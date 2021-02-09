What the FA Cup fifth round ties will mean for the Blank and Double Gameweeks

The postponed fixtures in Blank Gameweek 29 will be known after the completion of this week’s FA Cup fifth-round matches, which get underway on Tuesday evening.

The quarter-finals of English football’s showpiece cup competition clash with a set of Premier League fixtures on the weekend of March 20/21 and, with an international break following immediately afterwards, there is no chance of the postponed league games moving to the subsequent midweek.

Some of these matches will likely be shifted to the as-yet-unannounced but widely expected Double Gameweek 26, leaving Fantasy Premier League managers with little time to make adjustments.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29

Only Fulham v Leeds United is so far guaranteed to go ahead in Blank Gameweek 29, with one – but not both – of West Ham United v Arsenal or Crystal Palace v Manchester United also assured of taking place.

We could get anywhere between two and seven of the pre-scheduled fixtures going ahead, depending on the midweek results.

GW29 Premier League fixture A blank will happen if the following happens in the FA Cup fifth round: Brighton v Newcastle Brighton beat Leicester Burnley v Leicester Burnley beat Bournemouth AND/OR Leicester beat Brighton Crystal Palace v Man Utd Man Utd beat West Ham Liverpool v Chelsea Chelsea beat Barnsley Man City v Wolves Man City beat Swansea AND/OR Wolves beat Southampton Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa Sheffield Utd beat Bristol City Spurs v Southampton Spurs beat Everton AND/OR Southampton beat Wolves West Brom v Everton Everton beat Spurs West Ham v Arsenal West Ham beat Man Utd

The unlikely scenario of only three blanks in Gameweek 29 will occur if Bournemouth, Swansea, Bristol City, Barnsley, Spurs and Southampton all win.

For those rooting for maximum carnage in Gameweek 29, victories for Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Southampton and Everton would ensure seven blanks.

There is, confusingly, the distant prospect of a game being added to Blank Gameweek 29.

Should Spurs be eliminated from the FA Cup in midweek and Sheffield United and Southampton progress, for example, then the Gameweek 18 meeting between the Lilywhites and Aston Villa could be accommodated.

We’re into the realms of serious guesswork now, of course, but the picture should be coming a lot clearer by the week’s end.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND TIES

TUESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Burnley v Bournemouth

Manchester United v West Ham United

WEDNESDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Swansea City v Manchester City

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield United v Bristol City

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

THURSDAY 11TH FEBRUARY

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

Barnsley v Chelsea

