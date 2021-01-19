Zouma suffers second successive benching as Rüdiger starts for Chelsea

Kurt Zouma‘s (£5.8m) Fantasy Premier League stock has taken another dip in Double Gameweek 19 following Chelsea’s latest team-sheet.

The centre-back has been left on the bench for a second Premier League match in a row, much to the chagrin of his 20.5% ownership.

As things stand, only three defenders are selected by more managers than Zouma but a third start in four for Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) alongside Thiago Silva (£5.6m) is sure to trigger a fire-sale in the build-up to Gameweek 20.

Reece James (£5.1m) returns at right-back while Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) remains the most ever-present of Chelsea’s defenders, making his 15th consecutive Premier League start.

Frank Lampard has made changes in attack too, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) coming in for Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) after registering more attacking returns since Gameweek 15 than any other Chelsea asset (two).

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) replaces Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) but Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) retains his place on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s front-three.

Any concerns over Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) have been assuaged for now as Brendan Rodgers selects him to lead the Leicester line.

James Maddison (£7.1m), who has as many attacking returns in his last four at the King Power Stadium as the Foxes’ talismanic forward (four), has the number 10 role again, flanked by Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.3m).

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) continues to wait for his first start of the campaign as James Justin (£5.0m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) staff the full-back roles once again.

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Rüdiger, R James; Havertz, Kovacic, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi.

