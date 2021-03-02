199
Scout Notes March 2

Mahrez and Jesus emerging as Man City’s key form assets

Man City 4-1 Wolves

  • Goals: Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m), Gabriel Jesus x2 (£9.2m) | Conor Coady (£4.8m)
  • Own goals: Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m)
  • Assists: Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) | Joao Moutinho (£5.2m)
  • Bonus points: Jesus x3, Mahrez x2, Coady x1, Moutinho x1

MAHVELLOUS

Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) is quietly emerging as a form Manchester City asset after his involvement in their Double Gameweek 26 meeting with Wolves.

In a game that Pep Guardiola rotated several key players once again, it was the Algerian who extended his recent run of scoring Fantasy Premier League points.

He provided the assist for a first-half Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) own goal, adding his fourth attacking return in as many matches.

And in the closing stages, he pounced on a Nelson Semedo (£5.2m) tackle to fire beyond Rui Patrício (£5.3m) into the bottom corner – his fifth attacking return during the aforementioned timeframe.

Unsurprisingly, that is more than any other Manchester City asset over the same period, which has seen Mahrez put together four successive starts.

GIFT OF THE GAB

Gabriel Jesus‘ (£9.2m) late show ensured Fantasy managers could not afford to overlook him ahead of Double Gameweek 27.

After snatching at most of his chances against Wolves, the Brazilian added two goals after the 80th minute to cement his status as another key form asset for Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) is now the only member of Guardiola’s squad to register more attacking returns than the Brazilian since Gameweek 21.

Jesus has contributed four goals and two assists during that time.

Crucially, the forward was rested in both the Arsenal game in Gameweek 25 and the West Ham trip in Double Gameweek 26, his two substitute appearances in those matches suggesting he could be in line for two starts and significant pitch-time during Double Gameweek 27.

STERLING EFFORT

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) was an unfortunate man in Double Gameweek 26.

After missing the first of Manchester City’s two matches in the round, he was agonisingly close to a big haul in the second.

Guardiola’s formation helped the England international get in some dangerous areas with João Cancelo‘s (£6.2m) left-back role allowing him to peel away from his left-hand station in the front-three and drift into central areas.

In the 73rd minute, Sterling got on the end of a Mahrez cross and backheeled a decent effort just wide of the left-hand post.

And three minutes later, he cut inside from the left and curled a shot just around the right-hand post, shaving it on the way past.

And late-on, he was tackled by Semedo before Mahrez thundered City’s third goal past Patrício.

Sterling owners may also have experienced some frustration with Jesus, who had several opportunities to square to him during the match, often opting to shoot from wide angles instead.

CRACKING THE COAD

While there will be plenty of focus on Manchester City’s defensive assets for Double Gameweek 27, it is worth noting they failed to keep a clean sheet in either Double Gameweek 26 outing.

Conceding to West Ham and Wolves, it was the first time Guardiola’s men had been breached in back-to-back games since November.

There was, of course, a random element to Wolves’ Tuesday-night strike, Conor Coady (£4.8m) finding the net for the first time since April 2018.

Meanwhile, Manchester City restricted Nuno Espirito Santo’s men to one shot on target the entire game.

Those looking to invest at this end of the pitch in Double Gameweek 27 can also take some comfort in Guardiola’s team selection on Tuesday.

John Stones (£5.2m) earned a second benching in his last four matches, perhaps suggesting he stands a good chance of featuring from the beginning against Manchester United and Southampton.

Ruben Dias (£6.1m) has started each of the last four while Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) has now played 90 minutes in three of the last five.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.

Wolves XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Hoever; Jonny (F Silva 55′), Neves (Otasowie 90′), Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; Neto, A Traoré.

Why Fernandes and United’s ‘big six’ record doesn’t bode well for Gameweek 27 derby

