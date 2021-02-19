How to navigate European and FA Cup fixtures returning to FPL schedule

519
Fantasy Premier League managers now have to consider a multitude of new problems with the return of European football and remaining FA Cup matches.

How will the restart of the Champions League and Europa League impact team selection? Will players be tired from the travel and additional match time?

When will all of the postponed matches be rescheduled? What will Gameweek 29 look like with the FA Cup fixtures scheduled for that weekend?

There are so many questions and at the moment very little in the way of answers for FPL managers. I’m trying to plan ahead and make my transfers count, not just for the week ahead, but for the long-term too.

I played my Free Hit chip back in Gameweek 18 meaning that, on paper, Gameweek 29 will be difficult to manage. Sheffield United, Everton, Southampton, Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester and Manchester United have all made it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. So when they play their Premier League matches scheduled for that weekend remains to be seen.

We do know that the following matches will be played as planned as these teams are out of the FA Cup:

  • Brighton v Newcastle
  • Fulham v Leeds
  • West Ham v Arsenal

There have also been rumours we might get some fixtures rearranged to this week. In particular, Spurs v Aston Villa, as Spurs will be unable to play additional matches in Gameweeks 27 and 28 if they beat Wolfsburg in the Europa League this week.

However, this is all speculation until we get an official announcement from the Premier League.

So what do FPL managers do while we wait for official announcements?

Transfers at this stage of the season are vital. In most other parts of the season making a transfer for one or two weeks works really well, as it allows us to target a particular player or team for a match or two. But with multiple Double Gameweeks to come over the remainder of the season, we have to try and ensure we use our transfers as best we can, so they work in both the short and long-term.

For me, my biggest issue will be Gameweek 29, as this this is a key Gameweek for me to work towards. I currently own three West Ham players and two Leeds assets:

  • Patrick Bamford (£6.8m)
  • Stuart Dallas (£4.9m)
  • Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m)
  • Tomas Soucek (£5.4m)
  • Michail Antonio (£6.6m)

Having only five players available is not viable for that Gameweek and therefore my transfers have to work for Double Gameweek 25 and Gameweeks 26 to 28 (which may or may not be doubles) as well as blank Gameweek 29.

As a result, I’m targeting certain teams who have nice fixtures and play in Gameweek 29.

Brighton

What chip strategy are FFS users planning for Blank Gameweek 18?

Brighton are currently a gift FPL managers should take advantage of.

Having kept five clean sheets in their last six Premier League matches, they are defensively rock solid and their attacking stats have taken a turn for the better over the last few weeks.

In Gameweek 24, Brighton had 26 shots on the Aston Villa goal and forced Emiliano Martinez (£5.2m) in to nine saves. Were it not for Martinez’s outstanding performance, Brighton would have won the game comfortably, as they restricted Villa to just two shots and no big chances.

Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) has already taken a £0.1m price increase this week, as 56,255 managers have invested in the Brighton defender so far. This makes him the third most popular defensive transfer ahead of Gameweek 25.

In the last six Gameweeks, Dunk has returned 44 points for his owners. He is top of the pile out of all defenders in the game by form, a whole 1.2 ahead of Matt Targett (£4.9m) in second place.

Brighton are not expected to have any Double Gameweeks and this may be off-putting for many FPL managers, especially if you still have your Free Hit.

However, for managers like myself who do not have the Free Hit chip left, Dunk looks like an excellent option.

Over the last six Gameweeks Brighton are now sixth for attempts in the box, just two behind Manchester United and with only in-form teams and Liverpool above them.

Brighton also sit fourth over the same period for minutes per chance, just 0.1 minutes behind Chelsea and Liverpool and 0.2 mins behind league leaders Manchester City.

While Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) failed to return any FPL points in Gameweek 24, he was second for expected goals (xG) underachievers, meaning that he was unlucky not to return FPL points for the 0.3% of managers who own him.

Premium Members Area table showing xG underachievers for Gameweek 24 after Monday evenings fixtures

Welbeck, alongside the likes of Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) Leandro Trossard (£5.7m) and Neal Maupay (£6.1m) are all huge differentials in FPL. Of the four, Mac Allister has virtually no ownership at 0.0%, with Maupay having the highest at 3.0%.

Even at Maupay’s level of ownership, he is still a huge differential and is heading in to a run of fixtures against sides who (aside from Leicester) have been susceptible to conceding goals. They could all be excellent picks to cover you all the way through, and potentially beyond Gameweek 29.

  • Gameweek 25: Crystal Palace six conceded in the last three Gameweeks
  • Gameweek 26: West Brom five conceded in the last three Gameweeks
  • Gameweek 28: Southampton 14 conceded in the last three Gameweeks
  • Gameweek 29: Newcastle six conceded in the last three Gameweeks

These defences could allow plenty of opportunities for the Brighton forwards to score FPL points.

Leeds

Bamford and Raphinha star in audition for Double Gameweek 25 2

Unlike Brighton, FPL managers know Leeds will play twice in Double Gameweek 25 and their assets are already high on their wish lists.

Alongside this double there is the potential of Leeds having another Double Gameweek over the next few weeks too. Couple that with them having a fixture in Gameweek 29 and Leeds look to be the perfect fit for FPL managers.

Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) is already owned by 53.7% of the game. He is also currently the most transferred forward with 144,991 new owners so far, ahead of his double in Gameweek 25.

Obviously Bamford will be owned by the majority of FPL managers by the time we arrive at Gameweek 29, but there are still plenty of other great options.

Alongside Bamford I currently own Stuart Dallas (£4.9m) and he came off my bench for a -1 when Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) was ruled out. Despite his negative return, he is still a great option.

Dallas is the most transferred in defender ahead of Gameweek 25 with 152,148 managers bringing in the Leeds defender.

While Leeds haven’t kept a lot of clean sheets recently (just one in the last seven Gameweeks) Dallas has returned a seven and a 12 point haul in that time. He did this by scoring a goal in Gameweek 21 and registering a clean sheet, and created an assist and brought in all three bonus points in Gameweek 23.

Depending on Double Gameweek updates beyond Gameweek 26, I will probably look to bring in a third Leeds option. Raphinha (£5.4m) is the stand-out for me currently. He has now returned in each of the last five gameweeks, accumulating 38 points made up of two goals, four assists, five bonus points and a clean sheet point.

1

At just 3.6% ownership, Raphinha is a great differential option. He is on a fantastic run of form, a guaranteed Double Gameweek and has a match in the blank Gameweek in 29 so there is a lot to like about him as a FPL option.

Think long term

Right now, planning ahead and for the present is key. Leeds offer the perfect blend of Double Gameweeks and playing in the Blank Gameweek too.

Brighton have a great fixture list of single Gameweeks as well as a fixture in that all-important blank Gameweek 29.

There are other clubs I am keeping a firm watch on too. If Spurs make it through to the next round of the Europa League then there is an increased chance of Aston Villa and Spurs playing each other in their rearranged match in Gameweek 29, as they are both out of the FA Cup.

If this does end up happening, FPL managers will breathe a sigh of relief as this will give us access to options such as Harry Kane (£11.0m), Son Heung-min (£9.5m), Ollie Watkins (£6.5m), Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and the Aston Villa defence during Gameweek 29 – something that would be incredibly helpful to FPL managers at large.

The best Leeds players to consider for FPL Double Gameweek 25

  1. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Want to do Romeu to Raphinha but what to do with other ft? Thinking of just rolling the other ft cause still have all chips so don't mind Justin, will just get rid when I wc.

    McCarthy Pope
    Cancelo Coufal Lowton Dallas Justin*
    Sterling Salah Bruno Gundo Romeu
    Antonio Bamford Cavani

    2ft, 1.7itb

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Romeu and Cavani to Raph and Ings for free sounds decent

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Antonio or Cavani?

        Open Controls
    2. Guba
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would roll the FT, and consider Justin to a Brighton defender later for gw29 personally.

      Good luck on your keeper choice this week!

      Open Controls
  2. French Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team for GW25 to BB in 26

    Martinez - Areola
    Dias - Cancelo - Shaw - Dallas - Rudiger
    Salah - Bruno* - Grealish - Gundo - Raphinha*
    Bamford (C) - Kane - Watkins

    GW26
    Bruno + Raphinha (-4) > Son + Barnes

    Should give 13 DGW players according to Ben's spreadsheet...

    Open Controls
    1. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Looks great

      Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not bad. Not keen on Shaw given the fixtures. Cancelo great option, but not likely to play every game, personally think Ederson is worth the money for naildness. Ederson Dias Gundo for me are the best City assets to own over the doubles. Alonso is a good punt aswell

      Open Controls
      1. French Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        With Martinez offering such great value I don’t want to invest 6.1 in Ederson which is a transfer I will have to make down the line as well which is capped to max 7/8pts per week

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Look at Martinez fixtures post 30 and then check how he did from 16 to 20 when Villa had a rough fixture run. His scores have been almost universally against bottom 12/ bottom 14.

          Hold Ederson and Martinez through to 33 and you get the SGW in 29 can bench Ederson in 30 (Leicester) to get Martinez against Fulham and then play Martinez again in 33 against WBA when Ederson blanks.

          Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice

      Wouldn't lose Bruno in 26 mind. For me Palace are the defence to attack right now - more so than Fulham at any rate.

      Also think I'd make Dias Ederson and get a cheap Fulham or Brighton defender. Ederson is outperforming Dias and guaranteed starts in both DGWs.

      Open Controls
  3. Fiorentina
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    48 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Cancelo Dallas Cresswell Lowton
    Bruno Salah Maddison Gundo Son
    Bamford (C)

    Areola, Watkins, Stones, Richarlison

    Good to go? Any ideas? Thank you!

    Open Controls
  4. Oggle22
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Help needed 1ft 1.9m itb but reluctant to lose Cavani ml rival has him

    Martinez
    Stones Cancelo Tarkowski
    Salah Son Bruno Gundagon
    Antonio Bamford Cavani

    Steele Soucek Konsa Holding

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  5. Nay08
      48 mins ago

      anybody have any update on DCL or gundogan? who has better chance of playing?

      Open Controls
      1. Mesh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-xi-vs-arsenal-confirmed-team-news-predicted-lineup-injury-latest-premier-league-b920402.html%3famp

        https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/everton/carlo-ancelotti-dominic-calvert-lewin-liverpool-b1804187.html%3famp

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Ancelotti 12:45 Guardiola 1:30

        Open Controls
      3. Nay08
          just now

          thx both of you

          Open Controls
      4. Mesh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Who is more nailed for Brighton?
        A. Burn
        B. Veltman
        C. Neither

        Open Controls
      5. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        48 mins ago

        Have people activated wildcards this week?

        Open Controls
        1. sovietrockettes
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Apparently so, but I haven't seen anything compelling

          Open Controls
        2. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          You know they have, so why ask?

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Don't know if they plan to wc if fixtures released and good enough for a 25BB, or wc activated and hoping for a big dgw26.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              just now

              26BB*

              Open Controls
      6. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        GTG? Any tweaks?

        Pope
        Dallas - Cancelo - Targett
        Raphinha (c) - Salah - Bruno - Son - Gundo
        Bamford - Ings

        Forster - 1 DCL - 2 Stones - 3 Coufal

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Similar core team to me but have bam (c), gtg.

          Open Controls
        2. Guba
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Gtg though I’d personally play Stones over Targett.

          Open Controls
      7. ejpt123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Play

        A) McCarthy double
        B) Areola vs WBA

        Open Controls
        1. Mesh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Got to be A surely

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Areola plays Sheffield

          Open Controls
          1. ejpt123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            A good point! *Insert other team who don’t like to score*

            Open Controls
        3. Sid1891
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      8. hustler7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        If the doubles are announced as per Ben's predictions would you wildcard this lot? 0 FT and 1.6 ITB:

        Pope
        Dias Rudiger Dallas
        Gundo Salah Son Bruno
        Bamford Ings Cavani

        McCarthy Cancelo Soucek Mitchell

        I have already used my FH but could pick a few options for GW29 too if Wild Carding. Also bench order look good or should I really be starting Cancelo?

        Open Controls
      9. Defochibe
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Barnes to Ings for -4

        Yes or No?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Y

          Open Controls
      10. Forgetmeknot
        • 2 Years
        44 mins ago

        If I understand correctly, the decision to wc now is less affected by 26 fixtures (as we all pretty much have a team full of dgw anyway) but the fixtures immediately after (and in my case this week as only have 1 Leeds and 1 soton).

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          It is still an issue for those planning to BB next week

          Open Controls
          1. Forgetmeknot
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yep true, which was me until fixtures seemed unlikely to appear before deadline. Might be an awkward last few hours before deadline!

            Open Controls
      11. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        A. Sterling/D-Reid -> Raphina, Kane (bench Soucek)
        B. Sterling/Cresswell -> Son, White (money itb for D-Reid to Kane GW26)
        C. Sterling to Son, roll 1 FT.

        And start Pope or McCarthy?!

        Pope
        Stones Pieters Dallas
        Salah Bruno Sterling Gundo
        DCL Bamford D-Reid

        McCarthy Soucek Cresswell Davies

        Open Controls
      12. Hryszko
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        Which move would you prefer?

        1. Antonio > Kane
        2. Antonio > Vardy
        3. Soucek > Barnes

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          1 or 2 depending on who you prefer

          Open Controls
        3. Sid1891
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
        4. seewhyaxe
          • 4 Years
          just now

          !

          Open Controls
      13. Chuism
          43 mins ago

          Morning FPL managers,

          I need your help! I have been stuck deciding between these options. I plan to WC in 30/31 and the options below will determine whether to use BB or TC in GW26.

          Pope (Martínez)
          Dallas (V), Dias, Cancelo (Coufal) (Mitchell)
          Salah, Fernandes, Gündogan, Son (Soucek)
          Bamford (C), DCL, Watkins

          1 FT, 3m in the bank, TC/BB/WC chips are available

          A) DCL to Kane + Soucek to Jorginho in GW25 / Coufal to Rudiger + Mitchell to DGW 3.9 player in GW26
          B) DCL to Ings + Soucek to Raphina
          C) Hold

          A) - As it stands I will have 11 DGW players in GW26 but feel for BB that is not enough. This would give me 13 DGW players for a -8 but the 3.9 player would be weak, options such as Kilman, Armartey etc.

          B) - This would be a stronger option for GW25 but will weaken the BB in 26 as I will have 3 leeds players and I would lean towards using the TC and saving the BB for later on instead.

          Any thoughts will be much appreciated!

          Open Controls
          1. Nay08
              1 min ago

              I'm leaning towards B. especially if Ings got 3 dgw in a row.
              but who do you use TC for? I feel the best choice is Kane, but you don't have him on option B.

              Open Controls
          2. Torres76
            • 11 Years
            42 mins ago

            Morning lads...and lasses!

            Quick question. Which teams are expected to have a DGW in wk 26 please?

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Nay08
                1 min ago

                Check Ben Crellin on twitter

                Open Controls
            2. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              42 mins ago

              Guys does anyone know, the fixtures we are waiting on to be announced, is that just gw26 or also the 27 and 28 fixtures too, not like they're too far away

              Open Controls
              1. badgerboy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                25 mins ago

                All of them.

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 7 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Thanks mate

                  Open Controls
            3. adams2318
              • 9 Years
              42 mins ago

              Playing WC this week based on dgw26 predicted fixtures and plan on BB in 26 and FH in 29. What are people's views on the best GK combination with this tactic? I'm currently on Martinez/Areola.

              Open Controls
            4. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              40 mins ago

              New post

              Open Controls
            5. Eastman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              38 mins ago

              KWP Grealish Antonio > Cancello Raphinha Bamford for -4 ??

              Open Controls
              1. Sid1891
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Lovely moves

                Open Controls
            6. abaalan
              • 4 Years
              38 mins ago

              WC team, BB 26 (no FH left)... hows it look?

              Martinez, Areola
              Cancelo, Stones, Rudiger, White, Struijk
              Bruno, Salah, Gundogan, Raphinha, Barnes
              Kane, Bamford, Ings

              0.2 ITB

              Open Controls
              1. Gomolon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Looking very good, only thing I'd want to do is Stones to Shaw

                Open Controls
            7. CostaCoffee
              • 7 Years
              37 mins ago

              Anybody picking up Elmohamedy for 4.3? How long is Cash meant to be out for?

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                "A few weeks" was the official wording.

                Open Controls
            8. Forcella Boys
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Who are the main players if I wanted to TC GW26 ? Looking for a differential pick if possible?

              Open Controls

