FPL injury and team news updates ahead of Gameweek 28

Fantasy Premier League managers and Jose Mourinho will have half an eye on Harry Kane (£11.4m) in the build-up to Gameweek 28.

The Spurs forward sustained a knock in Thursday’s Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Mourinho is not too concerned about losing Kane for Sunday’s north London derby but must assess the player all the same.

“I hope (Kane will be fit to face Arsenal) and I believe so. You know, it’s a big match. I think only a big problem would stop him from being there, which I don’t think it is, but let’s see the reaction tomorrow but, hopefully, he’ll be fine.” – Jose Mourinho

Ahead of Sunday’s grudge match, Mikel Arteta had no injury updates to provide after the doubt over Emile Smith Rowe (£4.2m) was waved away by his involvement in Thursday’s win over Olympiakos.

The Arsenal manager’s former boss Pep Guardiola is in a similar situation, Manchester City heading into another Gameweek with no first-team injury concerns.

Scott Parker continues to enjoy very few injury problems. There were no new updates in his Thursday press conference, leaving Tom Cairney (£5.2m) as the only major outfield asset currently in the physio room.

Manchester United could find themselves somewhat short up-front and on the flanks of attacking midfield when they host West Ham in Gameweek 28.

Anthony Martial (£8.6m) picked up a hip problem against Milan on Thursday and must be assessed ahead of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is uncertain whether Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) will recover form his ankle injury in time and is doubtful that Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) can be involved against the Hammers either.

“Anthony he got a whack on his hip so there’s another forward that we need to scan and look at. I definitely hope Marcus is back for next Thursday. I’m not sure he’s gonna make Sunday. Fingers crossed because we’ll need him. Edinson I don’t think can be ready for Sunday.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

David de Gea (£5.3m) is set for continued time on the sidelines, with Dean Henderson (£5.2m) ready to deputise once more, while Paul Pogba (£7.6m), Juan Mata (£5.8m) and Donny van de Beek (£6.6m) are doubtful for Gameweek 28.

“No, I don’t think any of those will be available. We hope maybe before the international break. Maybe, but I’m not sure. After that, they will all be available for us.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“David [de Gea] is back in Manchester. So he is quarantining, or self-isolating. He is touch and go for Sunday I think, as I am not sure if it was Monday or Tuesday when he arrived back. He has not been training since he came back.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ahead of travelling to Old Trafford, David Moyes gave no injury updates in his Friday press conference, although West Ham will, of course, be without Jesse Lingard (£6.1m), who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) remains an inactive Fantasy asset as Dean Smith ruled him out for Friday’s trip to Newcastle.

The midfielder is still recovering from his leg injury and experienced a setback this week after spending some days off ill.

Interest in his signature could still surface for Blank Gameweek 29 though as Villa’s manager expressed a hope that he might be fit to face Spurs next Sunday.

“Jack’s been making really good progress but, unfortunately, he won’t make Newcastle. He has been ill this week so he’s been off for a couple of days as well, but we’re hopeful for the Tottenham game now, that’s for sure.” – Dean Smith

Smith was also able to reveal more positive news in his Thursday press conference as Matt Cash (£5.0m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) were both cleared following a hamstring and toe problem respectively.

“Matt Cash is back to full training. He’s travelling with us to Newcastle. He’s available for selection. Anwar El Ghazi is back from an infected toe as well.” – Dean Smith

Villa’s upcoming opponents Newcastle have no new injury concerns for Gameweek 28 although they remain without Miguel Almirón (£5.6m), Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Callum Wilson (£6.5m).

“We’ve got no new injuries to report. Javier Manquillo has worked extremely hard and was a week or two quicker than expected so it was good to see him around it. Fernández is back amongst it too which is good news. Everything is going to plan [with Almirón, Saint-Maximin and Wilson]. Almirón is making particularly good progress which is good news. The international break may just do us a favour so let’s hope they can keep responding how they are.” – Steve Bruce

James Rodríguez (£7.7m) and Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m) will both miss Everton’s meeting with Burnley although Yerry Mina (£5.5m) is now available.

“For the fact we are going to have really important games to the end of the season, we decided to give Rodríguez a proper recovery and don’t let him play at 70% or 80%. It’s better for him to solve his problems and to be ready for the end of the season. That can be, I think, after the [international] break and so it’s not a big problem.” – Carlo Ancelotti

“Doucouré had a small fracture on his foot, so he has to stay out. I don’t know how long, maybe eight or ten weeks. I hope that he can recover before the end of the season.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) will miss Burnley’s trip to Goodison Park on Saturday while Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) and Jack Cork (£5.0m) are likely to join him on the sidelines.

“Charlie Taylor will probably miss out. Barnsey (Ashley Barnes) won’t make it, Jack Cork probably not, it’s early.” – Sean Dyche

Leeds should be able to field Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) and Rodrigo (£5.7m) when Leeds host Chelsea on Saturday afternoon after they came through Monday’s defeat by West Ham without aggravating their previous injuries.

Pablo Hernández (£5.7m) and Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) will both miss out but Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m) is back and Robin Koch (£4.3m) is in line for involvement with the Under-23s.

[Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo] are both good (after playing against West Ham. Neither [Pablo Hernández or Pascal Struijk] will be able to play (against Chelsea).” – Marcelo Bielsa

“The progress of Struijk’s evolution will tell us when he returns. It is not a serious injury because various players of ours have played with this injury. While he is not needed urgently, I prefer he has more time to recover.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Thiago Silva (£5.6m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.1m) are Chelsea’s only absentees.

“Thiago had a little setback in training at the end of the session [on Weds]. He felt at the very end something around the same area where he was injured. He’s back into a transition phase but not back in team training so he will be out. The same for Tammy. He still has ankle pain, he’s still not 100% comfortable. Yesterday he had to cancel training. So I think these two [Abraham and Thiago] are out for tomorrow and everybody else is available.” – Thomas Tuchel

Ralph Hasenhüttl reported on Friday afternoon that Danny Ings (£8.4m) is on course to return from his muscle injury after the international break.

Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) could be involved against Brighton while Fraser Forster (£4.0m) has earned some praise in a comparison with Alex McCarthy (£4.5m).

“Moussa doesn’t look that bad. Hopefully, he can start training before the end of the week and we hope he can be an alternative for the weekend.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

“The other one deserved to play. He did a good job. Fraser is in a good mode and showed he has a good battle with Alex. Fraser has a little better momentum in his game and that is what we need.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Graham Potter provided a reminder that Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) is out for the rest of the season, good news for Joël Veltman‘s (£4.3m) prospects, while Aaron Connolly (£5.2m) is sidelined until the international break.

“Tariq Lamptey’s hamstring hasn’t responded as well as we’d like. We’re looking at surgery which means he will miss the rest of the season. Aaron Connolly has got a cracked rib and he will be back after the international break.” – Graham Potter

Ahead of facing Sheffield United, Jonny Evans (£5.5m) is “back and available” for Leicester while Dennis Praet (£5.2m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) have returned to training.

James Maddison (£7.1m) remains out and Cengiz Ünder (£5.7m) is sidelined “for a few weeks” with a thigh issue.

There were no injury updates from Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace remain as they were for Gameweek 28.

“We’ve had none added (to the injury list), which is a positive. But our centre-backs (James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho) haven’t recovered. Neither has Tyrick Mitchell, James McArthur or James McCarthy.” – Roy Hodgson

