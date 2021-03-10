1443
Dugout Discussion March 10

Cancelo, Sterling and Stones benched as McCarthy is recalled at Forster’s expense

1,443 Comments
The clash between Manchester City and Southampton this evening brings to a close the fourth Double Gameweek in a row in Fantasy Premier League.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 18:00 GMT.

Part one of City’s Gameweek 27 double-header was underwhelming to say the least, with the Manchester derby going the way of United and not one of Pep Guardiola’s squad managing anything more than appearance points.

Southampton’s weekend fixture went a little better for those Fantasy managers backing the Saints, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side banking their first clean sheet since Gameweek 17.

It wasn’t all good news, however, with Danny Ings succumbing to a muscle injury that curtailed his Double Gameweek 27 involvement.

With both clubs in action three times in the space of a week, changes always looked likely this evening – and there are 11 in all across the two teams.

Guardiola has made five of them, with Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus all making way.

The City boss brings Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden back into his starting XI.

Sergio Aguero is again only among the substitutes.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has gone one better than his opposite number, changing over half of his team.

Ings is among the six alterations but the other five are unenforced, with Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, Takumi Minamino and Nathan Tella dropping to the bench.

Forster’s omission means that Alex McCarthy returns to the side after a two-game absence.

Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Redmond and Che Adams are also recalled for this tricky-looking clash.

Four of ten most-captained players are involved tonight, although one of them, Sterling, is only among the substitutes.

Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias are the other three in question.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Stephens, Salisu, Bertrand, Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Adams.

1,443 Comments
  1. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    KDB or Kane cap?

    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have both and am going Kane. Looks like he’s entering another beast mode period.

    2. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think Ill go Kane. Owning KDB is enough for me.

    3. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane for me i think. He always does well against Arsenal too

  2. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Rudiger, Veltman, Konsa.

    Villa defence worst on paper, but they are playing Newcastle.

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Id bench Rudiger tbh

  3. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    how nailed is Struijk??

    1. Bennerman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not very, either as CB or anything n midfield covering for Phillips

      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        how come he has started last 10/11 games? is he just covering players that are out still?

        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Leeds had bad injuries at CDM and CB

        2. Bennerman
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah. He's not first-choice at CB, or as holding mid.

          Saying that, maybe he has changed his manager's mind. He is versatile. And he's really cheap in fantasy anyway, not much risk...

  4. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs, no FH nor WC for BGW29

    What transfer/s should I be looking at here..?

    Martinez
    Dias - Digne - Burn
    Sterling - Bruno - Gundo - Lookman
    Kane - Vardy - DCL

    Dallas - Aina - H.Barnes

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Barnes out for Raph?

  5. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is this team worth a BB this week?

    Would be tempted to ship out Dallas but seems a bit mad before BGW29. Bench players starred.

    Martinez - Johnstone*
    Pereira - Digne - Dias - Veltman* - Dallas*
    Gundo - KDB - Son - Traore - Mount
    Kane - DCL - Bamford*

    Cheers lads

    1. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Well..Bam and Dallas vs Chelsea..

      KDB and Dias..
      Fulham are no pushovers atm..fancy a 0-1, 1-2

      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well KDB and Dias plays regardless. Im not too worried about Bam since Leeds can score against anyone, Dallas is the only worry. But he plays in 29 so seems like a wasted transfer almost

        1. Nedvěd11
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          BB in 30?

  6. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    My cancelo stones Forster all benched

    Atleast JWP punt worked tho so happy about that 🙂

  7. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    how did Raphina look last game vs WHU?

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Him and Bambam should've had double digit scores

      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah ridiculous point dodging

      2. Nedvěd11
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes last 4 gws aswell..

    2. Lemongrab
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Very unlucky not to get returns.

  8. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which combo for GW 29?

    A) Dunk + Auba + Antonio
    B) Lingard + Auba + Watkins/Antonio
    C) Dunk + Lingard + Watkins

    Have Coufal, Holding & Saka at the moment.

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    best keeper to own until the rest of the season

    a martinez
    b mendy
    c pickford

    thanks

    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    2. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mendy from 31 so Mendy

    3. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      lol why is pickford

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        extra game v villa

    4. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Johnstone?

  10. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anthony Taylor.A Man Utd fan.

  11. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    a) KDB
    b) Mahrez

  12. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Haven't been a fan of these staggered and early kick off times, but having the final match of the DGW kick off at 6pm to get all the misery out of the way early has been a bit of a touch tbh.

  13. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Silly getting in KDB for a hit this week when he has a blank the following week?

  14. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What a strike Messi!

  15. Wılly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Ederson
    Digne Pereira Targett Konsa
    KDB Gundogan Son
    DCL Richarlison Kane

    (Sanchez - Raphinha - Lookman - Dallas)

    Saving the free transfer makes the most sense? 1.5m ITB

