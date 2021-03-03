Scoutcast Episode 369 – Tackling Manchester City’s underwhelming double

Joe is joined by Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy and FPL Family’s Lee to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Double Gameweek 27.

Last Gameweek was the biggest in FPL history, with 14 teams playing twice. This time around it’s a different matter. Only Manchester City and Southampton enjoy two fixtures, while the regulation single match awaits the other teams.

Joe, Lee and Andy consider the best strategies of approaching this underwhelming Double Gameweek.

There’s a particular focus on Pep Guardiola’s troops, who host big-six low-scoring draw specialists Manchester United on Sunday, ahead of Southampton’s visit.

Are Fantasy Premier League managers’ current trio of City assets among the best armband shouts, or is the relatively low-owned Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) worth bringing in?

To acquire the Belgian chance-creator-in-chief, a premium sacrifice needs to be made in midfield. For Andy, the 60%-owned Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) could very well make way.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool half of FPL Family, Lee, is forced to introduce a section in praise of Tottenham Hotspur and the strong form of Gareth Bale (£9.3m). This will no doubt be eagerly watched by his Spurs-supporting wife, Sam.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s kind run of games continues. But with their main creators injured, who is left to assist Foxes’ marksman Jamie Vardy (£10.2m)?

Our trio look at their Gameweek 26 so far during the show, which took place via our YouTube channel on Tuesday night as City prepared to kick off against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They also reveal their captaincy and transfer plans for the week ahead.

There are fixtures to frisk, a differential to choose and the crew pay tribute to their podcast colleague Luke and his audacious assault on Gameweek 26.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

