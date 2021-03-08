Fabianski and Phillips fit to start as West Ham face Leeds

West Ham United will attempt to once again reduce the gap between themselves and a UEFA Champions League qualification spot to two points when they face Leeds United in east London tonight.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 20:00 GMT.

Chelsea were victorious over Everton in the early-evening fixture, leaving the Hammers five points adrift with two games in hand.

West Ham have won seven of their 10 Premier League matches this calendar year, scoring 17 goals in the process; only the two Manchester clubs have netted more.

Inconsistency has dogged Leeds’ otherwise commendable first season back in the top flight, with Marcelo Bielsa’s troops unable to string together more than two wins on the bounce.

There is plenty of interest in this fixture from a Fantasy perspective, with three players on each side owned by 10% of FPL bosses or more.

Patrick Bamford features in more than one in two Fantasy squads going into tonight’s game, while Aaron Cresswell remains FPL’s most-owned defender.

On the team news front, there are two changes for the hosts.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is fit again and replaces stand-in Darren Randolph, who himself is unavailable through injury.

Said Benrahma comes in for Ben Johnson as the Hammers change shape to a back four.

Bielsa has made only one alteration following his side’s defeat by Aston Villa last time out.

Kalvin Phillips is back following his recent lay-off, replacing budget FPL defender Pascal Struijk in the middle of the park.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Costa, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha, Bamford.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio.

