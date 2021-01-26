316
Scout Betting January 26

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the midweek Premier League action

Gameweek 20 kicks off today so we are turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to take a few modest punts on the forthcoming Premier League action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action 2

Happiness is a Warm Gün

West Bromwich Albion have conceded 13 goals across their last four Premier League matches and now have to face Manchester City, who have not given up a Premier League goal since Gameweek 17.

If you fancy Guardiola’s men to win 3-0 or 4-0 you can get odds of 13/2 and 10/1 respectively.

Meanwhile, Ilkay Gündogan has been the Citizens top shooter in the box, recipient of big chances and shots on target since Gameweek 13.

Therefore, odds of 13/2 for him to open the scoring and 7/4 anytime are worth considering.

HAMMER BLOW

Crystal Palace’s loss of James Tomkins to injury is good news for Michail Antonio.

The centre-back has been a key element of the Eagles’ recent upturn in defensive form.

With goals in each of his two starts since coming back from injury odds of 5/1 to get the first goal at Selhurst Park and 7/4 to net anytime are certainly appealing.

Also, over the last four matches, only Manchester City have a superior expected goals conceded (xGC) figure than West Ham, so you could consider selecting the Hammers for the result and No for both teams to score at 11/4.

TUESDAY BLUES

Chelsea’s players may up their game for the visit of Wolves following recent developments at the club.

Tammy Abraham has hit form at the right time with his hat-trick in the FA Cup and is 15/4 to get the first goal against Wolves and 11/1 to net anytime.

Neither side has been defensively resolute of late so odds of 13/5 for Chelsea and Yes for Both Teams to Score looks appealing.

