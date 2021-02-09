464
Pro Pundit Teams February 9

Five-time top 1k finisher on Double Gameweek players, captaincy and chip strategy

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman, reveals his team plans for Double Gameweek 24 and beyond.

Gameweek 23 has drawn to a close and it went pretty well for me, as I ended on a total of 76 points.

However, with the fixtures coming thick and fast, focus has already turned to the forthcoming doubles. We’ll find out more once this week’s FA Cup fifth-round ties are complete, but for now, we at least know who will play twice in Gameweeks 24 and 25.

With all of my chips still intact, it’s going to be pretty exciting, but I’m also fully aware that it’s a pivotal stage of the season which I need to get right.

So, in this my latest column, I’m going to note down some thoughts on the teams involved in this week’s Double Gameweek and also outline my plans moving forward.

For context, here is how I’m currently set up, with two free transfers:

  Baps hunter
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Are Mark Noble and OGS friends or something?

    Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Top post and I am not native English speaker or writer... But they walked together to the tunnel like old friends or team mates. Just something that was catching my eye 😉

      Open Controls
      AC/DC
        5 Years
        just now

        I saw it and wondered if he was being warmed up for a coaching role.

        If he leaves London for the Cheshire set!

        Open Controls
  Sturridge Wars
    6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Which option for this gameweek?

    A) Double Burnley defence
    B) Antonio > Ashley Barnes
    C) Soucek > Cavaleiro/Lookman

    Open Controls
    teknicolourfox
      6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Getting rid of Soucek before Sheff Utd?

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      25 mins ago

      None, if any A

      Open Controls
    Jimmers
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      25 mins ago

      A
      Neither of Burnley or Fulham will score many

      Open Controls
    Pitch Perfect
      2 Years
      25 mins ago

      C has disaster written all over it. Soucek plays Sheffield. Keep.

      Open Controls
    Snevitz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      20 mins ago

      None, but A if I have to pick one.

      Open Controls
    Tcheco
      3 Years
      just now

A

      A

      Open Controls
  It's gonna Ben Mee
    7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Martinez
    Coufal Stones Dias
    Soucek Salah Bruno Gundo
    Antonio Bamford WILSON

    Bench: Meslier Son ROBBO Dier
    1 FT, 4.4m ITB

    A) Wilson > DCL
    B) Robbo > Mee and bench Wilson
    C) Robbo + Wilson > DCL + Mee for a hit and bench Coufal

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      6 mins ago

A

      A

      Open Controls
    Stram Dunk
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      5 mins ago

C

      C

      Open Controls
    Pitch Perfect
      2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wilson to DCL. But maybe wait till closer to deadline now. Wilson price dropped a Sunday night and DCL price rose last night.

      Open Controls
      It's gonna Ben Mee
        7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, definitely unnecessary to catch price rises

        Open Controls
    Snevitz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

A

      A

      Open Controls
  More Cowbell
    11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bottomed...

    Which 3 strikers are people planning to have for DGW26?

    I’m thinking Kane, DCL, Watkins but that would mean needing to transfer out Bamford after GW25 which seems is questionable as I'd probably look to get back in for BGW29

    Open Controls
    Snevitz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Kane, Ings and Bamford if Sou have a double double.

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ings DCL Watkins, money in midfield Salah Bruno Son Grealish/Gundo

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      6 Years
      19 mins ago

      will wait until dgw confirmed

      Open Controls
    DIMITRIS
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      If Saints have consecutive DGWs then Ings. Besides him, Watkins and Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
          just now

          When do we hear who has DGW26?

          Open Controls
    StayoutheSpiceZone
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      42 mins ago

      I’m being incredibly thick and need someone to help me.

      I have 5 players from Leeds/saints

      Shall I bench boost on GW25 and not 26? If I play with 11DGWs and transfer out/bench my Leeds assets on this week (keeping them for 29?)

      Does this make more sense??

      Open Controls
      Snevitz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which week do you have a stronger bench?

        Open Controls
        StayoutheSpiceZone
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I don’t really like Leeds vs Villa in 26, and would be happy to bench a few. I don’t have FH left so I need to really leave them in my team so I suppose BB25 makes sense

          Open Controls
          Snevitz
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 Years
            just now

            I don't have FH left either, I'm probably just not going to use my BB yet.

            Open Controls
    Aaa
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      40 mins ago

      What move seems best here?

      A Grealish to Sterling
      B Pereira to Foden
      C Targett to Lowton (want to keep money in defence low)

      Current team:

      Martinez
      Cancelo/Mee/Targett
      Salah/Fernandes/Grealish/Gundo
      DCL/Bamford/Antonio
      (Johnstone/Dallas/Pereira/Justin)

      Open Controls
      Stram Dunk
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        19 mins ago

B

        B

        Open Controls
      LE CHARO
        1 Year
        7 mins ago

        B all day

        Open Controls
      DIMITRIS
        2 Years
        just now

A

        A

        Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not convinced by Rashford performance for a while including tonight even with WBA (A) ... Son > Rashford is a NO I guess?

      Open Controls
      Ajax Hamsterdam
        6 Years
        15 mins ago

        only worry is if he is rotated. he has been on my radar for a while for this game. all the ingredients are there for a haul imo

        Open Controls
      FeverPitch
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        14 mins ago

        With Kane back I don’t wanna lose Son, even against city. With Kane there he can score big at any moment

        Open Controls
      Bushwhacker
        1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Keep Son.

        Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        just now

        Thx folks

        Open Controls
    wulfranian
      4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Lee Mason demoted from Premier League fixtures after VAR errors.
      https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/lee-mason-demoted-from-premier-league-fixtures-after-var-errors-0qqwllcsn?fbclid=IwAR1SFd2VHfP6DXQlMkKtekCy1gdfp4BaLQnrhHA8o4Wp6weLGKbp15gMFlg

      Open Controls
      diesel001
        4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Wolves, Southampton, and West Ham celebrating.

        Open Controls
      Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        29 mins ago

        I still can’t get over his decisions in the Villa Southampton game - Martinez literally got an extra 8 points from those decisions (clean sheet, baps, no -2)

        Likewise the Soucek sending off, absolutely catastrophic - he shouldn’t have been directing Mike Dean anywhere near he monitor, and then Dean didn’t do any better when he got there

        Mason is having a bigger hand in the FPL season than most players ever do

        Open Controls
      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        10 Years
        28 mins ago

        Tip of the iceberg, we have the clueless Mike Riley running the show. It is no wonder we have the likes of Lee Mason being protected for so long. It needs an investigation and a complete overhaul. The amount of incompetence is incredible. We once had some of the best referee's in England being picked for major finals.

        Open Controls
        The Knights Template
          7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Thanks, Geoff Toovey!

          Open Controls
      Hazz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Anyone doubled-up on Dean & Mason?

        Open Controls
      Bushwhacker
        1 Year
        16 mins ago

        football celebrating

        Open Controls
      AC/DC
        5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Makes sense.

        You've got to deal in facts and objectively he was making mistakes.

        I'm not going to say it was pernicious but it was certainly too much.

        Open Controls
      AC/DC
        5 Years
        14 mins ago

        For one match?

        Thought it was the season...

        They're dishing out 3 match bans with their duff decisions!!

        Open Controls
    jshelmo
      5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Who scores more over 2 weeks :
      A. Rudiger
      B. Dallas
      C. Coufal
      D. Lowton

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      The Knights Template
        7 Years
        20 mins ago

        B or D

        Open Controls
      DIMITRIS
        2 Years
        17 mins ago

D

        D

        Open Controls
    FeverPitch
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Bench boost this?

      Martinez, Lowton, Coufal, Soucek

      Only one dgw player but decent options nonetheless

      Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Good enough I think

        Open Controls
        FeverPitch
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    POTATO
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      32 mins ago

      1ft, exact funds for Antonio > Kane with leeway for Antonio to drop by point one in price.

      I'd like to wait until after MCI v TOT to bring in Kane in GW25 in the hope Antonio plays SHU.
      Kane's price is locked this week according to fplstatitstics?

      Alternative is give up getting Kane and focus on Mitchell > Dallas plus a Southampton striker for GW25 dgw.

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Get Kane. If anyone is going to score against City it's Spurs on counter, with Kane either assisting Son, or scoring himself.

        Open Controls
    12. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Settled on this for weekend, thoughts?

      Foden, Gundo for C?

      Martinez,
      Dias, Mee, Maguire
      Salah, Foden, Bruno, Gundo
      Bamford, DCL, Watkins

      Johnson, Son, Coufal, Mitchell

      5.8.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 mins ago

        I have three players in your team that are candidates for captaincy. Last minute decision this week.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          The two mentioned + DCL or Dias?

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            DCL Gundo and Bruno

            Open Controls
    13. Tony Martial
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Crazy to be considering Auba this week?

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yes. So many better options out there imo. Only if you are chasing like hell and have nothing to lose.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      3. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yup

        Open Controls
    14. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Pope
      Cancelo | Coufal | Mee
      Bruno | Salah | Sterling | Gundogan | Raphinha
      Antonio | DCL

      2 ft., 1.3m in the bank

      a) Justin to Digne (play 4-4-2)
      b) Salah, Antonio to Rashford, Vardy
      c) Salah, Raphinha to Rashford, JRod
      d) another option

      What chip strategy do you recommend to me?

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        C has the highest cealing, I would go for that.

        Open Controls
      2. Your Man With The Hair
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think you'll regret selling Salah

        Open Controls
    15. marcos11
        27 mins ago

        What weeks are Southampton due to have doubles in? Any chance they get one in all of gw25-27 or likely to just be two of them?

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yes, probably will if Spurs beat Everton causing TOT/SOU blank in 29.

          Open Controls
      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Does that mean United will have a double in 26 now folks??

        Open Controls
        1. marcos11
            1 min ago

            Most likely, Chelsea and Palace

            Open Controls
          • DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            I think it does

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Cheers chaps!! Thought so!! Both away too suit United better!!

              Open Controls
        2. Finding Timo
            22 mins ago

            Do these seem sensible holding to mee DGW24 then next week for DGW25 Bowen & Antonio to Raphinha & ings? No hits snd already got pope

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes, looks ok

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                  just now

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
            2. youneedmorecavaleiro
              • 6 Years
              21 mins ago

              GTG?

              Pope
              Cancelo - Dias - Digne - Mee
              Salah - Bruno - Gundo - Soucek
              DCL - Watkins

              Son - Bamford - Mitchell

              Not sure who to cap and if my benching decision is right....

              Open Controls
              1. DIMITRIS
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Sehr gut!

                Open Controls
              2. DIMITRIS
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Cap Gundo. He's in form, I feel like he can score against anyone right now.

                Open Controls
                1. youneedmorecavaleiro
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  cheers

                  Open Controls
            3. Jdpz
              • 1 Year
              20 mins ago

              James Rodriguez - good option?

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                Good differential

                Open Controls
              2. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Had him earlier ; lots of assisting the assister but yes good differential.

                Open Controls
            4. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              Fifth mid spot looking tricky for DGW26. None of Soucek, Saka, or Leeds mids will have a DGW.

              McTominay would be tempting if nailed, but looks like he will still keep getting rotated.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                Barkley or even Jorginho if they have double

                Open Controls
                1. Major League Shocker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Hadn't thought of Barkley, great shout!

                  Open Controls
                  1. how now brown cow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    If you are going to that price, traore is another villa option, but maybe less secure.

                    Open Controls
            5. Flynny
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              Evening.....which 1 to bench?

              A....coufal v Sheffield

              B...grealish at brighton

              C....Watkins

              Brighton are so tight at moment...but feel I should bench coufal.....thanks

              Open Controls
              1. marcos11
                  6 mins ago

                  C

                  Open Controls
                • Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Coufal out of those

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers.....Watkins has 4 goals in 5 games....don't really want to bench him

                    Open Controls
                • Tcheco
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Watkins is on a hot streak, wouldn’t bench. I’d bench the defender always

                  Open Controls
              2. Rinseboy
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                Think Im going to triple captain Sterling this week. Any objections?

                Open Controls
                1. how now brown cow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  You know the risks.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rinseboy
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    what are the risks here just so I'm clear!

                    Open Controls
                    1. how now brown cow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Random pep benching

                      Open Controls
                2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                  • 6 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Do what you like mate.

                  Open Controls
                3. The Knights Template
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  All or nothing. Depends how you will cope with nothing?

                  Open Controls
                4. Bushwhacker
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Way too worried about a 90 min bench session.

                  Open Controls
              3. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                So if I understand it right, one of spurs and everton will play 29 one way or another.

                With 3x leeds, soucek and kane/dcl that means 5 starters already. Hoping to get 9 or so then WC after.

                Open Controls
              4. Jimmy Boy
                • 4 Years
                14 mins ago

                Any danger of a Pope price rise tonight?

                Open Controls
                1. DIMITRIS
                  • 2 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  I would also like to know that

                  Open Controls
                  1. Your Man With The Hair
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    unlikely but keep an eye on fplstatistics.co.uk

                    Open Controls
              5. Reddonkeyham 42
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                Pope

                Robertson, Stones, Coufal
                Rainham, Gündogan, Fernandes, Salah,
                DCL, Bamford, Antonio

                Marrinez, Son, Justin, Dallas

                £1m itb

                Appreciate any and all advice, thanks.

                Open Controls
                1. DIMITRIS
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Coufal to Tarko, Robertson to Canelo and BB ?

                  Open Controls
              6. Booked4Dissent
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                6 mins ago

                My gut is telling me to BB in GW24, even though all the pundits are earmarking GW26 for BB. How many doubles are there in 24? Is GW 24 a fair enough BB? My bench would be Martinez, Bamford, Antonio, Son, with 7 dbl gameweek players

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Prefer gw26

                  Open Controls
                  1. Booked4Dissent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 min ago

                    Are there more doubles in 26?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bushwhacker
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      TBC

                      Open Controls
                2. AzzaroMax99
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I have non-playing GK, Bamford, Dallas, Cresswell on my bench and still thinking to BB.

                  Open Controls
              7. Pandastar5
                  2 mins ago

                  what to do?

                  a) coufal --> mee
                  b) coufal --> lowton
                  c) coufal --> mee, son --> sterling (-4)
                  c) coufal --> lowton, son --> sterling (-4)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Booked4Dissent
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Coufal to Lowton. Last season in a Burnley double I got Tarkowski just cos he was higher value and stats suggested he got forward more. In the end a 4.5 Burnley defender I was considering scored

                    Open Controls
                • Atimis
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Which plan would you choose?

                  1. 24: Martin Stephens to Pope Hamez -4 and BB with Martinez Robo Justin Bamford -> WC 25 -> TC 26

                  2. 24: Robo to Lowton -> WC 25 -> BB/TC 26 - save one chip for later

                  Or maybe even without WC 25 in both ?

                  Open Controls
                • AzzaroMax99
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Which Burnley defender to get? Tark, Mee, Lowton or Pieters/Taylor?

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.