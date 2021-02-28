Bale back in Spurs starting XI as Kane is handed triple captaincy by third of top 10k

The second of five Premier League matches to be held on Saturday will have a huge say in many Fantasy managers’ fortunes in Double Gameweek 26.

Burnley are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

Just over one million Fantasy Premier League bosses handed the armband to Harry Kane (£11.1m), with the Spurs striker second only to Bruno Fernandes in the captaincy stakes in the current Gameweek.

Kane is by far the most popular option among the top 10,000 FPL managers, however, with just under 58% of this elite group making the England international their skipper.

Indeed, a third of the leading 10k have used their Triple Captain chip on Kane.

A total of 615,011 Fantasy managers transferred in the premium forward this week.

Jose Mourinho makes 10 changes from the Spurs side that began the Europa League tie against Wolfsberger on Wednesday.

Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) is the only one who survives the cut, with Gareth Bale (£9.3m) starting a Premier League game for just the third time this season.

The Burnley team news is straightforward, with Sean Dyche naming an unchanged side.

Striker Chris Wood (£6.2m) is on the bench after a month out with a hamstring injury.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 SO FAR…

FPL managers who own Leicester City assets were left largely empty-handed by part one of their Gameweek 26 double-header.

The jaded-looking Foxes succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, with goalscorer Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) the only Leicester player who emerged from the encounter with anything other than appearance points.

The Belgian had waltzed through a non-existent Arsenal defence to open the scoring early on but from then on it looked more like Brendan Rodgers’ side, and not their visitors, who were suffering from their involvement in Europe on Thursday night.

An anonymous Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) registered preciously zero shots or key passes but the Leicester striker may at least get a second bite of the cherry against Burnley in midweek, something that Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) almost certainly won’t have.

The most-bought FPL asset of Double Gameweek 26 succumbed to a knee injury after 51 minutes, with reports after the game suggesting he will be out for up to six weeks.

A Leicester side already missing James Maddison (£7.3m), among others, then lost Jonny Evans (£5.5m) to a knock late on.

As for Arsenal, they were much changed after Thursday’s win over Benfica, with Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) among the substitutes.

Willian (£7.5m) claimed a brace of assists for David Luiz (£5.4m) and Nicolas Pepe‘s (£7.4m) goals, with Alexandre Lacazette (£8.1m) despatching a first-half penalty after a Pepe shot had been handled.

Budget FPL midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (£4.3m) was yet another injury victim at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Reguilon, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Aurier, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Moura, Bale, Son, Kane.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Vydra.

