Scoutcast Episode 368 – FPL managers set for biggest ever Double Gameweek

Joe is joined by David and Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

With 14 teams playing twice and six more having a single fixture, this looks to be the biggest Double Gameweek in FPL history.

There’s a lot for the Scoutcast crew to take in, with chips and captaincy among some of the issues to consider.

They also have to plan for future Double and Blank Gameweeks and still ensure they target the right players for the weekend.

Luckily, Karam is on hand to help frame the discussion as he unleashes his Wildcard.

Are Everton and Tottenham assets the best to target for the captaincy this time around, especially with such favourable fixtures? Or are more reliable premium assets such as Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) a shrewder pick?

And what of the cast of low-owned gems to consider, with Leicester’s Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) already being picked up by thousands of FPL managers ahead of the weekend.

Our trio take time to recap on their Gameweek 25 scores too, as well as frisk the fixtures over the next month and firm up their transfer and captaincy plans.

For Karam especially, he is hoping he can set up a team for a number of weeks, not just the impending set of fixtures. This is especially important as he prepares for his wedding next month – many congratulations from all at the Scoutcast ahead of his special day.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel on Tuesday night.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

