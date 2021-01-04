1555
Dugout Discussion January 4

Adams, McCarthy and Vestergaard absent as Saints host Liverpool

1,555 Comments
Che Adams (£6.1m) joins a growing list of inactive Southampton players as he misses out on a Gameweek 17 meeting with Liverpool.

The striker took a kick to the head against West Ham and is absent on Monday night due to a concusssion.

Meanwhile, Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) has suffered some issues with his calf, bringing Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) back into the Southampton team at central midfield.

Those two absentees join Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) and Jannik Vestergaard (£4.8m) in watching tonight’s game from the stands or sofa, who miss out due to self-isolation and a knee problem respectively.

The second-string nature of Southampton’s line-up is sure to encourage those who handed the captain’s armband to Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) in Gameweek 17.

The Egyptian is the most-skippered asset in the game for the current round of action although has blanked in each of his last two.

Liverpool are not without key players missing either. Following Nathaniel Phillips‘ (£4.0m) outing at Newcastle, Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) fills in at centre-back.

Southampton XI: Forster; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Walcott, Ings.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Fabinho, J Henderson, Alexander-Arnold; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

  1. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    TAA,Salah,Watkins >> Stones,KDB,Vardy -8?

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why would you buy Vardy this GW

      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Because we want a party

      2. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sorry would be in 19.

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Salah out for a -8 before a dgw......

  2. Feed tha Sheep
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    For DGW19 which is best?

    A. Kane > Vardy
    B. Son & Robertson > KDB & Stones (-4)
    C. Robertson, Son & Kane > Cancelo, KDB & Vardy(-8)

    I know people say risky selling spurs but city have an extra fixture and two really good ones at that plus the fact spurs play Liverpool and Chelsea two of the next 3 GWs after this.

  3. Henrik Larsson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    24 mins ago

    Is everyone doing Salah > KDB now?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Have both ; keeping both.

    2. SB007
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah

