103
Scout Notes February 28

The Barnes injury latest as Leicester issues rack up in Double Gameweek 26

103 Comments
Share

LEICESTER CITY 1-3 ARSENAL

  • Goals: Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) | David Luiz (£5.4m), Alexandre Lacazette (£8.1m), Pepe (£7.6m)
  • Assists: | Willian (£7.5m) x2, Pepe
  • Bonus: Willian x3, Lacazette x2, Pepe x2

FRESH BLOW FOR FOXES

Bale back in Spurs starting XI as Kane is handed triple captaincy by third of top 10k 1

Already deprived of the services of James Maddison (£7.3m) for their Double Gameweek 26 opener, Leicester saw Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) stretchered off after 50 minutes.

“It looks like Harvey Barnes is going to need an operation on his knee. I just spoke to the doctor; he might be out for six weeks. That’ll be a huge blow for us.

“It’s been unfortunate but it’s the uniqueness of the season. We haven’t cried about it all season, we’re not going to start now.” – Brendan Rodgers

It turns out that Barnes had an ongoing knee issue, which appears to have been the reason behind his benching in the Europa League on Thursday.

“He’s had niggles with it. We tried to recover him on Thursday but it’s a bad one for him and a huge blow for us. It’s been irritable and today it’s made it worse. A bone in the knee has come off.

“He had a clash of knees in the game a few weeks ago so it has been irritable. Then there was a challenge on it today that made it worse. The consolation is it’s not as long as it looked like. I’ll know more tomorrow.” – Rodgers on Barnes

Jonny Evans (£5.5m) is another doubt for Leicester, having limped off after 68 minutes. On the centre-back, Rodgers said:

He’s had this dead calf for a few weeks and he’s aggravated it. He had a shooting pain up through his calf. He’ll have a scan to see where he’s at.

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), meanwhile, appeared to be struggling in the first half. Rodgers explained:

I think Jamie Vardy is okay. He felt his calf go making a pass but it was fine for the rest of the game.

YOURI GELLER

Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) opened the scoring at the King Power after just six minutes, striding into the Arsenal box before finishing expertly into the left-hand side of Bernd Leno‘s (£5.0m) net.

Things went slowly downhill for the jaded-looking Foxes from that early goal, however.

Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m) gave Leicester left-back Luke Thomas (£4.2m) a torrid first half. Persistent fouling saw Thomas booked and subsequently hooked at half time – that in turn ended Ricardo Pereira‘s (£5.9m) ‘out of position’ deployment on the right flank, with the Portugal international moving to left-back.

A Willian (£7.5m) delivery was headed home by David Luiz (£5.4m) to bring the Gunners level, with the Brazilian midfielder then claiming a second assist for his role in a fine team goal finished off by Pepe.

In between came a spot-kick from Alexandre Lacazette (£8.1m), who was on penalty-taking duties with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) sat on the bench.

Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) were rested after their exertions in Europe on Thursday, which may be an issue with Arsenal assets going forward.

“It’s not that we have to rotate. I want to rotate and give a chance to the players. The only way to do it is to play them. I’m so pleased that even with making a lot of changes we’re able to produce that kind of performance.” – Mikel Arteta

TREATMENT TABLE

Martin Odegaard (£5.9m) was brought on in the first half after Emile Smith Rowe (£4.3m) picked up an injury. In his post-match press conference, Arteta said:

Yeah, I am concerned because for Emile to come out and say I cannot continue playing it should be something big, It was something related to his hip. But yeah, he was in a good place after the game.

Despite saying that rotation was not strictly necessary, the Arsenal manager is unhappy with the number of games that clubs have at present – and his cautionary words are an obvious deterrent from a Fantasy perspective.

“That is why as well we needed to change players [today], because if not we were going to expose our players to get injured. But it is insane – the amount of minutes and the games that these players are playing without any pre-season, without any break. You are going to get injuries. We talked about it, all the managers raised our voices at the start of the season and it’s happening.” – Mikel Arteta

While the Gunners don’t play again until Saturday, Leicester are back in action for their second instalment of Double Gameweek 26 at Burnley on Wednesday.

Leicester City XI (4-4-2): Schmeichel; Thomas (Albrighton 46′), Soyuncu, Evans (Amartey 68′), Castagne; Barnes (Under 50′), Ndidi, Tielemans, R Pereira; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tierney, Mari, David Luiz, Cedric; Xhaka, Elneny (Partey 65′); Willian, Smith Rowe (Odegaard 41′), Pepe; Lacazette (Aubameyang 83′).

PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

ELSEWHERE IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26

Round-up from SkontoRigga

The galvanising effect that Gareth Bale (£9.3m) had in a 45-minute showing at West Ham last weekend carried over into Tottenham Hotspur’s first Double Gameweek 26 fixture.

Bale conjured up memories of his Spurs heyday in the early-2010s, producing a performance that was brimming with confidence in the Lilywhites’ 4-0 win over Burnley: his 50-yard ball for Harry Kane‘s (£11.1m) 14th-minute goal evidence of that.

The Welshman scored two of his own, twice latching onto Son Heung-min (£9.5m) passes to beat Nick Pope (£5.6m). His second strike, in particular, could have been taken straight from his 2012/13 highlights reel.

Bale was actually the least popular asset in the Spurs starting XI on Sunday, with just 0.4% of FPL managers owning the on-loan Madridista; expect that figure to rise sharply based on early Gameweek 27 transfer activity.

He would also appear poised to feature in his side’s second Double Gameweek 26 fixture, with Jose Mourinho sparing the Wales international for the final 20 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bale, Son and Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m) all banked double-digit hauls against the Clarets, with the Spurs left-back teeing up Lucas Moura (£6.6m) for the hosts’ third goal.

Owners of Kane, by some distance the most-captained player in the top 10k in the current Gameweek, may have been feeling short-changed with their six points, however.

Kane wasted a stoppage-time ‘big chance’ that would have doubled his Gameweek 26 score after bonus.

That was one of a remarkable seven opportunities that Son created throughout.

As for Burnley, a rare day to forget defensively and the first time that Pope has shipped more than two goals in a single match since Gameweek 7.

A first blank in five matches for Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) arrived at an inopportune for Fantasy managers who had backed him with the Gameweek 26 captaincy.

The Portugal international was well shackled throughout, with his expected goal involvement (xGI) total a paltry 0.09 against Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester United were fairly anaemic overall, mustering just two shots in the box in the stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

An easier test awaits in midweek, at least, with Crystal Palace unlikely to prove such stubborn opposition as a Chelsea side who have now kept five clean sheets in seven Premier League matches under Thomas Tuchel.

Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.7m) has quietly gone about his business under his new manager, averaging 6.3 points per match and starting every game since the change in the hot seat.

It was the two goalkeepers, plus Andreas Christensen (£4.7m), who took home the bonus points in west London, which gives the impression the game had more action than it actually did.

David de Gea (£5.3m) did make one excellent stop to keep out Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) but clear-cut chances were scarce.

Timo Werner (£9.2m) and Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) were the latest victims of Tuchel’s tinkering, dropping to the bench for this dour draw.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) blanked against a bottom-half club for the sixth successive time as Liverpool ended a dismal run of results with a 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

A wasted late opportunity from an Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) cross extended that sequence but there is hope for Salah owners and captainers in that his last four attacking returns have come in matches against clubs around them, and it’s fifth-place Chelsea up next.

Jurgen Klopp sought to address the Reds’ recent attacking woes by moving to a more offensive 4-2-3-1 against the Blades, with Sadio Mane (£11.8m) afforded a freer role in ‘the hole’ and Curtis Jones (£4.4m) stationed on the left wing.

It was budget midfielder Jones, starting his fourth game in a row, who opened the scoring before Roberto Firmino‘s (£9.2m) deflected effort capped off the victory.

Alisson (£5.9m) was absent on compassionate grounds as Liverpool kept only their second clean sheet of 2021, with the sense of normality further returning as Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) plundered bonus points to go with their shut-outs.

The imminent return of Fabinho (£5.4m) is another boost at the back but there were enough chances carved out by the division’s lowest scorers and hairy moments involving the unconvincing Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) for a healthy scepticism to remain.

Bale back in Spurs starting XI as Kane is handed triple captaincy by third of top 10k 2

Fulham underscored how good a defensive side they now are with their fifth clean sheet in seven Gameweeks.

They won’t face many teams as feeble as Crystal Palace, of course, with the Eagles registering just three shots on goal for the second match running.

But the Cottagers have kept out better clubs than Roy Hodgson’s troops and have conceded fewer goals than all teams bar Manchester City over the last 14 Gameweeks.

They’ll be a tough nut for Spurs to crack in midweek, based on recent evidence.

A vital component of the Fulham backline has been centre-half Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), who hasn’t blanked in any of his last five outings and who racked up a remarkable five attempts on goal in the 0-0 draw against Palace.

He’s a secure starter, too, as rotation frustration sets in at full-back.

Josh Maja (£5.5m) hasn’t been able to build on his brace at Everton and spurned a ‘big chance’ in the second half on Sunday, with Fulham’s familiar failing of being able to create opportunities without finishing them rearing its head again.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

103 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Whopping 6 points so far on my double gameweek bench boost. Pope and Mee clean sheet needed next game or it's a total waste.

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      7 for me with Pope to play

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Nice 8-pointer or so out of Pope would be greatly appreciated...!!

        Open Controls
  2. Dirty Harry
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    So Barnes > ?

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I'm thinking JWP for the double

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Lingard as has Leeds next plus a game in GW29?

        Open Controls
        1. TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          He can't play in 28 though

          Open Controls
      • Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Lingard
        Jota
        JWP
        Grealish if fit

        Open Controls
      • HashAttack
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Don't think I will be looking at a like-for-like, though maybe Jota
        My 7th and 8th forwards are Watkins and Raphinha and I have used my BB, so considering Barnes to e.g. Jones (4.4) and aim for Aguero instead of Watkins, or I adjust elsewhere and Barnes can become KDB or Bale / Son

        My Barnes sell price stays the same even if he drops 0.1m, so waiting on the remaining games to see what to do

        Open Controls
      • Kun Tozser
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Tielemans is you still like the fixtures for Leicester
        Jones
        Jota
        Saka
        Mount

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Like the fixtures but a bit of a worry with both Barnes and Maddison now missing

          Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Jota or Saka. For anyone considering lingard, he can't play in GW28 as it is against parent club Utd

        Open Controls
      • Snevitz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        My bench and wait for a Grealish update.
        At least I can start DCL next week, wasn't too happy benching him even if it is vs Chelsea.

        Open Controls
        1. LSK
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Same.

          Open Controls
      • CrouchDown
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Lingard

        Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Grealish if fit otherwise Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I'm thinking of just benching and playing raphinha at Leeds.

          Grealish may be back for gw28 and a potential double. Could use 2fts for that.

          Open Controls
    3. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      What is an acceptable score from the BB this week?

      Currently on 14 with Lowton and Martinez to go

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        16 or 18 so you are fine

        Open Controls
        1. TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Nice, cheers

          Open Controls
      2. gogs67
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Saw someone with 29 from 3 so far, they still had 5 to go!

          Open Controls
        • LSK
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Another 10 pointer from Martinez and it’s a good score. Burnley might get a cleansheet too with Leicester’s injury situation and probable fatigue after playing 3 times in a week.

          Open Controls
          1. TimoTime
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Yeh a cheeky Lowton clean sheet would be amazing after his 0 pointer today

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Have Pope and El Mo on my bench boost, so will be looking similar! Just about scraped a point out of Pope today... =o/

              Open Controls
              1. TimoTime
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Haha nice mate, good luck with the rest of the GW!

                Open Controls
        • CrouchDown
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          That’s very good

          Open Controls
          1. TimoTime
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            I hope so! One more clean sheet and I'll be happy

            Open Controls
        • Vamos Los Celeste
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          i am on 16 and 4 games to go.

          Johnstone Rudiger Ings Jorginho.

          Open Controls
          1. TimoTime
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Very nice indeed

            Open Controls
      3. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Running out of ideas on when to play my BB.........hypothetically, if Forster starts tomorrow for Saints.......is this bench good enough to BB DGW27?

        Forster Raphinha Targett Mee

        Open Controls
        1. Snevitz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I like week 30, good fixtures for Leeds and West Ham who you will probably own players from.

          Open Controls
        2. Alisson WondHaaland
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Yep but he wont

          Open Controls
        3. LSK
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Do you still have your free transfer? Could do Mee to a 4.5 with a good fixture and Forster to Johnstone who has Newcastle for a -4. That at least gives you hope of a good bench boost score. Wouldn’t spend a -8 though if you’ve already used your transfer.

          Open Controls
      4. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Brewster has been one awful signing for Sheffield United. 24 million and zero goals. Is right down the pecking order, behind the likes of Billy Sharp, who himself couldn't be worth than maybe 3 million.

        Open Controls
      5. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Best defender to trade in for any price that is not Cancelo, Stones or Dallas?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Targett - plays in 29
          Digne - possible double in 28

          Open Controls
        2. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Reguilón?

          Open Controls
        3. Gabbiadini
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          cheers.

          Open Controls
        4. Karhumies
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Your pick from Chelsea def.

          Open Controls
      6. Alisson WondHaaland
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Thoughts on Bruno + Gundo to KDB + Saka -4?
        Gives me a better captain choice, an extra GW29 player and Im willing to take a bit of a risk and be a bit different since Ill be wildcarding in GW330/31

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          You've given yourself all the reasons 'why'... 😀

          Open Controls
        2. TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Would you be tempted to TC KDB if you still have the chip?

          Open Controls
          1. Alisson WondHaaland
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Used it this week on Kane

            Open Controls
        3. HashAttack
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Only problem is wanting Bruno for 32 and 33 ... It would cost be 0.5m extra to sell him and then buy him back
          Planning on holding off on my wc until gw34

          Open Controls
      7. CrouchDown
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Anyone do worse than 48 points with TC wasted?

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I am only marginally better.

          Open Controls
        2. Alisson WondHaaland
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Surely not wasted? Unless its Barnes

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            I am on similar with bench boost. Still not even half-way through. I captained Sterling. Wishful thinking, but he could still bag brace at home to Wolves and therefore be a success...

            Open Controls
        3. Mika-eel
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          On 41, played TC on Kane but still positive. Long way to go still.

          Open Controls
      8. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Barnes to Grealish a possibility could be dropping to 7.5?

        Open Controls
      9. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Starting to think Saka could be the best replacement for Barnes? Has a game in 29 and Burnley next...

        Wanted Lingard but him not being able to pay V. United in 28 has put me off

        Open Controls
        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          Exact same thinking and reasoning, has to be Saka doesn't it?

          Also any word why he didn't play today?

          Open Controls
          1. TimoTime
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Not sure, but if he's not injured and had a rest then all the more reason to take the punt on him

            Open Controls
            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              just now

              For sure! He's looking a very solid replacement for Barnes.

              Open Controls
        2. hullcityfan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          The rotation at Arsenal is putting me off.

          It’s essentially 3 from Saka, Auba, Lacazette, Willian and Pepe in any given week.

          I’m not sure any of those will start every game given the Europa league may be prioritized.

          Open Controls
          1. TimoTime
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Good point - definitely something to keep an eye on

            Open Controls
      10. JT11fc
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Just saw Luke in the Mods and cons league triple captained Bale!

        Open Controls
        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          He did\1 crazy amazing stuff! Although i looked before in the mods and cons league and can't find his name or team?

          Open Controls
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            oh wait found it duhhh

            Open Controls
        2. Epic ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          What rank is he?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            16 mins ago

            276 this GW

            Open Controls
            1. Epic ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Great start to the week. Must have shot up the rankings.

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                86 after the -12.

                Open Controls
        3. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Can u give us the link ?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            30 mins ago

            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2649/event/26

            Open Controls
            1. 3 A
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Thanks bro

              Open Controls
      11. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Chances of Dias Stones and Shaw starting midweek?

        Open Controls
        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          High I'd say

          Open Controls
        2. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          I think Dias and Stones will play with Laporte in instead of Zinchenko. But then again, second-guessing Pep is never easy... 😀

          Open Controls
        3. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Stones benched others play

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Dias*

            Open Controls
      12. Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I already own Martinez/Areola, Coufal, Raphinha, Son, Kane, Watkins

        So that's 6 with 3FT before GW29

        Should I save my free hit?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Depends on your next 3 transfers at least.

          Open Controls
        2. LSK
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Use it imo. It’s 9 players versus 11 players specifically picked for that week - means no Martinez versus Son and Kane etc. Also allows for punts like Bale with somebody coming off the bench if he doesn’t feature. Thinking it’s not an advantage because you only get 2 extra players out doesn’t make sense. Use FH in another gameweek, even one of the small blanks or doubles left, and you’ll struggle to get more than two extra players out than non FH teams.

          Open Controls
      13. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/17/fixture-swing-planning/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23449905

        You all laughed at me. Well I have to say your not laughing now. @Pukkiblinders you sheep.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Did anyone laugh apart from PB?

          Open Controls
          1. JJeyy
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            No. Just wanted to use that quote.

            Open Controls
        2. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Who are "we" and who tf are you?

          Open Controls
          1. JJeyy
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            chill its a quote

            Open Controls
            1. Hy liverpool
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              I'm kidding too.. Great pick that, i went for ricardo pereira 🙁

              Open Controls
        3. LSK
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Brought him in this week. 10 points with Fulham and Palace next. Couldn’t be happier with him.

          Open Controls
      14. Blue Moon Rising
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Sterling triple (c)

        Only city player I see being nailed for the forthcoming gameweek

        Open Controls
        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          how can you say that with Pep lol especially if he plays 90mins midweek

          Open Controls
      15. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        53 mins ago

        Is there going to be any better TC options coming up other than a City player in 27?

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Probably Spurs when they make up the SOU fixture -- at least avoids the Pep roulette. Have heard GW32 suggested for that, but we can't know exactly when.

          Open Controls
      16. fcsaltyballs
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        Martinez
        Cancelo Stones Robertson
        Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha
        Kane DCL Bamford

        Pope Konsa Soucek Coufal

        1FT 0itb

        Is this starting lineup right here?

        Should I Bench Boost?

        1. BB
        2. Save BB

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      17. TheCurseOfRaheem
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Wow Maja actually almost scored today. Would’ve been a touch, put him in cause I’m a broke boi.

        Open Controls
      18. Alisson WondHaaland
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Best way to free up a City spot for KDB this week? (WC GW31)

        A) Gundo to Saka - Has good fixture in 27 but harder ones in 29 and 30. Also Gundo could haul

        B) Cancelo to Reguilon - Has good fixtures in 27, 29 and 30. But Cancelo could haul. Also blocks a potential move for Bale in 29 due to a lack of Spurs spots

        C) Stones to Lascelles - Decent fixtures in 27 and 29. Lowest risk in terms of losing out on City points but also cant expect much from Lascelles.

        Open Controls
      19. gonzalocampos
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Exact money: Gundogan and Fernandes for De Bruyne (C) and Saka (plays 29). Get him back Bruno on a WC on 30. Good move?

        Open Controls
        1. Hart-ake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          See how Gundo is in midweek.

          Open Controls
      20. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Which one of these gets the nod for the weekend folks?
        A. Coufal (LEE)
        B. Dallas (whu)
        C. James (che) (also own DCL)

        Open Controls
        1. Hart-ake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          A. Just trust the West Ham defence. Although no issues with playing Dallas either.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            my feeling atm also, bit of a coin flip but probably side with the form side and play Coufal... cheers

            Open Controls
        2. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          just now

          c

          Open Controls
      21. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Best pick to replace Barnes up to 6.8?
        a)Mount
        b)Traore
        c)Trossard

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          B from list assuming AVL Traoré but not really keen on any of them- I that price range think Saka or Lingard ( if can bench in 28)

          Open Controls
      22. Futureform
          14 mins ago

          Kane on 100.4 on fplstatistics.co.uk right now tonight.

          Does that mean he's very likely to have a price rise tonight?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yes, likely at least, in 30 minutes.

            Open Controls
        • Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Best option for 5m who has a game in gw29?

          Martinez Forster
          Digne stones Dallas coufal xxxx

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Dunk??

            Open Controls
          2. Nightrain_
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Stretch to 5.9 and go for Lingard ?

            Open Controls
          3. Nightrain_
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Sorry it's DF, hm i guess Dunk

            Open Controls
        • The Littlest Robbo
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Early thoughts on these move(s), do I go a premium player or dgw player.

          A. Barnes & Pereira to Bale & 3.9 (will be my 5th def).
          B. Barnes & Pereira to Son & 3.9
          C. Pereira to Vestergard
          D. Barnes to JWP

          I already own Kane and will FH29

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        • Futureform
            just now

            Would you do DCL to Kane for -4?

            Have to do it tonight to fit Kane for exact money.

            DCL next 3 GWs - CHE, BUR
            Kane next 3 GWs - CRY, ARS, VIL

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.