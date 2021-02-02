Saka starts for Arsenal as Aubameyang returns on the bench

Arsenal’s personnel crisis already appears to be easing following Mikel Arteta’s latest team-sheet.

Ahead of a trip to Wolves, Bukayo Saka (£5.4m) returns to the Gunners’ attacking-midfield trio following his Gameweek 21 absence.

The versatile budget option looks to be on the left-hand side of that though, with Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) featuring on the right-hand side.

But Saka is not the only key returnee for Arsenal, who welcome Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) back to the matchday squad on their bench.

The Gabonese international has been away dealing with personal issues recently but is finally available again.

If he is to feature at all tonight, it will be as a substitute, the same detail handed to Martin Ødegaard (£6.0m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m).

Wolves look to be in a back-three once again with yet another start for Max Kilman (£4.0m) alongside Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Willy Boly (£5.4m).

It is a 3-4-3 formation that features Pedro Neto (£5.8m) as a left wing-back allowing Nelson Semedo (£5.3m) to return to the right-hand side.

Willian José (£7.0m) earns his second successive Premier League start at the apex of Wolves’ front-three while Daniel Podence (£5.3m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) are set to provide the width.

Sam Allardyce hands a first start to his new forward Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) alongside Callum Robinson (£5.4m) while Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) is on the flanks of midfield again.

And Sheffield United line-up exactly as expected with Billy Sharp (£5.5m) and David McGoldrick (£5.2m) chosen to lead the 3-5-2 line tonight.

Gameweek 22 Starting Line-ups

Sheffield Utd XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham; Bogle, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; Sharp, McGoldrick.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-4-1-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Ajayi, Bartley, O’Shea; M Pereira, Snodgrass, Livermore, M Phillips; Diagne; C Robinson.

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Neto, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo; Podence, Willian, A Traoré.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Cedric, Holding, D Luiz, Bellerín; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pépé; Lacazette.

