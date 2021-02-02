222
Dugout Discussion February 2

Saka starts for Arsenal as Aubameyang returns on the bench

222 Comments
Arsenal’s personnel crisis already appears to be easing following Mikel Arteta’s latest team-sheet.

Ahead of a trip to Wolves, Bukayo Saka (£5.4m) returns to the Gunners’ attacking-midfield trio following his Gameweek 21 absence.

The versatile budget option looks to be on the left-hand side of that though, with Nicolas Pépé (£7.6m) featuring on the right-hand side.

But Saka is not the only key returnee for Arsenal, who welcome Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) back to the matchday squad on their bench.

The Gabonese international has been away dealing with personal issues recently but is finally available again.

If he is to feature at all tonight, it will be as a substitute, the same detail handed to Martin Ødegaard (£6.0m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m).

Wolves look to be in a back-three once again with yet another start for Max Kilman (£4.0m) alongside Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Willy Boly (£5.4m).

It is a 3-4-3 formation that features Pedro Neto (£5.8m) as a left wing-back allowing Nelson Semedo (£5.3m) to return to the right-hand side.

Willian José (£7.0m) earns his second successive Premier League start at the apex of Wolves’ front-three while Daniel Podence (£5.3m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) are set to provide the width.

Sam Allardyce hands a first start to his new forward Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) alongside Callum Robinson (£5.4m) while Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) is on the flanks of midfield again.

And Sheffield United line-up exactly as expected with Billy Sharp (£5.5m) and David McGoldrick (£5.2m) chosen to lead the 3-5-2 line tonight.

Gameweek 22 Starting Line-ups

Sheffield Utd XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham; Bogle, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; Sharp, McGoldrick.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-4-1-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Ajayi, Bartley, O’Shea; M Pereira, Snodgrass, Livermore, M Phillips; Diagne; C Robinson.

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Neto, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo; Podence, Willian, A Traoré.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Cedric, Holding, D Luiz, Bellerín; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pépé; Lacazette.

222 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Kilman very close

  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    honestly just piss off var

    1. built_this_city
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      normally i''d agree but think it was right here, clear offside

    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      boohoo god forbid they make the right decisions

  3. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Ffs why did I bench Saka.

    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      I benched DCL

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Nobody asked

        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          ?

        2. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          You should get that sand out of your crack

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Hazard loves to be a beach bum.

          2. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            It's really hard to get sand out of places

  4. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Wow my recent transfers have been all wayward and misfiring.

    Gonna have to regret another Saka to Grealish it seems.

  5. greggles
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Saka on the bench. Weird to both be cheering him on and not cheering him on at the same time.

    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd cheer if first bench 🙂

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah , love the lad must get him soon

  6. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    In his age group anyone else above Saka ? biased so would consider Martinelli but really I don't see anyone

    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Greenwood Martinelli Saka Neto pulisic

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Not in any order, all quality, this season saka and Neto are killing it

      2. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        CHO

        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          yes but has had more game time lets see

      3. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Will have to check the ages Neto and Pulisic surely older , Greenwood maybe as a finisher but not even close as an allround player ?

        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          True, Foden Saka greenwood then. Greenwood does have more to his game than just finishing but is managed by a PE teacher and plays as a right winger for whatever reason

          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yep fair enough , Greenwood has'nt really been given the chance to express himself yet so it's Saka and Foden so far for me

    2. Carefree Crew
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mason Mount
      Reece James

      (Both full internationals)

  7. The Habib Beyes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Do - 4 hits count in the cup?

    1. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Ye

    2. caldracula
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yea

  8. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    I hate VAR! Making all these right decisions that don't consider whether it benefits me in fpl or not

    1. richarlison2348
        just now

        So infuriating!

    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saka living up to his last years hype. Loving his development

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah is something special

    3. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Really annoyed as a Saka owner...

      1. The VAR Team
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Really scared as Saka bencher

      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Chilling and scouting as a non owner

      3. AC/DC
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Enjoying the ride as a Saka backer...

      4. Party time
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ings last gw. Var ruined my genuine points

    4. richarlison2348
        6 mins ago

        same

        1. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Source?

      • Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Only 4 players worth of a difference between my cup opponent and I's teams.
        Martinez, Dias, Stones, Barnes vs Johnstone, Robbo, Dallas, Antonio.

      • fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Will Jimenez be fit to play again this season?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nuno thinks it might be possible. I think everyone is rightfully sceptical of that though.

          1. fc_skrald
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks. I hope he get himself back in form. Good player.

        2. AC/DC
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hope so.

          Wolves miss him big time.

      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fudgy you should've benched Son and not DCL.

        Leeds are bad at set pieces, see DCL hauling

        1. Bielsa Murderball
            1 min ago

            That's a thing of the past.

          • Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I changed it last second. Got talked out of it.

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Weird to think that I had Semedo in my team not that long ago. Wolves in general have completely fallen off everyone's radar.

          Open Controls
          1. F_Ivanovic
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yup. Bad fixtures + bad form.

        3. Bielsa Murderball
            2 mins ago

            Targett or Shaw?

          • Party time
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Relegate these teams already

          • hullcityfan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Coady must have the least attacking threat of any outfielder in FPL. Doesn’t go up for corners, 1 goal in 6 seasons at Wolves.

