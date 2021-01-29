652
Football Index January 29

How Tuchel’s arrival at Chelsea could impact Football Index assets

The notion of ‘new manager bounce’ is readily applied to teams, but less so when it comes to individual players.

But one of the more interesting aspects of the arrival at Chelsea of Thomas Tuchel will be whether he can bring out the best in a number of under-performing players.

If he can, there should be a few moves to make on Football Index (FI).

If you’re new to ‘The Football Stockmarket’, it’s a real-money betting platform where you can buy and sell footballers.

On Football Index you buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on the field and in the media.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to FPL, seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

One of the more tragic sub-plots of the FPL season so far has been the form (or complete lack of it) of Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

The German started the season in around a third of all squads and, despite not scoring in the league since a Gameweek 8 mauling of Sheffield United in early November, he’s still in 11.6%.

And while not the only reason for the demise of coach Frank Lampard, he is that sorry story’s poster boy.

Lampard, after all, gave him 15 straight starts (and 1,393 minutes) to adapt to the Premier League and he responded with four goals and five assists.

Those struggles didn’t go unnoticed on FI, where Werner’s share price, which had peaked at £5.99 in early September, dropped to a chastening £1.36 late last week.

But that new manager bounce is presumably now kicking in, with the striker currently trading around the £1.80 mark.

Chelsea, like every club with a European string to their bow, have an insanely busy month ahead, with two games a week from now until the end of February.

If – and it’s big one – Tuchel can help Werner find some form, his value can only rise further, although that September high is a long, long way off.

Having said that, FI’s decision to ditch in-play dividends from early next month should encourage traders to return to the longer game that it originally was.

And further down the road is the European Championships – a competition that any number of Chelsea stars will be involved in. That should boost their attractiveness in FI in terms of share value and dividend output (both media and match day), so getting in early on key Blues assets looks sustainable.

Werner has produced a £0.93 dividend yield over the last 12 months.

Another recent signing, Hakim Ziyech (£1.26), is a lot further down the FI value chain and brought in a mere £0.12 in dividends over the past year.

But his price is also on the move upwards, as are most of the Chelsea squad’s valuations in recent days.

Lampard failed for a number of reasons, most notably for struggling to find the right team balance from a squad rich in attacking talent.

Tuchel will, of course, face the same challenge and it will be interesting to see how the younger players fit into his personal master plan considering his recent admission that he chose more experienced options to face Wolves as he felt them better-equipped to deal with a new manager.

What doesn’t seem in doubt, however, is that there is a lot of FI value waiting to be tapped into at Chelsea.

Their domestic fixtures are generally favourable until the middle of March, with Champions League action to further sweeten the deal.

Timing, as ever, will be vital for FI traders, but sooner looks wiser than later.

  1. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Yay or any?

    Vardy + Soucek > DCL + Sterling(C) -4

    Raz becomes Son in 23

    1. jimmy.floyd
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Y

    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yay

    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Thanks both

  2. Cali
      35 mins ago

      Trying to figure out what to do here.

      Martinez, Forster
      Stones, Dias, Coufal, Dallas, Kilman
      Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo, Soucek
      Bamford, Antonio, Brewster

      8.3M ITB

      A) DCL for Brewster (bench Bamford or Soucek)
      B) A and Dallas to Digne/Trent (-4)
      C) Bamford to DCL + Soucek to Mane (-4)

      Other ideas? Thanks!

      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        A. Bench Bamford

      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        B

    • jimmy.floyd
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Play one
      A DDG
      B Johnstone

      Play one
      A AWB
      B Cresswell

      1. faux_C
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        A
        B

      2. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        BB

      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        AA

      4. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        B + A

      5. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        BB

    • Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Martinez
      Cancelo Robbo Holding
      Salah Son Bruno Coufal
      DCL Bamford Adams

      Ramsdale Taylor Ayling Anguissa

      A) Anguissa to Gundogan (means keeping Holding with bad fixtures and playing Adams)
      B) Anguissa, Adams to Gundogan,
      Antonio -4

      C) Holding, Adams to Stones, Richarlison -4 (play Soucek, Rich to Antonio in 23.)

      D) Anguissa, Adams to Gundogan, Antonio

      1. jimmy.floyd
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        D

      2. Indpush
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        D

      3. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks guys

    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Rashford/Brewster to Son/DCL for -4 and bench Saka?

      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        just rashford to son and play saka

      2. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yes from me

      3. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Just Brewster to DCL

      4. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Cheers! Could also do Saka to Son

    • Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Is a -8 overkill at this point with these moves?

      Alioski --> Digne (replaced Mitchell in the starting 11)
      Raphinha --> Barnes
      Brewster --> DCL (Could be Kane instead of Brewster out as well)

      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        I like those moves mate

      2. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        just 1 and 3

    • Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Guys opinions please

      A) Lewis ----> Cancelo (play maguire)

      B) Vardy ----> DCL (play maguire)

      C) both for -4 bench maguire..

      1. jimmy.floyd
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        C

      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        C

      3. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        C

      4. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        C

    • DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Kane > DCL -8? Or play Mitchell?

      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Play Mitchell

      2. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Play Mitchell if price drop is not a concern

      3. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        What are the other transfers?

      4. Voodoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Play Mitchell.

    • Vovhund
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Should I do:
      Kane+Raphinha to DCL+Mane with this team?:

      Johnstone-McCarthy
      Cancelo-Stone-Justin-Coufal-Dallas
      Salah-Bruno-Gündo-Soucek-Raphinha
      Kane-Antonio-Bamford

      1. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        yes but i prefer Jrod or Maddison/Barnes over Mane for the foresseable future

        1. Vovhund
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks, but I don't see any of them outscoring Mane

    • wasp3000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      G2G lads or have I got the bench all wrong?

      Martinez
      Cancelo Stones Justin
      Salah Son Gundogan Bruno Soucek
      DCL Antonio
      (Forster / Bamford Dallas Coufal)

      1. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Bamford over Soucek imo

        1. wasp3000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm thinking Soucek for set pieces v Lpool with no CB's. Playing Justin in DF then so Bamford on the bench seems logical to me......until it all goes pear shaped lol

      2. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        G2G.

        Soucek could hurt Liverpool's weak central defence

        1. wasp3000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          This is my thinking. Soucek and Antonio against Lpool with no CB's.....and I'm a Pool fan lol

          1. Jet5605
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Moyes is turning West Ham into his old Everton so this should be like a derby for you! 🙂

            1. wasp3000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ya just hopeful our attack kicks on from Spurs. A 4-3 with a Salah hatty, Antonio brace and Soucek goal would be perfect 😉

    • Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Can see Walker starting for sure tbh. Let's see if Cancelo plays LB or something else happens

    • Alex1995
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Need to bench 2 this week:

      A) Dallas (Lei)
      B) Coufal (Liv)

      1) Bamford (Lei)
      2) Antonio (Liv)

      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        A1

      2. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Bench B 1

    • vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Dallas / Coufal worth a -4?

      1. vincentwsho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Dallas / coufal to Digne worth a -4?

        1. Jet5605
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Not worth a hit. Just play Dallas and hope he does something

      2. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Definitely not

      3. Pedersen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Requires signed scoring more than 6 pts to be worth it. Do you believe?

        1. Pedersen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Digne... Damn autocorrect

    • No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Johnstone
      Dias Stones Dallas
      Salah Fernandes Son Gundogan(c) Soucek
      Bamford Antonio

      Steer Kane Mitchell Coufal

      Pretty set on getting DCL for a hit. who would you take out?

      A) Kane (bench Bamford)
      B) Bamford (keep Kane on bench and hope for a miraculous recovery in next week or so)

      1. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A)

      2. Vovhund
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Kane out - and get him back GW23, if he's fit

    • Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Worth a hit for DCL in for Kane, or play Wilson?

      1. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Play Wilson

    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      What to do here? Was originally planning triple City defense, but tempted by Gundogan after last week.

      Martinez / Johnstone
      Stones / Cancelo / Holding / Coufal / Dallas
      Bruno / Salah / Maddison / Grealish / Soucek
      Kane / Bamford / Antonio

      Kane -> DCL
      Soucek -> Gundo

      for - 4 good moves?

    • Besaid_Auroch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Striker options this week seem like form vs fixture. In form Laca and Antonio up against the top of the table, while snoozers DCL and Werner could come back to life with easier games. Can't decide and no one seems worth a hit. Anyone else just going 4-5-1 and sorting out Kane next week?

      1. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        hm, not 4-5-1 for me, but considering other move (see post below) and sort out Kane next week

    • Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      A) Kane --> DCL
      B) Brewster --> DCL (sort out Kane next week)

      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm leaning towards B (Bobby Reid getting the boot from me). Kane could be back next GW

    • Voodoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Does anyone else think that Kane’s injury may not actually be that bad? He was playing on and only came off after going in at half time. Perhaps it was just as a precaution?

      Any thoughts?

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Jose said he was injured twice, he played on after the 1st ankle went but couldnt after the other ankle went. I think he's out this weekend. Next week spurs have 2 league games in 2 days. I'd be surprised he played them both if at all.

        1. Keeptrying
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Problem is you can't trust Mourinho.
          According to him Son was supposed to be out a while early in the season and we know what happened.

      2. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think he misses 1 game and is back for Chelsea

    • Sultan-Gemy2121
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      several questions this week striking my mind...

      1- Barnes or Maddison
      2- Get Digne for -4 or he might get benched
      3- Captain the safe choice (gundo, DCL) or take the risk and captain barnes or digne

    • Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      New article https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/29/mourinho-unsure-of-kane-return-date-as-guardiola-backs-gundogan-to-play/

    • cigan
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Which one out of these would you prefer?

      A) Vardy > DCL
      B) Lowton > Cancelo
      C) both for -4?

      I kinda see B as a priority with all my cheap defenders having tough games (vs. Liv, Che, Mun). But any forward against Newcastle feels so tempting right now (who do I bench in that case tho? Bamford?)

      Also, would you play Martinez or Johnstone?

      Martinez (Johnstone)
      Robbo Dias Coufal (Lowton Holding)
      Bruno Son Barnes Gundogan Saka
      Bamford Antonio (Vardy*)

    • OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      what you all doing with Kane?

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Will start him, Bamford first on bench

        1. Keeptrying
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          same plan

          1. OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            eating the price drops then?

    • Avery78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Salah in | Soucek out for a -4 worth it?
      thanks

    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kane -> DCL
      Soucek -> Gundo OR Holding -> Dias (Triple City defense)

      For minus 4 good moves?

    • fplfansss
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      GTG?

      McCarthy
      Cancelo, Stones, Targett
      Son, Bruno, Salah, Gundo, Soucek
      Bamford, DCL

