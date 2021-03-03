276
Dugout Discussion March 3

Injury-hit sides in action in two early-evening Double Gameweek 26 kick-offs

The narrative surrounding the two early kick-offs in the Premier League on Wednesday evening is as much about the players who aren’t involved as those who make the four starting XIs.

The most-bought player of Gameweek 26 is one of the most noteworthy absentees: Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) was transferred in by over a million Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline but has now been ruled out for around six weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

His club, Leicester City, are also without James Maddison (£7.3m) and Jonny Evans (£5.5m), among others, for their clash with a Burnley side who are no strangers to an injury crisis.

In the other game, Aston Villa continue to be without Jack Grealish (£7.6m) for their trip to a short-on-numbers Sheffield United.

Evans and Barnes are among three Leicester players who make way from the weekend, with Luke Thomas (£4.2m) also dropping out.

Nampalys Mendy (£4.2m), Daniel Amartey (£3.9m) and Hamza Choudhury (£4.7m) are recalled as Brendan Rodgers sacrifices a bit of width to flood the midfield.

For the Clarets, Chris Wood (£6.2m) returns to the hosts’ line-up and replaces Jay Rodriguez (£5.8m) up top.

At Bramall Lane, budget FPL forward Rhian Brewster (£4.4m) starts in place of Oli McBurnie (£5.6m) in Chris Wilder’s only alteration.

Dean Smith sticks with the same starting XI that began the 1-0 win over Leeds, with Ross Barkley (£5.9m) again only among the substitutes.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Vydra, Wood.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Tielemans, Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Ampadu, Jagielka, Bryan, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Traore, Watkins, El Ghazi.

  tbos83
      8 mins ago

      Best sub for Mee?

      Open Controls
      The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        just now

        U

        Open Controls
    pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Shaw is the next cs to fail tonight.

      Open Controls
      Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        100%

        Open Controls
      The Senate
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        he got the clean sheet that wasn't expected, wouldn't complain too much

        Open Controls
        FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          0-0 was predicted result

          Open Controls
      FPL Pillars
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Benteke brace imminent

        Open Controls
        pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Townsend is due a screamer

          Open Controls
      rackus
          just now

          inevitable

          Open Controls
      Vazza
          8 mins ago

          Martinez hobbling?

          Open Controls
        how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          This week has been a shambles.

          Open Controls
          Tango74
              5 mins ago

              Why are people complaining about this Dgw?

              Open Controls
              AC/DC AFC
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                General bitterness.

                Guess there's more of that to come later on.

                Open Controls
              how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Um. Because the players we own aren't doing very well.

                Open Controls
                Tango74
                    just now

                    But they picked the players themselves ,so only themselves to blame

                    Open Controls
            sminkypinky
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Come on Tark! Repay the faith! Watkins... meh. I'll take anything at this point.

              Open Controls
            Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Confused why Dias owners are complaining? Scored the same as Cancelo and Stones combined, and 12 points in a DGW effectively like 2CS.

Get over it

              Get over it

              Open Controls
              The Suspended One
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Both CSs were close, would have been expecting 15 more pts

                Open Controls
                Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Still far from the fail people are making it out to be by lumping him in with Foden for example

                  Open Controls
                  The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Feel very fortunate that Dias didn’t destroy me this week, only had stones

                    Played against a guy with triple City def too...

                    Open Controls
              Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                They're complying?

                Open Controls
                Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Seen at least 2 on the previous page alone saying it's been a crap week and pointing to him as an example. Daft.

                  Open Controls
              Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Don't get it either, same as my post below, stones owners moaning on here earlier as well and talking about getting rid, 9/10 points is a good haul even for dgw

                Open Controls
              Royal5
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Not complaining about Dias. Cancelo on the other hand. The new Kolarov.

                Open Controls
                Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah that one hurt, I own him too

                  Open Controls
                The Suspended One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Good call

                  Open Controls
            Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Brewster looking unplayable.

              Open Controls
              Fudgy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Steady on...

                Open Controls
              Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Impossible to ignore

                Open Controls
              The Senate
                • 2 Years
                just now

                up there with Bebe and Bendtner

                Open Controls
            Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Burnley should be up

              Open Controls
            Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Can't grumble as a villa defensive owner, you'd of bitten my hand off for 12 points from Martinez before the game week, looks like I'll get 8 or 9 from konsa again would have taken it so can't be disappointed

              Open Controls
              panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                As Janet Jackson would say: FPL is a "What have you done for me lately?" game

                Open Controls
                how now brown cow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  "Nasty" more like

                  Open Controls
            Alisson WondHaaland
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Ricardo fail

              Open Controls
              KUN+10
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                Big time

                Open Controls
              HashAttack
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Have to take all the other injuries into account - otherwise, he's played both matches and he is OOP
Think I'll have to stick with him for bha and SHU
                Think I'll have to stick with him for bha and SHU

                Open Controls
            Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Have Areola and Martinez. Need to downgrade Areola. Which option:

              A) Areola + Taylor to Forster + Tierney for -4
              C) Areola + Mitchell to Forster + Dawson for -4

              Open Controls
              Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            Milkman Bruno
                5 mins ago

                Tarkowski clean sheet gone and has a header saved from point blank in the blink of an eye. Oh well.

                Open Controls
              Kaneyonero
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                C'mon Watkins grab a brace my son

                Open Controls
              Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Ollie G and Martinez PS would be nice second half

                Open Controls
                HonestBlatter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  minimum requirement

                  Open Controls
                JohnWick
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 mins ago

                  They are seriously awful. Spurs will batter them in GW29

                  Open Controls
              JohnWick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                Aston Villa not even championship level

                Open Controls
                HonestBlatter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Every second game utter BS

                  Open Controls
              Mr. O'Connell
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                This gameweek peaked at about 1pm last Saturday.

                Open Controls
              Ode
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                My bench last 3 gameweeks: 21, 15, 23

                My bench when BB used: 7

                Open Controls
                JohnWick
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Classic fpl

                  Open Controls
              moment
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Have steadfastly refused to buy Oil Watkins on the basis that every time I watch a villa game he massively fails the eye-test. Am I missing something?

                Open Controls
                Well you know, Triffic
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  No. He needs Greilish.

                  Open Controls
              Stand By Mee
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                In a matter of mites I got 3 CS swipped: Martinez, Targett and Pope. This is my worst BB ever 🙁

                Open Controls
              gmacsusan
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Martinez clean gone , at last some good news !!!

                Open Controls
              Ha.
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I guess I just need Tark and Martnized goals now

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.