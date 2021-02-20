1039
Dugout Discussion February 20

Possible formation change for Southampton with Ings in starting XI to face Chelsea

1,039 Comments
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has possibly changed formation going into Double Gameweek 25.

With Kyle-Walker Peters (£4.7m) sidelined for the Saints due to a hamstring injury picked up in Gameweek 24, the Austrian is without a senior right-back.

The solution appears to be a back three, which was trialled briefly in that GW24 defeat to Wolves when Mohammed Salisu (£4.3m) replaced Walker-Peters after 72 minutes.

Hasenhuttl hinted at a change of shape in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“If you have no players in one position, then it is always an option to think about a change of shape. This is not something that is too difficult to change quickly, especially when you have had a week to prepare.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

The potential change of formation would also match Southampton up with Thomas Tuchel’s wing-back system.

Over 600,000 new owners of Danny Ings (£8.5m) will be hoping for immediate returns, irrespective of how the Saints set up. Hasenhuttl’s men also face Leeds on Tuesday in the second instalment of their Double Gameweek 25.

There was also a smattering of investment in Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) – who could be at the centre of that back three – and James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m), with both players starting.

It is also possible that Hasenhuttl’s preferred 4-2-2-2 formation remains, which could see Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) operate at right-back.

Che Adams (£5.8m) is once again on bench duty, while Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m) is not part of the matchday squad. Asked by BT if the Scotland midfielder is injured, Hasenhuttl replied:

Yes, a slight injury. Hopefully not too long. Again, was punished after two games in three days. A little bit [of an] issue with his muscle.

On Thursday, the Southampton manager had said of the club’s injury situation:

Kyle Walker-Peters is another who is out definitely for the game, for a few weeks maybe. Hopefully, there is nobody else [out apart from Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo].

Tuchel, meanwhile, continues to keep faith with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) at left wing-back as Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) is benched for the fourth time in five gameweeks.

Kurt Zouma (£5.4m) earns a rare start alongside Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m), while Reece James (£5.0m) returns at right wing-back after missing out on the Gameweek 24 starting XI.

N’Golo Kante (£4.9m) is preferred to first-choice penalty taker Jorginho (£4.7m) in midfield.

“Right now we have three strong midfielders with [Mateo] Kovacic, Jorginho and Kante, which I’m absolutely happy [with].

“They are, in the moment, the core of our game and the core of our team with quality, mentality, organizing and the structure. I want to have minimum two of them on the pitch.” – Thomas Tuchel

Mason Mount (£6.8m) and Timo Werner (£9.2m) will rove behind striker Tammy Abraham (£7.2m), who overcomes a knock to start.

Edouard Mendy (£5.1m) is also back between the sticks for Chelsea. Tuchel stated this week that the Senegal goalkeeper remains first choice ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m), who started the 2-0 win against Newcastle in GW24.

Southampton XI (3-4-1-2): McCarthy; Salisu, Vestergaard, Bednarek; Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Minamino; Ings, Redmond.

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Zouma, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Reece James; Werner, Mount; Abraham.

  1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    McCarthy one point more than I expected from this game tbf, so not a complete fail I guess

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Ings a disaster though

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      He got the same as Meslier who actually scored an own goal...

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
    3. gogs67
        35 mins ago

        I played Martinez instead, worked against Pope the other week, hopefully plays out again here.

        Open Controls
        1. STONEROSES
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          33 mins ago

          Played Martinez ahead of McCarthy too - seems like right decision

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
            • 4 Years
            32 mins ago

            Think it will boil down to save points, think Leicester score at least 2

            Open Controls
    4. Says
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      Everyone who brought in Ings for the DGW: "I only brought him in for the SG against Leeds anyway"

      Open Controls
      1. JammySprat
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Tis true

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Well no, I got him in because Leeds is a good enough fixture on its own and anything Vs Chelsea would be a bonus

        Open Controls
      3. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        No one says that...

        Open Controls
      4. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I brought him in for his potential 3 DGWs in a row

        Open Controls
    5. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      What I would say is it’s another VAR horror show v Saints.

      Two red card tackles in the first half, at least one of which should have been given. Totally different game then and those decisions not going our way

      Open Controls
    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      FT: 1 - 1

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        3pts from 2 players, very happy with that. Onwards and upwards

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          We move.

          Open Controls
          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            We go again on Tuesday

            Open Controls
          2. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Right decision, wrong outcome

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I fancy a portion of fish and chips now.

              Open Controls
    7. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Everybody's favorite, the dreaded 1-1 draw.

      Open Controls
    8. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      You know what McCarthy.....never again. Your on the list...

      Open Controls
    9. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Anybody play McCarthy over Pope?

      Open Controls
      1. Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        O/

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        DGW fever 😀

        Open Controls
      3. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Over Martinez

        Open Controls
      4. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yes. Terrible decision and I knew it. Just those 2 games I really couldn’t resist haha. Deserve it

        Open Controls
      5. KAPTAIN FUDGY
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yes but have Lowton, actually no over Martinez even

        Open Controls
      6. KAPTAIN FUDGY
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yes but ceiling higher with 2 games, always worth the risk playing the double player

        Open Controls
    10. yakirh
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      DGWs are overrated

      Open Controls
      1. gogs67
          just now

          They change how people play. It's very easy to get carried away and think every DGW player will play both games and return in each.
          It never works that way. Took me a long time to see that and still find it difficult to pick a good SGW player over a rubbish DGW one lol

          Open Controls
      2. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        Ings fully fit and some confidence for Southampton before the Leeds game is perfect. Hoping for a goal fest now

        Open Controls
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Bam + Raphinha to Madisson + Brewster next week to have 11 DGWers. Back to 3 5 2 with no bench headaches! Will see when to use BB but not going to make sacrifices to my team just for that chip!

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Too early to ditch the Leeds pair. They were both unlucky last night.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I will play one of Bamford and Raphinha moving forward. The question is who scores more:

            A) Bamford
            B) Raphinha
            C) Maddison

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I'm sticking with Bamford, and benching Raphinha.

              Open Controls
      4. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Ings to Kane done 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm waiting to see if Kane plays tomorrow first.

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Same

            Open Controls
      5. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        14 from 5 including my captain, at least I can bench four of those five next GW.

        Open Controls
      6. hullcityfan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Meslier winning goal in a 1-0 and Ings assist.

        Great start to the double.

        Open Controls
      7. BDA Shadow
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Chelsea have to be the worst team in the league at converting chances to big chances and big chances to goals. It's absolutely pathetic in the final third.

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Brighton, Sheff Utd, and Fulham are worse.

          Brighton, in particular. Some of the chances Maupay, Connolly and Trossard miss are a joke.

          Open Controls
          1. BDA Shadow
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Brighton could possibly challenge them the attacking way they've been playing, but Sheffield and Fulham aren't anywhere near this conversation. Chelsea are having 70% possession every game and putting constant pressure on defences without creating anything at all. SO many simple final passes hit too hard, SO many crosses blindly missing players in the box, and SO many bad first touches in the box.

            Open Controls
      8. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Playing this game for years but never really understood EO. So if a player you own is under 100 you can move up rankings?

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Assuming that the other managers on scores around you are those having under 100%, then yes. The distribution of EO is not linear across the the whole spectrum of 8 million managers.

          Open Controls
        2. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          It doesn't go against you, but even if it's less than 100%, but still very high, around 90%, you effectively don't go anywhere in the rankings.

          Open Controls
        3. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yes basically. Just x the EO % by the number of points the player gets and that gives you the points that everyone else in the game gets on average for that player.

          So if you own a player who has 80% EO and they score 10 points, everyone else on the field will score on average 8 points so you'll move up by 2 points

          Open Controls
      9. Hulk Smash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        I like Hassenhuttl but his team is ridiculously streaky. They went from top of the league at one point earlier in the season to setting a club record for consecutive defeats. Strange, but entertaining.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Injuries will do that.

          Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          They just had a dip in form. They were pretty consistently good for a year

          Open Controls
      10. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        I owned Mccarthy for that pen save last season. Oh memories.

        Open Controls
      11. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        This already feels like a GW of blanks, rotation and Grealish and Gundo no show.

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Why no Grealish?

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            Heavily rumoured he’s injured

            Open Controls
            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              OK thanks. That would be especially lucky for me as I took him out, but I didn't have a clue!

              Open Controls
      12. Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        McCarthy and Bamford owners- would you take McCarthy pen save from Bamford on Tuesday?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
          • 4 Years
          30 mins ago

          Yes - capped Ings

          Open Controls
      13. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Which option?l for dgw26 and beyond

        A. Dallas > Targett free transfer
        B. Dallas & Bamford > Rudiger & Watkins -4

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      14. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        37 mins ago

        Perfect result as a non owner for both sides.

        Open Controls
      15. Custard Gannet
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        13 points from 5 players, including captain.
        I have a bad feeling about this week...

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Still 10/11 players to go though, right?

          Open Controls
          1. Custard Gannet
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I know. But you have to have the early knee-jerk negativity to make the upcoming points that much better.
            That's FF, right?

            Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Beating you 14 from 5 including captain doesn't make me feel any better about the GW so far !

          Open Controls
      16. fedolefan
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        WBA are probably going to score in the 5th minute, so might as well log off early.

        Open Controls
        1. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Do what I do bet on a WBA goal.

          Open Controls
      17. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        12 points with 11 left to play! Not bad actually.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          It's all gravy, isn't it? Only the (C) being a major letdown, with massive EO on that anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Exactly. The points till now have been a bonus. Owing to his EO Bamford doing well or not does not change anything if you captained him. I don't know why people are crying so much!

            Open Controls
      18. KAPTAIN FUDGY
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Week from hell so far, a West Brom goal and Salah haul later might be too much to take

        Open Controls
        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Who made you Kaptain? 😀

          Open Controls
          1. RedLightning - January to M…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            just now

            This isn't the real Fudgy. It's Kaptain Kane.

            Open Controls
        2. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          You must be permanently in hell with the number of weeks from hell you have.....

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            Wildcard was meant to be the saving grace ticket to heaven, looks to have plunged me further into the depths of hell

            Open Controls
            1. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Now you know how we feel

              Open Controls
            2. Bennerman
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Not melodramatic at all, as usual

              Open Controls
          2. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            Lol

            Open Controls
        3. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          I've got Martinez, Gundo, Stones, and Watkins on my bench this could go horribly wrong.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            Nicely setup for BB

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Shame I couldn't play WC and BB in same GW.

              Open Controls
        4. fedolefan
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          Well done, got a few there judging by the comments.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN FUDGY
            • 4 Years
            20 mins ago

            I wish I was joking

            Open Controls
      19. Wicked Weapon
          21 mins ago

          Could really use Mee doing what Lowton did last week

          Open Controls
          1. Says
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Conceding to Fulham?

            Open Controls
        • Says
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Tuchel confirmed in interview he took off CHO because he wasn't happy with his pressing

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Wasn't happy with his attitude. That is a bit damning.

            Open Controls
            1. Says
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              it was a bold move for sure

              Open Controls
        • Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Tuchel on the CHO substistuon:

          https://twitter.com/ChelseaSwe/status/1363135916655730692?s=19

          "I was not happy with his body language or the attitude of the press".

          Oof!

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            We're not seeing CHO start again for a while...That's pretty brutal and to say it after the game to the press as well.

            I've heard Tuchel is a great tactician but damn if that isn't harsh and dare I say it, poor man management.

            Open Controls
            1. Says
              • 10 Years
              16 mins ago

              Well he also said something about how it's forgotten tomorrow and he may play in the next game.

              He's trying to send a message, not quit on him.

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Yeah exactly. People over-reacting. He obviously likes Callum as he's played him loads since becoming manager.

                Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              That's doesn't really mean that. Lots of games coming up. Callum will play a part, if he responds to the criticism well (which he has done before).

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                https://twitter.com/NizaarKinsella/status/1363141857417510913?s=19

                Open Controls
          2. El Fenomeno R9
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Soon players will throw him under bus

            Open Controls
          3. RECKLESS
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Tuchel just needs to be on bad books of Werner and Havertz now before he is kicked out. Probably wont matter if he cant Chelsea in top 4. Abramovich is way too impatient even with todays fast paced standards

            Open Controls
        • El Lobito 10
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          Lesson then is trust Ben Crellin. Hero!

          Open Controls
        • ppv
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Grealish out for a while most likely

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Source?

            Open Controls
            1. ppv
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Villa facebook sites. a couple of regular posters.No reason to
              BS. One claims he knows his dad. Jack's a local lad.Would be very surprised if not injured. Shin flints from being kicked every match.He had same injury a couple of years ago

              Open Controls
          2. RECKLESS
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Well that would help with regret as Grealish to Raphina barely worked for -4

            Open Controls

