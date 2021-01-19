756
Dugout Discussion January 19

Zouma suffers second successive benching as Rüdiger starts for Chelsea

Kurt Zouma‘s (£5.8m) Fantasy Premier League stock has taken another dip in Double Gameweek 19 following Chelsea’s latest team-sheet.

The centre-back has been left on the bench for a second Premier League match in a row, much to the chagrin of his 20.5% ownership.

As things stand, only three defenders are selected by more managers than Zouma but a third start in four for Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) alongside Thiago Silva (£5.6m) is sure to trigger a fire-sale in the build-up to Gameweek 20.

Reece James (£5.1m) returns at right-back while Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) remains the most ever-present of Chelsea’s defenders, making his 15th consecutive Premier League start.

Frank Lampard has made changes in attack too, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) coming in for Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) after registering more attacking returns since Gameweek 15 than any other Chelsea asset (two).

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) replaces Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) but Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) retains his place on the left-hand side of Chelsea’s front-three.

Any concerns over Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) have been assuaged for now as Brendan Rodgers selects him to lead the Leicester line.

James Maddison (£7.1m), who has as many attacking returns in his last four at the King Power Stadium as the Foxes’ talismanic forward (four), has the number 10 role again, flanked by Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.3m).

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) continues to wait for his first start of the campaign as James Justin (£5.0m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) staff the full-back roles once again.

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans; H Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Rüdiger, R James; Havertz, Kovacic, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi.

  TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Was vardy a bad pick?!

    He was the player in most afraid of, take a hit to get him and 4 goals with no return...

    Open Controls
    BeWater
        5 mins ago

        I got him on my WC in GW16. 9 points in 3.5 games. Absolute waste of funds at the moment.

        Open Controls
      Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        He always does this. Let's you down when you hope or expect a good return.

        Then he'll go get a hattrick vs City once you ship him out

        Open Controls
      Nikolai Volkoff
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nah, he's had some good chances but not been as clinical as his teammates so far. He'll get more chances in the 2nd half

        Open Controls
      fridge
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don't feel bad getting him in, lucks not always going to be in for every transfer and it made a lot of sense...

        Open Controls
        TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Having watched both games, he could easily have got points v saints. Not so much here but surely chances in second half

          Open Controls
    Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Vardy owners in for a haul 2nd half. Chelsea will play into his hands.

      Open Controls
      Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        triple captained him...so I really hope you're right.

        Open Controls
      Il Capitano
          just now

          I'll take any return from him at this rate, mids and forwards have been abysmal for me this week

          Open Controls
      Brakos2k
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bloody hell Vardy...

        Open Controls
      Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Chilly and James leave Chelsea playing 2 at the back
suboptimal
        suboptimal

        Open Controls
      Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Better get Zouma on.

        Open Controls
        Dthinger
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Nononononono! I need him to stay on the bench!

          Open Controls
      WE GO FOR IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Madders 15 points so far in the DGW. Would've had him if the City double wasn't announced. Hope KdB repays faith tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        Zladan
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wouldn't have had Stonesy if it wasn't for a double!

          Open Controls
          WE GO FOR IT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I was gonna have Chilwell and Maddison instead of Dias and KdB. Hasn't been all bad but hope KdB returns.

            Open Controls
      ajay_kl +42
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Zouma and Neto to Maddison and Mitchell for -4 done. Cant believe I sold Maddison after I got him in on WC and he didn't play against Palace

        Open Controls
      G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Imagine having Vardy over Antonio...

        Open Controls
        J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          We are going to win the league

          Open Controls
          jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Now are they going to believe you (again)?

            Open Controls
      mattk lfc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Justin to Cancelo for -4 shaping up to be the worst transfer of all time

        Open Controls
        Milkman Bruno
            3 mins ago

            Ouch

            Open Controls
          TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Hold my beer.

            Robertson and martial to Zouma and Vardy

            Got rid of Som before his haul.

            Open Controls
        C_Manan
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Can Lampard come out of retirement, sub in himself, show these f****rs how it is done and then resign?
One last time for Chelsea fans
          One last time for Chelsea fans

          Open Controls
        RED_ARMY
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Lacazette + Soucek to Antonio + Madders

          Open Controls
          The Mighty Hippo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes, good moves.

            Open Controls
          jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yep

            Open Controls
          Africa United
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wait on it if Antonio is ok then g2g

            Open Controls
        Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          How bad is Pulishit...

          Open Controls
          GROBARI
              3 mins ago

              Nobody asked

              Open Controls
              Brosstan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Get a grav or gtfo

                Open Controls
                GROBARI
                    2 mins ago

                    Again nobody asked.

                    Open Controls
                  The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Link your team or gtfo

                    Open Controls
              J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Lazy

                Open Controls
              Africa United
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Better at Fortnite game !

                Open Controls
            TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Can Chelsea just score a goal already!

              Open Controls
            COK3Y5MURF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Wish my TV was lower. Would've bought Maddison over Vardy

              Open Controls
              Gudjohnsen
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Harder to fit a midfielder in your team though.
More options
                More options

                Open Controls
                COK3Y5MURF
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  On FH

                  Open Controls
              Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                haha

                Open Controls
            Milkman Bruno
                5 mins ago

                Selling Vardy punishes me every time but likely to do it

                Open Controls
                Il Capitano
                    just now

                    Keeping him until Leeds at least

                    Open Controls
                Dybala10
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Didn't expect 3 goals in a row when I got Maddison but love those differential wins 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  Africa United
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Great differential

                    Open Controls
                  The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    He's playing better than ever before

                    Open Controls
                Africa United
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Any Grealesh+ Watkins owners here feel like they missed out ! Feels like years since Villa played .

                  Open Controls
                  TheDragon
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Having Villa players and having to wait until Saturday for the Newcastle game is the ultimate in delayed gratification

                    Open Controls
                    DA Minnion
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Tantric almost.

                      Open Controls
                    Africa United
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Green arrows everywhere but so many Managers triplecaptaining and benchboosting with failure so feeling light about it

                      Open Controls
                  DA Minnion
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Not really. Our days will come. Wed and Saturday .

                    Open Controls
                  gogs67
                      just now

                      Grealish, Watkins and Martinez!!

                      Open Controls
                  Scots Gooner
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Will Lampard make the next deadline? Roman's trigger finger must be starting tingle

                    Open Controls
                  Bookkeeper
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Those that couldn't afford Maddi got Foden 😉

                    Open Controls
                  Rainer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    They weren’t wrong when they said Reece James was a mix of Trent & AWB...

                    He has Trents defensive awareness along with AWBs attacking ability.

                    Open Controls
                    Amey
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      LOL

                      Open Controls
                    J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      😆

                      All he ever does is receive the ball out wide, then pass it backwards......

                      That’s all he’s done all game!

                      Open Controls
                  Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    FH'ers have lost pretty badly this week.

                    A lot picked Vardy, some Zoumas.

                    Open Controls
                    _Ninja_
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Alot of non FHs done Kane to Vardy for a hit.

                      Vardy will score though.

                      Open Controls
                    jamiejoe
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah...

                      Zouma stayed in mine but can take 1 complete blank in these turbulent and rapid fire locked down times

                      Open Controls
                  jamiejoe
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Need to ditch Zouma and switch out bgw Lacazette...

                    Have Antonio.

                    Who is best upfront except Kane?

                    Open Controls
                  Cometh The Aouar...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I'm going to triple up on Leicester and get Vardy in for the Leeds game. Could be a decent TC option.

                    Open Controls
                  DA Minnion
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Chelsea were terrible in that half.

                    Open Controls

