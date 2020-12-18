536
Podcast December 18

Scoutcast Episode 357 – Double and Blank Gameweek planning

536 Comments
Joe is joined by FPL Family’s Sam and Ted Talks FPL’s Ted to look ahead to Gameweek 14 and the impending Blank and Double Gameweek fixtures.

Fantasy Premier League managers already have plenty to consider with fixtures arriving thick and fast at this busy festive period in the season.

And now they have Blank and Double Gameweeks to ponder, after the Premier League announced details of a limited set of fixtures in Gameweek 18 and a bumper crop of extra games in Gameweek 19.

How FPL managers tackle this tricky period in the season largely depends on their current set-up and chip availability.

Joe, Sam and Ted look in detail at the different strategies to consider as well as the best players to target.

Ted is building up a reputation for presenting smart FPL-related graphics across social media. We grabbed the opportunity to find out more about his latest images, which look at the best chance creators and most obliging defences.

In all the excitement over the Double Gameweek, our trio present a timely reminder of the sides with one fixture in Gameweek 19 that cannot be ignored, most notably Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Sam takes her turn to pick a differential, there are festive fixtures to frisk, and captaincy and transfer plans to reveal.

The episode was streamed live on Thursday night during Manchester United’s trip to relegation candidates Sheffield United. With Red Devils star Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) captained by Sam and Joe, viewers get to see their live reaction to the midfielder’s pivotal performance during an already low-scoring Gameweek 13 for many.

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.