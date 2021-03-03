Injury-hit sides in action in two early-evening Double Gameweek 26 kick-offs

The narrative surrounding the two early kick-offs in the Premier League on Wednesday evening is as much about the players who aren’t involved as those who make the four starting XIs.

The most-bought player of Gameweek 26 is one of the most noteworthy absentees: Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) was transferred in by over a million Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline but has now been ruled out for around six weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

His club, Leicester City, are also without James Maddison (£7.3m) and Jonny Evans (£5.5m), among others, for their clash with a Burnley side who are no strangers to an injury crisis.

In the other game, Aston Villa continue to be without Jack Grealish (£7.6m) for their trip to a short-on-numbers Sheffield United.

Evans and Barnes are among three Leicester players who make way from the weekend, with Luke Thomas (£4.2m) also dropping out.

Nampalys Mendy (£4.2m), Daniel Amartey (£3.9m) and Hamza Choudhury (£4.7m) are recalled as Brendan Rodgers sacrifices a bit of width to flood the midfield.

For the Clarets, Chris Wood (£6.2m) returns to the hosts’ line-up and replaces Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) up top.

At Bramall Lane, budget FPL forward Rhian Brewster (£4.4m) starts in place of Oli McBurnie (£5.6m) in Chris Wilder’s only alteration.

Dean Smith sticks with the same starting XI that began the 1-0 win over Leeds, with Ross Barkley (£5.9m) again only among the substitutes.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Vydra, Wood.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Tielemans, Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Ampadu, Jagielka, Bryan, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Traore, Watkins, El Ghazi.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT