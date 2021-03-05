312
Will Kevin De Bruyne’s return from injury affect Ilkay Gundogan’s FPL form?

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) has been one of the unexpected success stories of 2020/21 in Fantasy Premier League.

Having never previously hit double figures for attacking returns in a single campaign, the German has plundered 11 goals and three assists in his last 15 appearances.

His ownership now sits 37.5% in FPL overall, with that figure rising to 91% in the top 10,000.

Poring over the comments on this site and beyond, it’s evident that some Fantasy managers are pondering about the implications of Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£11.8m) recent return from injury.

We’ll take a brief look at how Gundogan has performed with and without the Belgian of late in this Premium Members piece.

  1. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Disregarding price is Rudiger necessarily a better choice than Azpi? No particular sign of rotation so far.

    Price really is irrelevant to me

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Tuchel loves him. Wanted him at PSG. At a lower price than Azpi, Rudiger makes more sense I think.

  2. Zlatan F.C
      21 mins ago

      Best Mee Replacement? I have Martinez, Dallas Cancelo, Dias and Coufal

      1. Woodpusher64
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Someone for GW29?
        Maybe save FT and have more options after this GW.

