204
Fantasy5 March 11

Pick the best Gameweek 28 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

204 Comments
Gameweek 28 is fast approaching and Fantasy managers once again have a chance to scoop a cool £10,000 in Fantasy5‘s easy-to-play weekly game – and it doesn’t cost a penny to enter.

And why not strike the iron while it’s still hot? No fewer than three people won a share of the prize in Gameweek 27. Why couldn’t that be you this weekend?

Simply pick one player from each of the five nominated Premier League fixtures in the upcoming Gameweek and if all of your selections exceed their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you’ll win at least a share – possibly all – of the £10k prize.

The scoring system is exactly the same as FPL, minus the bonus points, so Fantasy bosses will be able to get to grips with it in no time.

Fantasy5 are also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 28 FIXTURES

The five nominated matches in Gameweek 28 are:

Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Leeds United v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Manchester City

The deadline is at 20:00 GMT on Friday 12th March, which is kick-off at St James’ Park.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 28 PICKS

Joe Willock (6.5)

Fantasy assets that need just one return are always worthy of consideration in Fantasy5 and Willock is one of those in Gameweek 28. Deployed in a more advanced, false nine-ish role against West Brom last weekend in the absence of Newcastle’s regular front three, he’ll need just a goal to pass his points target of 6.5.

Kai Havertz (7.5)

On the subject of midfielders playing up top, Havertz was used in a false nine role against Everton in Gameweek 27. He previously shone in that position for Bayer Leverkusen and he produced his best display in a Chelsea shirt against the Toffees, claiming assists for both of his side’s goals. A repeat of that performance, or a goal and a clean sheet point, would do the trick on Saturday.

Kyle Bartley (6.5)

It’s difficult to imagine there being lots of goals when Crystal Palace entertain West Brom this weekend, so we turn to the visitors’ defence for our selection at Selhurst Park. The Baggies have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches, all against sides around them, with Okay Yokuslu’s capture in January having a positive effect on the Albion backline. A shut-out isn’t enough to see Bartley past his points target but with three goals to his name this season, he’ll be relishing the encounter with a Palace backline that has allowed more headed attempts and set-piece chances than any other club in their last six matches.

Lucas Digne (8.5)

Digne’s points target of 8.5 actually looks pretty generous given that Everton take on one of the division’s lowest scorers this weekend. A clean sheet should be easily within the left-back’s grasp, then, and an assist would see him over the line in Fantasy5. Digne has supplied eight goals already in 19 appearances this season and sits in the top five FPL defenders for big chances created per 90 minutes.

Tosin Adarabioyo (5.5)

Most Manchester City assets need two or more returns to pass their points target this weekend, with Ilkay Gundogan (8.5) among the more generously listed. We’ve gone in a different direction with our pick from this fixture, however, and are backing a Fulham defence with five clean sheets in their last seven. This clash at Craven Cottage is indeed a meeting between the Premier League’s two meanest backlines over the last 15 Gameweeks. Tosin also carries a goal threat and sits joint-third among defenders for shots in the box since his Cottagers debut.

TED TALKS FPL’S GAMEWEEK 28 PICKS

Pick the best Gameweek 28 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5 1
Matt Targett (6.5)

Aston Villa’s attacking stats have suffered without the presence of Jack Grealish but their defence remains as strong as ever. Down their right flank, Newcastle have conceded the highest number of chances and the second-most crosses in their last six matches – so left-back Targett might have a good chance of an assist to accompany a clean sheet.

Raphinha (6.5)

Even though Chelsea have been strong at the back since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival, Leeds are always excellent at creating chances. In fact, they are third-best in their last six matches for goal attempts, shots in the box and big chances. Raphinha has the second-highest xGI in the same period amongst midfielders and only needs a goal to beat his points target.

Mbaye Diagne (6.5)

As a forward, Diagne will need multiple returns to beat his points target of 6.5. But I think he can do it against a Palace side who have conceded 97 shots in their last six games, the most of any team. Diagne has the second-highest expected goal involvement (xGI) of any forward in his last six appearances; only Harry Kane has more.

Richarlison (6.5)

Before Everton’s loss to Chelsea, Richarlison had scored in each of his last four matches. He has benefitted from a recent change in formation, which allowed him to relinquish a lot of his defensive duties. With an xGI of 2.82 in his last six run-outs, he’ll have the best attacking stats out of any player playing at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan (8.5)

After Manchester City’s blip against their local rivals, Pep Guardiola will expect a strong performance against Fulham this weekend. Excluding Rodri, Gundogan has the lowest points target of the Manchester City midfielders and forwards in Fantasy5. Yet he has the highest xGI out of any midfielder in their last six matches and has banked five attacking returns in that time.

ENTER YOUR OWN FANTASY5 PICKS HERE

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 28

