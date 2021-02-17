The best Leeds players to consider for FPL Double Gameweek 25

Leeds come under the spotlight as we begin our look at the clubs with two fixtures in Double Gameweek 25.

The Elland Road outfit are coming off the back of a mixed run of results to face Wolves and Southampton in the coming Gameweek.

With a number of well-owned assets who are still receiving a lot of attention, Fantasy Premier League managers are backing Leeds players to deliver.

But are their high owned assets worth having? And are there Leeds players still flying under the radar? We assess their credentials in this Premium Members article below.

THE FORM

Coming up from the Championship, Leeds have been a revelation this season, with their gung-ho style earning plaudits far and wide.

Their 40 goals this season can only be bettered by teams in the top six.

Unfortunately, this has come at the expense of having a solid defence, with Leeds also shipping 42 goals. Only West Brom have conceded more.

Their up-and-down season can be summed up perfectly from results in their last six Gameweeks.

A fantastic away win at Leicester along with confident wins over Crystal Palace and Newcastle are sandwiched between losses to Brighton, Everton and a battering by Arsenal.

Their 4-2 defeat at Arsenal also showed just how vulnerable they can be at the back without club captain Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m), who missed out through injury.

So, going forward, Leeds are one of the best attacking outfits in the league, just don’t expect them to keep many clean sheets.

THE FIXTURES

