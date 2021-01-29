246
Pro Pundits - Lateriser January 29

Which FPL forward should we choose to replace Harry Kane?

246 Comments
It’s been a while since I did the Burning Question format so I thought it would be a good time to revisit it. I asked the community to send me some questions and I’ll be answering a few here. Let’s get stuck right in.

Q1) What is the ideal front three if no budget constraints? @pras_fpl

Hi Pras, thank you so much for the question. Hope you are doing well. The injury to Harry Kane (£11.3m) and the lack of form of Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) has opened up the striker positions. Just a small note on Patrick Bamford, in the last four matches, he sits outside the top 30 players in the league for expected goals (xG). It’s easy to forget that he is still fairly cheap and offers value but he has a mixed bag of fixtures in the next five Gameweeks and doesn’t make my list for the ideal front three. So who does make my list?

Calvert-Lewin and Bamford the Fantasy focus as Everton host Leeds

First up, it’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m). Yes he has had four blanks in a row but it is worth mentioning that his merry men are back and as noted by Tom Freeman in his excellent article, Everton are a different beast when all their main players are playing together. Here is what Tom cited:

“Everton are a different proposition when they can get Lucas Digne (£6.0m), James Rodríguez (£7.7m), Richarlison (£7.8m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all on the pitch at the same time. In fact, in the six league games they’ve started together this season, the Toffees have scored a massive 17 goals.”

Tom Freeman

That is an average of 2.83 goals per game. In the next four Gameweeks, Everton face Newcastle (home), Leeds (away), Manchester United (away) and Fulham (home). Three of those teams are in the bottom six of the league for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches. Fixtures and the calibre of opposition when they have all their main attackers fit are the reasons why DCL is top of my list of strikers at the moment.

The next two forwards who make up the ideal strikeforce for me are Michail Antonio (£6.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.2m). Antonio just makes West Ham better as an attacking outfit and owners were extremely unlucky to come away with just an assist against Crystal Palace.

He should have had a lot more from the game but he looks very sharp on the eye-test, has good underlying numbers, and has a fairly decent fixture run as well. Also worth noting that in the last four matches, West Ham are in the top five in the league for Big Chance Threat (BCT) and for attempts in the box which further justifies the presence of Antonio making the Hammers a much better attacking unit.

The same can be said about Aston Villa who also find themselves in the top five in the league for big chances and shots in the box in the last four matches. They also look like an excellent outfit in attack and are capable of scoring goals against any opposition. Watkins has great underlying numbers as well. He is second among all strikers for BCT in the last four matches and sits third in the league for shots in the box in the same period.

Q2) If someone wanted to take a punt on Chelsea now, with good fixtures and a possible manager bounce, which two or three Chelsea assets would you suggest? (@PierreM80702057)

Hi Pierre. My fellow Pro-Pundit and co-host Zophar always says it is better to be late to the party rather than arriving early and realising it is a dud. As you already know, I’ve been guilty of this crime quite a few times this season and it’s one of the big reasons I’m having a poor campaign.

When it comes to Tuchel’s Chelsea, simply put we just don’t know anything about them right now. I would suggest keenly monitoring them for the next two-to-three games before jumping in because the manager is just getting to know his players right now. Let me quote from this excellent piece on Tuchel on FFScout:

“Whatever system and style Tuchel chooses to deploy at Chelsea, he always tailors it to the players he has at his disposal.”

“My role is that of a service provider, I’m here to help and support the players.”

Thomas Tuchel

It’s very early to tell who is going to benefit from having Tuchel as a manager but I’ll just say that the first game against Wolves looked really encouraging for Kai Havertz (£8.2m) who played a lot closer to goal than under Frank Lampard. That said it is very early to draw any conclusions and I’d urge FPL managers to keenly observe for some time before jumping in.

Q3) Is Man City double defence a risk now with Laporte back and raring to go? (@fpl_saffer)

Hi Kevin, thank you so much for the question and first up huge congratulations for the season you’re having. I know you’re currently in the top 50 Overall Ranking at the moment so you definitely don’t need to be taking any advice from me.

→ How many FPL points did Aymeric Laporte register across Manchester City's three Double Gameweeks?

With regards to the Manchester City centre-backs, I see no reason for Pep to change the partnership he has at his disposal right now which is why both remain good picks. I think he’ll persist with the same two in defence and you’ll probably only see a little bit of rotation due to fixture congestion and that’s about it. I wouldn’t worry about them until Pep actually makes some changes.

Q4) Who are the second best premium defensive assets (with some attacking output) behind the City boys? Liverpool, Leicester, United, Chelsea, Spurs? Or just go budget? (@FPLAlternative)

If you’re looking for a defender to pick outside of the Manchester City names, the one I’d like to recommend is Lucas Digne.

Returning Digne can help Everton's attacking assets return to form in Gameweek 20

Like I mentioned earlier in the article, Everton have a great bunch of fixtures coming up. It is worth noting he was played as a left-winger in the previous game which makes him a very enticing option and even if he isn’t out-of-position (OOP), his numbers this season have been really good.

He’s top of the league for assists per 90 (0.49 assists per 90mins) and especially with James Rodriguez back in the team and in form, I think it increases his points potential a lot. Ben Godfrey’s (£5.0m) form also means that he could potentially still be OOP for a while. Only two teams have conceded fewer goals and big chances than Everton in the last six matches so that is very promising as well.

That’s it from me for this week and I hope you enjoyed this article. Our latest episode of The FPL Wire has some more detailed information as well which you can view below in case you fancy it.

Scoutcast Episode 363 – Everton on the radar as Kane joins the injury list

246 Comments Post a Comment
  1. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best combo for the next few GWs

    Digne & Antonio
    TAA & DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      First

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Play up Pompey.

        Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      2nd

      Open Controls
    3. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      3rd

      Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      4th

      Open Controls
    5. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      5th

      Open Controls
      1. cm790
          just now

          76th

          Open Controls
    6. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Vardy, Soucek to DCL, Grealish good moves?

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I like it but I think I prefer Barnes/Zaha to Grealish if you don’t already own.

        Open Controls
    7. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Salah being overlooked this week for captain, Liverpool produced 3xg against one of the best defences in the league, and west ham have proved to crumble against good opposition.

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think Mane is being overlooked (captain or not)

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Think most recognise his stats are great just can't get him in easily

          Open Controls
          1. HollywoodXI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I’ve transferred him in this week instead of Salah

            Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I will play him C in their home fixture next week, Gundogan this week

        Open Controls
      3. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah Salah or Mane are great captaincy shouts. My VC currently, maybe C

        Open Controls
    8. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      How many pts do these score this GW:

      Raphinha
      Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        just now

        2, 8

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I honestly expect 2.points from Raphinha. Anything more is a bonus really.

        Richarlison could blank, but I see at least an assist for him.

        Open Controls
    9. aapoman
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      A. Start Ayling/Coufal
      or
      B. Sell Ayling/KWP for Rüdiger (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    10. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hate that Kane got injured and DCL is becoming popular again. Was an amazing differential but not now 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Then why not richarlison

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He was an amazing differential that has got no points in ages

        Open Controls
      3. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I transferred him in straight after Leicester game, unfortunately did Kane at the same time so made a massive booboo.. So I’m on Richarlison/DCL double up

        Open Controls
    11. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      any good guess of how long kane is out?
      1-2 games or more?

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        End of season injury probably according to some dubious sources in my neighbourhood local store...

        Open Controls
        1. Lord Flashheart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          not very helpfull thanks

          Open Controls
      2. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A few weeks, best guess

        Open Controls
    12. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Better move this week

      A. Soucek > Son

      B. Holding > Cancelo(Also have Stones)

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. acidicleo
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    13. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Best Kane replacement? Have DCL and Antonio already!

      Open Controls
      1. jamiejoe
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        It's a tough pick as they're all sat in midfield.

        I guess 352 is the way to go for now?

        Open Controls
      2. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        ings

        Open Controls
      3. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Watkins

        Open Controls
      4. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Watkins or Ings if you already own Grealish

        Open Controls
    14. Sean
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Martinez Pope
      Robb Cancelo Chill Stones (Coufal)
      Salah Bruno Gundo (Raph) (soucek)
      Antonio Bamford Adams

      6.3 itb 1 FT, utterly stuck, any ideas?

      Pondering Adams to DCL, or soucek/Raphinia to Son

      Open Controls
    15. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Saiss > Chilwell/Digne worth a 4pt hit?

      Open Controls
      1. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Long term yes. Might not make the hit back immediately though.

        Digne

        Open Controls
    16. Stand By Mee
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      3 gws ago I was on top 5k, then dropped to 6k, 12k and now 49k 🙁

      I already did a rage transfer Rashford -> Gundo

      Now I have to deal with Kane
      Kane -> Dcl for -4 ??

      If I keep him I’ll play Soucek against Liverpool

      Open Controls
      1. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I would be tempted to play Soucek anyway. Liverpool without any CBs are surely vulnerable in the air....

        Open Controls
    17. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bamfords horrible form seriously makes me consider playing Anguissa ahead of him...

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bamfords form is much better than DCL yet everyone is bringing him in for a hit!

        Open Controls
    18. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Incredible that no-one had DCL last week but now everyone has got him and no-one has taken a hit!?

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Maybe good planning?

        Open Controls
    19. GW21 Breakout Players
      Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who do you think will find form and step up to score big this GW, and why?

      Maybe someone who hasn't had a double digit score in a while, has a series of no attacking returns, or has very low ownership.

      Have you seen something in someone's play or in their stats to make you think they could be ready for a breakout GW?

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        DCL. Newcastle are terrible, Everton have their key players back, he’s looking sharp.

        Open Controls
        1. Geoff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah I think he'll score well

          Open Controls
      2. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        salah

        Open Controls
      3. MoSalad
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Barnes

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          No way Barnes could hit the target more than once in a match

          Open Controls
          1. MoSalad
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Side bet?

            Open Controls
      4. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Unfortunately went early on Kane, but bought in Richarlison, I know he’s unpredictable but I just have a massive gut feeling of a Double digit haul tomorrow

        Open Controls
        1. Geoff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Lots piling in on Everton - I think it could be great but it's not a lock, obviously

          Open Controls
      5. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Pereira Foden Lookman Perez

        Salah will finally score

        Vinicius if he starts

        Open Controls
    20. Holteendersinthesky
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Does Willian Jose start? Fancy attacking a poor palace defence with low ownership

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Wolves fans think so

        Open Controls
    21. The Wizard of Ozil
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Start Saka or Soucek

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Saka

        Open Controls
      2. Bagheri Arce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Tough one

        Toss a coin

        Open Controls
    22. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Soucek's price moving downwards, what have I missed??

      Open Controls
      1. Sean
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Other options

        Open Controls
      2. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Those who didn't get Gundo last week like me

        Open Controls
    23. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sterling or Gundo for captain?

      Open Controls
    24. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start Bamford or Soucek?

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Bamford I think

        Open Controls
    25. Cake by the pound
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Help

      Can anyone advise If I change my email address for my FF team do I lose my history?

      Ty

      Open Controls
      1. Alexis Nonsense
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I didn't last year, should be fine

        Open Controls
      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No not unless you create a new account.

        Open Controls
    26. The_FF_King
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martinez
      Cancelo, Mitchell, Dallas
      Sterling, Bruno, Grealish, Son
      Kane, Wilson, Bamford

      Martin, Holding, Creswel, Bissouma

      Thinking I need Gundo, so him for Biss and play 5 in midfield? Anything else for a -4?

      Open Controls
    27. Bishopool
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      On WC.

      Looking good?

      Areola
      TAA Digne Rudiger Cancelo Mitchell
      Sterling Bruno Son Gundo Lookman
      DCL Wilson Watkins

      a) TAA and Lookman
      b) Justin and Zaha/Madd
      c) Chilwell and Tielemans
      d) Cresswell and Barnes

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Why Wilson?? You’ll want to get rid next week

        Open Controls
    28. La vida FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is Kane definitely out? Might risk starting him and hoping for the best

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Mourinho said he’ll be out for a few weeks so he’ll probably start the next game...

        Open Controls
    29. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      As an owner of Soucek all season feels wrong considering getting rid but always miss his hauls and need Gundo.

      Martinez
      Dias, Stones, Robbo
      Salah, Son, Bruno, Grealish
      Bamford, Watkins, Adams

      Peacock-Farrell, Soucek, Dallas, Coufal

      A) Soucek to Gundo
      B) Bamford to DCL
      C) A and B for -4

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Are you playing cheat mode with money!?

        Open Controls
    30. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A or B here? Cheers

      A. Kane -> DCL FT (selling price 11.1)
      B. Save FT play Bamford

      Martinez
      Cancelo Stones James
      Salah Gundogan Grealish Fernandes Son
      Kane Antonio

      Johnstone Bamford Dallas Coufal

      Open Controls
    31. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mane becoming an option I see, can we trust him thou? He often has these form bursts then dissapears where his stats are top class for one or two games, then he dissapears.

      Open Controls
    32. JoeSoap
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Any of the following worth a hit? Will play Bamford with no hit

      A. Dallas/Bamford>Cancelo/DCL
      B. Dallas/Mendy>Cancello/Son

      Open Controls
    33. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Meslier
      Chilwell Justin Dias Cancelo
      Salah Sterling Grealish Fernandes
      Bamford Antonio

      Forster Adams Stephens Douglas

      1FT 0.7itb

      What to do here please? Or shall I just save this week?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    34. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      play johnstone (FUL) or martinez (sou)?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.