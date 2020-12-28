208
Metrics December 28

How Wildcarding top 10k FPL managers have prepared for Double Gameweek 19

208 Comments
Share

A significant portion of Fantasy Premier League managers inside the top 10,000 overall rankings re-shaped their squads for Gameweek 16.

9.3% of those deployed the first Wildcard at the last chance of asking for the final Gameweek of 2020 – with Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) very much a key figure.

Thanks to the data on LiveFPL.net, we can analyse which other assets played a part in this squad shuffle, especially thinking of the upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks.

Firstly, we can see that, as the Gameweek 16 deadline passed, 92.0% of top 10k managers had used the first Wildcard.

That means that just over 8.0% of those at this level proverbially ‘wasted’ it by leaving the chip unused.

Could that indicate a degree of inactivity even among the top 10k, or were there that many managers happy enough with their existing squad not to need it. Imaging that luxury is enough to make anyone envious.

As you can see from the bar chart above, we can see that, after 16 Gameweeks, 5.0% of the top 10k achieved their lofty rank without the use of even one chip.

64.6% have deployed one, almost certainly the Wildcard based on the rule of probability, while the relative lack of managers to have used more than that suggests we should see plenty Triple Captains, Free Hits and Bench Boosts when the Blank and Double Gameweeks come around.

As mentioned already, Salah was the key man on top 10k Wildcards, selected by 95.9% of these managers, the most of any asset.

He is marginally more popular than Bruno Fernandes (£11.1m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.5m), included in 95.8% and 94.6% of top 10k Wildcard squads respectively.

Despite blanking in five of the last nine Gameweeks, Son Heung-min (£9.7m) is not far behind the trio in terms of Wildcard support, chosen by 88.0% of these managers. 

Back-to-back home matches against newly-promoted opposition are sure to have influenced that decision, as well as a fixture in Blank Gameweek 18, taking Spurs to Villa Park.

Midfield is certainly an area where the top 10k have been as unanimous as possible in terms of selection, Tomáš Souček (£5.1m) selected by 70.2% of Wildcarders at this level ahead of a Double Gameweek line-up of Burnley (home) and West Bromwich Albion (home).

Apart from Bamford, the top 10k were less emphatic in the overall choices up-front. It is certainly noteworthy that Harry Kane (£11.0m) was considerably less popular in these Wildcard squads than Son with 55.7% inclusion.

Also interesting is the fact that Che Adams (£6.1m) has picked up the support of 41.7%, the value offered by a striker facing Leicester (away) and Leeds (away) in Double Gameweek 19.

Premium defenders struggled to get much of a look-in for top 10k Wildcarders, none of the top-five most-fashionable assets in this position costing more than £5.0m at the time of writing.

James Justin‘s (£5.0m) remarkable powers of recovery have helped him start and play 90 minutes in every match for Leicester this season, even between Gameweeks 15 and 16.

The top 10k have cottoned onto that, especially those Wildcarding, 62.0% choosing him ahead of a Double Gameweek 19 line-up of Southampton (home) and Chelsea (home).

Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) and Stuart Dallas (£4.7m) are in just shy of 60% of top 10k Wildcard squads, with Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) also extensively included.

In terms of what these selections mean for future chip planning, the fact that so many popular Wildcard assets are Double Gameweekers indicates the Free Hit could receive extensive attention in Blank Gameweek 18.

In terms of how that compares with the template for the rest of the top 10k rank bracket, there are some notable exclusions.

Jack Grealish (£7.8m) is in 53.8% of squads at this level but did not feature in the Wildcard template.

The same goes for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m), currently owned by 62.8% of the top 10k.

Meanwhile, it is clear that the Wildcarders at this level used the chip to bring their defence in line with the overall template, the same five players appearing in each matrix we have compared.

Finally, Salah is the most dangerous asset in the top 10k for Gameweek 16, backed by 54.3% for the captaincy.

That brings his effective ownership at this level to 142.8%, 46.1 percentage points higher than the second-placed in that category: Manchester United midfielder Fernandes.

It is also interesting to note how the stock of Spurs attackers has fallen, especially in the captaincy debate.

A home meeting with Fulham stood out to many as a key game for those in possession of Son and Kane – less so now.

Spurs’ own slump is likely a contributing factor as well as Fulham’s improved defensive displays.

As a result, Kane and Son were captained only by 19.8% and 13.5% of the top 10k respectively.

Statistics taken from LiveFPL.net.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

208 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Got Coufal & Burke coming in for KDB & DCL.. lol yay! Come on Burke, time to shine!

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Balbuena and Davis for KDB and Zouma here

      Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      will Burke even make the squad? I need him too

      Open Controls
    3. Bielsa Murderball
        8 mins ago

        Got Anguissa, Bednarek and Holding for KDB, DCL and Stones here.

        Open Controls
      • TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I'd be over the moon with 1 point from Burke this week

        Open Controls
      • AC Yew
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Raphina and Coufal for me!

        Open Controls
      • jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        For me it's Wilson and Targett.

        Open Controls
    4. Tango74
        15 mins ago

        Bottomed

        Why people doing WC or transfers?

        High rate of games getting called off during to Covid

        Open Controls
        1. PlumaPiedra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          I wouldn't call 2 games all season being a high rate but get the sentiment.

          Open Controls
        2. Podge
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Had to use your first WC by this morning or lose it

          Open Controls
          1. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            and This

            Open Controls
        3. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Did the game stop for some reason?

          Open Controls
        4. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Main culprit is City, other clubs appear to have secure bubbles so not a high rate.

          Open Controls
      • el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Just imagine the carnage if Newcastle - Liverpool is also called off...

        Season to be jolly...

        Open Controls
        1. Mweene
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Would suit me actually just like the City one did.

          Open Controls
        2. Bielsa Murderball
            3 mins ago

            Why will it?

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Don't think it will, however...
              City played Newcastle last if they managed to pass on the bug and several Magpies players tests positive...

              Open Controls
          • Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Left vc on kdb with salah c

            Would also be down to 8 this week if that happens in top of no cap

            However if we dint hear any news of newc players testing positive by tomorrow it shd be unkikely

            Open Controls
          • Salarrivederci
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Would be insane. Don't really see it happening though.

            TAA, Robbo & Salah (C) -> Balbuena, Brewster & Mitchell (2) and passing the armband to Fernandes.
            Looks so bad, but I guess I would actually gain ground if it did actually happen.

            Open Controls
        3. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          5 points from my four player's today who are worth over 40m of my budget!

          Open Controls
          1. Jambot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I’ve got zero points from 4 players worth 30million of mine so do t feel so bad

            Open Controls
        4. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Guys would u WC this team?

          McCarthy

          Zouma Matip Mitchel Lewis Dallas

          Soucek Son Bruno Salah KDB

          Kane Bamford Brewster

          One option is downgrading kdb and upgrading matip to robbo & hope one of zouma/lewis/mitchell starts next week

          ..

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          2. themaindanger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            No, this is a pretty solid team, just fix with a few FTs over the coming weeks.

            Open Controls
        5. Chucky
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Grealish and Forster to Soucek and Jonny Done for -4.. Building up for BB 19. 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Mweene
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Fair enough but I’d avoid early transfers, especially for hits, at the moment.

            Open Controls
            1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Johny? Wait Chucky

              Open Controls
              1. Chucky
                • 7 Years
                just now

                johnstone 😀

                Open Controls
          2. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            If Walker and Jesus back, City may have enough players to play.

            Open Controls
        6. AC Yew
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Raphina and Coufal coming on for Cancelo and DCL.
          What about you?

          Open Controls
          1. Mweene
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Soucek for DCL

            Open Controls
          2. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Coufal and Wilson coming in for KDB and Dias.

            Open Controls
        7. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          I've been thinking. Looks to me that there is a high chance (around 80%) Chelsea City game to be postponed as well

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            What you think?

            Open Controls
            1. Chucky
              • 7 Years
              just now

              DGW heaven for city if it's called off...

              Open Controls
          2. Podge
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            It’s nearer 100%

            Open Controls
            1. Pocky
              • 11 Years
              just now

              ^^^This^^^

              Open Controls
        8. screamer73
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Hi guys. Need some advice. Have Kane btw.

          DCL + Grealish to:

          A) Vardy + Soucek
          B) Adams + Son

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            FH?

            Open Controls
          2. The Pesci challenge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. Podge
            • 9 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        9. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Any chance Mitchell keeps his place now?

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            He was excellent. I am keeping for the blank GW

            Open Controls
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Decent chance IMO
            Played well today
            Not sure about next week as Sheff Utd are so poor offensively, they may feel comfortable bringing PVA back
            But vs. better teams Mitchell helps address what has been a key weak spot for Palace

            Open Controls
          3. NateDogsCats
              just now

              On form he really should, PVA hasn't been good since he returned

              Open Controls
          4. jdp219
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            2FTs, 0.3itb. Probably FH in gw18.
            1) Kilman > Taylor & roll the other?
            2) Kilman, KDB > Stones, Son
            3) Forster, KDB > Meslier, Son (bench McCarthy vs. Pool in 17)

            McCarthy, Forster
            Chilwell, Targett, KWP, Coufal, Kilman
            Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
            DCL, Bamford, Wilson

            Open Controls
            1. Podge
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Meslier won’t get much in 19. Fabianski if you can stretch the budget

              Open Controls
              1. Olson
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Fabs looks one of the must haves to me.

                Open Controls
              2. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                I thought about Fabs. I can stretch, but was just trying to keep things cheaper for later. Thanks!

                Open Controls
          5. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Vardy is already on 110% at fpl stats, is he rising tonight?

            Open Controls
            1. The Pesci challenge
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              I think everyone’s using their second wildcards the amount of predicted rises and falls showing

              Open Controls
            2. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Probably

              Open Controls
            3. KGFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              He is fresh and Mrs. Vardy thinks so 😉

              Open Controls
          6. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Loads made the KDB and DCL out moves.. sounds fishy

            Inside info?

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Just coincidence

              Grealish out was just as popular

              Open Controls
            2. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              I did KDB to mane at 13:29 and regretted it instantly. The postponement has made it feel better.

              Open Controls
            3. yalala
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Bad form

              Open Controls
            4. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Luck

              Open Controls
            5. Olson
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              KdB has been a car crash and dcl stalling so hardly surprising

              Open Controls
            6. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              KDB out was the most discussed transfer on here to be fair

              Open Controls
            7. HollywoodXI
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              This is where the luck element comes into play. KDB and DCL could’ve easily punished sellers this week but now they essentially have a free pass. Luck.

              Open Controls
            8. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I must admit I had inside info and as a result made a £10,000 profit.

              Of course it wasn't fishy.

              Open Controls
            9. Lindelol
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I did for obvious reasons last night

              Open Controls
          7. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            City vs Chelsea being postponed would be a real interesting dilemma if it goes through. Both have amazing fixtures post GW20 so removing them could end up costing points in the long run

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Would hurt those not olanning fh 18 the most

              Far more city players than chelsea ones in the top 10k now

              Open Controls
            2. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I only have Dias from both. Have mane as sterling/KDB placeholder though.

              Open Controls
          8. Jimjam
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Will El Ghazi keep his place when Barkley is back? Finding it hard to ignore him

            Open Controls
            1. Podge
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              5 goals in 5 games, hard to drop

              Open Controls
            2. jdp219
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Been wondering the same. But also wondering if bringing him in is chasing too much?

              Open Controls
            3. NateDogsCats
                just now

                This is what caused me consternation when I put him in, but I think he will and Traore will be the one to lose out. I was sure he'd go off against Palace when they went down to 10 but Traore did even after scoring so I think he's likely to be safe enough

                Open Controls
            4. The Count of Monte Cristo
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              That either puts Giroud on 88 or 89 PL goals. I would love for him to join the 100-Club.

              Hopefully someone like Newc or another London PL come in for him if Chelsea let him go in the summer, if only for 1 season.

              Please get there, Oli!

              Open Controls
            5. Milkman Bruno
                6 mins ago

                Mings and Grealish both dropping ffs. Forcing me into an early transfer or getting priced out...

                Open Controls
                1. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Was always going to happen

                  Open Controls
              • No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Is 0 from 0 any good?

                Open Controls
                1. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Nope, rubbish

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Ffs

                    Open Controls
                2. Podge
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I’m on 3 from 2 so it’s not bad

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah the average is 5.6 from 4.5 so I’m quite happy with 0 from 0

                    Open Controls
                    1. Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      just now

                      4.5 players playing already feels surprising unless that number includes City vs Everton

                      Open Controls
                3. Blzbobuk
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  It’s a very common score at the start of a gameweek

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    I know, it was kind of sarcastic

                    Open Controls
                4. NateDogsCats
                    1 min ago

                    Can't get any better than that can you?

                    Open Controls
                5. camarozz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  19 BB planning in full swing.

                  Grealish➡️Raphina
                  Brewster➡️Adams?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Here's Tom with the We…
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    You still set on BB?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hocus Pocus
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Grealish to Raphina

                    Open Controls
                6. Aidan269
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Triple City and Sold Cash for Dier

                  Open Controls
                  1. camarozz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    That is dire 🙁

                    Open Controls
                    1. Aidan269
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Still enjoying all the fast gameweeks

                      Open Controls
                7. youneedmorecavaleiro
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Brought in James and Tammy into my WC team and forgot to change, do I keep?

                  Open Controls
                8. Bruce Lee
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Question: Does El Ghazi cover Grealish?

                  Answer: No he destroys him

                  Open Controls
                9. Jinswick
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Best move here given FH19? Can just about field 11 if MCY/CHE is off, but ideally want to keep MCY for 18. McCarthy -> Martínez planned for 18.

                  A) Salah/Bamford -> Zaha/Kane
                  B) KDB/Bamford -> El Ghazi/Kane

                  McCarthy
                  Bellerin, Cancelo*, Dier
                  Salah, Son, KDB*, Bruno
                  Wilson, Watkins, Bamford

                  Forster, Martinelli, Targett, Douglas
                  Bank 0.1m, 2FTs

                  Open Controls
                10. lordkippe
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Down to 9 players this week. Grealish & martinez gave me 5 points, so 7 to go. Is my season over ? Or is there a way back ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. lordkippe
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Could also add that out of those 7, 5 I can expect something from, but 2 of those max 2pts

                    Open Controls
                  2. Lindelol
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    one bad gw = surely season over

                    Open Controls
                    1. lordkippe
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      ahh thats bad. Really worked my way up the rankings, so this feels very harsh.

                      Open Controls
                11. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  It's really bad luck for those that WC this week and had DCl/city as part of a bgw 18 plan. Covid 19 needs to end.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bruce Lee
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Oh so the last straw for you is it impacting FPL?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Podge
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    It’ll be over by this time next year

                    Open Controls
                12. Hocus Pocus
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Thinking ahead for gw19

                  A). Rashford & Trent (already have Robbo)
                  B). Mane & Coufal

                  What you think?

                  Open Controls
                13. BobB
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  25 man squad limit is a joke. Man City can afford to field a team!

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.