
    DCL Bamford

    Taylor Justin Brewster

    Open Controls
  10. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    What are people doing with Konsa?

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bemch him
      I am really happy with him

      Open Controls
  11. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Chances of villa getting a dgw in gw 19?

    Open Controls
  12. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Rumours that Salah will be benched

    A guy on twitter that predicted almost correct the last few games

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Link?

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/FPL_Fish/status/1340000710012891137?s=19

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Whats his twitter again?

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/FPL_Fish/status/1340000710012891137?s=19

        Open Controls
    3. Salarrivederci
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      'almost correct' 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Peter Ouch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        He got only wrong with matip last week where he was a major doubt.
        Other than that the last 5 games he was spot on

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Then maybe I should not bring Salah in for a hit this week. hmm

          Open Controls
          1. Peter Ouch
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Not sure mate, just rumours

            Open Controls
    4. Tony Martial
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hhhhmmmmmmmmm

      Open Controls
    5. Tony Martial
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wonder woukd you transfer him out for a punt

      Open Controls
      1. AnfieldLad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nah but puts me off captaining

        Open Controls
      2. Luton_Fan
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Salah to mane 🙂

        Open Controls
    6. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      The guy isn’t 100% reliable but I think this sways me back to Bruno from Salah. Bruno will start vs Leeds, there’s a much higher chance of a Salah cameo now.

      Open Controls
    7. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He wont be rested lol

      Open Controls
  13. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who gets the armband?

    A. Salah
    B. Fernandes
    C. Kane

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  14. KagKagKag
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hi folks, need help in deciding between following options to get a Spurs player -
    1. Chillwell -> James, Cresswell -> Coufal, Mahrez -> Son (-4)
    2. Chillwell -> Dallas, Mahrez -> Son
    3. Mahrez -> Son, Watkins -> Brewester
    4. Watkins -> Kane, Mahrez -> Lookman, Chillwell -> Dallas (-4)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  15. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    my transfer this gw is foden to klich. captain bruno.

    what about you?

    Open Controls
  16. Jonesy5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Is Ings, Cancelo -> Kane, Taylor (-4) a good move?
    Still got Wildcard, will use in GW16

    Open Controls
  17. Destroyer of teams
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Captain

    A Salah
    B Bruno
    C KDB
    D Son
    E DCL

    Open Controls
  18. Tony Martial
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Anyone with me going KDB C

    Open Controls
    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Mane c for me

      Open Controls
  19. Destroyer of teams
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Chances Rhys Williams starts? I’ve put him ahead of Alioski and KWP

    Open Controls
  20. Pep bites Kun
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Anyone watch the Scoutcast? What do you think about Ted's analysis. I liked the breakdown of charts when it was explained (for past games), but so many other mitigating factors to be considered for current & future games I thought.

    The game could be broken down even further (which I personally would like - aka NFL), but to what gain? A game of skill, chance & luck requires, well .. skill, chance & luck

    Open Controls
  21. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    so there could possibly be other games with the dgw19 ? i start to wonder if it s really worth planning it all ..

    Open Controls
  22. Sagnik Sadhukhan
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Swap Kdb to Son for free?

    Open Controls
  23. slavkob
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    I have this team:

    Mendy, Button
    Chilwell, Cancelo, Justin, Coufal, Targett
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
    Bamford, DCL, Giroud
    0.7 itb

    My transfer plans are (were):

    GW14 - Cancelo to Dier
    GW15 - Mendy to Meslier
    GW16 - Grealish to Son, Targett to Robbo, DCL to Davis(4.3) (-8)
    GW17 - Save FT
    GW18 - FH
    GW19 - Button to Fabianski, Dier to Alioski (BB)

    With Son rising tonight it ruins my plans big time. What should I do, I really wanted to keep Grealish for WBA and the only way I can get Son is with -8 rushing some transfers right away and not when planned. If Grealish rises once after WBA game I would still be able to make all of the transfers above. What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. KUN+10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A lot of things can happen. Robbo, Meslier, Alioski could all rise. Its hard to plan this far ahead when strapped for cash.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.