The best Leeds players to consider for FPL Double Gameweek 25

Leeds come under the spotlight as we begin our look at the clubs with two fixtures in Double Gameweek 25.

The Elland Road outfit are coming off the back of a mixed run of results to face Wolves and Southampton in the coming Gameweek.

With a number of well-owned assets who are still receiving a lot of attention, Fantasy Premier League managers are backing Leeds players to deliver.

But are their high owned assets worth having? And are there Leeds players still flying under the radar? We assess their credentials in this Premium Members article below.

THE FORM

Bamford and Raphinha star in audition for Double Gameweek 25 2

Coming up from the Championship, Leeds have been a revelation this season, with their gung-ho style earning plaudits far and wide.

Their 40 goals this season can only be bettered by teams in the top six.

Unfortunately, this has come at the expense of having a solid defence, with Leeds also shipping 42 goals. Only West Brom have conceded more.

Their up-and-down season can be summed up perfectly from results in their last six Gameweeks.

A fantastic away win at Leicester along with confident wins over Crystal Palace and Newcastle are sandwiched between losses to Brighton, Everton and a battering by Arsenal.

Their 4-2 defeat at Arsenal also showed just how vulnerable they can be at the back without club captain Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m), who missed out through injury.

So, going forward, Leeds are one of the best attacking outfits in the league, just don’t expect them to keep many clean sheets.

THE FIXTURES

Which Leeds and Southampton assets are the Scout Network considering?

37 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Sterling haul

    Lowton 6 pointer

    Please

    Open Controls
    1. Gunner Boy
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hope for a 0-0 in Fulham and Burnley's match

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yes actually this as an areola owner as well!

        Open Controls
      2. Chelsea91
        • 2 Years
        just now

        please yes Areola and Lowton owner here.

        Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Need this as well!

      Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Why are most media resources saying Sterling will be benched?

    Open Controls
    1. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I've seen no indication of a benching. All sites say Sterling will play

      Open Controls
    2. Gunner Boy
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      No one can predict City's lineup

      Open Controls
    3. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      ‘Most media resources’ name and link 3 please?

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Literally every MEN journalist predict him to start, and if any source have been somewhat accurate in the past it’s MEN, although it’s impossible to second guess Pep i think your just trolling

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Those professional Pep lineup guessing experts have been wrong plenty of times

          Open Controls
    4. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      This, it's like they predict whether one month in the future

      Open Controls
    5. theplayer
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Might aswell be me or you predicting the lineup. Predictions are just that but also pointless at times cos no one knows if Sterling will start or not.

      Open Controls
    6. Yozzer
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Very high chance. He will be needed for Arsenal and Europe more. Makes total sense

      Open Controls
  3. aapoman
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    WC25 is turning into such a headache. Finding it impossible to fit in the players I want 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think this is one of the worst weeks to wildcard. So many question marks around fixtures and players.

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I haven't wild carded yet but feel like I have to. Have so many players I want to get rid and 0 Leeds, Southampton and Spurs

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Im ready to take a hit or two for Leeds & Soton players this week and then wildcard them out next week.
          If I wildcard I probably wouldn't be able to maximize on this double gameweek specially if Soton dont have a double in GW26.

          Open Controls
      2. JohnWick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        So if the fixtures are announced tomorrow, will this be the best week to WC? Your comment is idiotic

        Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      It really isn’t. Just make sure you have your Villa + Spurs for Gw29 along with maybe a Brighton defender and your fine. The rest will work itself out. Regardless of when we hear the fixtures Crellin is usually right

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Have FH for gw29 so not too worried about that gw. Current team just isn't best suited for next 3-4 gameweeks and would be looking to make aggressive moves to gain rank.

        Open Controls
    3. Party time
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      WC& BB later?
      2

      Open Controls
      1. Party time
        • 2 Years
        just now

        26/30

        Open Controls
  4. palace ash
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Fulham goal
    DCL 1 minute cameo
    Cancelo benched

    Open Controls
    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cancelo benched is very obvious

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Rubbish. He will start

        Open Controls
      2. ALegendJ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Imagine he fills Gündoğan position

        https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-everton-cancelo-gundogan-19852663

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          just now

          People are two dimensional and don’t understand that

          Open Controls
        2. Party time
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Would be a bit scary but I doubt if he can do it like Ilkay

          Open Controls
  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    No sleep again last night for Ben crellin

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Man deserved to be paid for his efforts

      Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Spends hours upon hours of boring blank/double gameweek work and gains absolutely nothing from it. Literally no clue how he does it

      Open Controls
    3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      His career depends on it

      Open Controls
  6. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    In the grand scheme of things, imagine Crellin pumped that many days and hours into something meaningful and something that isn’t useless.

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's a hobby. Same can be said for video games, soaps etc.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Man has 116k followers just from doing that stuff, can’t be that meaningless

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Lol. Life goals. 100k twitter followers

        Open Controls
  7. Kryptonite666
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Fellow wildcarders,

    1. Areola or McCarthy.
    2. Who is your 5th defender - thoughts on Vestergard, Amartey, Kabak ?

    Open Controls
  8. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    This team worth BB-ing in DGW25 for (-4)..?

    Martinez
    Dias - Cancelo - Dallas
    Salah - Son - Bruno - Raphinha
    Cavani - Ings - Bamford

    Bench: Pope - Gundo - Shaw - Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. JohnWick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Not a chance

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.