Podcast February 24

Scoutcast Episode 368 – FPL managers set for biggest ever Double Gameweek

Joe is joined by David and Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

With 14 teams playing twice and six more having a single fixture, this looks to be the biggest Double Gameweek in FPL history.

There’s a lot for the Scoutcast crew to take in, with chips and captaincy among some of the issues to consider.

They also have to plan for future Double and Blank Gameweeks and still ensure they target the right players for the weekend.

Luckily, Karam is on hand to help frame the discussion as he unleashes his Wildcard.

Are Everton and Tottenham assets the best to target for the captaincy this time around, especially with such favourable fixtures? Or are more reliable premium assets such as Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) a shrewder pick?

And what of the cast of low-owned gems to consider, with Leicester’s Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) already being picked up by thousands of FPL managers ahead of the weekend.

Our trio take time to recap on their Gameweek 25 scores too, as well as frisk the fixtures over the next month and firm up their transfer and captaincy plans.

For Karam especially, he is hoping he can set up a team for a number of weeks, not just the impending set of fixtures. This is especially important as he prepares for his wedding next month – many congratulations from all at the Scoutcast ahead of his special day.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel on Tuesday night.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe

  1. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Kinda regret selling Salah instead of Son last week, think he gonna go big this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Rolls-Royce
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Top of the page too. It's a bad omen.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Arra shtop. You're driving a Rolls Royce cos it's good for your voice. You'll be grand.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      7pts is his limit

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        I suppose Kane stretches to 8 anyway 😉

        Open Controls
    3. Mika-eel
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      My gut says to go with Salah. Think Jota back to full training and that might help the attack.

      Open Controls
  2. OleGGMU
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Current XI
    Ederson
    Mee, Dias, Shaw, Targett
    Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Madders
    DCL, Kane(TC)
    Bench : Mendy, Raphinha, Bam, Dallas
    1.1 itb

    A) stick
    B) Mee to Digne/Ricardo/Reguilon for a hit
    C) Play raphinha over Mee

    Advice much appreciated lads

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      B with Ricardo or failing that play Raph

      Open Controls
      1. OleGGMU
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers for the reply mate appreciate it, thoughts on evans or soy as alternatives , just concerned about possible minutes managed for ricardo

        Open Controls
  3. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Really big one this 🙂

    Aina or Konsa (Targett out of reach) - naturally have Martinez

    Probably only gets to play this week on BB and in 29 unless still around for another Villa double.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Aina imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Konsa

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Edging that way I think - he feels slightly more playable if need be and prefer SHU for cs over the worldies of Palace - both look naff enough in 29.

        Would you consider White instead?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Nope, Konsa would be more fun.

          Would consider Dunk over Konsa if possible

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Dunk on current plans is due in 27 to replace Shaw unless I need to rejig for DGW in 28

            White does seem a very tame option. Konsa does have a little threat.

            Open Controls
    3. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Aina maybe to avoid doubling up

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        The double up would only be this week and 29 likely.

        Getting Ederson in and so Martinez is luxury backstop on BB this week, 29 and 33 for the blank. After that I probably ship unless other double still to come

        Open Controls
        1. Keeptrying
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Oh, then Konsa better!

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Definitely on Konsa now

            Only just spotted that Fulham blank in 33 as well. Ages off I know but no sense in loading up on Fulham for one of the few fixtures I might need them for.

            Open Controls
    4. OleGGMU
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Konsa unless doubling up is not something youre comfortable wiv going forward (bgw29 in mind)

      Open Controls
  4. Keeptrying
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Help would be appreciated:

    A) -4 to bench boost Mitchell, Areola, Dallas & Raphinha
    B )-8 to bench boost Ruediger, Areola, Dallas & Raphinha?
    C) no hit and just play the starting 11

    Current team (no FT left)
    Martinez (Forster)
    Cancelo Stones Mee (Mitchell & Dallas)
    Salah Bruno Son Gundo (Raphinha)
    Kane DCL Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      B I think

      Chelsea are looking v solid at the back and could well pick up one cs this week. Midterm and longer term Rudiger looks a great playing option - Mitchell you won't want to see again

      Open Controls
      1. Keeptrying
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thank you, very good points!

        Open Controls
        1. Scooby75
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Thank you!

            Open Controls
  5. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Who's tempted by Jota (6.6m)? could easily come on and get a goal or two over both games in the DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      My fave fantasy asset after Jim - I had an almost perfect track record with him when at Wolves.

      No space but hoping he'll add to Mo

      Open Controls
  6. Mika-eel
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    That does not look like a clean catch. That ball grazed the grass.

    Open Controls
  7. Crooks32
      10 mins ago

      Hi guys, never been on here before... looking for some advice. Going to bench-boost so happy to take some hits. 0.7 in the bank too.

      Pope and Martinez
      Cancelo, Shaw, Maguire, Mee and Chilwell
      Raphinha, Grealish, Fernandes, Salah and Foden
      Bamford, Watkins and Ings.

      I am 17 points behind top but he only has TC left, I have BB and TC.

      I am definitely taking Ings and Chilwell out.
      Chilwell > Dias
      Ings > DCL
      So that is -4 so far.
      Opinion on taking Mee out for Soyuncu? Don't think Pereira plays both games due to injury return.

      Still leaves me with 0.9 and taking a -8...

      Open Controls
      1. Nimby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Grealish being injured is a concern. Not sure a bench boost is worth a -8 for your team this week, mate, unless you sell him instead of Mee.

        Open Controls
        1. Crooks32
            1 min ago

            Would you say leave the BB till another date with better fixtures where I don't need to swap so many people about? Only thing is if I don't BB now, I have to carry a full squad for most of season and that can be a chore in terms of reaching the bigger players.

            Open Controls
            1. Nimby
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I think it could be worth it if you got someone like Barnes in for Grealish.

              Open Controls
      2. Penny24wise
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Considering Lowton to Digne (-4) or Lowton to spurs/villa defender (-4)

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.