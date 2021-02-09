183
Fixtures February 9

What the FA Cup fifth round ties will mean for the Blank and Double Gameweeks

183 Comments
The postponed fixtures in Blank Gameweek 29 will be known after the completion of this week’s FA Cup fifth-round matches, which get underway on Tuesday evening.

The quarter-finals of English football’s showpiece cup competition clash with a set of Premier League fixtures on the weekend of March 20/21 and, with an international break following immediately afterwards, there is no chance of the postponed league games moving to the subsequent midweek.

Some of these matches will likely be shifted to the as-yet-unannounced but widely expected Double Gameweek 26, leaving Fantasy Premier League managers with little time to make adjustments.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29

Only Fulham v Leeds United is so far guaranteed to go ahead in Blank Gameweek 29, with one – but not both – of West Ham United v Arsenal or Crystal Palace v Manchester United also assured of taking place.

We could get anywhere between two and seven of the pre-scheduled fixtures going ahead, depending on the midweek results.

GW29 Premier League fixtureA blank will happen if the following happens in the FA Cup fifth round:
Brighton v NewcastleBrighton beat Leicester
Burnley v LeicesterBurnley beat Bournemouth AND/OR Leicester beat Brighton
Crystal Palace v Man UtdMan Utd beat West Ham
Liverpool v ChelseaChelsea beat Barnsley
Man City v WolvesMan City beat Swansea AND/OR Wolves beat Southampton
Sheffield Utd v Aston VillaSheffield Utd beat Bristol City
Spurs v SouthamptonSpurs beat Everton AND/OR Southampton beat Wolves
West Brom v EvertonEverton beat Spurs
West Ham v ArsenalWest Ham beat Man Utd

The unlikely scenario of only three blanks in Gameweek 29 will occur if Bournemouth, Swansea, Bristol City, Barnsley, Spurs and Southampton all win.

For those rooting for maximum carnage in Gameweek 29, victories for Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Southampton and Everton would ensure seven blanks.

There is, confusingly, the distant prospect of a game being added to Blank Gameweek 29.

Should Spurs be eliminated from the FA Cup in midweek and Sheffield United and Southampton progress, for example, then the Gameweek 18 meeting between the Lilywhites and Aston Villa could be accommodated.

We’re into the realms of serious guesswork now, of course, but the picture should be coming a lot clearer by the week’s end.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND TIES

TUESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Burnley v Bournemouth
Manchester UnitedWest Ham United

WEDNESDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Swansea City v Manchester City
Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Sheffield United v Bristol City
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur 

THURSDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton
Barnsley v Chelsea

  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    City V Spurs prediction I can actually see city destroying spurs 3 or 4-0

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Spurs will sit back with Son to hit them on the counter. I’ll go 2-1 City

    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Spurs 2-1 City

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      2-0

    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Spurs aren’t Liverpool

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Quick Alison transfer to add three goals to the tally?

    5. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      2-0

    6. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      1 or 2-0. Jose will park the bus, City will score and start walking around.

  2. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Thinking of doing Romeu to Raphinha to prepare for next dgw and save other ft but have quetions:

    1) Would you play Coufal insted of Dallas?
    2) Who to cpt or even TC?
    3) Would you maybe sell Justin for Digne and BB?

    Pope
    Cancelo Dallas Lowton
    Sterling Salah Bruno Gundo
    Antonio Bamford DCL

    McCarthy Coufal Justin Romeu

    2ft, 2m itb

    Cheers to all.

    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Just Raphinha. You’ll need those 2 FT in 26 by the looks of things

      1. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        just now

        In case of doubles

  3. Rowsdower
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    No clue what to do

    Pick 3 to play:

    Son
    Soucek
    Watkins
    Dallas
    Wan bissaka
    Coufal

    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      AWB Coufal Watkins

      1. Rowsdower
        • 1 Year
        just now

        You'd bench son, then? He's the one I'm really worried about.

  4. youzef
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Creswell Dias Shaw
    Salah Fernandes Soucek
    Watkins Antonio DCL
    Bench: McCarthy Barnes Zaha Mitchell

    Shall I do remove Zaha and get in foden for the DGW (-4) and play him instead of soucek?? Or keep team as it is
    Thanks

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm not sure about that for a - 4. Foden could possibly only play one match

    2. SNEAKY SNEAKY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Can you not afford Gundo? Foden is a lottery.

  5. Garth Marenghi
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    I think City can run it up versus Everton, possibly versus spurs too, but I think more like 1-0 2-0. Jose will park the bus and hope.

    1. Garth Marenghi
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      nice one

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      City seem to be playing not to expend much energy on the whole ; if you watch the last few games the Liverpool match was much higher tempo for a good reason ; otherwise they go 1-0 up and start walking it. I'm really not expecting City to do much beyond 1-0 ; 2-0 wins.

  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sterling (TC)?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      big no for me

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Nah, two decent opponents, might get rested in one.

  7. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gw25, what do you reckon to son and Antonio to raphina and Kane?

  8. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    If Burnley lose to Bournemouth does that mean no double?

    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No. Leicester may beat Brighton and then the game is a double.

  9. SNEAKY SNEAKY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Tough bench to do this week!! Need help

    Pope
    Shaw, Cancelo, Stones,
    Bruno, Gundo, Grealish, Son, Salah
    DCL (C), Bamford,
    (Martinez, Coufal, Watkins, Chilwell)

    1 FT but might hold for 25.
    Q- Who to p-play of Coufal, Watkins, Bamford or Son?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bamford for me

  10. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Evening People, Who do I bench....

    A, Grealish (A) Brighton
    B, Bamford (A) Arse.

    I am already benching both Son and Dallas.

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      its tough have the same and playing both

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      b

  11. MoSalad
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hold FT or chase the DGW?

    Areola
    Stones, Cancelo, Cressy, Coufal, AWB
    Salah, (G)undo, Penandes
    BobbyDR, Antonio

    Johnstone, Son, BamBam, Barnes

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who would you lose?

    2. AC/DC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Stones and Salah

      To Sterling and defender

  12. Sir Edo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Team to play West Ham: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, Van De Beek, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.

    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      West Ham rocking a 4-6-0 formation

  13. rangerdad
    • 11 Years
    just now

    1 FT left - is it worth switching Cancelo or Stones to Sterling or Foden ?

