588
Scout Notes March 10

City defence, Mahrez and Gundogan’s deep role: the FPL notes from the Etihad

588 Comments
Share

Manchester City 5-2 Southampton

  • Goals: Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) x2, Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) x2, Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) | James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m), Che Adams (£5.8m)
  • Assists: Phil Foden (£6.1m) x3, Mahrez | Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m), Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m)
  • Bonus: Mahrez x3, De Bruyne x2, Gundogan x1

There were attacking hauls aplenty in the final match of Double Gameweek 27 as Manchester City thrashed an adventurous Southampton side at the Etihad on Wednesday evening.

Another clean sheet loss for City and some untimely rotation from Pep Guardiola meant that not every Fantasy manager emerged from the seven-goal thriller with a share of the spoils, however.

THEY TRIED TO MAKE ME GO FOR RIYAD

Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) came out of this clash with an 18-point haul, continuing his fine form over the last month.

The Algerian has banked eight attacking returns in his last six appearances, more than double what he had registered in the rest of 2020/21.

Mahrez was indebted to a loose Che Adams (£5.8m) pass to score his first of the evening but the finishes for both of his goals, the second of which was teed up by Phil Foden (£6.1m), were indicative of a man in form and brimming with confidence.

The Algerian has also been (mostly) swerving the rotation that has plagued many of his teammates of late, starting eight of City’s last nine games – that’s more than any other midfielder or forward in Guardiola’s squad has managed.

Above: Manchester City players sorted by most starts from Gameweek 22 onwards

We’ve been here many times before with Mahrez, who has an incredible knack of attracting Fantasy interest once he’s already peaked.

There was the run of four successive starts and a 21-point haul in Gameweeks 9-12, for example, which led to huge investment – and promptly preceded four consecutive benchings.

His 60th-minute withdrawal against the Saints at least raises hopes of another start in Gameweek 28, when City visit Fulham.

Foden went on to complete a hat-trick of assists on his first league start since Double Gameweek 24, with Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) scoring on the other two occasions: the Belgian first pouncing from close range after Foden’s shot had been parried away, then finding the net with a low shot after a brief waltz through Saints’ defence.

BOX TO BOX

City defence, Mahrez and Gundogan's deep role: FPL talking points from 1

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) continued his sensational form in the middle third of 2020/21, tapping home from six yards after a Mahrez shot had struck the upright.

That was the German’s 15th attacking return in his last 17 appearances and took him to ten points for Double Gameweek 27, a tidy haul for the one million+ FPL managers who made him the most-captained player of this round.

His goal masked a disconcertingly deep display, however, as he and Fernandinho (£5.4m) were tasked with playing the two holding roles in a striker-less 4-2-4 – or ‘4-4-2 with a midfield box’.

Above: City’s average positions against Southampton

Guardiola won’t play this system every match and, providing Gundogan is back in a ‘number eight’ role most weeks, there’ll be little to be concerned about.

And this isn’t the first time the German has popped up to score in the six-yard box when stationed deeper, something he did twice in the second half of the Liverpool victory earlier this year.

It’s something to keep an eye on, though, as we continue to reassess our City assets for the run-in.

DIAS STRAITS

Whisper it quietly but Manchester City’s defence is seemingly not the force it once was.

Only Arsenal (zero) have kept fewer clean sheets than Guardiola’s side (one) in their last six matches.

A clumsy Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) foul on Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) gave James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) the opportunity to ruin millions of FPL clean sheets from the spot before Che Adams (£5.8m) pounced on Stuart Armstrong‘s (£5.5m) blocked effort to add a second for the visitors.

The disruption of the John Stones (£5.3m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m) partnership perhaps goes some way to explaining the drought: the pair started nine of the ten matches together from Gameweeks 14-23, keeping clean sheets in all bar the away games at Chelsea and Liverpool.

Since then, they have started only three of the last seven. While Laporte can’t cop all of the blame for the recent concession of goals, Dias certainly doesn’t look as comfortable alongside him.

Some cynics would also point to the increased involvement of Kyle Walker (£6.1m) recently – City have conceded in each of the last four matches he has started.

MR ROTATOR HEAD

The regular rotation continued on Wednesday, with Guardiola making five changes to his starting XI.

Joao Cancelo (£6.2m), Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) and Stones were among those to miss out and all ended Double Gameweek 27 with underwhelming totals.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said somewhat cryptically:

De Bruyne started his fourth league match in a row, at least, continuing a remarkable run in which his only benchings in 2020/21 have come off the back of an injury.

Dias also made it 26 starts out of a possible 27 at the back.

As for Saints, Ralph Hasenhuttl went one better, making six alterations with one eye likely on a more ‘winnable’ Gameweek 28 fixture and the other on protecting recent returnees like Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) and Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m).

There was a notable change between the posts, meanwhile, with Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) returning to the side after a two-game absence.

Despite the tweaks, Southampton produced a very creditable attacking display that later earned Guardiola’s praise, with Ward-Prowse banking his 12th attacking return of the season.

The defensive frailties remain, however: it’s now 30 goals conceded and just one clean sheet registered over their last 11 league games.

Man City (4-2-4): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko (Mendy 81); Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez (Torres 61), De Bruyne (Aguero 72), Silva, Foden.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu; Stephens (Diallo 63), Ward-Prowse; Redmond, Armstrong (Watts 72), Djenepo (Tella 46); Adams.

.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

588 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gríma Wormtongue
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    I have 2 FT and don't know what to do with them.

    Ederson
    Cancelo // Bartley // Targett
    Salah // Bruno // Gund // Son
    Kane (c) // Bamford // Diagne

    Subs: Areola // Dallas // Mee // Lookman

    A: Salah --> Bale
    B: Salah --> Raphina
    C) Mee --> White

    ????????

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mee to Veltman.

      Open Controls
    2. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Salah to kdb
      Ed to Marty

      Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Not making any progress in rank in the last 4GWs.

    I was planning to roll but thinking of doing Barnes to Bale. Who would you bench if I Bale was transferred in?

    WC31 FH33

    1FT 2.6itb
    Martinez
    Cancelo Stones Digne Cresswell
    Gundo Raphinha Son Salah
    Kane DCL
    (Fabri Bamford Holding Barnes)

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Raph, I don't see them scoring against Chelsea.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers. It's a Toss-up between Cresswell and Raphinha. Both are on set pieces and can easily get an attacking return.

        Open Controls
    2. Mile Plankton
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same thing over here. Stuck at the same rank. Looking at Barnes -> Bale

      Raphinha is benchable vs Chelsea.
      Gundo too as he's moved behind, but I just can't bench him.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Even though Gundo has slightly moved to a more defensive position, he is still make good runs into the box and could have got a couple of assists in the Soton game

        Open Controls
  3. YLK13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    36 mins ago

    Have the exact money to do
    Salah, Stones, Son -> Bale, KDB, Creswell for a -4

    Would you do it?

    Thanks xD

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
        4 mins ago

        Not at all.. you are selling really gd players that could blow your rank

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I wouldn't do those moves

        Open Controls
      • OleBall
          3 mins ago

          Wouldn't transfer out Son

          Open Controls
        • YLK13
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Cheers 🙂 staying put

          Open Controls
      • OleBall
          34 mins ago

          Martinez
          Targett Shaw Stones Dias
          Gundo Salah Son
          Kane Bamford Watkins

          Areola Raphinha Dier(lol) Barnes

          1ft 2.1itb

          Q1) Who to captain?

          Q2) Best replacements for Barnes & Dier (GW29 and beyond)

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Probably Kane captain. Short term Bale and Veltman

            Open Controls
            1. OleBall
                just now

                Have the exact funds for them transfers but with no WC I feel it might leave me in the mud later down the line

                Open Controls
          2. Rondon9
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            34 mins ago

            Salah Diagne to Lingard Kane -4? Yay or nay?

            Will bench Lingard, have a pretty solid squad after BB recently

            Martinez
            Dias Cancelo Periera
            Son Bruno Gundo Salah Raph
            Bamford Antonio

            Pope Diagne Dallas Digne

            1FT 1.3 ITB

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. OleBall
                5 mins ago

                Save FT maybe? Do them transfers next GW

                Open Controls
            2. Mile Plankton
              • 8 Years
              32 mins ago

              Rank after GW22 was 5382
              Rank after this week is 5020.

              It feels so frustrating moving only a few hundred positions up or down. I have 80% template team and I feel I missed so many opportunities in last couple of weeks by playing it safe and not risking.

              I've got to get me some Bale and such.

              Open Controls
              1. UNDERWORLD7
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                The heart bleeds hehe

                Open Controls
            3. Scratch
              • 11 Years
              32 mins ago

              Good week for me with a 9th green arrow in a row! Have gone from 1.3m to 152k

              Open Controls
              1. OneTreeTwoStars
                • 1 Year
                21 mins ago

                Lol 2.5m gw7, 42k gw 27 hehe

                Open Controls
              2. Mile Plankton
                • 8 Years
                20 mins ago

                Congrats. Who are your differentials?

                Open Controls
                1. OneTreeTwoStars
                  • 1 Year
                  15 mins ago

                  Well I played Wc this week bringing in Kane , KDB, Auba and took afew chances really, most transfers paying off - just lucky really

                  Open Controls
                  1. UNDERWORLD7
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    He was asking Scratch lol

                    Open Controls
                    1. OneTreeTwoStars
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Loooool

                      Open Controls
              3. FantasyHero
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                Well done

                Open Controls
            4. FantasyHero
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              30 mins ago

              Does this bench order seem right for this team?

              Martinez
              Stones cancelo Konsa
              Gundo Bruno son traore
              Kane(C) Rich Antonio

              Bench: JWP Cresswell Andersen

              Open Controls
              1. Mile Plankton
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                I'd play Cresswell over Traore.

                Open Controls
                1. FantasyHero
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Keeping cresswell on the bench does seem wrong but benching traore also seems wrong

                  Ahhhhh

                  Open Controls
            5. Sz21
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              29 mins ago

              Tough decisions this week. Well enough set up for 29.
              Appreciate any advice.

              2 ft's. 0.1m ITB. No chips remaining.
              Martinez.
              Shaw, Cancelo, Stones.
              Salah, Raphinha, Son, Gundo, Bruno.
              Kane, Watkins.
              Areola, Bamford, Dallas, Burn.
              8 starters for 29 atm.

              Was thinking Cancelo out but he surely starts v Fulham now so it seems strange to sell this week. Cresswell/ Rudiger/ Lingard/ Antonio possible options in over the next 2 weeks.

              How about either Burn-> Veltman or downgrade Areola-> 4.0m to save funds? Was thinking of starting Areola in 29 tho.

              Open Controls
              1. OleBall
                  1 min ago

                  Burn has been starting hasn't he?

                  I'd probably downgrade Areola

                  Open Controls
              2. vincentwsho
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                27 mins ago

                Any post match comments by Ralph on McCarthy? Will he continue to rotate him and Forster?

                Open Controls
                1. waldo666
                  • 10 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Not that I've seen, think I'm just gunna ship McCarthy, need to use BB soon and don't want the uncertainty.

                  Open Controls
                  1. vincentwsho
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Good point... I am asking because I want to BB also, but still waiting to see when AVL VS EVE will be moved to..... really affecting my transfers

                    Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  https://twitter.com/ColmVHayes/status/1369776221396086785?s=19

                  Open Controls
                  1. waldo666
                    • 10 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Cheers for that. Says allot without saying anything really!

                    Open Controls
                  2. vincentwsho
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Thanks mate... not sure what to make of his quotes... did not collapse after the 5th...

                    Open Controls
              3. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                23 mins ago

                Early attempt at FH29 team. Not really sure what to do in defence. Reguilon over Bale, perhaps, if another attacker makes themselves an obvious target.

                Sanchez
                Tierney Dunk Veltman
                Auba Saka Son Bale Raphinha
                Kane Bamford

                Dubravka | Rodrigo, Cresswell, Dawson

                3.5 ITB

                Open Controls
                1. waldo666
                  • 10 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Is that a Brighton triple up in defence I see?!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Double up + goalkeeper 😉

                    Open Controls
                    1. waldo666
                      • 10 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Hahaha, fair enough. Not sure I'm on board with that but a CS does look a very good prospect for them that week I will admit.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Deulofail
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Not sure either 😐

                        Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I would probably go with that front 7 or Saka out for Antonio and play 343. Not keen on Dallas?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Could do Dallas. Is he still exciting as a LB? Or might he still be OOP? Not really up-to-date, and not sure about a CS for Leeds against any team.

                    Open Controls
                    1. waldo666
                      • 10 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      He is still exciting albeit less so, does tend to still get into the middle of the park at stages although last couple have only been when making subs. Definitely wouldn't be banking on CS.

                      Open Controls
                    2. waldo666
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      I would go for Dallas over one of the Brighton lads.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      It is possible he could stay in CM. I can see Biesla starting Philips, Dallas and Rodrigo in CM. Koch has been poor and due to be dropped. If Dallas starts LB, alioski will come on as a sub and shift Dallas to CM.

                      Open Controls
              4. OneTreeTwoStars
                • 1 Year
                20 mins ago

                Ignoring 29 Mount seems a fantastic addition, surely?

                Open Controls
                1. FantasyHero
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Decent
                  Not sure about fantastic

                  Open Controls
                2. Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Not sure why, but he doesn't turn me on. Probably because Chelsea.

                  Open Controls
                3. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I think he is a decent pick

                  Open Controls
                  1. OneTreeTwoStars
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    Not been clinical but on all set pieces and playing high, considering bringing him in this week for (c)

                    Open Controls
              5. FantasyHero
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                20 mins ago

                Rate my team was showing JWP as my bench 1 spot
                After today's game putting antonio to bench 1 spot

                Making my decisions harder lol

                Open Controls
              6. kobewan
                • 1 Year
                18 mins ago

                Save FT for gw28?

                Martinez
                Dias-Rudgier-Targett
                Son-Gundogan-KDB-Salah
                Bamford-Kane-Antonio

                Forster-Veltmen-Struijk-Lingard

                Currently have 9 players for GW29 if I save FT this Gw I'l have 2 FT for GW29 but worried about Struijk injury and was thinking of doing
                Salah, Struijk > Bale, Cresswell for GW29?

                Triple Spurs for Gw29 a good idea? they will face Martinez and Targett

                Open Controls
                1. OleBall
                    just now

                    Save FT, Who are you captaining?

                    Open Controls
                2. Ginola
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  14 mins ago

                  Chasing 70 pts in my ML, leader doesn’t have Salah. Shall I put the armband on Mo amd pray for the best?

                  Open Controls
                  1. ZimZalabim
                    • 4 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    only if u think he will be top scorer
                    dont make decisions based on his team as yet

                    Open Controls
                    1. OleBall
                        6 mins ago

                        ^ What he said

                        Open Controls
                      • Ginola
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        5 mins ago

                        Think Salah is a good candidate this week with Bruno vs strong WHU defense and Kane vs a relatively good ARS.

                        Open Controls
                        1. OleBall
                            3 mins ago

                            I don't particularly rate Bruno's chances, could be a good GW to go against the crowd

                            Open Controls
                          • Wild Rover
                            • 10 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Kane loves scoring against Arsenal.

                            Open Controls
                    2. Price Changes
                      Ragabolly
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Risers: Richarlison (8.0) Shaw (5.2)

                      Fallers: Sterling (11.5) Willian José (6.9) Mateta (5.7)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Labile
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        1-0 thanks

                        Open Controls
                      2. OleBall
                          just now

                          0-3 gutted

                          Open Controls
                      3. Labile
                        • 2 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Salah and Barnes -> Bruno and Bale/Son -4?? I acc don’t really want to get rid of Salah this week but I’ll get him back in 32 and if I don’t get rid of him now I’ll never get Bruno back who I need to get back

                        Open Controls
                      4. Lukakus Unit
                        • 1 Year
                        2 mins ago

                        Worth putting the TC on Kane this week?

                        Open Controls
                        1. FourLokoLeipzig
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          No

                          Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.