Scout Notes January 27

What can FPL managers expect from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

Former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has taken over from club legend Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s record goalscorer, Lampard had taken his side on a 15 game unbeaten run before only winning one of their last five league games.

With their capitulation against Leicester, Roman Abramovich decided to act, officially removing Lampard from the post on Monday.

New boss Thomas Tuchel, 47, paid tribute to the Blues’ former boss

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.

We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”

Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said there was still much to play for this season for Chelsea

 “It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club.”

Marina Granovskaia

Tuchel arrives in west London with an impressive pedigree, having taken PSG to the Champions League final.

But how will his high-energy, possession style of play affect Chelsea’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets?

WHAT WENT WRONG?

Things were looking rosy for Frank Lampard at the beginning of December, with his Chelsea side climbing to the top of the league following a 3-1 win over Leeds.

And their team contained strong FPL assets all over the pitch, with Kurt Zouma (£5.7m), Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) and Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) all attracting attention.

But since their dip in form, points have been hard to come by for Chelsea players, with a lack of goals and clean sheets.

Their amount of goals scored and goals conceded in the first 15 Gameweeks so Chelsea were a top performing side.

But after their defeat to Arsenal, their slide down the Premier League table has also coincided with a dramatic drop in goals scored and rise in goals conceded.

Despite their recent tailspin, Chilwell and Zouma are still well-owned and assets, and more than 10% of managers still have Timo Werner (£9.2m) in their team, despite the German forward not scoring a goal since November.

Tuchel’s first task will clearly be to halt Chelsea’s slump in form and get them performing again, particularly big-money signings Werner and Kai Havertz (£8.2m).

TUCHEL – THE MAN

Thomas Tuchel has taken a similar journey in management to that of Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp.

His first job as head coach came at German outfit Mainz, where Klopp also began his managerial career.

He quickly became one of the most talked about young coaches in football by transforming Mainz from a side struggling at the lower end of the Bundesliga to competing with the top sides, qualifying twice for the Europa League.

Many argue Tuchel was more successful than Klopp in his time at Mainz.

After achieving all he could with Mainz, who have not even come close to matching his success since, Tuchel took a year’s sabbatical before taking over from Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel took a side that had looked tired and steered them to a second-placed finish, rivalling Pep Guardiola’s Bayern.

But he quickly became disenchanted when star players such as Ilkay Gundogan (£5.6m), Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mats Hummels were sold.

Dugout discussion - souars + wbamci

After winning the DFB Pokal, Germany’s equivalent of the FA Cup in 2017 before he was sacked that year, after falling out with a number of key figures at the club.

A year later, he took over at PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title twice and managing to keep a squad containing huge names relatively happy.

Last season, Tuchel was a whisker away from winning the Champions League, with his side falling to Bayern Munich in a final they had the better of.

Yet again, however, Tuchel had a falling out with Sporting Director Leonardo and was sacked on Christmas Eve.

Players and staff who have worked with Tuchel have praised his tactical awareness and his attacking style of play.

One source at Borussia Dortmund told the Athletic:

“He will always get a top job because he is amazing in what he does with a team.”

While there is no doubting his ability and tactical acumen, Chelsea fans will be worried about his numerous bust-ups at several clubs.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke described him as a fantastic coach but a difficult person.

And a source at Mainz described him as a very unforgiving person who bore personal grudges.

So it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Chelsea, a club known for its internal politics which brought about the downfall of his predecessor.

TUCHEL TACTICS

Another area Tuchel has been compared to Klopp is pressing, with both managers deploying a high-energy press.

But the two greatly differ when their teams have the ball, with Tuchel preferring a possession style of play more similar to that of Pep Guardiola.

He also looks to constantly adapt his tactics to negate opponents’ strengths, something he did to great effect with Mainz, where his team would often change formations several times per match.

In his most recent role at PSG, his preferred formation was a 4-2-2-2.

This formation saw Les Parisiens play the ball out from the back into midfield, with their full-backs pushed high up the pitch.

FPL players who have kept hold of Ben Chilwell and Reece James (£5.1m) should see them high up the pitch if Tuchel brings this system to Stamford Bridge.

The two attacking midfielders in Tuchel’s formation would often be positioned on the opposite flank to cut inside.

This a system that would suit Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m), who is yet to discover the form which made him a near-essential pick last season.

Whether he sticks with such an attacking formation in a League with much more competitive opposition is yet to be seen, but it will also be music to the ears of Werner.

Werner played his best football at RB Leipzig in a similar system, where he played off a bigger striker, making runs in behind the defence.

In Olivier Giroud and to a lesser extent Tammy Abraham, Chelsea have the personnel to replicate this.

Whatever system and style Tuchel chooses to deploy at Chelsea, he always tailors it to the players he has at his disposal.

My role is that of a service provider, I’m here to help and support the players.

Thomas Tuchel

TUCHEL STATS

PSG’s numbers in his final full-season at the club show how Tuchel was getting the most out of their attacking play.

The Qatar-owned club scored 75 goals in Ligue 1 and conceded 24, leaving them with a goal difference of 51.

Even in a less competitive league this figure is impressive, with PSG averaging out at 2.78 goals per game.

In his first full season, PSG were just as prolific, scoring 105 goals at a rate of 2.72 per game.

Tuchel’s Dortmund side produced similarly impressive attacking numbers in a much more competitive environment.

His Dortmund team in his final season scored 82 goals, at a rate of 2.41 a game.

FINAL THOUGHTS

.

Thomas Tuchel has achieved results in every manager’s job he’s had so far, so Chelsea fans are right to be excited.

His attacking brand of football is perfect for a lot of Chelsea’s underperforming players, such a Pulisic, Werner and Ziyech.

Part of Tuchel’s remit will surely be to get the most out of Havertz as well, after spending £75million on him in the summer.

The main problems Tuchel has encountered in his managerial career have been fallings out with club hierarchy.

But with half the season already over, surely even Thomas Tuchel can’t lose his temper that quickly, can he?

  1. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Lads, would you sell one of these for Gundogan?

    A) Saka
    B) Soucek
    C) Keep both

    Open Controls
    1. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Oof. Haven’t a clue.

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        I feel like Soucek will get loads of goal consistently over the season whilst, Gundogan's might not last long.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Although Gundos has already lasted quite long.

          Open Controls
          1. Rolls-Royce
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            That's true. What hurts most is that I didn't get Gundo this week and benched Soucek. lol

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Oh no. That’s horrible. I benched Soucek and almost rolled the transfer but got Gundo just before the deadline.

              Open Controls
              1. Rolls-Royce
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Ah, well, I felt like Son had the higher upside facing a Pool team who are lacking confidence right now.

                Thankfully Saka, Laca & Cancelo rolled in some points for me, so it hasn't gone too bad, but could've been much better.

                Open Controls
          2. Long ago I drew a walrus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            It's getting ridiculous. You just know he's not going to keep it up, he just isn't the type of player to score week in week out. I didn't bring him in last week because I didn't think he could keep it up and he scored 2 goals. Same dilemma this week. You just know whenever he comes in he's going to pull a Salah and blank 5 in a row

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              No I’ve definitely got him. Since his position has been changed he’s been amazing. He’s now growing in to the roll and will only get better. I think people are doubting him because of two things. Where he used to be playing and his price.

              Open Controls
        2. Is Stones nailed?
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Why do you hate Gundo?

          Open Controls
          1. Rolls-Royce
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Do you have a different meaning of hate in your dictionary? Because from what I know none of my comments reflects hate towards Gundogan.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Think he’s just having a laugh but it’s tough to detect when it’s written down.

              Open Controls
            2. Is Stones nailed?
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'm just messing, I get it, a career long pivot that suddenly turns into a goalscoring machine feels too good to be true but I'd just go with it, it's not like it's been one or two games at this point, he's scored well since GW13, wish I got him earlier.

              Open Controls
              1. Rolls-Royce
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Ah,.. hate is a strong word my friend. Tbh, I have watched a few City games recently and Gundo had been getting into the box a lot ( as shown by the stats) but wasn't sure what his role would be with KDB out. However, it seems like he has turned into prime Sergio Aguero with his recent finishing...

                Open Controls
    3. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Marcin the Pole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Toughie that is. I'd probably just stick with what you have.

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Currently thinking this.

        Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Tough decision, probably lose Saka due to the difficulty of the upcoming fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Probably wise. But Saka has been the talisman lately, If they score he is likely to be involved...

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I think you need to maximise on 3 City players and take advantage of the fixtures

          Open Controls
    6. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Sure. I'd lose Soucek.

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hmm, interesting. Is it due to the fixtures? Because Soucek is pretty much fixtureproof...

        Open Controls
    7. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    8. John Nerdelbaum
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      C. Patient owners are often rewarded

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        I see what you did there 😉

        Open Controls
        1. John Nerdelbaum
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'd get him for Soucek personally

          Open Controls
          1. Rolls-Royce
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Probably wise. Watching back the highlights, Gundo seems to be playing like prime Aguero right now.

            Open Controls
    9. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers all.

      Open Controls
  2. MMN
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any suggestions on the WC team to load up on teams with upcoming doubles (mainly in 26) and good fixtures in the short to mid-term? The plan is to BB in 26 & FH in 29.

    Martinez
    Justin, Cancelo, Stones
    Gundo, Son, Bruno, Grealish, Barnes
    Kane, DCL

    Forster, Bamford, James, Mitchell

    0 ITB but feels a bit too bench heavy at the moment ...

    Open Controls
  3. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which is the best way to get Dcl without a hit?

    Johnstone
    Dallas/Stones/Dias
    Salah/Barnes/Fernandes/Sterling(c)/Raphinha
    Bamford/Antonio

    Pope/Wood/Coufal/Ogbonna
    2ft 0.1itb

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wood and Barnes to DCL and ESR?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers.I could do that but would you sell Barnes on his form and with these nice fixtures?

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wood to fodder and Bamford to DCL.

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers.I could do that.

        Open Controls
    3. MMN
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bamford & Ogbonna > DCL & Mitchell is an option.

      Open Controls
      1. GloryManUnited
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers both.I have exact money to do that!

        Open Controls
  4. Marcin the Pole
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bamford to DCL worth a hit? I'm very tempted...
    Would leave me with:

    McCarthy
    Cancelo Justin Targett
    Son Bruno Salah Gundo Soucek
    Kane DCL

    Johnstone Wood Ayling Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm probably going to do it.

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    3. GloryManUnited
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes I would do so

      Open Controls
    4. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm doing it for free and feels a no-brainer. With a hit I'd say it's right on the edge - probably just a yes

      Open Controls
  5. LOLarov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bruno to most captained man in a single GW in the history of FPL

    #LFGBRUNO

    Open Controls
    1. GloryManUnited
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Rashford here. 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. GloryManUnited
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    No responses last time I posted Thoughts on these moves? All help appreciated!

    McCarthy
    TAA/Robbo/Dias/AWB
    Mane/Bruno/Gundo/Rashford
    Bamford/Antonio

    Forster/Coufal/Saka/Brewster

    1FT 2.2 ITB

    A. Bam>DCL
    B. Bam/AWB>DCL/Cancelo (-4)
    C. Brewster/Taa>DCL/Cancelo (-4)
    D. Bamford/TAA>Kane (C)/ 4.7 Defender (-4)
    E. Coufal>Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      The logic is B but i like C because your def is a bit heavy(money wise).

      Open Controls
    3. bored by december
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. gart888
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Feeling kind of shell shocked after having Soucek on the bench and owning Dias/Stones over Cancelo this week.

    Martinez
    Robertson, Dias, Stones
    Bruno(C), Salah, Gundo, Grealish
    Kane(V), Antonio, Bamford

    Johnstone, Soucek, Coufal, KWP

    1.2ITB, 0FT

    Gtg?

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. GloryManUnited
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bamford>DCL?

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'm 0.1 short of being able to do it. :'(

        Open Controls
        1. GloryManUnited
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd hold then I guess!

          Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Could take a -12 to go:

        Robertson, Grealish, Bamford to Dallas, Son, DCL.

        -12 though...

        Open Controls
        1. GloryManUnited
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Most definitely not worth it with your side.

          Open Controls
  8. Sterling Archer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Alonso back in the game

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      That rumour has been quashed

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nah.

      Open Controls
  9. MMN
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any changes on a WC? The plan is to BB in 26 & FH in 29.

    Martinez
    Justin, Cancelo, Stones
    Gundo, Son, Bruno, Grealish, Barnes
    Kane, DCL

    Forster, Bamford, James, Mitchell

    0 ITB but feels a bit too bench heavy at the moment ...

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Why Forster if Bb

      Open Controls
  10. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    What I expect? He will be gone in less than 1 and a half years.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Tuchel

        Open Controls
  11. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    looks like another benching problem next week.

    begrudgingly might be benching Soucek again

    Martinez
    Cancelo, Stones, Robo, James, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Gundo, Soucek
    Antonio, Watkins, Bamford

    FT will be Bamford > Kane

    Who to join Coufal on the bench?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
        4 mins ago

        soucek and antonio

        Open Controls
    2. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Pope Johnstone
      Alioski Coufal Cancelo Dier Justin
      Salah Bruno Sterling(c) Raphinha Soucek
      Martial Bamford Antonio

      1ft., 0.7m in the bank

      What to do?

      Open Controls
      1. GloryManUnited
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Fix that front line

        Open Controls
        1. Alexis Nonsense
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Martial I agree with, Bam and Antonio is gold

          Open Controls
          1. GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Bam is terrible? Not sure what you've been watching

            Open Controls
            1. Alexis Nonsense
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              He'll come good I think, his output for his price is insane
              I've watched Watkins enough to know who's the better one.

              Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Martial to DCL interest?

        Open Controls
        1. Jdpz
          • 1 Year
          just now

          What's so wrong with Martial?

          Open Controls
      3. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Bamford to Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. Alexis Nonsense
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Huge downgrade imo

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
              2 mins ago

              really? watkins has been unlucky. he's got good fixtures and upcoming doubles

              Open Controls
      4. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Good luck to Auba.

        Open Controls
        1. Hooky
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          What's up with him?

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            It’s very difficult to say as it’s a rumour. But he might need a bit of support. Well a lot of support but now’s a good time to be in.

            Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          What'd he do?

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Well, he may be in a transition. Anyway, good luck to him.

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Oh yeah he's getting a divorce, old news

              Open Controls
            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              "In a transition"? Sounds like a sex-change operation.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Ha what a poor choice of words from me. Never can approach these touchy things well.

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Great. Now I’ve said touchy things.

                  Open Controls
            3. Hooky
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Trans gender?

              Open Controls
            4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              His name will soon be Pamela?

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Thank God for people like you. You’ve made this much easier.

                Open Controls
      5. rokonto
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Will Tuchell be in charge tonight then?
        Will he be on the touchline?

        Open Controls
        1. Long ago I drew a walrus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Is he even in the country?

          Open Controls
      6. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Need to refresh attack here 1 FT 6.6 itb

        Martinez
        Dias Stones Castagne
        Salah Bruno Son Gundo Soucek
        Adams Bamford
        (4.0 Coufal Mitchell 4.3)

        Have cash to do Adams and Bamford to Kane and DCL for a hit.
        Do that or only one transfer?

        Open Controls
      7. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Kane might be injured?

        Hopefully get those Soucek points off the bench if so

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Also the fact that he hasn't disclosed who means a big player must be injured? or just mind games?

          Open Controls
        2. Hooky
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably Hojbjerg or Dier. Those are Jose's important players

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            just now

            No... Kane is.. 😉

            Open Controls
      8. Jdpz
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Martial, Salah, Bruno - will they play? Soucekf first on my bench 🙁

        Open Controls
      9. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        lol at all these post hoping for injuries so soucek can come on, the desperation

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I just want my Soucek points, i dun careeee

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            should have started him then and show some loyalty to the king

            Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I hope he gets rooted to the bench for everyone. I have a whopping 1 point from Coufal as first sub so no thank you to anyone missing out!

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            same here but seeing so many elite managers having soucek first on the bench you just know whats gonna happen

            Open Controls
      10. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        After all these insane lost chances i hope that Antonio will score vs Liverpool.

        Open Controls
      11. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mourinho won't name the injuries & the Zambian Witch Doctor said Son was next after Salah.

        Anyone worried?

        Open Controls
      12. KAALI_DAAL
          1 min ago

          Tuchel has a face of an accountant. But a body of a retired scuba diver.

          Open Controls

