Cancelo, Sterling and Stones benched as McCarthy is recalled at Forster’s expense

The clash between Manchester City and Southampton this evening brings to a close the fourth Double Gameweek in a row in Fantasy Premier League.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 18:00 GMT.

Part one of City’s Gameweek 27 double-header was underwhelming to say the least, with the Manchester derby going the way of United and not one of Pep Guardiola’s squad managing anything more than appearance points.

Southampton’s weekend fixture went a little better for those Fantasy managers backing the Saints, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side banking their first clean sheet since Gameweek 17.

It wasn’t all good news, however, with Danny Ings succumbing to a muscle injury that curtailed his Double Gameweek 27 involvement.

With both clubs in action three times in the space of a week, changes always looked likely this evening – and there are 11 in all across the two teams.

Guardiola has made five of them, with Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus all making way.

The City boss brings Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden back into his starting XI.

Sergio Aguero is again only among the substitutes.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has gone one better than his opposite number, changing over half of his team.

Ings is among the six alterations but the other five are unenforced, with Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, Takumi Minamino and Nathan Tella dropping to the bench.

Forster’s omission means that Alex McCarthy returns to the side after a two-game absence.

Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Redmond and Che Adams are also recalled for this tricky-looking clash.

Four of ten most-captained players are involved tonight, although one of them, Sterling, is only among the substitutes.

Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias are the other three in question.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Stephens, Salisu, Bertrand, Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Adams.

