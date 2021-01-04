Adams, McCarthy and Vestergaard absent as Saints host Liverpool

Che Adams (£6.1m) joins a growing list of inactive Southampton players as he misses out on a Gameweek 17 meeting with Liverpool.

The striker took a kick to the head against West Ham and is absent on Monday night due to a concusssion.

Meanwhile, Oriol Romeu (£4.5m) has suffered some issues with his calf, bringing Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) back into the Southampton team at central midfield.

🗣 Hasenhüttl: "Che (Adams) got a horrible kick in the head and has concussion and is still struggling with it. Oriol (Romeu) really wanted to play today but yesterday had problems with his calf."#FPL #FantasyPL #FFScout #GW17 #SOULIV #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/dva9WtRK8W — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 4, 2021

Those two absentees join Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) and Jannik Vestergaard (£4.8m) in watching tonight’s game from the stands or sofa, who miss out due to self-isolation and a knee problem respectively.

The second-string nature of Southampton’s line-up is sure to encourage those who handed the captain’s armband to Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) in Gameweek 17.

The Egyptian is the most-skippered asset in the game for the current round of action although has blanked in each of his last two.

Liverpool are not without key players missing either. Following Nathaniel Phillips‘ (£4.0m) outing at Newcastle, Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) fills in at centre-back.

Southampton XI: Forster; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Walcott, Ings.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Fabinho, J Henderson, Alexander-Arnold; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

