Dugout Discussion February 19

Dallas at left-back as Bielsa shuffles Leeds pack for trip to Wolves

Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) appears to have returned to the left-back position for Double Gameweek 25.

The Fantasy Premier League defender has recently spent a prolonged period in central midfield but Marcelo Bielsa has reshuffled for Friday’s trip to Wolves.

Tyler Roberts (£4.6m) joins Matheusz Klich (£5.2m) in midfield with Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) in the defensive midfield role vacated by the injured Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m).

Ezgjan Alioski (£4.4m) is the one who misses out as a result of Dallas’ positional change, with Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) at right-back and Liam Cooper (£4.3m) paired with Luke Ayling (£4.4m) in central defence.

Captained by over 80% over the top 10k for Double Gameweek 25, Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) starts up-front with Raphinha (£5.4m) and Jack Harrison (£5.5m) providing the width.

Wolves are in a 3-4-3 formation for the visit of Leeds, which features Romain Saïss (£4.9m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) either side of Conor Coady (£4.8m) in the defence.

Jonny (£5.4m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.2m) are the left and right wing-backs respectively while Pedro Neto (£5.7m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) provide the width either side of front-man Willian José (£7.0m).

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo; Neto, W José, A Traoré.

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Ayling, Shackleton; Struijk; Harrison, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

  Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    The wind is ruining this game. Leeds may be better next 45 playing into it the ball will hold up more

    Open Controls
    Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Get this man in the BT sport studio

      Open Controls
  Calculated Risks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bamford and Mee to Struijk and Kane. Yes or no?
    Have exact money so needs to be done tonight.
    Would leave me with 10 doublers next week
    Martinez
    Stones, Cancelo, Targett
    Madds, Salah, Bruno, Gundo,
    DCL, Kane, Ings
    (McCarthy, Raph, Dallas, Struijk)

    Open Controls
  Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Leeds Wolves was never looking like a high scoring fixture.

    The Southampton game, however..................

    Open Controls
    Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Maybe another 9 goal thriller?

      There will be suicides by non Bamford owners and the few non-captainers.

      Open Controls
  Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rival BB with Meslier as second GK - Hating wolves

    Open Controls
  TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Has there ever been a goal in the first half of a Wolves game?

    Open Controls
    FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ings 🙂

      Open Controls
  Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    will bruno outscore bamfird?

    Open Controls
    Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      certainly, it looks like

      Open Controls
      Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Love how you answer your own question lol

        Open Controls
        THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Haha

          Open Controls
    Jurgen Flopp
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looking that way pal

      Open Controls
    dogtanion
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Does most weeks

      Open Controls
  Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Dallas CS & Raphinha CS point more valuable than a Bamford captain goal if Dallas or Raphinha don't assist him.

FPL can be ridiculous sometimes.

    FPL can be ridiculous sometimes.

    Open Controls
    Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      cs is super important

      Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would say "yeah, but it's Leeds". But then . . it's also Wolves.

      Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cue traore scoring his first goal in about 45 matches

      Open Controls
  Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ings and Antonio > Watkins and DCL for free?

    Leaves 13 DGW players for BB

    Martinez
    Dallas Cancelo Shaw
    Bruno Son Maddison Gundo Salah
    DCL Watkins
    Areola Bamford Stones Lowton

    Open Controls
  Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    I want to go to sleep

    Open Controls
  Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    0-0 would be epic as a struijk punter

    Open Controls
    Tiki-Taka
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      i'm not ready for this after the lowton jam budget pick last week over Mee/Tarkowski

      Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A professional pick.

      Open Controls
      Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
  g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    ML guy has 3X Leeds defence & Bruno C looks like big balls second half 🙂

    Open Controls
    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Wow!!

      Open Controls
  JAYPEE
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Good BB team for DGW 26?

    Martinez Lloris
    Dias Stones AWB Lowton Kabak
    Salah Fernandes Gundogan Lookman Rodriguez
    Kane Bamford Watkins

    I’m also taking a -8 or -12 for this squad

    Open Controls
  GE
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who do you sacrifice to get Kane?
    A heavy hitter or multiple transfers?

    Open Controls
    Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ings probably leaving for me. Just need to find 0.2 elsewhere - Mee or Areola out for example

      Open Controls
      GE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not worry about DGW for Ings in GW27?

        Open Controls
    Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ings with 1FT

      Open Controls
      GE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        What about his double in GW27?

        Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      WCarded myself

      Open Controls
    Tiki-Taka
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      i sacrificed salah. one of them (salah, bruno, son kane) had to go in order to balance the rest of the team, particularly with a GW26 BB

      Open Controls
      GE
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Same problem, could backfire with Salah..

        Open Controls
        Tiki-Taka
          • 10 Years
          just now

          yeah i'm gonna be firmly behind the sofa each week, but i felt like it was the best solution - rest of the team looks juicy

          Open Controls
    Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ings - easy.

      Open Controls
      GE
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Double 27?

        Open Controls
        michaelington
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Transfer back in.

          Open Controls
    fantasywizard
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      i'll do a sideways transfer of Maguire to Shaw to fund Bamford to Kane

      Open Controls
      GE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That's nice

        Open Controls
    Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ings & Robertson most likely.

      Open Controls
    Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Did Raz + Antonio to Raphina + Kane today, so Raz

      Open Controls
  Spg76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    I've been a 40 year long suffering fanatic of Welsh national team. Tyler Roberts captained a champion Welsh under 15's and was center forward. Wales would win games and score 2, 3 or 4 goals. He NEVER got on the scoresheet. Gave him the benefit of the doubt because we were winning but it did create suspicion. Get him off!!

    Open Controls
  estheblessed
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    For DGW 26

    a) Kane & Traore
    b) Son & Watkins

    Open Controls
    WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'd prefer Neto over Traore

      Open Controls
  fantasywizard
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    bottomed

    Dumb question probably but please help here:
    I have Cavani with Purchase price of 7.9. He is currently valued at 8.0 and will drop in price today. My selling price will stay at 7.9 correct?
    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      si

      Open Controls
      fantasywizard
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks both. that's perfect cause i'm planning on swapping him for DCL who is also dropping tonight apparently. i will then wait until tomorrow to do that and savo 0.1M

        Open Controls
  WE GO FOR IT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Neto has lookd good so far! Hopefully he gets something!

    Open Controls
  antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Was planning Digne Ings to Konsa Kane. Worth it? Everton dgw fixtures look perfect.

    Open Controls
    Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Spurs Villa double on horizon - I'm Kane + konsa too at mo (only want DCL for the double).

      Open Controls
      antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks, yeah I have DCL.

        Open Controls
    Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah worth it. Everton arent getting clean sheets regardless of these fixtures

      Open Controls
      antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haha so true. Thanks

        Open Controls
  michaelington
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Missed the chaos just after the deadline. It's a disgrace that they held the fixtures back until 1 minute after the deadline. Guess that ruined a lot of plans for a lot of people. I put faith in the Crellin and came out ok but others may not have taken the risk.

    Open Controls
    SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      imagine it's so the servers didn't get bummed to death just before the deadline

      Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    This Bamford has 181% effective ownership, the 2nd highest seen this season
    Previous most owned + captained players:

    GW20 Fernandes 187% 2 points
    GW25 Bamford 181% ? points
    GW22 Salah 173% 2 points
    GW15 Salah 173% 2 points
    GW16 Salah 156% 3 points

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol @ the masses

      Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        (I've captained Bamford too obviously)

        Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A prestigious list for Bamford to be the top scorer of with 4 points.

      Open Controls
    Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      just now

      So 4 would be a win

      Open Controls
    JJO
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Well he will probably get more than all of them 🙂

      Open Controls
  FULLSERVICECOVER
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    I am activate wildcard in 26,can I still use my TC chip in 26 aswel?,

    Open Controls
    Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      nope

      Open Controls
      FULLSERVICECOVER
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Stupid rule.

        Open Controls
        The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          There should be a chip which allows you to use all the chips on the same week

          Open Controls
    Sir Alex Telles.
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    Steve McCroskey
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No dice, cheif

      Open Controls
  Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Cmon Ayling get a goal or 2 and outscore Dallas for once 🙂

    Open Controls
    fantasywizard
      • 8 Years
      just now

      that would be awesome

      Open Controls
  aapoman
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Activated my WC. Best 2 defenders for 9.7?. Can't be City or Rüdiger. BB 27 is an option

    Open Controls
    SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      what does Auto Pick say?

      Open Controls
      aapoman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Some Brighton crap.

        Open Controls
  Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    So come on let meeeeee entertain youuuuu

    Open Controls
  Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Imagine Bamford scoring

    No, I can't either.

    Open Controls
    TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Imagine anyone scoring

      Open Controls
  Pépé Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Very much hoping for a Wolves goal

    Open Controls
    WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hope Neto gets it!

      Open Controls
  Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    It's all good guys. World No. 1 has Bamford captain. He's guaranteed a goal to go in off his arse in the 2nd half.

    Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    just now

    I have no sources for this, but someone's telling me that Dean Smith has previous for not mentioning Grealish injuries. Same thing happened in their promotion season and he missed 12 matches.

    Open Controls
  SADIO SANÉ
    • 5 Years
    just now

    anyone on here keeping Ings? thought this would probably happen, kinda planned just to get rid by a DGW against City might still be ok...

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I gambled he would have a double next week. But Grealish injury is the priority.

      Open Controls

