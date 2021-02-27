836
Dugout Discussion February 27

FPL differentials the key figures as West Brom host Brighton

836 Comments
It is the Fantasy Premier League differentials on offer in the second match of Double Gameweek 26.

Despite playing just once over the next few days, Brighton are the more popular outfit in this match, Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) starting the match with 5.6% ownership.

Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) is another leading figure as the Seagulls travel to West Bromwich Albion although on 3.0% of Fantasy managers currently rely on the goalkeeper.

2.8% are still invested in Neal Maupay (£6.1m) who leads the line today, accompanied by an out-of-position Leandro Trossard (£5.7m).

It looks as if Graham Potter has gone with a back-four for the visit to the Hawthorns, with Dan Burn (£4.2m) and Joël Veltman (£4.3m) in the left and right-back positions either side of Dunk and Ben White (£4.4m).

Meanwhile, Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) is the most fashionable starting Baggies option today sat in 1.8% of teams.

Ahead of facing two fixtures, the midfielder has a goal and assist in his last two at home.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) has been a much-discussed asset in the build-up to Double Gameweek 26 and starts up-front for the fourth-successive Premier League match.

He is inside the top-four among all players for minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last four matches but only 0.8% of Fantasy managers are invested in the forward.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) is also on the radar even though just 0.6% of managers possess the Arsenal loanee.

He is deployed out of position once again today, operating on the right-hand flank of West Brom’s attacking midfield trio.

Double Gameweek 26 Line-ups

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Bartley, O’Shea, Furlong; Yokuslu, Gallagher; M Phillips, M Pereira, Maitland-Niles; Diagne.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-4-2): R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White, Veltman; Connolly, Mac Allister, Bissouma, Groß; Maupay, Trossard.

Double Gameweek 26 so far…

Another Double Gameweek, another attacking haul for Manchester City’s centre-backs.

João Cancelo (£6.1m) watched Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off in dismay as Pep Guardiola benched him for the first time since Gameweek 21.

And his absence from the team, which lasted the whole game, made goals for Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and John Stones (£5.2m) all the more painful for the Portuguese international’s 26.6% ownership.

Cancelo was named on Manchester City’s bench alongside Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) and Phil Foden (£6.1m), although the latter made it on for the second period.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) were the providers for the Citizens’ two goals while Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) continued his run of matches without an attacking return to three before coming off in the 89th minute.

  1. fedolefan
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hal Robson-Kanu is apparently an answer to some of Big Sam's questions.

    Open Controls
  2. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    How has West Beom not conceded this game... someone check on Az

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/ffscout_az/status/1365702878254497795?s=19

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Incompetent attack.

      Open Controls
  3. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bruno to Sterling (TC) next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kane better call

      Open Controls
  4. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bamford to comfortably outscore Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Watkins YC?

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      In one game with Watkins playing 2?

      Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  5. ivantys
      10 mins ago

      Barkley finally dropped. They got worse after he returned.

      Open Controls
    • Alexis Nonsense
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I can't escape regrets

      Grealish --> Barnes (-4) instant regret, could have just played Bamford

      Triple captained Kane, when DCL was the best option!

      we all know this isn't going to end well 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Like why bother posting this? Barnes hasn’t even played yet, DCL hasn’t even played yet, Kane hasn’t even played yet, Bamford hasn’t even played yet. I seriously don’t get this kind of thinking and mentality.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          loser mentality imo

          Open Controls
        2. Alexis Nonsense
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Makes as much sense as the thousands of tmplate team "G2G?" questions around here 😉

          Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Don't understand the moaning here mate, oh your name is nonsense 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Prozac.

          Open Controls
    • Woy_is_back
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Traore brace

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    • El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Elmo, Neto and Diagne made the scout picks?... Hum....

      Open Controls
    • deathcabofdevil
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      As a Martinez Dallas Watkins Bamford owner, fully expecting a 1-1 with Raphinha and Traore on the scoresheet.

      Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Brighton are such a tragic football team

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        When its not your day ...

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It's never their day

          Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          ... It’s West Brom’s ...

          Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      That Villa side is looking close to championship Villa...

      Leeds will feast

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Villa are a championship side

        Open Controls
      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Emi Martinez to you pal

        Open Controls
      3. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nah only Elmo and El ghazi are championship quality, rest are decent, emi is class

        Open Controls
      4. tambourineman
        • 6 Years
        just now

        £225m well spent in the last 2 seasons

        Open Controls
    • Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Question for those with encyclopaedic memory: has any team ever missed three penalties in a Premier League match?

      Open Controls
      1. Captain_Shirokov
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        don't know but Jon Walters almost did that by himself 4/5 years ago

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          And scored an OG in the same game, I think...

          Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Missed only 1 peno

          2 OGs

          Open Controls
          1. Captain_Shirokov
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Ah was that it then? I knew it was a hatrick of some sorts.

            Open Controls
        3. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Who could ever forget it - the poor sod looked as sick as a parrot!!!!

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        It was 3 years before the Premier League started, and it wasn't Brighton but was in a match against them...

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brighton_%26_Hove_Albion_F.C.%E2%80%93Crystal_Palace_F.C._rivalry#1980s

          "In 1989, referee Kelvin Morton awarded five penalties in a Crystal Palace v Brighton game, all awarded in a 27-minute spell - a Football League record. Palace were awarded four of the penalties, and they missed three of them but still won the match 2–1... "

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Wow - just wow! Top marks Hazz.

            Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Dallas in midf or def??

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Def

        Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        just now

        LWB

        Open Controls
    • El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Is LEE playing 3 at the back with a wing back system?...

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        No.

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No? LLorente, Cooper and Struijk + Dallas and Ayling. Klich is playing Kalvin´s position

          Open Controls
      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        No standard 4 back

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Definitely not a standard back 4. Actually there´s nothing standard in their tactical display...

          Open Controls
      3. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        BBC has them playing two banks of back theee!

        Open Controls
    • Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      2-1 Raph brace with a Martinez pen save from Bamford would be sublime.

      Open Controls
    • Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Need Villa to do a job on Leeds big time.

      Open Controls
    • Kun Tozser
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Let’s go Traore

      Open Controls
    • Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      0-1 Villa. Watkins.

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Reply fail ....

        Open Controls
    • Shaw must go on
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hi everyone..
      What's your opinion about Nuno(wolves manager)? Can he go higher than wolves? He has done a good job with Rio Ave, valencia and wolves, unfortunately he wasn't lucky in F. C. Porto! (my team).. Did you know he was Jorge Mendes 1st signing?and its a crazy story how that happened.. :)..

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        He’ll manage a big club one day.

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Most boring negative manager in the league

        Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      When is the best time for BB..

      WC31 but bb when

      I am on tc now..

      Open Controls
    • Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Johnstone haul on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Biggest jam ever?

        Open Controls
      2. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Why wouldn’t you start him?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I'm guessing Martinez

          Open Controls
    • MoSalad
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No idea how Johnstone has kept a clean sheet but I’ll take those points!!

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Second time today there's a John/stone's unlikely haul...

        Open Controls
      2. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Can’t believe he hasn’t saved a pen yet this match

        Open Controls
        1. Fred54
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Need to be on target for that to happen.

          Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      1-0 win for wba.

      Everton will beat them by a couple though.

      Open Controls
    • Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh Brighton.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Unreal that game

        Open Controls
    • Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Big Jam Allardyce.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Still going down. Awful, awful team

        Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Let’s all take a minute to laugh at Brighton.

      Oh wait, we’ve already been laughing at them all season...

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Did you watch the game?

        Open Controls
    • fedolefan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The great escape begins.

      Open Controls
    • Liberate HK - antichinazi
      • 2 Years
      just now

      AMN punter half succeeds!

      Open Controls
    • Ozils Nozle
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cancelo, Sterling, Gund and Dunk owner here. Hows your weekend going - lol

      Open Controls

