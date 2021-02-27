FPL differentials the key figures as West Brom host Brighton

It is the Fantasy Premier League differentials on offer in the second match of Double Gameweek 26.

Despite playing just once over the next few days, Brighton are the more popular outfit in this match, Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) starting the match with 5.6% ownership.

Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) is another leading figure as the Seagulls travel to West Bromwich Albion although on 3.0% of Fantasy managers currently rely on the goalkeeper.

2.8% are still invested in Neal Maupay (£6.1m) who leads the line today, accompanied by an out-of-position Leandro Trossard (£5.7m).

It looks as if Graham Potter has gone with a back-four for the visit to the Hawthorns, with Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Joël Veltman (£4.3m) in the left and right-back positions either side of Dunk and Ben White (£4.4m).

Meanwhile, Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) is the most fashionable starting Baggies option today sat in 1.8% of teams.

Ahead of facing two fixtures, the midfielder has a goal and assist in his last two at home.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) has been a much-discussed asset in the build-up to Double Gameweek 26 and starts up-front for the fourth-successive Premier League match.

He is inside the top-four among all players for minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last four matches but only 0.8% of Fantasy managers are invested in the forward.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) is also on the radar even though just 0.6% of managers possess the Arsenal loanee.

He is deployed out of position once again today, operating on the right-hand flank of West Brom’s attacking midfield trio.

Double Gameweek 26 Line-ups

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Bartley, O’Shea, Furlong; Yokuslu, Gallagher; M Phillips, M Pereira, Maitland-Niles; Diagne.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-4-2): R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White, Veltman; Connolly, Mac Allister, Bissouma, Groß; Maupay, Trossard.

Double Gameweek 26 so far…

Another Double Gameweek, another attacking haul for Manchester City’s centre-backs.

João Cancelo (£6.1m) watched Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off in dismay as Pep Guardiola benched him for the first time since Gameweek 21.

And his absence from the team, which lasted the whole game, made goals for Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and John Stones (£5.2m) all the more painful for the Portuguese international’s 26.6% ownership.

Cancelo was named on Manchester City’s bench alongside Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) and Phil Foden (£6.1m), although the latter made it on for the second period.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) were the providers for the Citizens’ two goals while Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) continued his run of matches without an attacking return to three before coming off in the 89th minute.

