Salah blanks again as Brighton defensive assets shine ahead of good run

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

  • Goals: Steven Alzate (£4.3m)
  • Assists: Leandro Trossard (£5.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Alzate x3, Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) x2, Robert Sanchez (£4.4m)

A Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) blank caused major title-chasing anguish in both the Premier League and its Fantasy equivalent.

Liverpool’s loss to a brilliant Brighton leaves them well adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table, while Salah’s seventh game in eight without a goal or assist destroyed the captaincy plans of a staggering 80.8% of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top 10,000 managers.

The Egyptian’s blank was also keenly felt by more than 448,000 managers who had made him Gameweek 22’s most popular purchase.

Although a Seagulls clean sheet was clearly unexpected among all those managers, it wasn’t exactly some random occurrence: the shut-out at Anfield was the fourth in a row from Graham Potter’s side.

And with a good schedule from now until the end of the season, they’ll face only three of the “big clubs” (both Manchester sides and Chelsea) across their last 16 fixtures.

Fantasy managers would be wise to consider Brighton’s defensive options, then, as we mentioned in Gameweek 21’s Scout Notes.

Chief among them could be goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.4m), who now has five clean sheets from his 11 starts this season. For context, Reds stopper Alisson (£5.9m), who missed Wednesday’s clash through illness, also has five, but from 18 matches.

Not that Sanchez was overly busy at Anfield, as Liverpool managed only one shot on target all match, and it wasn’t from Salah.

That demonstrated how stale Liverpool’s attack is at present, with manager Jurgen Klopp delivering his latest post-match verdict on the fitness of both Sadio Mane (£11.9m), who was missing for a second straight match, and Diogo Jota (£6.6m), who hasn’t played since Gameweek 11.

Diogo is – I don’t know exactly – a couple of weeks, two, three, four. I’m not sure. And Sadio, we will see. He might be available for the weekend, I don’t know. He didn’t train with the team today. We will see.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Robertson, J Henderson, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum (Oxlade-Chamberlain 64); Shaqiri (Origi 64), Firmino (Jones 79), Salah.

Brighton XI (3-5-2): R Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Burn; March (Lallana 67), Alzate, Bissouma, Groß, White; Trossard (Zeqiri 87), Maupay (Connolly 83).

Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham United

  • Goals: Ollie Watkins (£6.3m) | Tomas Soucek (£5.3m), Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) x2
  • Assists: Jack Grealish (£7.8m) | Said Benrahma (£6.0m), Michail Antonio (£6.6m) x2
  • Bonus Points: Lingard x3, Soucek x2, Emiliano Martinez (£5.2m) x1 Grealish x1

Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) came out of the wilderness to score twice on his debut for West Ham.

The Manchester United loanee looked impressively fit and sharp considering it was his first minutes of league action this season and he also slotted straight into David Moyes’ side during an entertaining clash at Villa Park.

The encounter proved pleasing for most of the Fantasy managers in the game.

The 40.2% owned Jack Grealish (£7.8m) set up Ollie Watkins‘ (£6.3m and 18.2% owned) goal, making it a fourth straight attacking return for the Villa skipper and a third in four for the striker.

And FPL’s most popular keeper, the 34.1% owned Emiliano Martinez (£5.2m), brought in four points from six saves and a bonus point.

As for the Hammers, Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) scored his eighth goal of the season for his 19% ownership – no midfielder has more strikes excluding penalties this campaign – while the 20.2% owned Michail Antonio (£6.6m) provided two assists to make it four returns from his last five starts.

Lingard understandably earned Moyes’ praise and is now one of Gameweek 23’s top five transfers in, alongside Antonio.

“You’ve got to remember he was an England international not so long ago. He’s still young enough to get back to that and I tell you what, he showed some qualities tonight.”

David Moyes

There could be a Fantasy sub-plot developing, with the fit-again Ryan Fredericks (£4.2m) playing as an out-of-position midfielder.

The right-back combined well with Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) to keep Grealish relatively quiet on the night, with the pair also creating two chances apiece.

At a chunky £0.5m cheaper, Fredericks would be a bargain way into the Hammers’ defence, although Moyes has many midfield options at his disposal, as Lingard and Soucek demonstrated so artfully at Villa Park.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz (Sanson 80), McGinn; Grealish, Barkley (Trézéguet 69), El Ghazi (Traoré 45); Watkins.

West Ham XI (4-3-2-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Soucek, Rice, Fredericks (Fornals 84); Lingard, Benrahma (Johnson 88); Antonio.

Leeds United 1-2 Everton

  • Goals: Raphinha (£5.3m) | Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) 
  • Assists: Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) | Lucas Digne (£6.1m) | Ben Godfrey (£5.0m)
  • Bonus Points: Calvert-Lewin x3, Raphinha x2, Sigurdsson x1

A typically exciting game involving Leeds ended in a fourth straight away win for Everton and a first goal since Gameweek 11 for their 38.7% owned striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

The Toffees have now won seven of their ten matches on the road this season – just as well when their next three away games involve trips to Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Calvert-Lewin’s goal was timely in the week that Josh King (£5.5m), who was given a three-minute run out last night, arrived on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Fantasy interest was blunted by the benching of the 8.9% owned James Rodriguez (£7.7m), but also piqued by a second assist in his fourth match back from a lengthy injury lay-off for the 6.4% owned Lucas Digne (£6.1m).

Patrick Bamford (£6.6m and 47.3% owned) kept the home fires burning with an assist for Raphinha’s (£5.3m) goal – a third straight attacking return, and third goal in the last six starts for the midfielder.

Despite such a consistent run, Raphinha has endured four straight Gameweeks of sales and his price has now dropped £0.2m during a period in which he’s averaged 7.25 points per match.

Leeds XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski (Hernández 78), Cooper, Struijk, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison (Costa 87), Dallas, Klich (Roberts 69), Raphinha; Bamford.

Everton XI (4-2-3-1): Olsen; Digne, Godfrey, Mina, Holgate; A Gomes, Doucouré; Richarlison (Keane 80), Sigurdsson (Davies 89), Iwobi (King 87); Calvert-Lewin.

Fulham 0-2 Leicester City

  • Goals: Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m), James Justin (£5.1m)
  • Assists: James Maddison (£7.3m) x2
  • Bonus Points: Justin x3, Maddison x2, Jonny Evans (£5.5m)

Leicester City managed their first league win since Jamie Vardy’s (£10.0m) Gameweek 20 departure for a hernia operation as a toothless Fulham were easily kept at bay.

It wasn’t all wine and roses for Fantasy Foxes fans, however, as the 8.5%-owned Harvey Barnes (£6.9m), brought in by 134,182 for the Craven Cottage clash, blanked for the first time in five matches and only the second time in eight.

Both Leicester’s goals were set up by James Maddison (£7.3m), who has now produced six attacking contributions from his last seven starts for his 14.9% ownership.

And the Foxes’ second scorer on the night meant a bumper 15-point haul – a season’s best – for James Justin (£5.1m) and his 27.5% FPL following.

Leicester’s fixtures are set fair for most of the next 13 Gameweeks and investment in Maddison and Justin has picked up ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wolves.

Fulham XI (3-4-3): Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete (Cavaleiro 45), Anguissa (Lemina 45), Reed, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek (Decordova-Reid 71), Mitrovic, Lookman.

Leicester XI (4-2-3-1: Schmeichel; Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira; Choudhury (Mendy 61, Tielemans; Perez (Albrighton 61), Maddison, Barnes (Amartey 76); Iheanacho

924 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Apwilkin
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    McCarthy (Johnstone)
    Maguire-Coufal-Cancelo
    Son (C)-Bruno-Salah-Barnes-Soucek
    DCL-Bamford

    Stones-Mee-Adams

    1FT 2.3 ITB
    1- Adams to Antonio/Watkins (Would definitely increase the benching headache this week)
    2- Save FT
    3- Other

    Open Controls
    1. highsguy
        19 mins ago

        Save

        Open Controls
        1. Apwilkin
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Save

        Open Controls
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Save

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Play Maguire or stones? Have cancelo and gundo both starting

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Mag

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Cheers Flynny, that’s the way I was going

          Open Controls
      2. highsguy
          19 mins ago

          M

          Open Controls
        • Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Maguire

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Maguire

          Open Controls
      3. aborg
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Captain Son or Bruno ?

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          close, siding with Son but good chance i'll switch to Fernandes.

          Open Controls
          1. aborg
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yeah, it’s difficult. Especially difficult to assess Son today against Chelsea

            Open Controls
        2. aleksaa2
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Bench one:
          A) Shaw
          B) Justin
          C) Coufal

          Open Controls
          1. aleksaa2
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            Pf

            Open Controls
          2. aborg
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Shaw

            Open Controls
        3. aleksaa2
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          It's very close, I think Son will score more points, so I'll captain him

          Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Bruno

          Open Controls
        5. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Son

          Open Controls
      4. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Best forward to get regardless of price except DCL & Antonio? Bamford or someone else?

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Bamford right now.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Bamford

          Open Controls
      5. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Bottomed

        Afternoon all - have 2FT's, 3.9m ITB and this team:
        Meslier, Steer
        Cancelo, Dias, Targett, Coual, Justin
        Salah, Gundo, Son, Bruno, Soucek
        Watkins, DCL, Bamford

        I'm not entirely sure how to improve it for next 3 GW's:
        Option 1: DCL to Antonio (allows me to retain enough ITB to get Kane back from GW25 if I want)
        Option 2: Meslier to ??? (already have Targett to cover Villa defense and then can't get Kane back)
        Option 3: Coufal to anyone else (then can't get Kane back)
        Option 4: ???

        Current rank is ~50k - anyone have any great ideas?

        Open Controls
        1. Mmm mmm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Humblebrag

          Open Controls
        2. gogs67
            6 mins ago

            No such thing as great ideas in this game!
            I dropped 20K because I'd no Salah last week so I brought him in and dropped another 20K because I captained him and am now at 60k
            Do what you think's right, I should have just left him out and not listened to others lol!

            Open Controls
            1. Original Pirate Material
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              I did the same mate, although not quite as high as you in OR.

              Annoyed with myself. I guess its the Salah ownership fear.

              Open Controls
          • House Frey Wedding Planner
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            I probably wouldn't get Kane back before gw26 anyway. If you keep 2 transfers until then, then you can find easier ways to get Kane in then.

            Looking at that team I'd improve Meslier as Leeds are loose defensively. Or just change Steer to another 4.0 keeper to free another Villa spot, keep Meslier for Palace at home then upgrade Meslier for a better keeper

            Open Controls
        3. The Senate
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Looking ahead to the weekend, would you rather:
          (A) Start DCL, roll FT
          (B) start ESR, roll FT
          (C) start Soucek/Lingard, bench DCL, don't roll FT

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. aleksaa2
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            A - Lingard has got to be a trap. All his goals was due to poor GKing from Martinez

            Open Controls
        4. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Any changes here? I'm leaning towards not bringing in Son and rolling FT.

          1FT 6.7itb
          Martinez
          Cancelo Digne Cresswell
          Salah Bruno Gundo Raphinha Soucek
          Bamford Antonio
          (Johnstone DCL Stones Holding)

          Open Controls
          1. The Senate
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            I think that attack looks good enough to roll FT

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              Cheers, benching the right players and in the right order?

              Open Controls
              1. The Senate
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                I'm not sure myself, my bench is currently Lewis-DCL-Dias

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  haha no worries, it is a difficult one again

                  Open Controls
          2. aleksaa2
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Roll, 2FTs in gw 24 will be very handy

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              Cheers, benching the right players and in the right order?

              Open Controls
              1. aleksaa2
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Can't help you with that unfortunately. I, myself, am undecided whether to start DCL or not.

                Open Controls
          3. what\'s my name
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            yep looks very logical starting XI and bench order

            Open Controls
          4. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Agree on rolling and benching order. Bruno c and VC Antonio?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm currently on Antonio (C) and Bruno (VC)

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Cool!

                Open Controls
        5. aleksaa2
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Bench one:
          A) Shaw
          B) Justin
          C) Coufal

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Wow tough one maybe Shaw or someone else that is not on the list!

            Open Controls
            1. aleksaa2
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Others are Cancelo and Stones. Stones will be on bench, I just can't decide the second one...

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                I agree with Stones on the bench. I think I prefer Justin and Coufal over Shaw for 23. They two have better fixtures and Shaw has the occasional rotation

                Open Controls
                1. aleksaa2
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Ta.

                  Open Controls
        6. Fit_to_drop
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Money no object

          AWB or Justin

          Ive gone with AWB over Shaw for sureness of starts and getting 90mins.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Justin will lose his place to pereira soon...

            JK, probably go Justin.

            Open Controls
            1. Fit_to_drop
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Ha! Been waiting since Oct for that to happen! Cheers.

              Open Controls
          2. Aster
              11 mins ago

              AWB, has better fixtures.

              Open Controls
              1. Fit_to_drop
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Thats debateable. Look further down the list and you'll see Leicesters are just as good if not better.

                Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Rank killer Justin

              Open Controls
              1. Fit_to_drop
                • 1 Year
                just now

                He is that.

                Open Controls
          3. Aster
              13 mins ago

              Really need some assistance...

              2 FT, 0.7 itb

              De Gea (McCarthy)

              Dias-Cancelo-Shaw (Coufal, Dallas)

              Son-Sterling-Soucek-Bruno-Saka

              Wilson- Antonio (DCL)

              A few questions

              1) Bring in Mendy for McCarthy and play him in the next game
              2) Play Saka or DCL?
              3) Play MC duo, or Coufal/Dallas for Dias?

              Open Controls
            • World XI
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Wilson vs a depleted saints defence? Fixtures for Newcastle after are not the best after, but he could haul big time against saints

              Open Controls
              1. aborg
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                I don’t think they will repeat their same mistakes and they won’t have a player sent off after just 2 mins again !

                Open Controls
              2. Aster
                  10 mins ago

                  I'm going with him for the same reason

                  Open Controls
                • Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  I don't think it's as easy as you make it out. I expect them to be fired up after that mauling

                  Open Controls
              3. sirmorbach
                • 4 Years
                12 mins ago

                Pick one, please: Shaw, Justin, Pereira, Rüdiger, Digne

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  For what? To transfer in? To start? To bench?

                  Open Controls
                  1. sirmorbach
                    • 4 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    To transfer in, one of two FT. I already have Dias, Stones, Cresswell, and Dallas. Cheers!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      There are all good options. Probably Justin due to how he kills peoples ranks when he hauls

                      Open Controls
              4. mdm
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Who to bench:

                A. Saka (avl)
                B. DCL (mun)
                C. Gundo (liv)

                Thanks.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  DCL

                  Open Controls
                2. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                3. aleksaa2
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                4. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Dcl

                  Open Controls
              5. Sting in the Tail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                A) Robertson
                B) Dallas
                C) Cresswell
                D) Dias
                E) Cancelo
                F) DCL

                Which two to bench?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  AD

                  Open Controls
                2. No Professionals
                  • 3 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  just 1, robertson

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    ah misread A and D.

                    Open Controls
                3. what\'s my name
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  AD

                  Open Controls
                4. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  AV

                  Open Controls
                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Sorry, AB

                    Open Controls
              6. Lateriser 12
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                7 mins ago

                New pod out folks

                https://twitter.com/lateriser12/status/1357354261156364290?s=20

                Open Controls
                1. DAZZ
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  How will you tackle man city next 2 fixtures with triple city defence? Im in same boat and wondering what to do! Will you bench v LFC?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Keep your fingers crossed. They've kept everyone out so far. I'm benching Salah and whoever will likely blank v City.

                    Open Controls
                  2. janowsc
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    I’m in the same boat too with triple city defence. Might just shift Stones to open up a slot. Wouldn’t be surprised if city kept a clean sheet in the next 2 gw.

                    Open Controls
              7. Good Times
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                It's been a nice ride leno. Get who?
                Guaita
                Sanchez
                Martinez
                Mendy

                Open Controls
                1. The Senate
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Sanchez and Martinez both decent options

                  Open Controls
                2. DAZZ
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  DDG?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Good Times
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Interesting shout out

                    Open Controls
                3. aleksaa2
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Sanchez short term, Martinez long term

                  Open Controls
                  1. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    This although by then Mendy might be the best successor to Sanchez.

                    Open Controls
                4. Lubic87
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Sanchez has form and fixtures, and is only 4.4. He/Brighton weren't on my radar at all, but I'm now thinking of bringing him in for McCarthy/Forster this week.

                  Martinez was my original plan - always good for saves, but Villa starting to look a bit dodgy and he isn't cheap now.

                  Open Controls
              8. jammie26
                  6 mins ago

                  Looks like im going out the cup tonight.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Shame

                    Open Controls
                  2. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yay!!!

                    Better now than later 😉

                    Open Controls
                • Flynny
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Which 1 to start?

                  A....awb v Everton

                  B...coufal at Fulham

                  Defo starting Antonio and maybe soucek so that would be 3 west hams....thanks

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                • DAZZ
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  DDG
                  Dias Cancelo Coufal
                  Bruno Son Salah Grealish
                  Antonio DCL Watkins
                  (Forster, Stones, Mitchell, Riedewald)

                  1FT 3.0M ITB, any suggestions or save FT?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Save FT

                    Open Controls
                  2. aleksaa2
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Save, 2FTs in gw24 will be helpful

                    Open Controls
                  3. what\'s my name
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    triple citeh def you may wanna get rid of one soon, team looks great gl

                    Open Controls
                • Atimis
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Which one would you go for ?

                  1) Adams to Antonio and play DCL

                  2) Stephens to Son and play DCL

                  3) Adams and Stephens out for a hit and bench DCL

                  Tbh, I'm not sure about Son and Spurs as a whole, could I get away with 1 - no Son, no hit?

                  Open Controls
                • Dynamic Duos
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Messi Lingardinho anyone?

                  Open Controls
                • linkafu
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Play one:

                  A Fabianski Newcastle away
                  B Mc Carthy Saints away

                  Open Controls
                • Defochibe
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Bench one:

                  1. Salah
                  2. Son
                  3. Bruno
                  4. Gundogan
                  5. Soucek

                  Open Controls
                • Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Might have to do exciting Kilman to Douglas move 😀

                  Open Controls

