Football Index December 30

The FPL players who have been performing well in Football Index over Xmas

The busy festive period is a tricky time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Get it right, and big hauls await. Get it wrong, and blanks abound, with this year’s Covid-based postponements meaning failures are more common than ever.

But is this the case for Football Index players as well?

Football Index is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy Shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

The Match Day Dividends (MDD) – the FI payouts based on individual Gameweek performances – frequently line up with the bigger FPL hauls some players bring in.

Over the Christmas period (Gameweeks 14 to 17), that has been the case, to a degree.

Where the similarities between the two games is even more marked is when we also factor in Media Dividends – those payouts based on the amount of coverage a player earns based on both their current performances and other factors such as transfer gossip.

So big Christmas performers such as Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who raked in 35 FPL points over those three matches, also did well on FI.

He earned nothing extra in MMD, but two first places in FI’s daily Media Dividends tables brought in 10p per Share for his owners.

That lack of MMD returns seems a touch strange, particularly considering he brought in a season’s best 17 points from the 6-2 win over Leeds in Gameweek 14.

But he was eclipsed on that day by Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi, who scored 16 points in FPL as his side beat West Brom 3-0 – enough for him to take home the star player award in FI, which involved a massive 14p per share.

If either player had been bought by an FI Trader, however, they would have earned them extra money again from In-Play Dividends.

These are handed out to Traders for every goal, assist and clean sheet etc that their players produce during the first 30 days of ownership.

That’s a great way of earning rewards during a really busy time such as Christmas in the Premier League.

In fact, festive investment in the English domestic game is a particularly good idea as many of the other major European leagues that FI also features for Dividend payouts are currently on their Christmas breaks.

A quick look at the last ten days of MMD awards backs this up.

Five star awards and six best forward wins have gone to Premier League players. Even more recently, the last four defender and goalkeeper payouts have involved England-based assets.

Timing, however, is everything.

One of the best performers over the festive period has been Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka, who has accrued an impressive 19 FPL points from the two post-Christmas matches alone.

That has helped his FI Share Price push up from a mid-December low of around 90p to a New Year peak around the £1.50 level.

He’s also produced solid In-Play Dividends from a goal and two assists in those two matches.

Positive coverage in the press also saw him fall just short of winning Media Dividends on Wednesday.

There should be plenty more starring roles for the up-and-coming winger on the pitch in the future – and some back-page headlines to go with it.

  1. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    I can see this being a tight game

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Nah pool win all the way

      Open Controls
  2. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    No
    KDB
    Stones
    Son

    Taylor injured on 10 minutes

    Klich and Adams off on 57/59

    Got Son for a hit

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      You have upset the gods

      Open Controls
    2. ivantys
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Think I beat you with Taylor/Coufal/Lamptey/Son/Sterling/Welbeck/Burke

        Open Controls
        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Ouch

          Open Controls
          1. ivantys
              1 hour ago

              Guaita of all ppl carrying me lol

              Open Controls
      • Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Score predictions?

        Newcastle 1 - 3 Liverpool

        Open Controls
        1. Podge
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          1-5

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          0-2

          Open Controls
          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            I would like this!

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Goals from Henderson and Gini (assisted by Firmino)

              Open Controls
              1. Fudgy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                no xD

                Open Controls
              2. BenDavies
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                Why do you not own Salah mate?

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                  Salah (VC), Kane (C)

                  Just feels like it round off the gameweek in typical fashion

                  Open Controls
        3. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          1-4

          Open Controls
        4. BenDavies
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          0-5

          Open Controls
        5. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          1-4

          Open Controls
        6. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Newcastle 0 Liverpool > 1

          Open Controls
        7. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          4-0 to pool

          Open Controls
        8. Salarrivederci
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          0-4

          Open Controls
        9. Runaway
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          2-5

          Open Controls
        10. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          3-0 ncastle

          Open Controls
      • Party time
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Zambian witch doctor has done it.

        Good night y’all

        Open Controls
      • Infected by ebolasie
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Robbo hattrick pleaseeee

        Open Controls
      • UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/519522/event/16

        League leader in one my leagues, all season without Salah, the luck.

        Open Controls
        1. Bolivian Seaman
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          3,950 in the world without salah! impressive (or jammy)

          Open Controls
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Mix of both I guess, luck a massive part though

            Open Controls
        2. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Thats nothing compared to whats going on in my mini league. It's making me sick.

          Open Controls
        3. PlumaPiedra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Or just proves that no-one is essential and that the word "essential" has always been stupid in FPL with so many routes to get points.

          Open Controls
        4. Podge
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Many ways to skin a cat, why ever you’d want to do that.

          Open Controls
        5. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          he had salah for a bit i just studied him. wasted his bench boost like a newb

          Open Controls
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Ahhh did he? Haha noob indeed then:)

            Open Controls
        6. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Must be hitting captains when needed.

          Open Controls
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Oh for sure, his luck has been incredible!

            Open Controls
        7. umerlfc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Well I believe this season anyone could have done well by completely not owning at least one big hitter
          Salah in this case, must have utilized the cash smartly

          Open Controls
        8. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I was without him since gw7 and did surprisingly well

          Open Controls
      • Lucackadoodledoo
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I suppose the whole WC gw 17 FH 18 and BB 19 isnt the best plan anymore?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Yup, haven’t properly looked ahead yet anyway but barring maybe TC, I don’t think I’ll be playing any chips over the coming weeks if it continues

          Open Controls
          1. Lucackadoodledoo
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Thinkin the same. Could seriously backfire

            Open Controls
          2. Flynny
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            I have my bench boost squad in place for gw15 apart from a 2nd keeper.

            Still want to go through with it. But late decision

            Open Controls
            1. Flynny
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Gw19

              Open Controls
        2. BenDavies
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          not sure about those who WC in 17 but as a GW16 WC'er I'm still FH'ing in 18 but may not BB in 19 anymore.

          Open Controls
          1. Lucackadoodledoo
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Yea i was gonna get all the dgw players and bb 19 too. TC salah probably worth a punt

            Open Controls
          2. Goonerly
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            I'm contemplating WC'ing in GW16.
            Mind sharing your team?

            Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          My FH18 plan hasn't changed. Building for GW17 still in progress.

          Open Controls
        4. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Statements should not have question marks on the end of a sentence?
          But no.

          Open Controls
          1. Lucackadoodledoo
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Thanks Ruperto 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Xxxx

              Open Controls
        5. PlumaPiedra
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          I'm doing it. Nothings changed for me.

          Open Controls
      • Rash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        On the plus side.. atleast kane and son will be well rested for Leeds match.

        Open Controls
      • Footieboot
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          DCL, KDB, Son, Kane, Anguissa, Coufal, Stones, Dier.

          Safe to say this is my worst gameweek ever.

          Open Controls
          1. BenDavies
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            join the club

            Open Controls
          2. PlumaPiedra
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I scored less in GW6 of this season than this week.

            Open Controls
        • Stoic
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Bought Son and Kane in a -12

          Open Controls
          1. Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            oof

            Open Controls
          2. BenDavies
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Doing a -12 during Christmas season AND covid is just plain lunacy

            Open Controls
          3. acidicleo
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Atleast the FPL towers should give 12 points back..

            Open Controls
          4. Forza Papac
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Rough with the smooth contender

            Open Controls
          5. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            My word

            Open Controls
        • Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Which Liverpool will turn up?

          The Liverpool vs Palace and Spurs

          The Liverpool vs Fulham and WBA

          Open Controls
          1. ivantys
              1 hour ago

              The pool vs spurs is an extremely lucky one

              Open Controls
              1. Bruce Lee
                • 2 Years
                58 mins ago

                I didn't know Jose plays fpl

                Open Controls
                1. ivantys
                    57 mins ago

                    Did you even watch that game lol

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bruce Lee
                      • 2 Years
                      56 mins ago

                      you're not getting me with that weak bait

                      Open Controls
                      1. ivantys
                          55 mins ago

                          Means you didn't watch then.

                          Open Controls
                2. BenDavies
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  the former

                  Open Controls
              2. Nespinha
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Sticking with BB19 anyway. Pick two to remove until then:

                A) taylor
                B) grealish
                C) son
                D) martial

                Open Controls
              3. Forza Papac
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                Wouldn't be massively disappointed with a Robbo blank. It's one of those weeks where even a couple of appearance points will come in handy.

                Open Controls
              4. Bruce Lee
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                interested to see this phillips lad

                played for stuttgart on loan

                Open Controls
                1. Marvin, The Wrath of God
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  He's better than Rhys Williams in my opinion. From what I've seen.

                  Open Controls
                2. jdp219
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  He's had a couple appearances this season. Seems a pretty solid, no-nonsense defender (from what little I saw, at least).

                  Open Controls
              5. Jindaljain
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Hattrick of Goals from Salah & Assists from Robertson..

                Open Controls
                1. jdp219
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Already? 😉

                  Open Controls
              6. Slim25
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Hi Gents,
                I've got 2 free transfers in the bank, what would be the best transfers to make to set up for the double gwk 19?

                Current team;
                Martinez,
                Stones, Coufal, Ayling
                Soucek, KDB, Bruno, Salah, Grealish,
                Kane, DCL
                (Button, Mitchell, Lewis, Brewster)

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
                1. MGD
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  At least put up some suggestions to show that you have made some thinking yourself?

                  A bit too much spoon feeding..

                  Open Controls
                2. ralfb
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Anyone who plays

                  Open Controls
              7. Camino Aleatorio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Newcastle should make this entertaining and uplifting to the nation by giving us an open game

                Even if they lose 8-2

                Who care if Salah scores 5 goals

                The nation needs the entertainment

                Open Controls
              8. Jindaljain
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Do we have Kane or Son captain here?

                Open Controls
              9. Hattrick Harry
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                So far weak display by pool

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Ahahahaha.

                  Open Controls
                2. Jindaljain
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  I found captain kane

                  Open Controls
              10. Jindaljain
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Halftime score 4-0

                Open Controls
                1. Ibralicious
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Ban

                  Open Controls
              11. Trophé Mourinho
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                when did Pool become terrible? Losing here or draw at best

                Open Controls
              12. Goonerly
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                How does this team look for GW17?

                Pope
                Mitchell - Dier - Robbo
                Salah - Bruno - Son - Saka - Mahrez
                Bamford - Watkins

                Bench: Cancelo - Adams - Targett

                Considering doing a -4 for Mahrez --> Zaha as a 1 week punt. Hate having Mahrez in my team...
                Should I consider WC'ing even, to set myself up for GW18 & 19?

                Open Controls
              13. Pukki Party
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Williams sprint speed in Fifa?

                Open Controls
                1. TimoTime
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  69

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Party
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Actually meant to ask phillips

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pukki Party
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      51.

                      Open Controls
              14. Homer21
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Robbos ankle!!

                Open Controls
              15. Footieboot
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Nat Phillips is terrible

                  Open Controls
                • Hattrick Harry
                  • 1 Year
                  45 mins ago

                  0-0 pool as bad as expected, castle winning in the end

                  Open Controls
