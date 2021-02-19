Dallas at left-back as Bielsa shuffles Leeds pack for trip to Wolves

Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) appears to have returned to the left-back position for Double Gameweek 25.

The Fantasy Premier League defender has recently spent a prolonged period in central midfield but Marcelo Bielsa has reshuffled for Friday’s trip to Wolves.

Tyler Roberts (£4.6m) joins Matheusz Klich (£5.2m) in midfield with Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) in the defensive midfield role vacated by the injured Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m).

Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) is the one who misses out as a result of Dallas’ positional change, with Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) at right-back and Liam Cooper (£4.3m) paired with Luke Ayling (£4.4m) in central defence.

Captained by over 80% over the top 10k for Double Gameweek 25, Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) starts up-front with Raphinha (£5.4m) and Jack Harrison (£5.5m) providing the width.

Wolves are in a 3-4-3 formation for the visit of Leeds, which features Romain Saïss (£4.9m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) either side of Conor Coady (£4.8m) in the defence.

Jonny (£5.4m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.2m) are the left and right wing-backs respectively while Pedro Neto (£5.7m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) provide the width either side of front-man Willian José (£7.0m).

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo; Neto, W José, A Traoré.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Ayling, Shackleton; Struijk; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

