Will Kevin De Bruyne’s return from injury affect Ilkay Gundogan’s FPL form?

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) has been one of the unexpected success stories of 2020/21 in Fantasy Premier League.
Having never previously hit double figures for attacking returns in a single campaign, the German has plundered 11 goals and three assists in his last 15 appearances.
His ownership now sits 37.5% in FPL overall, with that figure rising to 91% in the top 10,000.
Poring over the comments on this site and beyond, it’s evident that some Fantasy managers are pondering about the implications of Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£11.8m) recent return from injury.
We’ll take a brief look at how Gundogan has performed with and without the Belgian of late in this Premium Members piece.
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
36 mins ago
Disregarding price is Rudiger necessarily a better choice than Azpi? No particular sign of rotation so far.
Price really is irrelevant to me