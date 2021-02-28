52
Metrics February 28

How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Double Gameweek 26

The top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers deployed chips in their droves for Double Gameweek 26.

For all the community’s discussion of Bench Boosts ahead of this bumper round of fixtures, the Triple Captain proved the most popular at this level.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Bench Boost was winning our latest Double Gameweek 26 chips poll, but only 17% of the top 10k deployed it for Saturday’s deadline.

As you can see, the Triple Captain chip receive significant attention for Double Gameweek 26 at this level, 47.1% of them going for an enhanced armband.

All eyes will be on Harry Kane (£11.1m) on Sunday afternoon as the Spurs man is the player most trusted with the Triple Captain chip.

33.9% of the top 10k have played it on him for Double Gameweek 26, 4.5% selecting Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), 3.1% Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) and 2.7% Mohamed Salah (£12.6m).

Meanwhile, it is fascinating to see that 26.8% of the top 10k have taken on the biggest-ever Double Gameweek without a chip.

With 8.3% of them deploying their second Wildcard this weekend, just over half of the top 10k still have that chip waiting for use at a later point.

28.5% have their Triple Captain outstanding while 24.0% are holding onto their Bench Boost for now.

As far as the armband allocation is concerned, Kane is also the winner.

58% of the top 10k have selected him either as captain or Triple Captain ahead of meetings with Burnley and Fulham.

Those fixtures also enticed 6.0% of them to back Son Heung-min (£9.5m), although that was only enough for fifth-place in this week’s skipper contest.

Captained by 14.3%, Fernandes is the Double Gameweek 26 runner-up ahead of facing Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Everton’s appealing fixtures against Southampton and West Bromwich Albion swayed 8.7% of the top 10k into captaining Calvert-Lewin while Salah has picked up armbands from 7.5% of them. Liverpool face Sheffield United and Chelsea between now and Gameweek 27.

Kane is this week’s most powerful player inside the top 10k with effective ownership of 158.6%.

As ever, Fernandes is also above 100% thanks to his loyal ownership and collection of captainers.

Double Gameweek 25 template

Double Gameweek 26 template

There was very little fluctuating in the template between the two most recent Gameweeks as far as defenders were concerned.

Emiliano Martínez (£5.3m) and Nick Pope (£5.6m) remain the most popular goalkeepers.

Stuart Dallas (£5.0m), João Cancelo (£6.1m), John Stones (£5.2m) and Rúben Dias (£6.1m) are also the most-fashionable defenders still, in that order.

The only change we see in this position is what looks like a switch from Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) to Matt Targett (£4.9m), a swapping of a single Gameweek player for an Aston Villa left-back with two fixtures.

There were some interesting changes in midfield.

As you can see, Fernandes’ ownership at this level dropped from 99.0% to 96.8%, with Salah’s backing also losing 2.5 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) saw his ownership rise from 85.2% to 91.0%, while Son and Raphinha‘s (£5.4m) backing largely plateaued.

Unsurprisingly, it was all-change in the forward positions. Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) suffered a flash-sale ahead of his bank against Aston Villa.

His top-10k ownership dropped from 97.9% to 77.8% between Double Gameweeks 25 and 26.

Kane leap-frogged both Danny Ings (£8.4m) and Michail Antonio (£6.5m) to become the top 10k’s second-favourite forward (66.8%).

Calvert-Lewin has also made a swift return to the temple, just behind Kane with his 66.4% backing.

With the end of the 2020/21 campaign in our sights, keeping an eye on the template among top-10k Wildcards is increasingly important.

52 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KUN+10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    HurryKaneeeeeee

    Open Controls
    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Spurs 5-1 Burnley

      Kane (5)

      Pope (1)

      Open Controls
      1. KUN+10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yeahhhhh. Just no pope

        Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Pascal Gross confused penalty with goal kick...

    Open Controls
    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Awful penalty. How players miss the target is beyond me

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Exactly, enough power in any of the bottom corners and no goalie ever saves it, all these power kicks through the middle are very risky.

        Open Controls
        1. StayoutheSpiceZone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          They are professional footballers who shouldn’t be able to put the ball within a two yard target in each corner. If the goalie guesses correctly and saves it, so be it, but not to hit the target is a joke

          Open Controls
          1. StayoutheSpiceZone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            *should

            Open Controls
  3. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    I hope we get some goals today. Yesterday’s games were a bit dull. Let’s hope for some excitement!

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Quite the opposite, hoping for Burnley masterclass and 0-0 at Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. StayoutheSpiceZone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Is that you George Graham?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Never even been to Scotland, just don't own any Spurs and bricking myself.

          Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yessss!

        Open Controls
    2. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Most teams must be tired at this stage of the season and could be a good time to start investing more in defense

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ha, that was weeks ago

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      I agree...

      As long as Bruno keeps it modest!

      Open Controls
  4. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Happy Lowton 15 pointer day everybody ❤

    Open Controls
    1. StayoutheSpiceZone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      No chance. Did you see Burnley defend against 10 man West Brom?

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes, if Spurs can raise the the level of its front line to the quality of West Brom. Like taking some shots at goal. I’m worried about Pope save points on top of his clean sheet

        Open Controls
  5. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Morning dzz, early thoughts on the team below? 1ft and 0.1m. have 6 gw9 players.

    Martinez --- Areola
    Stones • Cancelo • Konsa --- Dallas (whm) • Digne (che)
    Salah • Bruno • Gundog • Barnes --- Raphinha(whm)
    Dcl • Kane • Bamford

    Surely an easy save? use remaining 3 FTs till gw29 to get 9 starters

    Open Controls
  6. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    C'mon captain Salah!

    Make today a happy Sunday.

    Open Controls
    1. Zambian FPL Addict
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      my captain too loosing a mini league desperate times.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Who would have thought Mo in a DGW would be a differential?

        Open Controls
  7. davies
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bench one of each:

    A) Targett (WOL)
    B) Dallas (whu)

    1) Watkins (WOL)
    2) Bamford (whu)
    3) Raphinha (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
    2. Party time
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B3

      Open Controls
  8. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Morning Lads n Lassies

    Like a lot of you - I've Captained Kane in FPL for DGW 26.

    But for the Sky game - just for today, would you captain:

    A. Salah - away to SHU
    B. Kane - home to BUR

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Forgetmeknot
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Salah (I have)

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think for this match, Salah is the best shout (taking into account Spurs low scoring rates) but overall for the gw, Kane better; worried about not owning him

      Open Controls
  9. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    After a solid week of asking whether or not Mee>Stones was worth a hit, there is hardly any doubt given yesterday's result

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Did you do it?

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Sadly no, almost everyone said not worth it

        Open Controls
  10. si
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Brining in Ederson and benching Martinez worked out quite well I thought *smug post alert*

    Open Controls
  11. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Should have tripled Digne just for this article.

    Open Controls
  12. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    How did Gundo look in yesterday's game - was he playing very advanced?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      He had a quiet game.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        His heat map was pretty advanced in their half but not their box.

        Only 56 touches but 94% accuracy on passing. So tidy but nothing else.

        Open Controls
  13. JaydenLFC87
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is it madness to consider TC Cancelo for the DGW 27

    My thinking is he has had a rest and surely should play those 2 games? Also playing OOP as a winger ??

    Thoughts would be great appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. bluee
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think after kdb he's the best choice

      Open Controls
      1. JaydenLFC87
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate !

        I already have Stones and Gundo so KDB is out the question unfortunately unless one gets injured

        Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm on it

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      The chance of rotation combined with the United fixture would put me off.

      Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Unfortunately their is nothing like "surely" with Pep's team. He may get benched Vs Southampton.

      Though, I may consider Dias if incase he is benched Vs Wolves.

      Open Controls
      1. JaydenLFC87
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Very true

        Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Check Cancelo's history. His benchings are fairly predictable

        Open Controls
        1. JaydenLFC87
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Does this mean he’s due to play both based on your calculations?

          Open Controls
    5. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Difficult to say with all the players back

      Open Controls
  14. LIARS POKER
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best defender for 29 with decent fixtures until then?

    Dier?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Dunk

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Dunk Lascelles

      Open Controls
  15. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Dias or Stones likely to be rested Weds?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Does it matter now? Just enjoy the ride

      Open Controls

