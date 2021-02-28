143
Scout Notes February 28

West Brom ride luck against Brighton amid recent defensive improvements

143 Comments
Share

West Brom 1-0 Brighton

  • Goals: Kyle Bartley (£4.4m)
  • Assists: Conor Gallagher (£5.5m)
  • Bonus points: Bartley x3, Sam Johnstone x2 (£4.5m), Dara O’Shea x1 (£4.2m)

ON THE BOUNCE

West Bromwich Albion’s defence is starting to make a marked improvement under Sam Allardyce.

Their 1-0 win over Brighton in Double Gameweek 26 was just their fourth clean sheet of the season although two of those have come in the last two matches.

There was an element of good fortune about the latest shutout considering Pascal Groß (£5.8m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) both missed penalties and Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) had a goal ruled out in confusing circumstances.

Either way, the Baggies have now kept out both Burnley and the Seagulls during that time and face promising fixtures that could continue their emerging defensive form.

Allardyce’s men conceded at least twice in every match between Gameweeks 16 and 23. During that period they gave up a total of 24 goals at a rate of three per match.

Since Gameweek 24, West Brom have conceded just once and that was to Manchester United.

Of course, the last two matches, meetings with Burnley and Brighton, are certainly to be considered favourable matches and a factor in recent improvements. 

That said, West Brom face Newcastle (home), Crystal Palace (away) and Southampton (home) between now and Gameweek 31 – all opponents who could help the Baggies to more defensive returns.

NILES PER HOUR

While Kyle Bartley (£4.4m) got the winning goal on Saturday, Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) has proved a key beneficiary of West Brom’s recent defensive improvements as far as the Fantasy radar is concerned.

At £4.6m, the Arsenal loanee offers a budget route into the Baggies’ backline but has recently been operating out-of-position.

Once again, Maitland-Niles played on the flanks of attacking midfield against Brighton and came close to getting himself a goal in the second half.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) touched a Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) square ball onto an on-rushing Maitland-Niles, whose shot from just inside the edge of the box was saved by Robert Sánchez (£4.5m).

GONE TO POTTER

Brighton’s latest audition for Blank Gameweek 29 went as badly as their last.

After conceding two goals from two penalty area touches to Crystal Palace in Gameweek 25, they allowed West Brom a first home victory since Gameweek 10.

Despite keeping clean sheets in five matches from a possible six between Gameweeks between Gameweeks 19 and 24, the Seagulls have conceded in each of their last two.

Bartley took advantage of their vulnerability to crosses in the first half, only Leeds and Sheffield United conceding more goals in such circumstances than Brighton this season.

Is that enough to ward Fantasy managers off their defensive assets for Blank Gameweek 29? That might depend on the fitness of Callum Wilson (£6.5m), whose total of 15 headed efforts this season is the eighth-best among forwards, despite his recent time on the sidelines.

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-1-4-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Bartley, O’Shea, Furlong; Maitland-Niles, M Phillips (Diangana 72′), Gallagher, M Pereira (Ivanović 79′); Diagne (Robson-Kanu 83′).

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-2-3-1): R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White (Moder 84′), Veltman; Groß, Bissouma; Connolly (Welbeck 61′), Mac Allister (Lallana 46′), Trossard; Maupay.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

143 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Peter Ouch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Martinez I hate you

    Open Controls
    1. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      ^ I endorse this comment

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Every GW I question how I haven't owned him this season yet

      Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours ago

      dont worry.
      he's injured

      Open Controls
    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      While I understand the basis of your case against Martinez, I take an alternative view, I love Martinez

      Open Controls
    5. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Can't understand why some just haven't got him in tbh. He and villa showed defensive promise way back

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        I don’t get why any serious player of this game doesn’t own him.

        Clean sheets, saves, bonus points. He is prime Brad Friedel.

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Had him from week 2. Sold on WC 18 due to Covid fears - only move I regret. Had Johnstone this week but will get Martinez back for 29.

          Open Controls
    6. Amey
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    7. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      agree, the martinez/mccarthy 50/50 decision on wildcard gw 5 has kept me from top 1k. That one decision can make such a big difference

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        That one decision.

        21 games ago?

        Open Controls
      2. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        So true. Getting Guaita not Martinez on WC 1 cost me big time.

        Open Controls
    8. pjomara
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      He breaks the rule "don't take a hit for a goalie change".
      He'd have been worth taking a -12 for.

      Open Controls
    9. acidicleo
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I had him as set and forget keeper after the initial gamble with McCarthy for 4 weeks..
      Was still not happy as most people have him..
      So bought targett this week to maximize Villa defensive points..

      Open Controls
  2. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Been a while since the last Vardy party

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      He's definitely due! And so am I!

      Open Controls
    2. Fpl stress
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Lockdown restrictions are preventing any partying

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Old folks home won't let them.

      Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Will Leeds away prove to be another fpl trap in gw29?

    When the points will be in the Brighton and Fulham defence.

    West Ham, Arsenal, Spurs and Villa attack?

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Mad that there is only 18% of the top 10k have their BB left for 29

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Mean FH?

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Sorry yeah

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            Think most has manage to have about 5-6 for bgw 29 already and thinking 1-2 more for FTs will be sufficient

            Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        What's also mad is how people still have that BB for the illusive 15 + 15...

        Or is that not possible now?

        Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Will have a bit of all of them

      Areola
      Dunk
      Son Auba
      Kane Watkins

      Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Leeds away, not on their dodgy home pitch

      Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours ago

    Munday has had his weetabix today

    Open Controls
  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Have your hits paid off so far?

    After -12, have 46 points, a green arrow and still 21 players to go including c. Got issues in team sorted out and prepared for BGW 29.
    This GW could still end in tears, but feels like being ahead of the scedule.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      I just need my FH team to beat my original one. On course

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Nice, GL!

        Open Controls
    2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Decent return at this stage. Good luck mate - it will inevitably be a bit of a roller coaster!

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Cheers, it definitely will

        Open Controls
    3. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Pretty sure if you get only around 20 points, you won’t post this lol

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        No, would not be pleased with -12 then, you’re right 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. tommo-uk-
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Took at -4

      Currently on 24 Points with 16 to play including TC Salah.

      Quite happy up to now.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Decent

        Open Controls
    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Didnt take any, team is doing well and already set up for 29

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Well played!

        Open Controls
    6. Phlajo
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Lowton to Konsa is my only hit and went good so far.

      Just noticed he had a late bonus point added too 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Great, then every point he gets next match will be A bonus

        Open Controls
    7. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      no hits/BB of 3 leeds failed/Areola to go
      42 pts
      95k OR-> 56k OR
      16 games left
      Have 9 players for 29 already

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Great OR jump. I have 6 for 29. FTs use for that.

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Nice!

        Open Controls
    8. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Took a -4 and on 41 with BB. 2 Leeds on BB but also had double villa defence so worked out fine, even tho BB looks like a bit of a fail. Still got 23 to go (if you count captain Kane as 4). Up to 17k and got 7 for 29

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Looks like you’re well ahead already, good luck!

        Rank went from 76 000 to 55 000 yesterday with -12, hoping to climb A bit more the following days. Just 9 points behind ML leader

        Open Controls
    9. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      -4 for Foden's point. The answer is no.

      Open Controls
    10. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Nice work! It’s a good feeling when hits pay off.

      I am on 34 (-4) and have risen from 63k > 50k so far.

      Few players I’m nervous about not owning but should be a decent week

      Open Controls
  6. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Martinez induced rage is a horrible sickness

    Glad I got on the konsa medication This week

    Doesn’t cure you completely but helps you not feel so bad, try it!

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I got my covid vaccination with Konsa + martinez

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Haha, that’s the promised land right there

        Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Points prediction for today:
    A. Salah
    B. DCL
    C. Bruno
    D. Kane
    E. Son

    Open Controls
    1. tommo-uk-
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      16
      7
      7
      13
      8

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      12
      8
      8
      10
      8

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      9
      6
      3
      5
      3

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I've just got a feeling Bruno will outscore most again over the double.

      Salah could do well too. A few have tripled him.

      Open Controls
    5. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      13
      13
      5
      8
      6

      Open Controls
    6. MARJE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      B. 0 (he’s playing tomorrow)

      Open Controls
    7. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      9
      8
      3
      2
      8

      Open Controls
    8. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      7
      2
      6
      13
      9

      Open Controls
    9. acidicleo
      • 4 Years
      3 hours ago

      10
      7
      10
      12
      13

      Open Controls
  8. NoSalah'd
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Is it worth doing my transfers early and bringing in Bamford and Raphinha for Maddison and Brewster as I can only just afford it?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        No I’d wait

        Open Controls
      2. Phlajo
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        I absolutely would not.

        Open Controls
      3. Saosin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Wait

        Open Controls
    • Limit80
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Does anyone know what the average points hit in the top 10k or 100k was?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        -4 in top 10k

        Open Controls
        1. Limit80
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Thx

          Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Actually just over and that ran down to the wastelands I occupy. Green arrow to start the week on a minus 4 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            -4.17 to be exact!

            Open Controls
    • drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Really bad that both raphinha and bamford blanked as my only sgw players, martinez 10 pointer on that was a dagger

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        He got 9 points

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          He got 3 bonus

          Open Controls
        2. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          They changed the Baps again VERY long after game so he did indeed get a 10 pointer

          Open Controls
          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Sorry my bad

            Open Controls
    • eririi
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Do we have any idea when TOT v SOU will be played?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        GW32 was suggested but just guesswork

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          GW32 is only possible if Southampton are knocked out by Bournemouth in FA Cup. That's why Spurs v Fulham, not Saints this GW wasn't logical.

          Open Controls
    • Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not many replies to people’s posts atm!

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        People glued to Sophy Ridge on Sunday

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          How many are glued to her? And how will they separate them?

          Open Controls
    • pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Hmmmmm

      Questioning Brighton defence in next week. Not so much on back of recent losses but FDR

      Can only see 3 weeks I’d choose to play them: 28 29 33. The rest are all poor.

      Shaw to Tierney gives me a worse 29 but has loads of great fixtures to come.

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I think Tierney is way to go

        Wouldn’t go anywhere near Brighton at the moment (including defence)

        Open Controls
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Makes sense to go with player who you think will score more over next few gws than just focussing on 29

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Is Tierney really much worse than a Brighton defender for 29?

          Expected points wise can’t be much more than 1-2 points in it and you’ll get way more than that in run up

          Open Controls
      3. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Dunk might be exception for potential goal scoring but I’m annoyed I went Sanchez over Areola just before their slide; just grateful I didn’t get sucked in by good points predictions for Brighton front line

        Open Controls
      4. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Tierney’s Fitness cannot be trusted

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Yep good point that’s a real issue here when getting him in a long term choice.

          Need to check what the issues have been with him

          Open Controls
      5. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        FDR reflecting their chance of a result, not a CS gauge. Ideal for a 4th defender though. 5/8 cleansheets, much better at the back recently. But avoid in attack. It's not just bad luck missing two penalties and ref calling back a quick free. They have little or no confidence or composure in front of goal.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Not seeing many likely cs in there either actually

          Their recent run contains both Liverpool and Spurs of course. That’s slightly double edged when you consider overall form of those sides. The other cs look pretty standard to me. Nothing to write home about. Concede to Burnley but blank Leeds - standard bottom 12 fare.

          On my set up I’m ideally looking for a playing 3rd defender not someone who rotates in.

          Open Controls
    • Saosin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Mendy -> Ederson
      Stones -> Targett

      Madness GW27 transfers? Have 3 MAN C (Stones/Coufal/Guno) and Ederson up until WC GW30 looks could be a solid differential from Martinez.

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Waste of a transfer. Keep stones and get another GK

        Open Controls
        1. Saosin
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          To argue Ederson has DGW s27 so it's basicly -2

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            So does stones

            Open Controls
            1. Saosin
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              You should call Pep about that. But sincerely, cheers for input Pat!

              Open Controls
            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              Why try to talk someone out of doing something they clearly want to do?

              Open Controls
              1. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                That’s a fair point! Majority of folk just want reassurance when asking questions on here

                Open Controls
                1. Saosin
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  this

                  Open Controls
              2. John Nerdelbaum
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 13 mins ago

                Pat doesn't agree with the transfers, surely he can say that?

                Open Controls
              3. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                Honesty 😆

                Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            It’s a minus 2 on the basis that you get a 29 player. 27 could work if Stones misses.

            Went Ederson over Cancelo on this basis last week. Extra BGW player and guaranteed double DGW.

            Wouldn’t take a hit this week for it

            Open Controls
    • TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Lowtons got another goal in him today right.....?.....?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Written in the sky, so clearly

        Open Controls
      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Why so negative? Nailed on for a brace minimum mate.

        Open Controls
    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Dunk or Targett for GW 29?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Tricky

        Will you be on double Spurs attack? Each way bet I suppose if you have double Villa (assuming Martinez). Nice fixture for defence in 30 of course.

        Dunk I think just. Hard to work on assumption Brighton will score again this season but he seems most likely.

        Could wait on Lamptey fitness?

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Yes, will have double Spurs + Emi & Watkins. I have just 6 players for 29 and no FH. Have to start building slowly. Dunk's price is catchy.

          Open Controls
    • KAALI_DAAL
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        The bravest among us will BB in GW 29.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Did it this GW. Already regretting it, but at least it gets it out of the way so I can WC and use TC chip for next DGW, if needs be.

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          How many hits to get 15 players?

          Open Controls
      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        My FPL team: 23 (-4) from 6 inc BB
        My draft team: 33 from 5

        Every week my draft team kills my normal team.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Interesting to hear.

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Why, thank you kindly.

            Open Controls
        2. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          You should get a monster score with players you have left!

          Open Controls
        3. rackus
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            now it's all up to, your captain.

            Open Controls
        4. Neevesy
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Not having Martinez has been a terrible decison this year.

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Almost took him out for McCarthy when villa Newcastle was postponed last min - best decision of the season to play with no gk that week

            Open Controls
        5. Zladan
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Best GW29 defender to replace Lowton?

          Already have 3 Leeds & City.
          £4.5m Max.

          Holding, Burn, Veltman...?

          Open Controls
        6. Davros
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          So let me get this right- I have Bruno and Kane. Haven’t captained either. So I’ll drop rank if they return. Galling to wish against your own players

          Open Controls
          1. Over Midwicket
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Depends on your rank. I'm 1.5mil so all I want is hattricks for all my players.

            Open Controls
            1. Davros
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Lol fair enough. Trying to break into top 50k. Guess it’s a first world problem

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Who did you captain?

            Salah.

            Or DCL, or Son?

            Open Controls
        7. Over Midwicket
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Anyone considering Gundo out after 27? He was playing DM v West Ham with KDB back.. Bit of a waste of a city spot.

          Open Controls
          1. tbos83
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              Yup. Think his face might be run.

              Open Controls
              1. tbos83
                  3 hours, 8 mins ago

                  race, not face!

                  Open Controls
              2. Davros
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 7 mins ago

                Maybe but which City to change him to?

                Open Controls
                1. Davros
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Actually, I’d only change him to a team playing in BGW29 rather than another City player

                  Open Controls
              3. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 7 mins ago

                Had been wondering what the effect of Kun back would be and if this would happen. False 9s out of work now.

                Pretty sure that that is what affects him.

                Open Controls
                1. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  My guess is that Kun will be played sparingly, particularly if league starts to look safe, to focus him on Europe. I do think goals will be shared across KDB, Mahrez, Bilva, Rodrigo, Sterling, Torres as well as Kun, Gundo and defenders so it’s going to be a gamble with city players, but Gundo is so cheap he’s probably still worth sticking with.

                  Open Controls
              4. AC/DC AFC
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 5 mins ago

                That was Fernandinho.

                He was in the West Ham half, down the left, just not their box.

                KdB is just so involved and all over the pitch when he plays.

                Open Controls
              5. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                Depends how he does per game. Was scoring goals with De Bruyne also playing before but Aguero back will change how he does attacking wise. Also depends on opposition.

                Open Controls
              6. NateDogsCats
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Think if Aguero and Jesus maintain fitness and with KDB back he'll be affected, definitely going to keep a close eye on him against Wolves

                  Open Controls
                • Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                  Saka Lingard GW29

                  Open Controls
                • The 12th Man
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                  Will probably move out for someone playing in 29 like Lingard or Saka then decide which City players to bring in on WC in 31.

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Ditto

                    Though I have a cheeky Bruno Bamford to Kane Lingard possibly on the books this week.

                    Open Controls
                • LSK
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  I don’t have any spare transfers to use on him. Probably get rid before the blank in 33 rather than benching him.

                  Open Controls
              7. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 5 mins ago

                WHICH Cappers will have absolutely NOWHERE to hide?

                S(A)lah

                (B)arnes

                D(C)L

                K(D)B

                Diagn(E)

                (F)ernandes

                Gundo(G)an

                (H)eung min son

                d(I)gne

                (J)amie Vardy

                (K)ane

                Cance(L)o

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  E G

                  Open Controls
                2. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Sorry, some might be a bit unlikely

                  (M)aja

                  Mou(N)t

                  JR(O)d

                  (P)ereira M

                  Q????

                  (R) Pereira

                  B(S)ilva

                  Ma(T)eta

                  Reg(U)ilon

                  Ca(V)ani

                  (W)erner

                  X????

                  A(Y)ew

                  Martine(Z)

                  Open Controls
                3. St Pauli Walnuts
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  God, you really are the worst.

                  Open Controls
              8. SB007
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                My bench is Martinez Vardy Fernandez. Son.

                Open Controls
              9. SB007
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                X heridan. ShaQ uiri. Double bubble.

                Open Controls
                1. The Ilfordian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Excellent double bonus.

                  Open Controls
              10. LSK
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Looking at future transfers, Martinez to Patricio or Leno in 31 looks decent. Looking at the fixtures, you’d think they’d outscore him for the remainder of the season.

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.